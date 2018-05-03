Belle and SebastianSubmitted by masonsmith on Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:15
Glaswegian septet Belle and Sebastian have long been one of the most revered groups in their chosen field of indie-pop.
They’ve been critically acclaimed throughout their career, and they mean so damn much to the fans who hold them most dear.
Given Stuart Murdoch’s literate lyricism and the restrained beauty with which the band layer their brand of exquisite chamber pop, it’s not hard to see why they’re so loved. And the evolution of their sound in recent years means there’s little chance of them getting stale any time soon.
Now, as the band return to Australia following the release of a new series of EPs – How To Solve Our Human Problems – we’re looking back at what has made them such a vital part of underground pop music for so many years.
Join Gemma Pike for the Belle and Sebastian J Files, Thursday 3 May from 8pm.
Read on for our feature article, examining just what it is that makes this band so beloved by their fans.
