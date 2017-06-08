BritpopSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 16:33
Britpop
Oasis
Blur
Pulp
Supergrass
Elastica
Sleeper
Suede
Britpop was inescapable if you were a music fan in the mid-90s.
As the rave-influenced Madchester scene quietened, Britpop emerged with a strong tip of the hat to the past. It took what was great about British pop music of the 60s and gave it an ultra-modern finish. It was a stark contrast to the anger of grunge and the enigmatic shoegaze popular at the time.
We all know about Oasis vs Blur, the great musical battle of the decade, but there was so much more to it than that. Bands like Elastica, Supergrass, Ash, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene and Pulp all had huge success, putting their own spin on the genre that dominated headlines and playlists in the mid-90s.
The movement didn’t last long, but the music remains brilliant to this day.
Join Berko for the Britpop J Files on Double J, Thursday 8 June from 8pm.
