The band split up for the first time at the end of that first tour. But, after attracting the attention of Flipside Records – a spinoff of the long-running LA punk rock fanzine – they reunited with renewed purpose.

The band recorded their debut album Acrobatic Tenement for a pittance, but soon realised Flipside might not have been the best fit for their emotional modern punk.

That's the high point. That's the one that let the world know we were really, really fucking serious. Cedric Bixler-Zavala

“I don't think Al [Kowalewski] who runs Flipside was really that into it, I know a couple of the writers there weren't really that into it,” Bixler-Zavala says.

“I think they were starting to doubt their choice, because we didn't sound like some 1977 punk band.”

But the album gave them another excuse to get back on the road and put themselves right in peoples’ faces.

The road was where At The Drive In felt comfortable, where they felt they could make a difference. They didn’t want to be “this summertime touring band or weekend warrior band,” Bixler-Zavala says.

So, they set themselves a lofty challenge.

“We set out, ambitiously, to do a six-month tour of the United States. We went for it and accomplished about four months of it.

“Along the way we met people like AFI and Archers Of Loaf, who helped us get gigs later on that would help propel us into the public eye. We made a lot of friends along the way that just remember us as these little kids basically going door to door going 'Hey! Check us out!'.”

The band were relentless at this stage. Promoting themselves as flagrantly as they possibly could, so the work wouldn’t all be in vain.

“It was that four-month tour that made the United States say 'Wow, these guys are dead serious. Their stickers are everywhere, their records are everywhere. I don't know what they sound like, but they're really fucking serious.'

“It was the bulk of our work. That's the high point, the four-month tour. That's the one that let the world know we were really, really fucking serious.”

While tough, this epic tour was galvanising for the band. The members drew on the strength of one another to get them through tough times when conditions were poor and numbers were low.

“One of the highpoints [of the band’s career] was waking up in the van, it being freezing temperatures outside, having icicles pouring on your head, having nothing to eat, just looking over at my brothers in the band and knowing that we were all gonna do it, whether no one came [to the shows] or a lot of people came.

“Playing the Continental Room in New York, the first time ever getting to New York, setting up and playing, and four songs in turning around to Tony going 'There's nobody here' and I remember Tony look at me like 'Don't give up'.

“Those are high points, because they're so fucking low. They make you appreciate what essentially the band became later, which we never figured it would end up doing.

“Just being able to rely on each other. And see the world. It's those moments that would end up on our record In/Casino/Out, which had us sort of get our foot in the door.”

At The Drive In needed a new home. Whether Flipside liked the band or not, they’d ceased releasing records. Pop punk and post-hardcore leaning label Fearless Records offer them a deal, so the band makes In/Casino/Out and, as expected, gets back on the road as soon as possible.

“That record led us to our first European tour, which was another highlight for us. We realised how bands should be treated. It was a beautiful experience for us.

"We made a lot of good friends and I think in a weird way we left our mark there, figuratively and literally. I think you could go to some of the venues and see footprints on the walls from some of the band members.

“We did a lot of hard time in Germany. We played anarchist squats in Italy. We got back and were so excited, because we made money for the first time. We could pay bills and pay rent.

"It was really satisfying to be able to prove to your girlfriend or anyone else in your home town that you're actually making a living off of it.”

Little did the band know what was just around the corner.