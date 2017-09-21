The J Files

At The Drive-In

at_drive_in_jfiles_900x506.jpg
Karen Leng

The J Files: Thursday, 21 September - Original (purJXyWyj7)

Original
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 21 September - Repeat (pu8JW9y9rQ)

Repeat
Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 21 September - On-demand (puNJbYyYMz)

On-demand
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @LengBeats

At The Drive-In

At The Drive-In
Dan Condon
At The Drive-In
At The Drive In
At The Drive In are primal, political and pull no punches.
Body: 

The popularity of this Texan post-hardcore quintet erupted with the release of their third album Relationship of Command in 2000. Suddenly, they were the saviours of punk rock, rock’n’roll music for the thinking person, and the most exciting band in the world.

 

But it all came crashing down soon after. The band imploded just five months after Relationship Of Command’s release in a mess of drugs, exhaustion and creative spats.

Following a raft of other projects (The Mars Volta, Antemasque, Sparta and Les Butcherettes among them) At The Drive-In reformed in 2011, for a short run of dates. They’re back again now, with their first record in 17 years, In•ter a•li•a, and a string of Australian dates where they’ll blow our minds all over again.

What better time to celebrate this unique and powerful band.

Karen Leng presents the At The Drive In J Files from 8pm Thursday 21 September on Double J.

at_drive_in_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

Arcarsenal

The beginnings of At The Drive In
Image: 
at-the-drive-in-station-operational-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

“It all started in a local park in El Paso called Madeleine Park,” Cedric Bixler-Zavala tells Double J for The J Files.

I was in dire need of a band that was serious about getting out of El Paso.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala

“At a ditch, a very small ditch, that everybody used to go skateboarding in. It was me and Jim Ward and an acoustic guitar.

“He and I constructed the very first phases of At The Drive In. I was in dire need of a band that was serious about getting out of El Paso.”

“Our first concert was at an all-girls Catholic school called Loretto Academy. I think it went over quite well.

"Then we just started organising our own tours, using the Maximum Rock'n'Roll bible Book Your Own Fuckin’ Life to find places to stay and eat and play all across the country.”

It was this early touring that laid the foundation for just about everything At The Drive In would come to stand for.

“Most people like to backpack through Europe, I think the States is big enough for you to have an adventure in,” Bixler-Zavala says.

“Those early gigs were really eye-opening, you really got to see what America was like. What it was like to go into a gas station and the person not take your money because of the colour of your skin, or because they heard you speak Spanish.

“I see lots of violence across the States, I see people moving entire homes, I see piss-poor conditions as far as how bands are treated.

“We were eating shit, losing our asses. We printed our own 7", but no one was buying it.

“We were having the time of our lives. It's one of the greatest experiences I'll ever have.”

Drummer Tony Hajjar looks back on those early tours just as fondly.

“The high points were making it to the next show,” he tells Double J. “Getting enough gas money. Selling a shirt. Selling a wrestling mask… We used to tour with wrestling masks, no one use to buy our record, they'd just buy the wrestling masks. That's how we'd get our gas money to make it to the next show.”

Winter Month Novelty

Subtitle: 
Image: 
at-the-drive-in-1600x917-200s.jpg
Body: 

The band split up for the first time at the end of that first tour. But, after attracting the attention of Flipside Records – a spinoff of the long-running LA punk rock fanzine – they reunited with renewed purpose.

The band recorded their debut album Acrobatic Tenement for a pittance, but soon realised Flipside might not have been the best fit for their emotional modern punk.

That's the high point. That's the one that let the world know we were really, really fucking serious.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala

“I don't think Al [Kowalewski] who runs Flipside was really that into it, I know a couple of the writers there weren't really that into it,” Bixler-Zavala says.

“I think they were starting to doubt their choice, because we didn't sound like some 1977 punk band.”

But the album gave them another excuse to get back on the road and put themselves right in peoples’ faces.

The road was where At The Drive In felt comfortable, where they felt they could make a difference. They didn’t want to be “this summertime touring band or weekend warrior band,” Bixler-Zavala says.

So, they set themselves a lofty challenge.

“We set out, ambitiously, to do a six-month tour of the United States. We went for it and accomplished about four months of it.

 

“Along the way we met people like AFI and Archers Of Loaf, who helped us get gigs later on that would help propel us into the public eye. We made a lot of friends along the way that just remember us as these little kids basically going door to door going 'Hey! Check us out!'.”

The band were relentless at this stage. Promoting themselves as flagrantly as they possibly could, so the work wouldn’t all be in vain.

“It was that four-month tour that made the United States say 'Wow, these guys are dead serious. Their stickers are everywhere, their records are everywhere. I don't know what they sound like, but they're really fucking serious.'

“It was the bulk of our work. That's the high point, the four-month tour. That's the one that let the world know we were really, really fucking serious.”

While tough, this epic tour was galvanising for the band. The members drew on the strength of one another to get them through tough times when conditions were poor and numbers were low.

“One of the highpoints [of the band’s career] was waking up in the van, it being freezing temperatures outside, having icicles pouring on your head, having nothing to eat, just looking over at my brothers in the band and knowing that we were all gonna do it, whether no one came [to the shows] or a lot of people came.

“Playing the Continental Room in New York, the first time ever getting to New York, setting up and playing, and four songs in turning around to Tony going 'There's nobody here' and I remember Tony look at me like 'Don't give up'.

“Those are high points, because they're so fucking low. They make you appreciate what essentially the band became later, which we never figured it would end up doing.

“Just being able to rely on each other. And see the world. It's those moments that would end up on our record In/Casino/Out, which had us sort of get our foot in the door.”

At The Drive In needed a new home. Whether Flipside liked the band or not, they’d ceased releasing records. Pop punk and post-hardcore leaning label Fearless Records offer them a deal, so the band makes In/Casino/Out and, as expected, gets back on the road as soon as possible.

 

“That record led us to our first European tour, which was another highlight for us. We realised how bands should be treated. It was a beautiful experience for us.

"We made a lot of good friends and I think in a weird way we left our mark there, figuratively and literally. I think you could go to some of the venues and see footprints on the walls from some of the band members.

“We did a lot of hard time in Germany. We played anarchist squats in Italy. We got back and were so excited, because we made money for the first time. We could pay bills and pay rent.

"It was really satisfying to be able to prove to your girlfriend or anyone else in your home town that you're actually making a living off of it.”

Little did the band know what was just around the corner. 

Relationship Of Command

Subtitle: 
Image: 
at-the-drive-in-relationship-of-command-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

At The Drive In’s third album, Relationship Of Command, is a classic. Its first five songs offer an unrelenting blast of punk rock fury that’s as literate as it is visceral and serves as one of the greatest opening to an album in modern rock’n’roll.

Bands like Stereophonics and Limp Bizkit were the normal look and feel for rock music. It had run its course and become a sterile thing.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala

At The Drive In were about to implode, but they weren’t going to do it without leaving us with their magnum opus. Bixler-Zavala explains how it all came about.

“We did a festival called This Ain’t No Picnic,” he recalls. “I think that festival became Coachella, it's the same people who run it [Goldenvoice], I believe. It had a lot of great bands.

“I think it was that gig that put our name in peoples' mouths – two peoples mouths in particular - Gary Gersh and Jon Silva, who were the people responsible for a band called Nirvana.”

Gersh signed Nirvana to Geffen Records, and he and Silva were managing Foo Fighters, Sonic Youth and Rancid at the time.

Their interest in At The Drive In would change the trajectory of the band, for better or worse.

“We got in bed with them and we ended up signing to a record label that we all agree on called Digital Entertainment Network. That label folded just as we started to record Relationship Of Command.”

 

“By default, we got put on Grand Royal records. I think it was simply because Gersh and Silva represented the Beastie Boys at the time. It was great news for us, we were really excited because it was always a label we wanted to be on. We always had that magazine floating around, it was great.”

While the band had intended on making their third record with In/Casino/Out producer Alex Newport, they were steered towards famed nu-metal producer Ross Robinson, who convinced the band he could capture the energy of their live shows on record.

Turned out he had a couple of other tricks up his sleeve as well.

“In the middle of the record, Ross somehow finagles Iggy Pop to stop by,” Bixler-Zavala says. “He sings on one of our songs and does the ransom note phone call on the record. We were just over the moon about it. Really flying high.”

The reception to the record matched the band’s enthusiasm. Acclaim was quickly forthcoming and the band were all of a sudden in huge demand all across the planet.

 

“In a bad time for young guitar bands, including many forgettable ones lumped under the trade name "emo," these ambitious yowlers are reason for hope,” Robert Christgau wrote in the Village Voice upon the album’s release in 2000.

“For four consecutive CDs they've developed, developed, developed. Not only do they believe, they can back it up.”

When thinking about the album’s initial impact, Bixler-Zavala looks back with a similar perspective to that critic.

“In the UK at the time bands like Stereophonics and Limp Bizkit were the normal look and feel for rock music,” he says. “It had run its course and become a sterile thing, there wasn't a lot of exciting stuff, at least exciting visually.

 

“I think that's what propelled our band, the fact that we put on something that was visibly attractive to people and then maybe the music comes later. I don't know what it is that people really like about us but that's part of the equation.”

The album landed on the charts in the US, UK and Australia. The band played Letterman and Conan and were on the front covers of magazines across the globe. Their live shows, until recently sparsely attended, were spoken about in hushed tones.

In the eyes of critics, this band was going to save rock’n’roll, if they could last. 

This Station Is Non-Operational

Subtitle: 
Image: 
at-the-drive-in-1600x917-15.jpg
Body: 

At The Drive In broke up just as they started to become massive. Relationship Of Command came out in September 2000, the band were dead by March 2001.

Years of incessant touring and recording had started to take their toll.

“The tours started getting bigger and crazier and more focus started to come on the band,” Bixler-Zavala says. “The tours really become even more nonstop and it's starting to get to some of us.

“Just being in the public eye, being that age, was a really difficult thing to deal with.”

 

The band’s new relationship with the corporate side of the music industry, and the pressure that came with such high critical praise, only exhausted them further.

“People are putting some sort of heavy trip on you about being a new band saving rock'n'roll and I never ever saw the band like that at all. I just saw us as a bunch of kids that liked to put on a decent show. But journalists being what they are put some other stupid heavy trip on us about the importance of our band.

Being in the public eye at that age was a really difficult thing to deal with.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala

“After a while we just wanted a break. Some of the people involved in management and labels and all that kind of stuff, I don't think they took us seriously.

"I don't think the band took each other seriously at that time. So, we just sort of decided to call it a day, because we wanted a vacation but work was being put in front of us.”

And it was work. The uncertainty of touring with no money had vanished, but so had much of the fun.

“That's what was scary about it,” Bixler-Zavala says.

“You work really hard all this time to make it, and then it just becomes extra work. You want to be able to call the shots when you "make it" but, as some people in management would say, you gotta hit it while you're hot. That just started grinding us really. We really needed to take a break.”

The band made headlines in Australia when they walked off stage mid-set, calling the audience sheep and taking exception to the violent behaviour of their crowd at their Sydney Big Day Out slot.

By the time they made it to Europe the next month, the writing was on the wall.

“Our last show was in the Netherlands at a venue called The Vera in Groningen. At that point, I remember looking over at Omar and he was kinda like a robot, he wasn't moving. I felt that way too.”

“We were lucky enough to break all over the world at the same time,” Hajjar says. “But unlucky in the sense that we didn't know how to operate in that world. We'd operated in a world where we struggled all the time. So, we imploded. It's not something we're proud of. We wish we made it work.

We didn't know how to operate in that world. We'd operated in a world where we struggled all the time.

Tony Hajjar

“But we were all lucky enough to be in the music business for a long time after that. None of us had to stop, everyone continued in bands and became better musicians.”

At The Drive In may have survived had they found time to recuperate and take stock of their position, but Bixler-Zavala says it’s probably for the best that they didn’t.

“At that time, our communication skills were definitely not very sharp, so it could have been dealt with a lot better,” he says.

“But it is what it is and it happened for a reason.

“The two bands that splintered off from it, Sparta and Mars Volta, happened for a reason. It was supposed to happen that way.”

Former guitarist Jim Ward also believes the band’s split was for the best, given the circumstances they found themselves in.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Jim Ward told Richard Kingsmill in 2012. “I think when we stopped it was because our band at that point couldn't be that band. We weren't built to be that band.

“People think that your intention is to be famous and rich. We never thought about that stuff. It would be weird, if our goal was to be rich and famous, to stop at the point. But we cared about something beyond that. It was time to stop, and we did.

“If you can't exist in that world then you can't exist in that world. And we couldn't.”

For Now..We Toast

Subtitle: 
Image: 
at-the-drive-in-1600x907-2017.jpeg
Body: 

“Seventeen years later, you grow up, you have children, and you realise life is too short,” Cedric Bixler-Zavala says. “You miss your old gang and you want to get back on the horse because it's not what anyone expects at all. It's a good challenge. That's where we are today.”

Rewind half a decade. Whispers circulate that At The Drive In have reformed and will announce a handful of shows.

The band opens a twitter account and sends this message.

The line up for Coachella 2012 surfaces days later, with At The Drive In second from top billing on the festival’s final day (above The Weeknd, Florence & the Machine, Justice, Avicii and more).

The band played 11 shows – seven festival dates, including Splendour In The Grass, and four shows in their native Texas – and broke up again.

We're able to outgrow and outlive the stereotype of dysfunctional families in rock'n'roll

Cedric Bixler-Zavala

“I don't think we have any idea what we're doing,” Jim Ward told triple j while they were here for Splendour.

“The last show we have booked is Brixton in London at the end of August and then we'll see.

“I think at the end of the day, we're still what we've always been, which is working class musicians.

"So, we will play, we will make records and we'll do what we do and who knows what the record's gonna read on the front.”

At The Drive In’s name would end up on the front of a new record, but without Ward’s input.

After at least one false start, At The Drive In reactivated late in 2015 with the intention of being a proper band once again.

“We decided whoever crosses the line is committed to touring in 2016, writing a record in that time and then recording at the end of that year and touring again on that cycle,” drummer Tony Hajjar tells Double J. “Here we are now in September 2017, really enjoying the process.”

“We're able to have adult conversations, we're able to outgrow and outlive the stereotype of dysfunctional families in rock'n'roll,” Bixler-Zavala says.

“This is our first gang, so this is an important thing to come back to,” he told Myf Warhurst earlier this year. “It’s a big challenge to come back to something like that and figure out how to have conversations you didn’t know how to have when you were younger.”

 

This is At The Drive In’s chance to embrace this level of success with a more mature mindset. It was also their chance to make a record that packed a similar punch to their classic 2000 album and actually back it up.

“We really wanted to make sure we pay attention to what it is that people liked about our last record,” Bixler-Zavala told Myf Warhurst earlier this year.

We're gonna write and record hopefully for many years to come.

Tony Hajjar

“I think we made a conscious effort to avoid making a 2017 record.

"We had all these new ideas for a new direction, which could be really easily accomplished – I think anyone could come and do that and redefine it – but I think you would lose a lot of people that way.

"You would lose the mystical legacy of what people remember it to be.

“So, we had a lot of conversations and sort of held our last record as the mark to live up to. I don’t know if we lived up to it, but it was the parameter or the rule.

“It was like, ‘remember what you were thinking like back then, remember how you wrote back then, remember how there wasn’t so much music theory involved or remember what it was like to be a young person sonically’.”

At The Drive In’s career might have feature a range of ups and down, but the band strongly believe they are on solid ground.

“I just want to be a band that is back together and proving that we can get your respect again and not fall apart at the seams as we did,” Hajjar says. “We're a band now, we're really excited about it. We're gonna write and record hopefully for many years to come.”

Relationship Of Command was the benchmark for At The Drive-In’s new album
At The Drive-In return to Australia this September
