One of the most memorable scenes from the Stephen Frears’ film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s High Fidelity is the argument three record store employees have over Belle and Sebastian’s 1998 track ‘Seymour Stein’.

BARRY: “Holy shit, what the fuck is that?”

DICK: “It’s the new Belle & Sebastian”

ROB: “It’s the record we’ve been listening to and enjoying, Barry”

BARRY: “Well, that’s unfortunate. Because it sucks ass.

Barry plays Katrina & the Waves’ ‘Walking On Sunshine at full volume, dances lewdly around the shop. Rob runs to the cassette deck and shuts off the music.

BARRY: “I was just trying to cheer us up, but go ahead, put on some old sad bastard music. See if I care.”

To a Belle and Sebastian fan, the ‘old, sad bastard’ line is brutal. But Barry kinda has a point.

Belle & Sebastian was born out of a special kind of sadness. Stuart Murdoch was a particularly pensive twenty-something thanks to a lengthy bout of myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, which left him unable to work and barely able to function for close to a decade.

“I always wanted to write about normal people doing normal things,” Murdoch said in RJ Bentler’s film about the 1996 album If You're Feeling Sinister.

“Because I was not normal. I was out of the game. It was very attractive to me, what normal people were doing.”

Their chamber pop – largely inspired by 60s group The Left Banke – flew in the face of the Britpop that was topping the charts around the UK.

“When the band started it was so markedly different from all the Britpop bands like Blur and Oasis that were at their total peak at that time,” Sarah violinist and vocalist Sarah Martin told Robbie Buck on triple j in 2006.

“It was sort of something for people that didn’t go for this laddish, down the pub Britpop kind of thing.”

While the music didn’t fit in with the beloved, brash chart-topping fare that Britpop fostered, it also wasn’t a deliberate attempt to rallying against it.

“I wasn’t aware of a reaction to it,” Martin said. “All I really know is that I didn’t really get that stuff.

“When you look back you can see there was this kind of disenfranchised section of the youth of today that Blur and Oasis didn’t really do too much for. Now I can look back on Blur and see they’ve done some kind of interesting things.”

The band were essentially guinea pigs for a music business class when they released their debut album Tigermilk in 1996. But word caught on, and the band soon found themselves the focus of plenty of music industry attention.

Big money was on the table, but the band signed a far more modest deal with independent London label Jeepster Records.

“I knew, as soon as you took money from people, they start telling you what to do,” Murdoch said in the documentary. “And I knew, with this fragile bunch that I had, that that wasn’t gonna work.”

The band famously began as a mysterious entity. They didn’t appear in their press photos, let alone do interviews.

Speaking to Robbie Buck in 2006, Murdoch reflects on the anxiety he felt bringing his music to the world in those early days.

“You’re always scared, especially at the start,” he said. “You have a precious thing, and it’s a new thing. It’s a group of people that came together for the first time to make music and you’re very protective of that and you’re scared that the magic’s gonna go.

“I’ve seen bands and followed bands, I like them at the start then something happened. I don’t know what happened, they started talking to the press and they got rubbish.

“If you start talking to the press they will do with you what they want, all you can do is not talk to them, you can’t moan about it. So maybe that’s what we were like at the start.”

The band soon let their guard down a little.

“I guess we got comfortable with our chosen occupation,” Murdoch said. “I think we just accepted that this was our job.”