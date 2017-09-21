At The Drive-InSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 16:26
The popularity of this Texan post-hardcore quintet erupted with the release of their third album Relationship of Command in 2000. Suddenly, they were the saviours of punk rock, rock’n’roll music for the thinking person, and the most exciting band in the world.
But it all came crashing down soon after. The band imploded just five months after Relationship Of Command’s release in a mess of drugs, exhaustion and creative spats.
Following a raft of other projects (The Mars Volta, Antemasque, Sparta and Les Butcherettes among them) At The Drive-In reformed in 2011, for a short run of dates. They’re back again now, with their first record in 17 years, In•ter a•li•a, and a string of Australian dates where they’ll blow our minds all over again.
What better time to celebrate this unique and powerful band.
