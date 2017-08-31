A Tribe Called QuestSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 08/28/2017 - 15:23
From their game-changing 1990 debut, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, through to last year’s brilliant swansong We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, they’ve served as a key influence on the development of alternative hip hop.
Their blend of wit, humour and social consciousness, and their prodigious talent as both rappers and producers, put them on a higher plane to the endless parade of hip hop groups that emerged around the same time.
The group are currently playing their final ever shows as they support that final record and pay tribute to recently deceased founding member Phife Dawg. Which makes it a good time to reflect on the monumental legacy they have left us.
Pay tribute to one of hip hop’s finest ever acts when Hau Latukefu hosts the A Tribe Called Quest J Files from 8pm Thursday 31 August on Double J.