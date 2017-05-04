AirSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 05/02/2017 - 10:02
No matter what kind of mood you’re in, no matter what obstacles life has thrown at you, this French duo have a way of elevating any situation. They’ll give you a sense of calm and just generally make you feel better.
Air’s refined take on ambient electro-pop has been remarkably consistent across their seven albums. From their bona fide classic debut Moon Safari, to more recent conceptual pieces like Le voyage dans la lune and Music for Museum, Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel have never rested on their laurels.
Their musical brilliance and keen ear for pop melody combines with a healthy hunger for experimentation to culminate in fascinating, impressive but generally accessible music that is so easy to fall in love with.
Join Tim Shiel for the classiest two hours of radio you’ll hear all week on the Air J Files, from 8pm Thursday 4 May.