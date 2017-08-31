The J Files

A Tribe Called Quest

Hau Latukefu

A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest
Dan Condon
A Tribe Called Quest
A Tribe Called Quest are hip hop royalty.
Body: 

From their game-changing 1990 debut, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, through to last year’s brilliant swansong We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, they’ve served as a key influence on the development of alternative hip hop.

Their blend of wit, humour and social consciousness, and their prodigious talent as both rappers and producers, put them on a higher plane to the endless parade of hip hop groups that emerged around the same time.

The group are currently playing their final ever shows as they support that final record and pay tribute to recently deceased founding member Phife Dawg. Which makes it a good time to reflect on the monumental legacy they have left us.

Chapters: 

People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm

Growing up in New York, hip hop was a part of the lives of A Tribe Called Quest members from the outset.

“My first introduction to hip hop was through block parties in Queens,” Q-Tip told triple j’s Hau Latukefu in 2009. “My sister used to go to them and take me. There’d be DJs there, they’d be rocking on the mic ‘Yes yes yo, you don’t stop’ A lot of that kind of stuff. This is prior to actual hip hop records.”

As high schoolers in the mid-1980s, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg and Ali Shaheed Muhammad formed a loose kind of hip hop group. In 1988, their high school buddies Jungle Brothers gave them their name. In 1989, they began to attract interest from major record labels. In 1990, they released a classic album in People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm.

 

Q-Tip had already established himself somewhat thanks to guest spots with Jungle Brothers and De La Soul, but the impact of A Tribe Called Quest’s debut was unlike anything in hip hop at the time. Playful, intelligent and exploring themes like safe sex and healthy eating that no other rappers were touching at the time.

Musically, the record was equally ground breaking. Lance Ferguson, host of Double J’s Sky High, leader of soul group The Bamboos and solo artist in his own right, said the album changed the way he thought about music.

“The sounds of 'The Native Tongues' (De la Soul, The Jungle Brothers and A Tribe Called Quest) offered up something revolutionary,” he wrote on the album’s 25th anniversary. They sampled deep jazz and soul records and infused them with a cosmic but street-wise conciousness that blew my mind.

People's Instinctive Travels And The Paths Of Rhythm's 14 tracks stupefied and enthralled me. 

“In a musical climate dominated by an aggressive aesthetic, Q-Tip's lyrical flow, the timbre of his voice and the themes of his rhymes were a breath of fresh air.”

The group dug deep and turned old, forgotten records into fresh new treasures.

“Tunes like 'Footprints' (based on Donald Byrd's 'Think Twice'), The Roy Ayers sampling 'Description Of A Fool' and 'Can I Kick It?' (Lou Reed – 'Walk On The Wild Side') operate in a world of unfettered found-music collage creation. 

“Once Q-Tip and Co. put me on 'the path of rhythm', I soon had to track down all the original records that made up this rich tapestry. It was through this process that I discovered a world of music that has inspired me ever since. The Mizell Brothers, Sly Stone, Eugene McDaniels, Reuben Wilson, R.A.M.P and the list really does go on.”

 

‘Can I Kick It’ is perhaps the most recognisable A Tribe Called Quest song of all time. But it was far from the band’s most lucrative. The song very heavily borrows from Lou Reed's classic 1972 track 'Walk On The Wild Side'.

As Phife Dawg told Rolling Stone, some careless legal work meant Reed got all the cash.

"I don't think they cleared the sample, and instead of Lou Reed saying, 'You can't use it,' he said, 'Y'all can use it, but I get all the money from that,'" he said.

But Phife Dawg has a pretty positive attitude about the whole situation and held no hard feelings towards Reed.

"It's his art; it's his work," he said. "He could have easily said no. There could have easily been no 'Can I Kick It?'. So, you take the good with the bad. And the good is, we didn't get sued. We just didn’t get nothing from it."

A Tribe Called Quest didn’t release any bad records throughout their career, which makes it tough to pick a favourite. But Ferguson can’t help but go back to the start when reflecting on their career.

“Many consider ATCQ's sophomore album The Low End Theory to be their magnum opus. But a quarter of a century on, I can't help but gravitate towards this audacious and experimental debut,” he wrote.

“It opened a gateway to the discovery and awareness of so much incredible music in my life for which I will be eternally grateful.”

The Low End Theory

Body: 

After a hugely acclaimed debut album, A Tribe Called Quest hit back with an equally, some might say more, impressive effort the following year.

The group were bigger, thanks to the success and acclaim of the first record, as well as well received live shows and Q-Tip’s turn on De La Soul’s huge hit ‘A Roller Skating Jam Named "Saturdays"’.

This no doubt gave them the confidence to continue down the same path they started on with their first record, as they delivered another set of musically ambitious, lyrically unpredictable jams.

The Low End Theory, we got it from the 808s, as synonymous with hip hop,” Q-Tip said of the album’s title in the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes And Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest.

“The bottom, you know? The boom, boom, the low end.

“Plus, as a double meaning its talking about how the black male in America is put in the low end of society. They always pin us with drug selling and toting guns and we’re trying to flip the script and to say ‘Here we are, three black youths, black young men, doing something positive’.”

The album is packed with highlights, and they all mean different things to different people. For example, Kendrick Lamar recently told Q-Tip on his Beats 1 radio show Abstract Radio that hearing the album’s closing track ‘Scenario’ was a pivotal moment in his childhood.

 

“Me being one of the new cats, all I can remember is either listening to gangster rap or The Low End Theory.”

“The flow was crazy, the beat was crazy, but one line stuck out to me in particular: ‘I’m all that and then some, short, dark and handsome / Bust a nut inside your eye, to show you where I come from’.

“I just thought that line was witty at the time, being a kid as six years old. I’m short myself so I was rocking that way.”

Outkast’s Andre 3000 had plenty to say about A Tribe Called Quest’s influence on his group.

“A Tribe Called Quest is everything, everything to me,” he said on Abstract Radio. “There will not be no Outkast without A Tribe Called Quest. It was everything to me in high school, just listening to Q-Tip run the verses.

“There was a point where I was listening to Tribe in high school and there was a point where a lyric, Tip was saying:

'Like getting stomach aches when ya gotta go to work / Or staring into space when you’re feeling berserk / I don’t really mind if it’s over your head / Cuz the job of resurrectors is to wake up the dead / So pay attention, it’s not hard to decipher / And after the horns, you can check out the Phifer.'

“When he said that, I knew what kind of rapper I wanted to be. It was clear, because what had just happened was he was describing what I was going through at the time in high school, and like whoa, ‘So this is what it’s about. It’s about just telling what you’re going through.’

“You don’t have to necessarily be shooting somebody up for it be reality. You can just be a man going to work and feeling a way.”

 

The album had an impact on Australian hip hop fans and artists as well.

“'Excursions' was just an amazing capture of time with its samples and lyrics,” DJ Katch of Resin Dogs tells Double J. “It was just a whole different dimension for where hip hop was heading.

“It's still one of my favourite tracks, even though every [A Tribe Called Quest] album just got better and better. Sonically, lyrically and subject wise. But, The Low End Theory, that record was amazing.”

Hilltop Hoods were also huge fans on ‘Excursions’, sampling it in their 2006 track ‘Clown Prince’.

They also sampled ‘The Infamous Date Rape’ in their 2009 track ‘Classic Example’. These are just two of a handful of Tribe samples that have appeared on their records through their career.

“Thank God for A Tribe Called Quest,” Suffa tells Double J, admitting that Midnight Marauders is his favourite of their records.

“Some might say – some being me – I'm their biggest fan. A Tribe Called Quest are probably one of the most influential groups of the 90s. I was lucky enough to fly up and see them in Sydney for their last show in Australia before Phife passed away.”

We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

Image: 
Body: 

The group split in 1998, after releasing their fifth album The Love Movement.

Each of the members took on different projects, but Q-Tip had by far the most prominent post-Tribe career with three incredibly well-received solo records ensuring he remained a revered figure in hip hop through the 2000s.

“I definitely miss those dudes,” Q-Tip told Hau on triple j in 2009. “But the music keeps coming through me. I’m just a vessel. If it’s gotta get done, it’s gonna get done. That’s my approach to it.”

Phife Dawg passed away in March 2016 due to complications relating to diabetes. It turns out A Tribe Called Quest had been recording a new album when he became ill, and had enough done to release their sixth and final album We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service in November.

 

It is a brilliant record. Sixty minutes of musically ambitious, socially powerful and perfectly executed hip hop. It’s an incredible way to say farewell and it’ll make you feel guilty if you ever doubted them.

Hau Latukefu never doubted them. He knew that the remaining members of A Tribe Called Quest wouldn’t release an album that didn’t live up to their formidable legacy.

“For A Tribe Called Quest fans since the late 80s, it’s hard not to be overly excited about an album,” he told triple j last year. “They haven’t been doing music for 18 years.

“The inclusion of Phife Dawg… it wouldn’t be an A Tribe Called Quest album without it. He did his parts just before he passed away, so it’s not like they dug up some old verses. It was an actual album where they all got into the studio together.

“Even the guests who are on the album, they all went into Q-Tip’s studio. He made a point that everyone had to go in there.”

The tragic death of Phife Dawg was an enormous blow to A Tribe Called Quest fans and to hip hop in general. But Hau tried to look on the Brightside of such an awful situation.

“It’s interesting, because unfortunately Phife passed away, and who knows if we would have seen this album if he didn’t,” he considered.

“It kinda makes me think, when people say ‘When someone dies, a baby is born at the same time’ It kinda feels like that. The rebirth of Phife and the A Tribe Called Quest legacy.

“Hearing Q-Tip and Phife rhyme together again is such a blessing. As a hip hop fan and a Tribe Called Quest fan I feel very fulfilled and very privileged to be able to listen to this album.”

