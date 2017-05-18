The J Files

Angus & Julia Stone

Gemma Pike

Original
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 12:00

On-demand
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

Angus & Julia Stone
Dan Condon
Angus & Julia Stone
Ten years ago, a Sydney-bred brother and sister in their early 20s released their debut album – a warm and engaging collection of folk songs – and fast became one of the most beloved acts in the country.
Body: 

That album, A Book Like This, was just the beginning for Angus & Julia Stone. The past decade has brought them widespread acclaim, seen them perform in front of enormous crowds across the planet and make some of the most impactful folk music to come out of this country in decades.

Add in a Hottest 100 number one, a record produced by the brilliant Rick Rubin and solo careers that have seen them take their music in new and exciting directions, and you’ve got one hell of a career so far.

Sit back and chill out as Gemma Pike brings you the Angus & Julia Stone J Files, from 8pm Thursday 18 May on Double J.

Download the Angus & Julia Stone podcast

Just A Boy

The humble beginnings and quick ascent of Angus & Julia Stone
Body: 

Angus & Julia Stone didn’t initially intend to play music together. They were both keen singer-songwriters, forging similar musical paths as they approached the end of their teens and beginning of their twenties, but they were on their own distinct paths.

That was until their aunt, music industry expert Cathy Oates, gave them the suggestion that would change their lives. 

“It was a decision that was made out on the veranda one day when Cathy our Aunty, who also manages us, came over,” Julia told Robbie Buck in 2006.

The twins had both made separate demo recordings to go along with the low-key shows they were playing around Sydney at the time.

 

“She was like 'Well what do you guys think about putting it on one CD? You play together but you sell the CDs separately. Why don't you put them together?' And we were like, 'Oh, okay'. We put the songs together and the EP did its thing, it's been really good to us.”

A typically humble understatement. The Chocolate & Cigarettes EP was a defiant entry to the broader music industry, immediately scoring airplay and sync deals across the world and garnering the duo an immediate following that saw them score a spot of festivals like Splendour In The Grass.

That following was broad. The Australian public were onboard immediately thanks to the strength of songs like the gorgeously hypnotic ‘Paper Aeroplanes’ and the exotic ‘Private Lawns’, but they had some more powerful admirers too.

Travis frontman Fran Healy was so besotted he invited the duo to his house to work on their next EP, Heart Full of Wine, and debut album, A Book Like This, both released in 2007.

 

That album was met with huge worldwide acclaim, the band’s singles ‘Wasted’ and ‘The Beast’ quickly becoming favourites among Australian audiences and ensuring crowds for the duo continued to grow as they tirelessly travelled the world with their growing bag of songs.

International press began to latch on to the laidback Australians and plenty more got a taste of what they were capable of doing live when they played a formative tour in support of Martha Wainwright.

“That tour, for me, was something else,” Angus told The Doctor. “Just looking over when you're playing your show and seeing all the crew, Martha's band, watching.

“People you've looked up to from when you were a kid, like Matty Johnson who played on Jeff Buckley's album Grace… Martha, and her family and her stories... Coming off stage and them telling you how a song of yours made them feel, then exchanging that feeling and telling them about what effect it had on you and your life, that was amazing.”

Johnson got along so well with the siblings that he joined them for their next tour, and remains in their band to this day. 

Jewels And Gold

Angus & Julia Stone become superstars
Body: 

In 2010, Angus & Julia Stone released Down The Way. The pressure was on. A second album is tricky for any act, but for one who had exploded so quickly and with such impact, they needed to pull out something special.

It wasn’t going to be easy. The siblings were touring the world constantly and fit recording sessions in only when and where they could.

“It was basically when we had time between tours,” Julia told triple j’s The Doctor in 2010.

“It was a situation where we were always writing, we always had these songs we wanted to lay down.

“We'd have a week off here, or a couple of weeks off there, and it was really wherever we were in the world, people we'd met at shows who had studios who would say, 'Come hang out'.

"We'd rock up there, get out our guitars and work with whoever.”

You're kinda fighting for some songs and you don't know why. It gets really confusing.

Julia Stone

They spent time at studios in the UK and New York City, but pulled together something that resonated incredibly deeply with Australian audiences. The album debuted at number one on the ARIA charts and sold strongly worldwide. The duo had proven they

It’s a long record, coming in at 66 minutes, but it could have been significantly longer, testament to the creative purple patch the siblings were in at the time.  

“It was a bit tricky, because we had like 25 tracks recorded by the time we chose the final track listing,” Julia told The Doctor. “And we still wanted to record more. We recorded one more song which ended up being the secret track on the record.

“We had about 25 to cut down and it was really tough. You're kinda fighting for some songs and you don't know why. It gets really confusing. I think a lot of our decisions on this record was what we were most excited about playing live. That was a good way of doing it.”

Family was a huge influence on the siblings while they were recording the songs. They kept this theme running all the way through to the striking cover art, which is a unique personal artefact Angus had recently uncovered.

“It's a photo our Grandpa took on Lanning's Beach when he got his first camera,” Angus told The Doctor. “It was a Box Brownie I think? He took a photo of his mate standing on his lonesome.”

“Angus was with Granny and Grandpa this year, he moved in for a couple of weeks and went through some albums,” Julia continued. “He said, 'You've gotta check out these albums, they're ridiculous'.

“That was a really fun part of us doing this record, going through albums and albums of Granny and Grandpa when they were first falling in love up in Nimbin. It was just wild to be able to explore those parts of our history.”

 

The album was huge as a singular piece of art, but there was one track that stood out from the rest.

‘Big Jet Plane’ is one of the biggest Australian songs of the past decade. It won Single of the Year at the 2010 ARIAs and came in at number one of the triple j Hottest 100 of that year.

When they found out they’d topped the annual countdown, Angus revealed the inspiration behind the song.

“One day I was at Woodford and it was melting hot, I went down to Stony Creek and I met a girl there,” Angus told Tom and Alex in 2011.

“She was a goddess, sparkling in the sun and the water. We had a thing and had a bit of love. I had to split to go on tour and I didn't see her again. I wanted to take her with me but I couldn't. So, I wrote a song about it.”

Their Hearts Beat Slow

That special sibling relationship
Body: 

There probably hasn’t ever been an Angus & Julia Stone interview where the sibling relationship hasn’t been broached.

Fair enough, too. The musical connection between two people is a mysterious and wonderful thing, and somehow even more beguiling when two siblings sing together in harmony.

Whatever Julia does, I'm so inspired by her songwriting.

Angus Stone

The duo took a firm hand in producing their own records right from the start. They had help, but they generally always had the final say.

“When it comes to those moments where it's like 'are we gonna leave this in or are we gonna take it out?' Angus and I will have a final decision on that,” Julia told The Doctor in 2010.

“It's always easy. If I can't make a decision, Angus will. If he can't, I will. We have no rules! It's pretty loose in there.

“Whatever Julia does, I'm so inspired by with her songwriting,” Angus added. “I couldn't imagine altering it in any way. It's always really free and that's how it works.”

“Our philosophy in how we live is a bit like, just let it roll,” Julia said. “When it's like that, I feel like things naturally unfold as they're meant to.

“We have worked with people where it has been a bit jarring and it doesn't flow. It's so much cooler when everybody's just free to do what they do. I think there's a natural feeling of trust in the room. It does make it a really fun process to do it like that.”

 

Of course, sometimes the duo find themselves at an impasse. One siblings wants things done in an entirely different way to the other. Luckily, they have an easy solution.

“It kinda comes down to a solid game of Rock, Paper, Scissors,” Angus said. “It's quite mentally disturbing at times how much I Get flogged. I swear she knows what I'm gonna do all the time.”

Contrary to many expectations, Angus & Julia Stone did not write together on their first two records. So, when it came time for the dup to step away from their hugely successful project and work on solo records, it pretty much felt like business as usual.

“When we're making stuff together, we're still writing separately,” Julia told Vijay Khurana in 2011. “So it's the same process, except for when it comes to recording.

“[Recording solo] gives us the opportunity to create potentially a little bit of a different environment in the studio, because we're not in the space together and potentially influencing the direction of the sound. That's exciting, for both of us to have the space to do different sounding projects.”

Much as they seemed a happy pair in interviews and on stage, the creative tension between the two siblings was proving to be a great stress. They felt as if they were gelling less than usual and, after years of hard slog, were ready to give up.

We were just over it to tell you the truth...

Angus Stone

They didn't tell many people, but Angus & Julia Stone broke up after they finished touring Down The Way.

“I think we were just ready for this change and were really enjoying ourselves with our own bands and having total control and not having to answer to each other,” Julia told triple j’s Matt and Alex in 2014.

“We were just over it to tell you the truth,” Angus said. “By the end of it, it had run its course and it felt good. It was successful with the way it felt in our hearts and the way it got pushed out, it was great.

“I think it's one thing to work and collaborate with other musicians, but to work with siblings, we hadn't really found a way of really collaborating,” Julia said.

“It always felt like it was Angus' songs and my songs. We hadn't found a place where we were genuinely listening and appreciating each other’s point of view in the studio. The idea of doing that again for both of us wasn't appealing.”

But then something weird happened. 

Here We Go Again

A golden opportunity brings the siblings back together
Body: 

Word of Angus & Julia Stone’s split slowly made its way around the Australian music scene. Hushed conversations revealed that one of the most dominant forces in Australian music was over, less than a decade from where they began.

Then, word got around that they hadn’t split. In fact, they were making a record. And they were doing it with inarguably the biggest producer of the past 30 years, Rick Rubin.

“We got an email a couple of years ago when we were both on tour with our solo records – and very happily doing our solo records,” Julia told triple j’s Matt and Alex in 2014. “We had made a decision that Angus & Julia were done as a group.

I stopped and asked what it was several times. Every time I asked it was still Angus & Julia Stone.

Rick Rubin

“A friend of mine read this email. We'd always produced ourselves so we didn't have a big understanding of producers in the world or anything.

"She said, 'You have to read this email. This guy, Rick Rubin, he wants to work with you and Angus'.

"I said, 'Well we're not really doing anything'. She said 'You really have to read this and call this guy back’.

“So, she explained to me who he was and what he'd done.

"Apparently he heard our music playing at a friend’s party and said, when he heard the music, ‘I want to work with these people’ and found out how to contact us.”

“It was in Anguilla in the Caribbean,” Rick Rubin told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 2014. “I was visiting a friend, it was a dinner party, and this music was playing during the dinner. I stopped and asked what it was several times. Every time I asked it was still Angus & Julia Stone.

“As soon as I got back from the dinner, I looked them up online and downloaded their music and have been a fan ever since.”

 

If anyone is going to bring an act out of hiatus, it’s Rick Rubin. He set to work on gently convincing Julia that they should make a record together.

“I guess it was just a case of slowly getting to know him,” she said. “We spent a bunch of time together, just him and myself. I met up with him specifically to tell him that Angus and I weren't gonna get back together.

“He was really cool about it, he didn't push or anything. He just kept saying, let's keep hanging out. We'd have really lovely conversations.

I met up with him specifically to tell him that Angus and I weren't gonna get back together.

Julia Stone

"Angus was coming to town on his solo tour and he said 'I want to meet your brother' and I was like 'Oh yeah, okay. Fine.'

"So, I called Angus up and told him the whole story, because I knew he wouldn't have read his emails.”

They still didn’t want to reform, but Rick Rubin wanted to make their record. He wasn’t interested in two solo projects., he wanted Angus and Julia together.

“This was a big opportunity,” Julia said. “We love Rick, we love what he does and he basically said, 'I want to make a record with the two of you'.

“So, Angus and I had to start seriously talking about it. It was an amazing experience for us, because we hadn't talked for a good year.

"We started chatting about what would have to be different, how we'd have to work together. That was really nice. And slowly it unfolded that maybe there was a possibility that we could do something different this time - actually write together, actually collaborate properly.”

“I guess it was the stepping stone into us actually writing together,” Angus said. “Throwing ideas in the melting pot. It was something that we wanted to do on this new record.”

But things had to be different. That meant exploring new ideas, stepping out of their comfort zone, trying sounds and feels that had not been a part of the Angus & Julia Stone sound in the past.

“We had a conversation before we started the record about different possible ways of having it be a growth from their previous records,” Rubin said.

 

The album had a deeper groove than anything they’d done before. Swewet as it might have been, Angus & Julia Stone had never been music to dance to.

“The idea came up that maybe we could make it a little more rhythmic and a little more groovy,” Rubin said. “It was just an experiment to see where that would go. Including that element. We ended up liking it.

“The songs weren't written necessarily that way, they were written more like folk songs in most cases. Then, through experimentation in the studio, they kind of evolved into the way the record sounds.

It's almost like the record is the sound of a family healing. You can really hear them caring about each other on this record.

Rick Rubin

“I remember Julia saying 'People love to dance. People historically don't normally dance to our music and I would love them to dance to our music. If that could be an aspect to it, that would be great.'

“If we tried it and it wasn't pleasing, we wouldn't have continued on that path. It was just an idea to try. I think we all were surprised by how well the songs translated.”

The record again received a rapturous response. A number one debut in their home country was all but assured from the get-go, but Rubin’s name helped the record stretch a little further in overseas markets as well.

“They're not so well-known in the States, so my goal is just to help spread the word because I love them so much,” Rubin said. “I just hope that people get to share what I love about them.”

But commercial success is never the best thing about music. Angus & Julia Stone was a record that mended the creative and personal relationship between two siblings.

“I think they just had grown apart; it's not unusual for brothers and sisters to not always get along,” Rubin said. “I think they were at a point where they weren't always getting along.

“The beauty of the record is, through the process, Julia has told me that they're closer than they've ever been before. It's almost like the record is the sound of a family healing. Again, none of this was intentional. This is all just what happened to happen. You can really hear them caring about each other on this record.”

Just today, the siblings posted “might be some new music soon” on Facebook.

Here’s hoping they continue caring about each other for a long time to come.

