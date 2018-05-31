BlondieSubmitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 11:49
While selling 40 million albums is undoubtedly impressive, the true legacy of Blondie comes through their music. Their urgent, vital, ever-evolving sound made them one of the most fascinating bands of the punk and new wave era and their best songs sound as fresh today as ever.
They’re also a particularly iconic band thanks to the hugely engaging presence of Debbie Harry, one of rock’n’roll’s ultimate bandleaders.
They’re just so damn likable and the fact Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein are still at it after all these years must mean they’ve still got some love for what they do as well.
