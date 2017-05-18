Angus & Julia StoneSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 05/16/2017 - 14:50
Angus & Julia Stone
Angus & Julia Stone
Ten years ago, a Sydney-bred brother and sister in their early 20s released their debut album – a warm and engaging collection of folk songs – and fast became one of the most beloved acts in the country.
That album, A Book Like This, was just the beginning for Angus & Julia Stone. The past decade has brought them widespread acclaim, seen them perform in front of enormous crowds across the planet and make some of the most impactful folk music to come out of this country in decades.
Add in a Hottest 100 number one, a record produced by the brilliant Rick Rubin and solo careers that have seen them take their music in new and exciting directions, and you’ve got one hell of a career so far.
Sit back and chill out as Gemma Pike brings you the Angus & Julia Stone J Files, from 8pm Thursday 18 May on Double J.
angus-and-julia-stone-jfiles-3140x2000.jpg
