Word of Angus & Julia Stone’s split slowly made its way around the Australian music scene. Hushed conversations revealed that one of the most dominant forces in Australian music was over, less than a decade from where they began.

Then, word got around that they hadn’t split. In fact, they were making a record. And they were doing it with inarguably the biggest producer of the past 30 years, Rick Rubin.

“We got an email a couple of years ago when we were both on tour with our solo records – and very happily doing our solo records,” Julia told triple j’s Matt and Alex in 2014. “We had made a decision that Angus & Julia were done as a group.

“A friend of mine read this email. We'd always produced ourselves so we didn't have a big understanding of producers in the world or anything.

"She said, 'You have to read this email. This guy, Rick Rubin, he wants to work with you and Angus'.

"I said, 'Well we're not really doing anything'. She said 'You really have to read this and call this guy back’.

“So, she explained to me who he was and what he'd done.

"Apparently he heard our music playing at a friend’s party and said, when he heard the music, ‘I want to work with these people’ and found out how to contact us.”

“It was in Anguilla in the Caribbean,” Rick Rubin told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 2014. “I was visiting a friend, it was a dinner party, and this music was playing during the dinner. I stopped and asked what it was several times. Every time I asked it was still Angus & Julia Stone.

“As soon as I got back from the dinner, I looked them up online and downloaded their music and have been a fan ever since.”

If anyone is going to bring an act out of hiatus, it’s Rick Rubin. He set to work on gently convincing Julia that they should make a record together.

“I guess it was just a case of slowly getting to know him,” she said. “We spent a bunch of time together, just him and myself. I met up with him specifically to tell him that Angus and I weren't gonna get back together.

“He was really cool about it, he didn't push or anything. He just kept saying, let's keep hanging out. We'd have really lovely conversations.

"Angus was coming to town on his solo tour and he said 'I want to meet your brother' and I was like 'Oh yeah, okay. Fine.'

"So, I called Angus up and told him the whole story, because I knew he wouldn't have read his emails.”

They still didn’t want to reform, but Rick Rubin wanted to make their record. He wasn’t interested in two solo projects., he wanted Angus and Julia together.

“This was a big opportunity,” Julia said. “We love Rick, we love what he does and he basically said, 'I want to make a record with the two of you'.

“So, Angus and I had to start seriously talking about it. It was an amazing experience for us, because we hadn't talked for a good year.

"We started chatting about what would have to be different, how we'd have to work together. That was really nice. And slowly it unfolded that maybe there was a possibility that we could do something different this time - actually write together, actually collaborate properly.”

“I guess it was the stepping stone into us actually writing together,” Angus said. “Throwing ideas in the melting pot. It was something that we wanted to do on this new record.”

But things had to be different. That meant exploring new ideas, stepping out of their comfort zone, trying sounds and feels that had not been a part of the Angus & Julia Stone sound in the past.

“We had a conversation before we started the record about different possible ways of having it be a growth from their previous records,” Rubin said.

The album had a deeper groove than anything they’d done before. Swewet as it might have been, Angus & Julia Stone had never been music to dance to.

“The idea came up that maybe we could make it a little more rhythmic and a little more groovy,” Rubin said. “It was just an experiment to see where that would go. Including that element. We ended up liking it.

“The songs weren't written necessarily that way, they were written more like folk songs in most cases. Then, through experimentation in the studio, they kind of evolved into the way the record sounds.

“I remember Julia saying 'People love to dance. People historically don't normally dance to our music and I would love them to dance to our music. If that could be an aspect to it, that would be great.'

“If we tried it and it wasn't pleasing, we wouldn't have continued on that path. It was just an idea to try. I think we all were surprised by how well the songs translated.”

The record again received a rapturous response. A number one debut in their home country was all but assured from the get-go, but Rubin’s name helped the record stretch a little further in overseas markets as well.

“They're not so well-known in the States, so my goal is just to help spread the word because I love them so much,” Rubin said. “I just hope that people get to share what I love about them.”

But commercial success is never the best thing about music. Angus & Julia Stone was a record that mended the creative and personal relationship between two siblings.

“I think they just had grown apart; it's not unusual for brothers and sisters to not always get along,” Rubin said. “I think they were at a point where they weren't always getting along.

“The beauty of the record is, through the process, Julia has told me that they're closer than they've ever been before. It's almost like the record is the sound of a family healing. Again, none of this was intentional. This is all just what happened to happen. You can really hear them caring about each other on this record.”

Just today, the siblings posted “might be some new music soon” on Facebook.

Here’s hoping they continue caring about each other for a long time to come.