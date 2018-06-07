The J Files

Baz Luhrmann

baz_watermarked_jfiles.jpg
Gemma Pike

The J Files: Thursday, 7 June - Original (pur7XWWM1J)

Original
Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 7 June - Repeat (pu87WyyDxz)

Repeat
Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 7 June - On-demand (puN7byyXZJ)

On-demand
Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 13:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

The soundtracks to the films of Baz Luhrmann are often as memorable as the movies themselves.

Ever since ‘Love Is In The Air’ got its monumental second life in 1992’s Strictly Ballroom, the director’s innovative use of music in film has worked so perfectly alongside his striking visuals. Add in the stunning Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby soundtracks and you’ve got a formidable catalogue of music in film.

As we explore all things soundtracks in the lead up to our 50 Most Memorable Movie Soundtrack countdown, we’re shining the spotlight on the Australian behind the lens who has contributed more to the modern soundtrack than most others.

Join Gemma Pike for the Baz Luhrmann J Files, Thursday 7 June from 8pm

Submitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 06/05/2018 - 17:37
Double J
Strictly Ballroom

strictly-ballroom.jpg
It all started here.

While most of the music on 1992’s Strictly Ballroom – namely David Hirschfelder’s playful, buoyant score – was pretty standard, filmic fare, there were a few hints at what was to come.

 

The Ballroom Mix of John Paul Young’s ‘Love Is In The Air’ was absolutely inescapable in the early 1990s. Given a sensitive early-90s reworking brought it enough modern class to re-enter the charts (it peaked at number three) and give a classic Aussie song new life.

Less famous but perhaps just as stirring was the rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ as Fran and Scott practice their dance on the roof. It’s a beautiful choice of song for a beautiful moment. 

Romeo + Juliet

romeo.jpg
Luhrmann’s resurfacing of classic pop cuts continued in the acclaimed 1996 film (and soundtrack) for Romeo + Juliet.

Quindon Tarver rejuvenated Rozalla’s 1991 dance anthem ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ and Kym Mazelle put Candi Staton’s irrepressible ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ back in the charts 20 years on from its release.

 

But the original music from contemporary bands – artists as acclaimed as Garbage, Radiohead, Everclear and The Cardigans – was just as powerful. These songs became some of our favourites of the decade, and each one of them stands up brilliantly 22 years on.

Each plays a strong part, but the fact that we would never have had Radiohead’s brilliant ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ had it not been for this film, makes it particularly significant.

Luhrmann asked the band to write a song for the film and showed them the final half hour of it as a way to inspire them. It worked, and they came up with one of the greatest musical endings to a film in our era.

 

But it almost didn't happen, as Luhrmann tells Double J.

"The most difficult yet most fulfilling journey was that we wanted a really great song for the end credits," he says.

"I’d already been introduced to this young band called Radiohead. I was talking to this young musician called Thom Yorke. He was on tour and I wanted him to write this last piece of music.

"We had another song ready. But he was like, ‘Yeah man, it’s coming. It’s gonna be great!’ But it was looking like he’d never deliver the song.

We were doing the final mix, where you can no longer put new music in. Just as we were mixing the credits sequence – we had another song in there – suddenly this guy runs into the studio in London, where we were recording, with a tape that said ‘From Thom, to Baz, I hope I’m not late’. And I spun that song straight into the mix."

It turns out that the song had far more impact on popular music than just being a killer ending to a film.

"I did not know it at the time, but I was told years later that that song brought Johnny Greenwood and Thom Yorke together after they’d had a bit of a fight," Luhrmann tells Double J.

"Because they had to write that song they immediately went on to the next song and the next song, and that became OK Computer.

"I feel privileged that the film – not me – forces artists to get outside themselves and do something they wouldn’t normally do. We’re all in service to the story.

“When we saw the scene in which Claire Danes holds the Colt .45 against her head, we started working on the song immediately,” Thom Yorke said of writing the song.

The band requested the song be left off the official soundtrack, perhaps knowing it would slot so perfectly into their modern masterpiece OK Computer, released the following year. 

Moulin Rouge

moulin.jpg
If Romeo + Juliet was Luhrmann proving his credibility, Moulin Rouge was the director proving he wasn’t afraid to slay sacred cows.

 

A wild and vibrant mash-up of music from the entire history of modern popular music made for a dizzying soundtrack to the smash hit film: David Bowie, Massive Attack, Beck, T. Rex, Nirvana, Queen, Madonna, Kiss, The Beatles, U2… listen close enough and you’ll hear some of the biggest artists in the planet in this film.

And, of course, the pop masterstroke of enlisting Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa and P!nk to team up for a rendition of Labelle’s 1974 jam ‘Lady Marmalade’.

 

As was becoming the norm for Luhrmann, these songs were chopped and changed, remixed, covered and altered in ways that meant they remained familiar but gave us a new experience alongside the spectacle that was unfolding onscreen.

The Great Gatsby

gatsby.jpg
Word that Luhrmann was tackling a project as immense and ambitious as The Great Gatsby was met with probably just the right amount of both excitement and trepidation.

He pulled it off in a commercial sense, making the staggering $190 million it cost back without a hassle. Reviews were mixed, but that’s probably not a surprise given how beloved the source material was and how unique Luhrmann’s approach tends to be.

The uniqueness carried through to the soundtrack for the film as well, with a diverse, though largely hip hop-centric soundtrack chosen to go along with the 1920s onscreen action.

 

This bizarre dichotomy was not new territory for Luhrmann, but the focus on tracks from artists like Jay Z, Nero, will.i.am and Beyoncé and Andre 3000 (who cover Amy Winehouse) ensured the film and soundtrack would

Like Moulin Rouge before it, this playful and somewhat anarchic approach to such beloved works of art drew mixed reactions from critics and audiences. But you can’t deny that it caught everyone’s attention.

The Get Down

Image: 
This 2016-17 Netflix series saw Luhrmann continue his fascination with hip hop, but in a far more convenient context. That doesn’t mean he took the easy route though.

 

It would have made sense to take a bunch of classic jams from the era Luhrmann was covering – New York in 1977 – and slot them in wherever they fit.

Instead, some of modern music’s most exciting artists – Janelle Monáe, Michael Kiwanuka, Leon Bridges, Miguel – were enlisted to provide (largely) new, original music in order to suit the narrative and vibe of the show.

The result of this was another living, breathing piece of art to coexist with the show, not just another collection of classic hits that already fill most discerning collections.

 

Perhaps this is Luhrmann’s greatest contribution to music in the modern era, an unwillingness to settle with what is placed before him. He transforms great art into new pieces; some may be better than the original, some may not, but the creativity cannot be denied.

We can only hope that music remains front and centre in more Baz Luhrmann productions as time goes on. 

