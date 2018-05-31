The J Files

Blondie

Primary tabs

blondie_jfiles_watermarked.jpg
Presenter: 
Gemma Pike

The J Files: Thursday, 31 May - Original (puwJdR202Q)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 31 May - Repeat (puB7DP4Rr7)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, June 3, 2018 - 11:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, June 3, 2018 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 31 May - On-demand (pu0JV5DyGz)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 13:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 13:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

Punk rock legends. New wave innovators. Hip hop torchbearers. Blondie have forever pushed the envelope.

While selling 40 million albums is undoubtedly impressive, the true legacy of Blondie comes through their music. Their urgent, vital, ever-evolving sound made them one of the most fascinating bands of the punk and new wave era and their best songs sound as fresh today as ever.

They’re also a particularly iconic band thanks to the hugely engaging presence of Debbie Harry, one of rock’n’roll’s ultimate bandleaders.

They’re just so damn likable and the fact Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein are still at it after all these years must mean they’ve still got some love for what they do as well.

Join Gemma Pike for the Blondie J Files, Thursday 31 May from 8pm on Double J

Blondie

Submitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 11:49
Index Title: 
Blondie
Author: 
Sarah McLeod
Artist: 
Blondie
Introduction: 
Punk rock legends. New wave innovators. Hip hop torchbearers. Blondie have forever pushed the envelope.
Body: 

While selling 40 million albums is undoubtedly impressive, the true legacy of Blondie comes through their music. Their urgent, vital, ever-evolving sound made them one of the most fascinating bands of the punk and new wave era and their best songs sound as fresh today as ever.

They’re also a particularly iconic band thanks to the hugely engaging presence of Debbie Harry, one of rock’n’roll’s ultimate bandleaders.

They’re just so damn likable and the fact Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein are still at it after all these years must mean they’ve still got some love for what they do as well.

Join Gemma Pike for the Blondie J Files, Thursday 31 May from 8pm on Double J

Hero Image: 
blondie_jfiles_watermarked.jpg
Chapters: 

Blondie Forever

Subtitle: 
Sarah McLeod shares her earliest (and scariest) Blondie memories
Image: 
blondie-1600.jpg
Body: 

When I was a kid my sister Leah and I used to spend hours playing with an old analog tape recorder of my dad’s.

We’d set it up in the closet and pretend we were hosting our own radio show, which mostly consisted of us fighting over whose turn it was to hold the microphone, and some other segments loosely based on news and fashion tips, from what I can remember.

Quite predictably, Leah did most of the hosting and I sang all the songs, often while Leah was hosting, so most tapes would end in a screaming match and my dad breaking it up.

We played whatever songs I was into at the time and knew at least half the words to. The Beatles songs are the first ones I remember singing. Mum and Dad used to play their albums at home, and because the songs were all so catchy with simple lyrics I picked them up pretty quickly.

I remember singing ‘Help!’ and making Leah do all of Paul’s parts because I thought John was cooler. And yes, we probably had a fight about it, and yes, it’s probably still on tape somewhere.

 

Around that time, I definitely sang ‘Hanging on the Telephone’ on our pirate radio station. I have no idea where I first heard it, but looking back now, it has that same catchy pop simplicity that really speaks to a kid. So, it probably didn’t take much for it to stick.

I had no idea who Blondie or Deborah Harry were at that point, but I really loved that song.

Fast forward a few years to when I was about 15 and I first saw the ‘Heart of Glass’ film clip on TV. Deborah Harry became an instant idol in that moment. She wasn’t like any other singers or entertainers I’d ever seen, which I’d say is probably still true to this day.

 

She was so delicate, but strong, controlled and carefree, to a teenage girl it was captivating.

Years later, around the Jet Age album, The Superjesus were playing at Manly Fisho’s and Jimmy Barnes showed up in a blur of hyperactive energy asking if we wanted to do a duet.

In a weird twist of fate, the only cover we knew at the time was ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, so I found myself huddled in the band room quickly working out parts with Jimmy, moments before the show started.

Luckily for me I’d been singing the song since I was five, so I managed to look really slick in situation that could have been absolutely terrifying (albeit surreal)!

The main thing that always stuck with me though, was that Blondie were a diverse pop band – they came off more punk than pop. I think this was due to their super laissez-faire, ‘we couldn’t give a rat’s ass’ delivery and social connections in the New York underground scene.

This, and a stack of well-crafted classic songs, made them virtually untouchable.

Phase 2: 
Open