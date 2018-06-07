Baz LuhrmannSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 06/05/2018 - 17:37
Ever since ‘Love Is In The Air’ got its monumental second life in 1992’s Strictly Ballroom, the director’s innovative use of music in film has worked so perfectly alongside his striking visuals. Add in the stunning Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby soundtracks and you’ve got a formidable catalogue of music in film.
As we explore all things soundtracks in the lead up to our 50 Most Memorable Movie Soundtrack countdown, we’re shining the spotlight on the Australian behind the lens who has contributed more to the modern soundtrack than most others.
Join Gemma Pike for the Baz Luhrmann J Files, Thursday 7 June from 8pm