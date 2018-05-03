The J Files

Belle and Sebastian

Presenter: 
Gemma Pike

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 12:00

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, May 6, 2018 - 11:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, May 6, 2018 - 13:00

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 13:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, May 13, 2018 - 13:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

Belle and Sebastian

Submitted by masonsmith on Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:15
Index Title: 
Belle and Sebastian
Author: 
Dan Condon
Artist: 
Belle and Sebastian
Introduction: 
Glaswegian septet Belle and Sebastian have long been one of the most revered groups in their chosen field of indie-pop.
Body: 

They’ve been critically acclaimed throughout their career, and they mean so damn much to the fans who hold them most dear.

Given Stuart Murdoch’s literate lyricism and the restrained beauty with which the band layer their brand of exquisite chamber pop, it’s not hard to see why they’re so loved. And the evolution of their sound in recent years means there’s little chance of them getting stale any time soon.

Now, as the band return to Australia following the release of a new series of EPs – How To Solve Our Human Problems – we’re looking back at what has made them such a vital part of underground pop music for so many years.

Join Gemma Pike for the Belle and Sebastian J Files, Thursday 3 May from 8pm.

Read on for our feature article, examining just what it is that makes this band so beloved by their fans.

Hero Image: 
Chapters: 

I Could Be Dreaming

Image: 
Body: 

One of the most memorable scenes from the Stephen Frears’ film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s High Fidelity is the argument three record store employees have over Belle and Sebastian’s 1998 track ‘Seymour Stein’.

 

BARRY: “Holy shit, what the fuck is that?”
DICK: “It’s the new Belle & Sebastian”
ROB: “It’s the record we’ve been listening to and enjoying, Barry”
BARRY: “Well, that’s unfortunate. Because it sucks ass.

Barry plays Katrina & the Waves’ ‘Walking On Sunshine at full volume, dances lewdly around the shop. Rob runs to the cassette deck and shuts off the music.

BARRY: “I was just trying to cheer us up, but go ahead, put on some old sad bastard music. See if I care.”

To a Belle and Sebastian fan, the ‘old, sad bastard’ line is brutal. But Barry kinda has a point.

Belle & Sebastian was born out of a special kind of sadness. Stuart Murdoch was a particularly pensive twenty-something thanks to a lengthy bout of myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, which left him unable to work and barely able to function for close to a decade.

“I always wanted to write about normal people doing normal things,” Murdoch said in RJ Bentler’s film about the 1996 album If You're Feeling Sinister.

“Because I was not normal. I was out of the game. It was very attractive to me, what normal people were doing.”

 

Their chamber pop – largely inspired by 60s group The Left Banke – flew in the face of the Britpop that was topping the charts around the UK.

“When the band started it was so markedly different from all the Britpop bands like Blur and Oasis that were at their total peak at that time,” Sarah violinist and vocalist Sarah Martin told Robbie Buck on triple j in 2006.

“It was sort of something for people that didn’t go for this laddish, down the pub Britpop kind of thing.”

It was something for people that didn’t go for this laddish, down the pub, Britpop kind of thing.

Sarah Martin — triple j, 2006

While the music didn’t fit in with the beloved, brash chart-topping fare that Britpop fostered, it also wasn’t a deliberate attempt to rallying against it.

“I wasn’t aware of a reaction to it,” Martin said. “All I really know is that I didn’t really get that stuff.

“When you look back you can see there was this kind of disenfranchised section of the youth of today that Blur and Oasis didn’t really do too much for. Now I can look back on Blur and see they’ve done some kind of interesting things.”

The band were essentially guinea pigs for a music business class when they released their debut album Tigermilk in 1996. But word caught on, and the band soon found themselves the focus of plenty of music industry attention.

Big money was on the table, but the band signed a far more modest deal with independent London label Jeepster Records.

“I knew, as soon as you took money from people, they start telling you what to do,” Murdoch said in the documentary. “And I knew, with this fragile bunch that I had, that that wasn’t gonna work.”

The band famously began as a mysterious entity. They didn’t appear in their press photos, let alone do interviews.

 

Speaking to Robbie Buck in 2006, Murdoch reflects on the anxiety he felt bringing his music to the world in those early days.

“You’re always scared, especially at the start,” he said. “You have a precious thing, and it’s a new thing. It’s a group of people that came together for the first time to make music and you’re very protective of that and you’re scared that the magic’s gonna go.

“I’ve seen bands and followed bands, I like them at the start then something happened. I don’t know what happened, they started talking to the press and they got rubbish.

“If you start talking to the press they will do with you what they want, all you can do is not talk to them, you can’t moan about it. So maybe that’s what we were like at the start.”

The band soon let their guard down a little.

“I guess we got comfortable with our chosen occupation,” Murdoch said. “I think we just accepted that this was our job.”

I’m Not Living In The Real World

Image: 
belle-and-sebastian-1600x917-3.jpg
Body: 

For many, the band’s zenith will always be their second record, If You’re Feeling Sinister, released the same year as their debut. It was the record that introduced them to the US and the record that saw them garner truly widespread acclaim. 

 

It would be hard to find a more quietly arresting introduction to the record than ‘The State That I Am In’, which opened Tigermilk.

I was surprised, I was happy for a day in 1975
I was puzzled by a dream, stayed with me all day in 1995
My brother had confessed that he was gay
It took the heat off me for a while
He stood up with a sailor friend
Made it known upon my sister’s wedding day

 

But Murdoch had another gem up his sleeve for 'The Stars of Track and Field', which introduced us to his band’s second album.

Make a new cult every day to suit your affairs
Kissing girls in English, at the back of the stairs
You're a honey with a following of innocent boys
They never know it
Because you never show it
You always get your way

Murdoch wasn’t interested in being a rock star, he wanted to be a storyteller.

“I was completely bold. I didn’t want to be ignored,” he said on his choice of opening track.

“I’m gonna put right up front what this group is all about. It’s about storytelling, it’s about capturing someone’s attention, and keeping it.”

 

The impressionistic ‘The Fox In The Snow’ is another highlight from the record. A stunning piece of economical poetry that paints such a vivid picture with so few words.

Boy on the bike, what are you like
As you cycle round the town?
You're going up, you're going down
You're going nowhere
It's not as if they're paying you
It's not as if it's fun
At least not anymore
When your legs are black and blue
It's time to take a break

The brilliance of Murdoch’s lyricism isn’t lost on his bandmates, who seem constantly in awe of what he can do with words.

Even if you write a song about a person, it’s usually only half of a real person. You add a good dollop of made up stuff and that gets you out of trouble.

Stuart Murdoch — triple j, 2006

“Stuart had this ability to write about what was happening on this day, at that time, and still somehow make it timeless as well,” Stuart David said in the documentary.

“We did a show the other night where Stuart’s cousins were there with their kids who are 9 or 10,” Sarah Martin told Buck.

“He was getting very bashful about all the swear words.

“I did a tally of all the expletives on the album; each one of them is justified. There’s no way that you could replace any of them.

“That’s why, if folk want to play it on the radio, it’s not like we can make a radio edit with alternative words stuck in there or anything, because the whole sense of it would be lost.”

Far more terrifying than being outed as a potty-mouth is the chance of someone finding out you’ve aired their dirty laundry in song. But, as of 2006, Murdoch said it had never happened.

“I think, even if you write a song about a person, it’s usually only half of a real person. But you add a good dollop of made up stuff and that gets you out of trouble,” Murdoch told Buck.

“I’ve never had a conversation with somebody I have written a song about, about the song.”

