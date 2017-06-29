90s SoundtracksSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 13:43
90s Soundtracks
Underworld
Powderfinger
Garbage
Everclear
CDs were the great musical obsession of the 90s. And just about everyone’s collection featured a healthy number of compilations; albums that featured a cross-section of music sampled from different artists.
They were a gateway to new bands and new sounds. A taster that led us to discover new bands and hear rare cuts from the acts we already loved. Some of them were cobbled together playlists of the best music around right now, others were crafted especially to soundtrack our favourite films and TV shows.
Some of them were as special to us as our favourite albums. In the case of soundtracks, they were often as good as, if not better than, the films they accompanied.
Marc Fennell takes us through the greatest Soundtracks and Compilations of the 90s, Thursday 29 June from 8pm on Double J.
1990s_soundtracks_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
