The anthemic indie of Canada’s Arcade Fire is one of the defining sounds of early 21st Century rock music.
Across four brilliant albums, the band have remained one of the most innovative acts in contemporary music. They have also managed to be one of the most successful, with a string of number one records and stadium shows all around the world proving that you don’t have to be bland to be popular.
On the eve of the release of Arcade Fire’s fifth album Everything Now, we’re digging into the archives to bring you two hours of great music, live tracks and interviews from the band’s visits to Australia.
Join Caz Tran as she showcases the best bits of the band’s enviable catalogue in the Arcade Fire J Files, Thursday 27 July from 8pm on Double J.
