Do you remember the first time you heard Air?

Perhaps you heard the intriguing space-pop of ‘Sexy Boy’ on the radio. Or maybe watched the sweet skater love story that played out in the film clip for ‘All I Need’. Perhaps they were on the stereo in a café, a bar or at a house party.

There’s a good chance your first exposure came via their 1998 debut Moon Safari and it’s possible this is the only Air album you own.

No matter how strong your feelings for this band are, you can hopefully appreciate that this is one of the great pop albums of the 1990s.

Intelligent, but accessible, it crossed over to a larger audience than many would expect – perhaps a case of ‘right place, right time’ given the burgeoning boom in downtempo electronica – but has proven to earn its popularity as its songs retain their relevance so many years later.

This makes it hard to choose a song to start with, so we’ll just start at the start.

Opening your debut album with a seven-minute song would almost always be considered an ambitious move. But, as ‘La Femme D'argent’ proves, not every seven-minute song is an epic.

Air have a gentle touch and used it to ease us into their debut with this super slinky instrumental. The moment that bass line surreptitiously slides in after 25 seconds or so, you know you’re in for a kind of space-age retro-futurist-pop journey.

“I wanted to do just ten minutes of that bass riff, but JB said we should put something else on it,” Nicolas Godin quipped in a RBMA lecture in 2015.

Its deep groove, impossibly cool freeform Rhodes piano solo, shimmering organ and spacey synth sounds amalgamate to create something that feels both warmly familiar and sleekly cold at the same time.

It’s a perfect introduction to a stunning album and, for many of us, a perfect introduction to what would become a fascinating career.