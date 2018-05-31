When I was a kid my sister Leah and I used to spend hours playing with an old analog tape recorder of my dad’s.

We’d set it up in the closet and pretend we were hosting our own radio show, which mostly consisted of us fighting over whose turn it was to hold the microphone, and some other segments loosely based on news and fashion tips, from what I can remember.

Quite predictably, Leah did most of the hosting and I sang all the songs, often while Leah was hosting, so most tapes would end in a screaming match and my dad breaking it up.

We played whatever songs I was into at the time and knew at least half the words to. The Beatles songs are the first ones I remember singing. Mum and Dad used to play their albums at home, and because the songs were all so catchy with simple lyrics I picked them up pretty quickly.

I remember singing ‘Help!’ and making Leah do all of Paul’s parts because I thought John was cooler. And yes, we probably had a fight about it, and yes, it’s probably still on tape somewhere.

Around that time, I definitely sang ‘Hanging on the Telephone’ on our pirate radio station. I have no idea where I first heard it, but looking back now, it has that same catchy pop simplicity that really speaks to a kid. So, it probably didn’t take much for it to stick.

I had no idea who Blondie or Deborah Harry were at that point, but I really loved that song.

Fast forward a few years to when I was about 15 and I first saw the ‘Heart of Glass’ film clip on TV. Deborah Harry became an instant idol in that moment. She wasn’t like any other singers or entertainers I’d ever seen, which I’d say is probably still true to this day.

She was so delicate, but strong, controlled and carefree, to a teenage girl it was captivating.

Years later, around the Jet Age album, The Superjesus were playing at Manly Fisho’s and Jimmy Barnes showed up in a blur of hyperactive energy asking if we wanted to do a duet.

In a weird twist of fate, the only cover we knew at the time was ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, so I found myself huddled in the band room quickly working out parts with Jimmy, moments before the show started.

Luckily for me I’d been singing the song since I was five, so I managed to look really slick in situation that could have been absolutely terrifying (albeit surreal)!

The main thing that always stuck with me though, was that Blondie were a diverse pop band – they came off more punk than pop. I think this was due to their super laissez-faire, ‘we couldn’t give a rat’s ass’ delivery and social connections in the New York underground scene.

This, and a stack of well-crafted classic songs, made them virtually untouchable.