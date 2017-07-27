The J Files

Arcade Fire

Caz Tran

Repeat
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:00

Original
Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 13:00

On-demand
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 13:00
Arcade Fire
Dan Condon
The anthemic indie of Canada’s Arcade Fire is one of the defining sounds of early 21st Century rock music.
Body: 

Across four brilliant albums, the band have remained one of the most innovative acts in contemporary music. They have also managed to be one of the most successful, with a string of number one records and stadium shows all around the world proving that you don’t have to be bland to be popular.

On the eve of the release of Arcade Fire’s fifth album Everything Now, we’re digging into the archives to bring you two hours of great music, live tracks and interviews from the band’s visits to Australia.

Join Caz Tran as she showcases the best bits of the band’s enviable catalogue in the Arcade Fire J Files, Thursday 27 July from 8pm on Double J.

Chapters: 

Ready To Start

The beginning and rapid ascent of Arcade Fire
Régine Chassagne was the only member of Arcade Fire born in Montreal, but the Canadian city played a huge part in the formative years of the band. It them into the group they would soon become.

“It was just Win [Butler] who moved to Canada,” drummer Richard Reed Parry explained to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 2005. 

There's no way that it's really supposed to happen... It's the only experience that we've had. This is our only band. It's not like we can compare it to anything else.

Win Butler — triple j, 2007

“Will [Butler] followed when he started doing my stuff with the band. 

"Win just wasn't happy with where he was. He just had an intuition and knew someone in Montreal, so he decided to go to Montreal and see what was going on. It worked out pretty well.”

The music scene in the French-speaking city is very different to those in the rest of North America.

“I think that we’re really lucky to come from Montreal,” Win Butler told Kingsmill in 2007. 

“Montreal is really a city where people don't really care about celebrity.  Because it’s a French speaking country it has this whole other world, this world of French pop stars. 

“There’s kind of a do it yourself tradition, particularly for English bands. It's more of a kind of punk rock culture. 

"I think coming from that has been really awesome. We're this band that has somewhat of a mainstream audience, but at the same time were coming from a really different context than a lot of bands from LA or New York.”

It was a fairly rapid ascent to stardom for the band. Their early live shows were reportedly intense and immediately impressive affairs.

 

“We played a lot, when we were just getting started, on the floor in people’s lofts, having people right in our face,” Butler told Kingsmill.

The next step was, of course, a debut album. So the band took the songs they had into Hotel2Tango studio in Montreal.

“We didn't really plan it going into it,” Parry said. “We just started recording songs we'd been playing live and did a couple more that were written while we were in the process of recording those songs we had been playing live.”

This was when they received something of great value to any young band. A deadline.

“We secured our deal with Merge Records in North America who then were like ‘Okay, we need to have the master finished by March 28th’ or something like that. We were like, ‘Okay, we have to be finished’, so we went into high gear and went about finishing everything we had.”

 

But, once it was done, Parry admitted he wasn’t completely sold on the final result.

“I remember feeling like it was a mixtape of a record,” he said. “I wasn't quite sure of it, as to how it held together as a record. For me, and I think for other people too, it definitely felt like it was a bit scattered.

“But then, once the artwork started to happen and I listened to it a few times, I realised it does hang together in a certain way. It just doesn't sound like what I expected it to sound like, which I guess is the result 90% of the time  when people make an album.

“It takes someone so talented and skilful to be able to have a specific vision about how something is going to come out and work towards that. We all have a lot of respect for people who can do that. 

“But we stepped back a bit and realised it's kind of a unique thing that we've finished here.”

Unique is a far less adulatory term than most critics gave bestowed on the record. Funeral was acclaimed far and wide, both upon its release and in the years that followed.

I'm not super up on all of the new stuff that is coming out, but I think there are better records out there.

Richard Reed Parry — triple j, 2005

The 2004 album was highly ranked in countless ‘Albums of the Decade’ lists, sold over half a million copies and set the band up as true geniuses of modern music. 

“Is it worth all the praise? No,” Parry considered back in 2005. 

“You can't really sit back and read all [the praise] and say, ‘Ahh, that's what I've been waiting for.  It's on the Top 10 list on Rolling Stone’ or whatever. 

“It's not really the goal to be on the critics top ten list. It helps the band immensely, obviously, on the external level. It brings opportunities and people consider listening to the record after reading that stuff.

“I'm not super up on all of the new stuff that is coming out, but I think there are better records out there.”

But Win Butler takes issue with anyone that says that Arcade Fire’s path to the top was abnormal.

“There's no way that it's really supposed to happen,” he told Kingsmill. “It may seem weird from the outside, but from our perspective it's like, ‘that's what happened’. It's the only experience that we've had. This is our only band. It's not like we can compare it to anything else.”

My Buddy

Subtitle: 
The musical connections that have enriched Arcade Fire
The Butler family are of incredibly strong musical pedigree.

Alvino Rey was a legendary swing musician from the 1930s onwards, and is the grandfather of Win and Will Butler.

“We were going through his stuff and found a picture of him with Duke Ellington,” Win Butler told triple j’s The Doctor in 2014. “He played with all the greats back in the day. He ended up having the original prototype of the first electric guitar.”

 

Rey’s daughter Liza Rey is an acclaimed jazz harpist, who made a career playing in her own ensembles as well as taking on plenty of session recording work. She is also the mother of the Butler brothers. And she loves Arcade Fire.

“She's really into it,” Win Butler told Richard Kingsmill in 2007. “It's cool to be able to relate on that level. She came of age with The Beatles in the 60s and I think there's a certain spirit of that involve we do, so she can relate to it.”

With a history like theirs, a life in music was all but guaranteed.

“In my family, honestly, being a musician is like being an accountant. It's the safest, most normal thing,” Win Butler told triple j’s Robbie, Marieke and The Doctor in 2008. “My Mum would have disowned me if I became a lawyer or something like that.”

The same could not be said for Chassagne’s upbringing.

“For me, it's been almost the opposite,” she said. My family is not very musical, it was more my thing. I moved the piano into my bedroom and I would just play and play and play and listen to stuff and play. It was really my personal thing.”

Those early musical connections were undoubtedly key to the development of Will and Win Butler’s talent. But the luxury of fame has afforded Arcade Fire a number of other connections that have undoubtedly seen some greatness rub off on them.

 

In 2007, at a show in Ottawa, Bruce Springsteen pulled Win and Regine onstage to perform the Arcade Fire song ‘Keep The Car Running’.

“It was really cool,” Butler told Kingsmill later that year. “We met Bruce a couple of years ago when we went to the Grammys. That whole experience of going to the Grammys… it was this really fake, bizarre atmosphere.

“Then Bruce got up there and did this song, a kind of anti-war protest song, just with his guitar, and it was just this really real moment in this fake, parade kind of atmosphere.

“I just did a piece where we interviewed each other for Spin magazine. He said he wanted to cover one of our songs. When the boss asks you to cover one of your songs, what are you going to say?  

“He was playing in Ottawa which is an hour or two from Montreal so we just drove up.”

Butler also got to live out a particularly enviable dream, singing a favourite Springsteen song with The Boss and The E Street

There's a song from [1982 album] Nebraska called ‘State Trooper’. It's one of my favourite songs and he'd never played it with the E Street Band before. That was kinda cool to get to do that song.  

 

That Springsteen was so grounded while remaining such a huge star was something Butler had been considering after his experience meeting The Boss. When he speaks about him, you can almost hear how inspired he is.

“I think the dudes who end up remaining interesting and vibrant later in their career are usually the ones that jump ship in the middle of their career and go off and do weird stuff,” Butler considered. “They sabotage their career in a weird way and it kind of enables them to be human again.”

Butler said that David Bowie fell into a similar category as Springsteen in that regard.

“Both of those dudes had this insane amount of stardom, and then they kind of turned it back on it for a bit period of time,” he said. “I think that reconnects you or something. 

“I think you can get into a world where you are surrounded by people who are blowing smoke up your arse all the time. 

"If you're an artist like those guys are, you’re playing music to express yourself. Once it just becomes about putting on a show, if you never break out of that, then you kind of go a little crazy.”

It’s not like your typical rock band full of dudes who are just trying to get on stage and shake their booties and get laid afterwards or whatever.

Richard Reed Parry — triple j, 2005

A few years after this conversation, Butler would put the call in to David Bowie to lend a hand on one of the band’s most ambitious records to date.

‘Reflektor’ is the title track from Arcade Fire’s fourth album and features Bowie singing alongside Butler and Chassagne.

“The track needed a third point of view,” Will Butler told triple j’s Tom and Alex in 2013.

“It had Win and Régine singing at each other, but it kinda needed a third dimension. It needed a third voice.

“David Bowie is a real touchstone for the album. Not just in his music, but in his fluid identity and how he's gone everywhere and back.

"He definitely has a lot of wisdom. He's this wise chameleon and he was pretty vital to it, I thought.”

There was one other important observation Will Butler had about the legendary artist.

“He smells so good,” he said. “It's kind of floral but masculine. It smells like you would think David Bowie would smell like.”

But the most important connection that Arcade Fire have is the ones among themselves.

Yes, Win and Régine are married. And Win and Will are brothers. But they are all a kind of family.

“It's quite close-knit,” Parry told Kingsmill of the band dynamic back in 2005. “We’re quite supportive of each other.

“It’s not like your typical kinda rock band full of dudes who are just trying to get on stage and shake their booties and get laid afterwards or whatever. We do everything together and function as a family in a lot of ways.”

It’s that close connection that has made the band such a brilliant live proposition over the years.

“I think when it's really happening for us, we’re able to play for each other as a band and share that experience,” Win Butler told Kingsmill in 2007.

“Also, we’re getting something back from the audience. There's kind of this exchange of energy, that's a really beautiful feeling.”

Haiti

Subtitle: 
The band have a long history of raising money and awareness for the Caribbean country of Haiti. The country was devastated by a brutal militia that murdered tens of thousands of its civilians across a number of decades.

More recently, it has been rocked by hurricanes and earthquakes that have caused massive amounts of destruction.

Chassagne is of Haitian descent - her parents fled the violent nation in the 1960s - and sings about the brutal violence so many suffered in the song ‘Haiti’ on Arcade Fire’s debut Funeral.

 

The entire band has since taken the plight of the country to heart. But, as musicians are wont to do, Arcade Fire arguably took as much as they gave through their experience working with Haiti. The music of the nation provided an enormous amount of inspiration to their own songs.

My French is really bad and my Haitian creole is even worse, so the only way I could communicate with these drummers was through music.

Will Butler — triple j, 2013

Win Butler had become inspired after his first visit to the country, particularly its rara music, and brought aspects of it into their songs.

The band played shows in Haiti, where they are considered small-fry compared to some of the revered local rara bands.

“We were playing these shows in front of people who had no idea who we were and no idea of any of our musical influences and they didn't like us as much as they liked the Haitian bands,” Will Butler told Tom and Alex.

“We were like, 'We want Haitians to like us as much as they like the Haitian bands’.”

So, for Reflektor, Arcade Fire decided to record with Haitian percussionists.

“It was really valuable playing with the Haitian percussionists on this album,” Butler said. “My French is really bad and my Haitian creole is even worse, so the only way I could communicate with these drummers was through music.

“The only way most of us could communicate was through rhythm and music, so we actually had to really become better musicians in order to communicate how the song went to these guys. It was like a university course in musicianship. That was extremely valuable.”

 

A couple of those percussionists ended up in the Arcade Fire live show, which gave the band a new perspective on how fortunate they are to do what they do.

“We have two percussionists on tour with us, which has been a total joy,” Win told The Doctor in 2013. “Even in just the simple fact that they haven't toured Australia before, and they're just so excited about it.

“After you've been doing for 10 years it's easy to be like 'oh touring is so hard'. but no, it's not hard, it's really great. it's good to realise just how lucky we are as a group, to be in that state of mind.”

