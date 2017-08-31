Growing up in New York, hip hop was a part of the lives of A Tribe Called Quest members from the outset.

“My first introduction to hip hop was through block parties in Queens,” Q-Tip told triple j’s Hau Latukefu in 2009. “My sister used to go to them and take me. There’d be DJs there, they’d be rocking on the mic ‘Yes yes yo, you don’t stop’ A lot of that kind of stuff. This is prior to actual hip hop records.”

As high schoolers in the mid-1980s, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg and Ali Shaheed Muhammad formed a loose kind of hip hop group. In 1988, their high school buddies Jungle Brothers gave them their name. In 1989, they began to attract interest from major record labels. In 1990, they released a classic album in People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm.

Q-Tip had already established himself somewhat thanks to guest spots with Jungle Brothers and De La Soul, but the impact of A Tribe Called Quest’s debut was unlike anything in hip hop at the time. Playful, intelligent and exploring themes like safe sex and healthy eating that no other rappers were touching at the time.

Musically, the record was equally ground breaking. Lance Ferguson, host of Double J’s Sky High, leader of soul group The Bamboos and solo artist in his own right, said the album changed the way he thought about music.

“The sounds of 'The Native Tongues' (De la Soul, The Jungle Brothers and A Tribe Called Quest) offered up something revolutionary,” he wrote on the album’s 25th anniversary. They sampled deep jazz and soul records and infused them with a cosmic but street-wise conciousness that blew my mind.

“People's Instinctive Travels And The Paths Of Rhythm's 14 tracks stupefied and enthralled me.

“In a musical climate dominated by an aggressive aesthetic, Q-Tip's lyrical flow, the timbre of his voice and the themes of his rhymes were a breath of fresh air.”

The group dug deep and turned old, forgotten records into fresh new treasures.

“Tunes like 'Footprints' (based on Donald Byrd's 'Think Twice'), The Roy Ayers sampling 'Description Of A Fool' and 'Can I Kick It?' (Lou Reed – 'Walk On The Wild Side') operate in a world of unfettered found-music collage creation.

“Once Q-Tip and Co. put me on 'the path of rhythm', I soon had to track down all the original records that made up this rich tapestry. It was through this process that I discovered a world of music that has inspired me ever since. The Mizell Brothers, Sly Stone, Eugene McDaniels, Reuben Wilson, R.A.M.P and the list really does go on.”

‘Can I Kick It’ is perhaps the most recognisable A Tribe Called Quest song of all time. But it was far from the band’s most lucrative. The song very heavily borrows from Lou Reed's classic 1972 track 'Walk On The Wild Side'.

As Phife Dawg told Rolling Stone, some careless legal work meant Reed got all the cash.

"I don't think they cleared the sample, and instead of Lou Reed saying, 'You can't use it,' he said, 'Y'all can use it, but I get all the money from that,'" he said.

But Phife Dawg has a pretty positive attitude about the whole situation and held no hard feelings towards Reed.

"It's his art; it's his work," he said. "He could have easily said no. There could have easily been no 'Can I Kick It?'. So, you take the good with the bad. And the good is, we didn't get sued. We just didn’t get nothing from it."

A Tribe Called Quest didn’t release any bad records throughout their career, which makes it tough to pick a favourite. But Ferguson can’t help but go back to the start when reflecting on their career.

“Many consider ATCQ's sophomore album The Low End Theory to be their magnum opus. But a quarter of a century on, I can't help but gravitate towards this audacious and experimental debut,” he wrote.

“It opened a gateway to the discovery and awareness of so much incredible music in my life for which I will be eternally grateful.”