90s Soundtracks

Diane: "Iggy Pop? I mean the guy’s dead anyway."

Renton: "He’s not dead! He toured last year, Tommy went to see him!"

—Trainspotting, 1996

It’s all about those drums.

Ewan McGregor as Mark ‘Rent-Boy’ Renton in a mad dash to the strains of ‘Lust for Life’ by the world’s forgotten boy, Iggy Pop. Rolling off a car bonnet, laughing in the face of danger. Each pounding step in-sync with the music thundering through the screen.

It’s one of cinema’s great opening sequences – full of vim, vigour and vitality – and it’s all inspired by the music.

Trainspotting made stars out of director Danny Boyle and lead-actor Ewan McGregor. The soundtrack resurrected the career of Iggy Pop and, through its inclusion of performers from the UK’s Britpop, rave and indie scenes – artists like Primal Scream, Pulp, Blur’s Damon Albarn and Underworld – it perfectly encapsulated a defiant mid-90s moment in time.

Not everyone could relate to the storyline – Scottish junkies in the grip of an unending nightmare – but it didn’t matter. Audiences responded to the film’s humour and the exuberance and optimism reflected in the music.

Trainspotting serves not just as a soundtrack but a great mixtape. In pre-internet times, it was as an exercise in taste – a tip-off to contemporary artists and a torch to shine a light on a hazy past.

It was Dennis Hopper who helped revolutionise the movie soundtrack.

It happened in his Hollywood home when he hooked up his record player to DJ his favourite songs along with a rough cut of Easy Rider.

The way he told it, the idea came about because he loathed co-star Peter Fonda’s original choice of Crosby, Stills and Nash.

“I sabotaged that,” Hopper recalled in Peter Biskind’s 1998 book Easy Riders, Raging Bulls.

“They picked me up in a limo at Columbia, and drove me over, played the music, I told Steve Stills, ‘Look, you guys are really good musicians, but honestly, anybody who rides in a limo can’t comprehend my movie, so I’m gonna have to say no to this, and if you guys try to get in the studio again, I may cause you some bodily harm.’”

Trainspotting was the Easy Rider of the 90s – a low budget indie flick by a group of young filmmakers eager to make their mark.

The flavour of the soundtracks are very similar too.

Easy Rider is full of album tracks. Trainspotting doesn’t rely on obvious big hits either. Whereas others would’ve used New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’ or ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, Danny Boyle selected ‘Temptation’. Rather than ‘Heroin’ or ‘Walk on the Wild Side’, he picked Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’.

With that in mind, Pulp have a long-list of ‘second-best songs they ever wrote’ to their name – ‘Babies’, ‘Bob Lind’ and ‘This is Hardcore’ among them. Buried in the middle of the Trainspotting soundtrack is another contender, ‘Mile End’.

Then there was the idea of using a little-known Underworld single, ‘Born Slippy (NUXX)’ and Brian Eno’s B-side, ‘Deep Blue Day’ with its lush Daniel Lanois pedal-steel playing.

That song is now synonymous with Renton’s climb into the “worst toilet in Scotland” to find heroin he’s accidently shat out.

The story goes that Danny Boyle wanted David Bowie’s ‘Golden Years’ for the toilet scene. But Bowie wasn’t interested. Oasis’ songwriter Noel Gallagher baulked, too. He wasn’t at all excited by the project. He thought it was literally a film about people spotting trains.