Baz Luhrmann

Luhrmann’s resurfacing of classic pop cuts continued in the acclaimed 1996 film (and soundtrack) for Romeo + Juliet.

Quindon Tarver rejuvenated Rozalla’s 1991 dance anthem ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ and Kym Mazelle put Candi Staton’s irrepressible ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ back in the charts 20 years on from its release.

But the original music from contemporary bands – artists as acclaimed as Garbage, Radiohead, Everclear and The Cardigans – was just as powerful. These songs became some of our favourites of the decade, and each one of them stands up brilliantly 22 years on.

Each plays a strong part, but the fact that we would never have had Radiohead’s brilliant ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ had it not been for this film, makes it particularly significant.

Luhrmann asked the band to write a song for the film and showed them the final half hour of it as a way to inspire them. It worked, and they came up with one of the greatest musical endings to a film in our era.

But it almost didn't happen, as Luhrmann tells Double J.

"The most difficult yet most fulfilling journey was that we wanted a really great song for the end credits," he says.

"I’d already been introduced to this young band called Radiohead. I was talking to this young musician called Thom Yorke. He was on tour and I wanted him to write this last piece of music.

"We had another song ready. But he was like, ‘Yeah man, it’s coming. It’s gonna be great!’ But it was looking like he’d never deliver the song.

We were doing the final mix, where you can no longer put new music in. Just as we were mixing the credits sequence – we had another song in there – suddenly this guy runs into the studio in London, where we were recording, with a tape that said ‘From Thom, to Baz, I hope I’m not late’. And I spun that song straight into the mix."

It turns out that the song had far more impact on popular music than just being a killer ending to a film.

"I did not know it at the time, but I was told years later that that song brought Johnny Greenwood and Thom Yorke together after they’d had a bit of a fight," Luhrmann tells Double J.

"Because they had to write that song they immediately went on to the next song and the next song, and that became OK Computer.

"I feel privileged that the film – not me – forces artists to get outside themselves and do something they wouldn’t normally do. We’re all in service to the story.

“When we saw the scene in which Claire Danes holds the Colt .45 against her head, we started working on the song immediately,” Thom Yorke said of writing the song.

The band requested the song be left off the official soundtrack, perhaps knowing it would slot so perfectly into their modern masterpiece OK Computer, released the following year.