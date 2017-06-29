The J Files

90s Soundtracks

1990s_soundtracks_jfiles_900x506.jpg
Marc Fennell

Twitter: @MarcFennell

90s Soundtracks

90s Soundtracks
Christopher Hollow
CDs were the great musical obsession of the 90s. And just about everyone’s collection featured a healthy number of compilations; albums that featured a cross-section of music sampled from different artists.
Body: 

They were a gateway to new bands and new sounds. A taster that led us to discover new bands and hear rare cuts from the acts we already loved. Some of them were cobbled together playlists of the best music around right now, others were crafted especially to soundtrack our favourite films and TV shows.

Some of them were as special to us as our favourite albums. In the case of soundtracks, they were often as good as, if not better than, the films they accompanied.

Marc Fennell takes us through the greatest Soundtracks and Compilations of the 90s, Thursday 29 June from 8pm on Double J.

1990s_soundtracks_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
The Soundtrack: Trainspotting

trainspotting-ost-1600.jpg
Diane: "Iggy Pop? I mean the guy’s dead anyway."
Renton: "He’s not dead! He toured last year, Tommy went to see him!"

—Trainspotting, 1996

It’s all about those drums.

Ewan McGregor as Mark ‘Rent-Boy’ Renton in a mad dash to the strains of ‘Lust for Life’ by the world’s forgotten boy, Iggy Pop. Rolling off a car bonnet, laughing in the face of danger. Each pounding step in-sync with the music thundering through the screen.

It’s one of cinema’s great opening sequences – full of vim, vigour and vitality – and it’s all inspired by the music.

 

Trainspotting made stars out of director Danny Boyle and lead-actor Ewan McGregor. The soundtrack resurrected the career of Iggy Pop and, through its inclusion of performers from the UK’s Britpop, rave and indie scenes – artists like Primal Scream, Pulp, Blur’s Damon Albarn and Underworld – it perfectly encapsulated a defiant mid-90s moment in time.

Not everyone could relate to the storyline – Scottish junkies in the grip of an unending nightmare – but it didn’t matter. Audiences responded to the film’s humour and the exuberance and optimism reflected in the music.

Trainspotting serves not just as a soundtrack but a great mixtape. In pre-internet times, it was as an exercise in taste – a tip-off to contemporary artists and a torch to shine a light on a hazy past.

It was Dennis Hopper who helped revolutionise the movie soundtrack.

It happened in his Hollywood home when he hooked up his record player to DJ his favourite songs along with a rough cut of Easy Rider.

The way he told it, the idea came about because he loathed co-star Peter Fonda’s original choice of Crosby, Stills and Nash.

“I sabotaged that,” Hopper recalled in Peter Biskind’s 1998 book Easy Riders, Raging Bulls.

“They picked me up in a limo at Columbia, and drove me over, played the music, I told Steve Stills, ‘Look, you guys are really good musicians, but honestly, anybody who rides in a limo can’t comprehend my movie, so I’m gonna have to say no to this, and if you guys try to get in the studio again, I may cause you some bodily harm.’”

Trainspotting was the Easy Rider of the 90s – a low budget indie flick by a group of young filmmakers eager to make their mark.

The flavour of the soundtracks are very similar too.

Easy Rider is full of album tracks. Trainspotting doesn’t rely on obvious big hits either. Whereas others would’ve used New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’ or ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, Danny Boyle selected ‘Temptation’. Rather than ‘Heroin’ or ‘Walk on the Wild Side’, he picked Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’.

RELATED: Trainspotting's 5 greatest musical moments

With that in mind, Pulp have a long-list of ‘second-best songs they ever wrote’ to their name – ‘Babies’, ‘Bob Lind’ and ‘This is Hardcore’ among them. Buried in the middle of the Trainspotting soundtrack is another contender, ‘Mile End’.

Then there was the idea of using a little-known Underworld single, ‘Born Slippy (NUXX)’ and Brian Eno’s B-side, ‘Deep Blue Day’ with its lush Daniel Lanois pedal-steel playing.

That song is now synonymous with Renton’s climb into the “worst toilet in Scotland” to find heroin he’s accidently shat out.

The story goes that Danny Boyle wanted David Bowie’s ‘Golden Years’ for the toilet scene. But Bowie wasn’t interested. Oasis’ songwriter Noel Gallagher baulked, too. He wasn’t at all excited by the project. He thought it was literally a film about people spotting trains.

The Charity Album: No Alternative

no-alternative-1600.jpg
Born to Choose. Sweet Relief. Sweet Relief II. Red Hot + Blue. The Tibetan Freedom Concert.

That’s just a smattering of the 90s compilations put together to aid various benefits promoting political independence, pro-choice and health care for musicians.

Of course, the worthy causes would be rendered meaningless if the albums representing them were duds. But many of these records found a large audience attracted by the intriguing cover versions, rare B-sides, outtakes and live tracks.

The best of the bunch was No Alternative – released in late 1993 for AIDS relief by the Red Hot Organization.

It’s a perfect snapshot of America’s then-thriving alternative scene capturing many of the participants at the peak of their influence.

Nirvana, for instance, were the biggest band in the world with In Utero just a month old.

The Breeders had just released their celebrated Last Splash.

Smashing Pumpkins had also recently put out Siamese Dream.

Pavement, Urge Overkill and Soundgarden were readying to unleash their best albums: Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, Saturation and Superunknown.

Beastie Boys were in between Check Your Head and Ill Communication.

There’s other reasons to delve in. Matthew Sweet’s ‘Superdeformed’ showed a more aggressive side of the in-form power popper.

Mark Eitzel’s American Music Club handed in an understated, underrated gem, ‘All Your Jeans Were Too Tight’, that perfectly summarised that band.

 

Alt. country rockers Uncle Tupelo’s fierce take on Creedence Clearwater’s ‘Effigy’ was the band’s final recording before they split into Jeff Tweedy’s Wilco and Jay Farrer’s Son Volt.

The album’s emotional centrepiece was Patti Smith reinventing herself for another generation with ‘Memorial Song’, dedicated to her close friend, artist Robert Mapplethorpe. Beastie Boys managed to bring levity with a live version of ‘It’s the New Style’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Unseen Power of the Picket Fence’ is Pavement’s free association through the southern states of America, namechecking R.E.M and General Sherman’s devastating Civil War march through Georgia. The song's refrain: ‘‘Time After Time’ was my least favourite song!’ was a galvanising rally-cry for slackers who’d heard way too much Tuck & Patti.

 

No Alternative even produced its own mystery.

One of the unique quirks of the 90s was the hidden track at the end of a CD. The mysterious 19th track on No Alternative was an untitled number from Nirvana. It was soon identified with the irony laden name of ‘Verse, Chorus, Verse’.

It was only in later years, when another Nirvana song was released as ‘Verse, Chorus, Verse’, that the No Alternative track was re-identified by audio detectives as ‘Sappy’.

Even now, many still misidentify the song. 

The Tribute Album: To Hal and Bacharach

hal-and-bacharach-1600.jpg
It’s not such a surprise that Dave Graney’s favourite tribute act is Dread Zeppelin.

This 90s outfit did what they said on the tin – performed the songs of Led Zeppelin in a reggae style but added the spicy idea of being belted-out by a 300-pound Las Vegas Elvis Presley impersonator.

“Mad genius,” says Graney. “Overkill.”

The whole notion was a very 90s one. First up, the punny portmanteau band names were in vogue -- see Brian Jonestown Massacre, Dandy Warhols, Kathleen Turner Overdrive, The Crystal Method and Beasts of Bourbon.

It also felt like the right time to acknowledge the heroes of yesteryear – even if was with good natured ribbing.

With that in mind, tribute albums quickly became a 90s phenomenon. And listeners bought them in droves including homages to The Byrds, The Monkees, Gram Parsons, AC/DC, Ramones, Led Zeppelin and the Carpenters.

For Rob Snarski, singer of The Blackeyed Susans, it was The Carpenters tribute, ’94s If I Were a Carpenter featuring The Cranberries, Babes in Toyland, Shonen Knife and Redd Kross that best nailed the notion.

 

“I loved Sonic Youth’s take on ‘Superstar’,” he admits. “That was a song that got turned on its head. I like the idea of musicians re-interpreting songs but more so when they're changing the shape and colour of the song and making it their own.”

The tribute album that possibly most encapsulates the idea of the 90s is Saturday Morning: Cartoons' Greatest Hits.

Released in 1995, it featured artists like Butthole Surfers, Helmet and Frente! playing theme songs from shows such as Spider-Man, Gigantor, Underdog, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters and H.R. Pufnstuf.

 

These shows connected a generation of kids across the globe. From a pop-culture point of view, it was like having another shared language. Gen X-ers were well versed with the stories of Scooby Doo, Fat Albert and the Banana Splits.

No surprises then that Saturday Morning sold incredibly well and featured on the Billboard charts.

One of the most successful Australian tribute albums was 1998’s To Hal and Bacharach – another pun-tastic title.

It felt weird that the cream of Australia’s alt scene would come together to celebrate the work of renown melody kings Burt Bacharach and Hal David. But that very idea gives a real feeling of the time. Post-war lounge and exotica had a resurgence in the 90s, well before the advent of Mad Men.

 

So Regurgitator taking on ‘Who Shot Liberty Valance’ nuzzled up against Leonardo’s Bride [‘This Girl’s In Love With You’], the Mavis’s [Walk On By], The Avalanches [‘Do You Know The Way to San Jose?’], the Blackeyed Susans [‘Make It Easy on Yourself’] and Dave Graney paired with the Dirty Three doing, ‘What the World Needs Now [Is Love]’.

“It was a reflection on the times, in a positive way,” says Graney. “How such kooky ideas were backed by colonial arms of major labels.”

“It was a strong idea,” Rob Snarksi says. “Very audacious. Classic songs played by alternative artists. 

“It's also an interesting document and cross-section of Australian bands from the time, too, an interesting time-piece. I was certainly surprised by its popularity. It's the only gold record I've ever been involved in.”

