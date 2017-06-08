“Oasis were like the bullies I had to put up with at school.” – Damon Albarn, No Distance to Run documentary, 2010

“Damon Albarn is a fucking knobber.” – Noel Gallagher, NY Rock, 1997

It’s hardly Sophie’s Choice and, sub-consciously, you’ve got an opinion whether you like it or not. Also, you can’t be a smart-arse and say something like, ‘Blur’s songs, Oasis interviews’ or ‘Menswear!’ It’s either Blur or Oasis.

In the early-90s, Blur, led by bright-eyed singer Damon Albarn and moochy guitarist Graham Coxon, were just another ambitious indie band courting the look and sound of both Madchester and shoegaze.

It was Suede’s success, however, that helped them find their true voice – embracing suburban England on their ’93 album, Modern Life is Rubbish.

It wasn’t an all-out commercial success but it pointed the way ahead to the genre defining, Parklife, which debuted at number one in 1994 and went four-times platinum in the UK alone.

The idea of Britpop was solidified by the rise and rise of Oasis.

The Manchester band was a supernova that couldn’t be stopped – a killer combination of the top-quality songs Noel Gallagher was writing and the scowling, scathing voice of his brother, Liam, to convey them.

Their debut album, Definitely Maybe, included readymade anthems – ‘Live Forever’, ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Supersonic’. They also weren’t exactly shy about being cast as the mouthpieces of the movement.

“I think we were pretty accepted after about the first minute of ‘Supersonic’,” Noel Gallagher said in 2003. “People just went, ‘Well, fuck, you know, everybody else sit down, go to the chippy, we’re in charge.’”

The mid-90s was also the high-water mark for UK music magazines. The market was packed with high-selling titles like Vox, Select, The Face, NME, Melody Maker, Q, Loaded, Smash Hits, Uncut and Mojo to name a few.

Of course, they were hungry for local heroes and stories. They couldn’t have been happier to rival Blur, the arty college kids, against Oasis, the working-class ‘band of the people’.

It evolved into one of the most famous music rivalries of all-time. The Battle of Britpop: Blur vs Oasis.

The animosity between them was real. The verbal sparring was also encouraged and blown up by the press.

It climaxed with both bands releasing singles on the same day. August 14, 1995. Blur’s ‘Country House’ – with a video directed by England’s most controversial artist Damien Hirst – pitted against the Oasis number, ‘Roll With It’.

“Both bands have really upped the stakes,” Damon Albarn said in 1995. “Someone’s going to come out on top and someone’s gonna come out second. And, by the very nature of being in a band you’re always quite competitive.”

In true Brit fashion, it was equal parts bitter class war and pirate pantomime. One thing it did highlight was the extent of both bands ambitions. No one content to be shy indie wallflowers.

‘Country House’ was victorious, selling 60,000 more copies. But it was a fleeting success.

The second album from Oasis, What's the Story Morning Glory, was more successful than Blur’s The Great Escape.

For Oasis, the big songs kept coming – ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘Wonderwall’ – and they’d go on to enjoy eight number ones, six more than Blur managed.

“Damon, bless him, he don’t like not being fêted as the greatest living songwriter in England, he can’t stand that,” Gallagher said in Live Forever.

“And, of course, he wasn’t at the time – and I was – and he wanted a bit of the action. To be quite honest, he’s a very clever dude because we’re still sat here, however many years now, still talking about the Blur and Oasis thing.

“You know what annoys me most about it all, it’s Blur and Oasis. Why do they get put first? It’s fucking Oasis and Blur, for fuck’s sake. Hats off to him for that.”