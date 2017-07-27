Régine Chassagne was the only member of Arcade Fire born in Montreal, but the Canadian city played a huge part in the formative years of the band. It them into the group they would soon become.

“It was just Win [Butler] who moved to Canada,” drummer Richard Reed Parry explained to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 2005.

There's no way that it's really supposed to happen... It's the only experience that we've had. This is our only band. It's not like we can compare it to anything else. Win Butler — triple j, 2007

“Will [Butler] followed when he started doing my stuff with the band.

"Win just wasn't happy with where he was. He just had an intuition and knew someone in Montreal, so he decided to go to Montreal and see what was going on. It worked out pretty well.”

The music scene in the French-speaking city is very different to those in the rest of North America.

“I think that we’re really lucky to come from Montreal,” Win Butler told Kingsmill in 2007.

“Montreal is really a city where people don't really care about celebrity. Because it’s a French speaking country it has this whole other world, this world of French pop stars.

“There’s kind of a do it yourself tradition, particularly for English bands. It's more of a kind of punk rock culture.

"I think coming from that has been really awesome. We're this band that has somewhat of a mainstream audience, but at the same time were coming from a really different context than a lot of bands from LA or New York.”

It was a fairly rapid ascent to stardom for the band. Their early live shows were reportedly intense and immediately impressive affairs.

“We played a lot, when we were just getting started, on the floor in people’s lofts, having people right in our face,” Butler told Kingsmill.

The next step was, of course, a debut album. So the band took the songs they had into Hotel2Tango studio in Montreal.

“We didn't really plan it going into it,” Parry said. “We just started recording songs we'd been playing live and did a couple more that were written while we were in the process of recording those songs we had been playing live.”

This was when they received something of great value to any young band. A deadline.

“We secured our deal with Merge Records in North America who then were like ‘Okay, we need to have the master finished by March 28th’ or something like that. We were like, ‘Okay, we have to be finished’, so we went into high gear and went about finishing everything we had.”

But, once it was done, Parry admitted he wasn’t completely sold on the final result.

“I remember feeling like it was a mixtape of a record,” he said. “I wasn't quite sure of it, as to how it held together as a record. For me, and I think for other people too, it definitely felt like it was a bit scattered.

“But then, once the artwork started to happen and I listened to it a few times, I realised it does hang together in a certain way. It just doesn't sound like what I expected it to sound like, which I guess is the result 90% of the time when people make an album.

“It takes someone so talented and skilful to be able to have a specific vision about how something is going to come out and work towards that. We all have a lot of respect for people who can do that.

“But we stepped back a bit and realised it's kind of a unique thing that we've finished here.”

Unique is a far less adulatory term than most critics gave bestowed on the record. Funeral was acclaimed far and wide, both upon its release and in the years that followed.

I'm not super up on all of the new stuff that is coming out, but I think there are better records out there. Richard Reed Parry — triple j, 2005

The 2004 album was highly ranked in countless ‘Albums of the Decade’ lists, sold over half a million copies and set the band up as true geniuses of modern music.

“Is it worth all the praise? No,” Parry considered back in 2005.

“You can't really sit back and read all [the praise] and say, ‘Ahh, that's what I've been waiting for. It's on the Top 10 list on Rolling Stone’ or whatever.

“It's not really the goal to be on the critics top ten list. It helps the band immensely, obviously, on the external level. It brings opportunities and people consider listening to the record after reading that stuff.

“I'm not super up on all of the new stuff that is coming out, but I think there are better records out there.”

But Win Butler takes issue with anyone that says that Arcade Fire’s path to the top was abnormal.

“There's no way that it's really supposed to happen,” he told Kingsmill. “It may seem weird from the outside, but from our perspective it's like, ‘that's what happened’. It's the only experience that we've had. This is our only band. It's not like we can compare it to anything else.”