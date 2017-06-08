The J Files

Britpop

Primary tabs

britpop-jfiles-900x506.jpg
Presenter: 
Chris Berkley (Berko)

The J Files: Thursday, 8 June - Original (puyQ64y1oJ)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 8 June - Repeat (puAJGj2MZz)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 11:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 8 June - On-demand (puoJnx8LDQ)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 13:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @jerko_muzak

Britpop

Submitted by nicklangley on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 16:33
Index Title: 
Britpop
Author: 
Christopher Hollow
Artist: 
Oasis
Blur
Pulp
Supergrass
Elastica
Sleeper
Suede
Introduction: 
Britpop was inescapable if you were a music fan in the mid-90s.
Body: 

As the rave-influenced Madchester scene quietened, Britpop emerged with a strong tip of the hat to the past. It took what was great about British pop music of the 60s and gave it an ultra-modern finish. It was a stark contrast to the anger of grunge and the enigmatic shoegaze popular at the time.

We all know about Oasis vs Blur, the great musical battle of the decade, but there was so much more to it than that. Bands like Elastica, Supergrass, Ash, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene and Pulp all had huge success, putting their own spin on the genre that dominated headlines and playlists in the mid-90s.

The movement didn’t last long, but the music remains brilliant to this day.

Join Berko for the Britpop J Files on Double J, Thursday 8 June from 8pm. 

Hero Image: 
britpop-jfiles-3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

Cool Britannia

Image: 
blur-mid-90s-promo-by-paul-postle-1622x987.jpg
Body: 

“All great British pop artists from the Beatles to the Fall have celebrated Britain in some way. I’m not remotely attracted by New York. I mean, all the streets are laid out in a grid. Doesn’t that say everything?” – Suede’s Brett Anderson, Melody Maker, 1992.

Britpop is not a genre; more a time and a place.

The time was the mid-90s, the place was London. And, once again, it was swinging.

Bands like Blur, Oasis, Suede, Pulp, Supergrass and Elastica spearheaded the Brit fight for pop-culture dominance.

The attitude and intensity they conveyed permeated not only music, but fashion, art, film and politics.

And it was dubbed: Cool Britannia.

How much do you know about Britpop? Test your knowledge in our Britpop quiz

In Australia, it was hard to keep up. The influential UK music magazines took a couple months to arrive, unless you were spending all your hard-earned on super-expensive airfreighted copies.

We were a long way from the streets of Soho, Camden’s Good Mixer or Regent Street’s Eve Club, home to Britpop’s ultimate night out, Smashing.

But it sounded wild. A riot of bad behaviour. Generation X relishing their moment.

 

It could’ve been The La’s that kick-started Britpop. Their 1990 debut was full of gems that alluded to everything Britpop would become. But the Liverpool band wouldn’t, or more likely couldn’t, play the game. Led by Lee Mavers, they had all the key ingredients for super-stardom except for the desire.

Mavers was a hard-wired obsessive with a distinct contrarian streak. Songs like ‘Timeless Melody’, ‘Doledrum’ and ‘There She Goes’ were bang-on, but his personality was too mercurial for mainstream culture.

The La’s would be filed under ‘lost classics’ alongside albums by other volatile rock ‘n’ roll characters like Syd Barrett, Roky Erickson and Arthur Lee.

So, it wasn’t The La’s but Suede who heralded the shift in UK pop. And the change was embodied by singer Brett Anderson with his lank hair, lithe frame and trace of English Romanticism.

Suede’s aesthetic was distinct from the Madchester scene of the Stone Roses and Happy Mondays. There were no wide jeans, bucket hats or smiley faces to be seen. The music was sprightlier than the shoegaze of My Bloody Valentine or Slowdive.

The clothes, artwork and the songs were lean and stylish. Numbers like ‘Metal Mickey’, ‘The Drowners’ and ‘Animal Nitrate’ were part-Bowie, part-Morrissey/Marr, all-British.

It was a look and feel that UK music journalists could hook into.

“There was a kind of vision of a character like T.S. Eliot’s Prufrock,” Elastica’s Justine Frischmann, who played in the Suede’s original line-up, told John Harris. “A kind of downtrodden Englishman with an incredible, romantic, interior life.” 

Mad For It - Blur or Oasis?

Image: 
Oasis-at-Slane-Castle-22-07-1995-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

“Oasis were like the bullies I had to put up with at school.” – Damon Albarn, No Distance to Run documentary, 2010

“Damon Albarn is a fucking knobber.” – Noel Gallagher, NY Rock, 1997

It’s hardly Sophie’s Choice and, sub-consciously, you’ve got an opinion whether you like it or not. Also, you can’t be a smart-arse and say something like, ‘Blur’s songs, Oasis interviews’ or ‘Menswear!’ It’s either Blur or Oasis.

In the early-90s, Blur, led by bright-eyed singer Damon Albarn and moochy guitarist Graham Coxon, were just another ambitious indie band courting the look and sound of both Madchester and shoegaze.

It was Suede’s success, however, that helped them find their true voice – embracing suburban England on their ’93 album, Modern Life is Rubbish.

It wasn’t an all-out commercial success but it pointed the way ahead to the genre defining, Parklife, which debuted at number one in 1994 and went four-times platinum in the UK alone.

 

The idea of Britpop was solidified by the rise and rise of Oasis.

RELATED: Which Gallagher Brother is the best Gallagher Brother?

The Manchester band was a supernova that couldn’t be stopped – a killer combination of the top-quality songs Noel Gallagher was writing and the scowling, scathing voice of his brother, Liam, to convey them.

Their debut album, Definitely Maybe, included readymade anthems – ‘Live Forever’, ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Supersonic’. They also weren’t exactly shy about being cast as the mouthpieces of the movement.

“I think we were pretty accepted after about the first minute of ‘Supersonic’,” Noel Gallagher said in 2003. “People just went, ‘Well, fuck, you know, everybody else sit down, go to the chippy, we’re in charge.’”

RELATED: The J Files: Oasis

The mid-90s was also the high-water mark for UK music magazines. The market was packed with high-selling titles like Vox, Select, The Face, NME, Melody Maker, Q, Loaded, Smash Hits, Uncut and Mojo to name a few.

Of course, they were hungry for local heroes and stories. They couldn’t have been happier to rival Blur, the arty college kids, against Oasis, the working-class ‘band of the people’.

It evolved into one of the most famous music rivalries of all-time. The Battle of Britpop: Blur vs Oasis.

The animosity between them was real. The verbal sparring was also encouraged and blown up by the press.

It climaxed with both bands releasing singles on the same day. August 14, 1995. Blur’s ‘Country House’ – with a video directed by England’s most controversial artist Damien Hirst – pitted against the Oasis number, ‘Roll With It’.

“Both bands have really upped the stakes,” Damon Albarn said in 1995. “Someone’s going to come out on top and someone’s gonna come out second. And, by the very nature of being in a band you’re always quite competitive.”

In true Brit fashion, it was equal parts bitter class war and pirate pantomime. One thing it did highlight was the extent of both bands ambitions. No one content to be shy indie wallflowers.

‘Country House’ was victorious, selling 60,000 more copies. But it was a fleeting success.

The second album from Oasis, What's the Story Morning Glory, was more successful than Blur’s The Great Escape

 

For Oasis, the big songs kept coming – ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘Wonderwall’ – and they’d go on to enjoy eight number ones, six more than Blur managed.

“Damon, bless him, he don’t like not being fêted as the greatest living songwriter in England, he can’t stand that,” Gallagher said in Live Forever.

“And, of course, he wasn’t at the time – and I was – and he wanted a bit of the action. To be quite honest, he’s a very clever dude because we’re still sat here, however many years now, still talking about the Blur and Oasis thing.

“You know what annoys me most about it all, it’s Blur and Oasis. Why do they get put first? It’s fucking Oasis and Blur, for fuck’s sake. Hats off to him for that.”

Connection with Common People

Image: 
Different-Class-cover.jpg
Body: 

One band that seized the Britpop moment was Pulp, led by Jarvis Cocker. After years of obscurity, they became genuine Britpop superstars.

Also, unlike many of their contemporaries, Pulp weren’t afraid of synths, or the fact they loved Roxy Music.

Ten years later I can make her say, ‘I want to sleep with common people, like you.’ She never said that to me. But in my fantasy that’s what she said.

Jarvis Cocker

Coming on like a modern Serge Gainsbourg, Cocker, already in his early 30s, wrote observational Brit-vignettes, adept at crystallising the moment, usually spiced with sex – whether it was teenage thirst (‘Babies’) or finding yourself in a field full of ravers (‘Sorted for E’s and Wizz’).

The song that successfully combined observational skills, lust and a touch of dance’s forward thrust was ‘Common People’.

“It’s about a guy who’s liking this girl, who’s a bit posh,” Jarvis Cocker explained.

“In a way, he’s put off by some of her attitudes, which is the common people thing. That bit is true.

“So I did meet this girl, who was at St. Martin’s Art College doing a different course. We were at a bar and she was going on about wanting to live in Hackney with the common people. I thought, ‘that’s a bit much innit, that’.

"But I did fancy her, so I thought: ‘Am I gonna let it go or shall I take her to task?’ That’s where the reality of the song finishes.

“Real life can be a bit imperfect and messy but you can take it, shape it and actually make it how you’d want it to be. I wanted to get off with this girl but she really wasn’t interested, at all.

"But ten years later I can make her say, ‘I want to sleep with common people, like you.’ She never said that to me. But in my fantasy that’s what she said.”

‘Common People’ inspired its own mystery – who was the real-life exchange-student from Greece at the centre of the song? It also inspired mega-crowds to sing along with a wordy ballad.

 

There’s a case to be made for Justine Frischmann as Britpop’s most important hero.

She had her own band, Elastica, who gifted Britpop with some of its most iconic songs.

She was also central to the emotional backdrop of the scene.

Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn both fell in love with her. Their heartache served as the inspiration for Suede’s 1993 self-titled album and Blur’s 1999 LP, Tender.

Love triangle aside, when Elastica finally released their first album in ’95, it became the fastest selling Brit debut in history.

If Blur echoed The Kinks and Oasis mined the Beatles, then Elastica eclipsed them all by channelling Wire. Frischmann’s best songs mixed post-punk with Pythagoras’ theorem to produce a series of hook-loaded numbers such as ‘Line Up’, ‘Car Song’ and ‘Connection’.

Critics snipped about the musical allusions whilst also being super-impressed by them at the same time. And it was nothing The Beatles, Stones and Dylan hadn’t done with Chuck Berry or Led Zeppelin with Robert Johnson.

 

What Frischmann succeeded in pulling off was adding her own twist and doing something Wire could never manage. Produce massive hits.

“I think it’s impossible to be truly ground breaking now if you’re making music with a classic line up: drums, bass and guitars,” Frischmann explained in the mid-90s.

“But the thing is, this is the first time the 90s has existed, it’s the first time the chemistry of Elastica has existed and I think what we’re doing is definitely a different combination of people and influences than any group before.”

Waterloo Sunset: The Godparents of Britpop

Image: 
the-kinks.jpg
Body: 

“I’m not the godfather of Britpop. More a concerned uncle.”Ray Davies

Britpop and Gen X represented the first generation to embrace, rather than distance themselves from the UK’s pop past.

 

Whereas the Clash had screamed: ‘No Beatles or the Rolling Stones in 1977’, the Britpop generation had no qualms in enjoying the Fab Four and the Stones along with the Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Smiths, David Bowie, T. Rex and Paul Weller. 

This may have had something to do with the fact that all of the major creative innovators of the 60s – The Beatles, Kinks, Who and Stones – had suffered badly in the 80s with a series of embarrassing efforts that not only damaged their reputations, but effectively made them competitive non-entities.

It meant their numerous high-points – Revolver, Beggar’s Banquet, Village Preservation Society – could be celebrated without fear of takeover.

So, for the first time in many years, Paul McCartney, Jagger-Richards, Ray Davies and Pete Townshend had cultural cache, their work reassessed and recognised for its inventiveness.

It also went for artists like Serge Gainsbourg, The Small Faces, Nick Drake, Sandy Denny and a myriad of others. Indeed, it was one of the most joyous things about Britpop – the ability to breathe life into the careers of their forebears.

And, it wasn’t just the male-dominated bands being elevated either. Britpop acts were busting their chops to team up with female singers like Françoise Hardy (Blur’s ‘To the End’), Jane Birkin (‘Les Yeux Fermes’, a duet with Brett Anderson), Marianne Faithfull (who’d later work with Damon Albarn and Jarvis Cocker) and Dusty Springfield.

It happened in film, too. Blur’s ‘Parklife’ featured Phil Daniels, star of 1979’s mod-opus Quadrophenia, narrating the verses. The small-story indie cinema – that referenced and revered the kitchen-sink films of the 60s – was back in vogue.

Noel Gallagher would combine the titles of a kitchen sink classic, Look Back in Anger, with the cinéma vérité doco of Bob Dylan’s 65 UK tour, Don’t Look Back, for one of his band’s biggest hits. Another, Wonderwall, starring Jane Birkin and sound tracked by George Harrison, provided another rich title for a Gallagher anthem.

Britpop didn’t arrive in time for every visionary to cash-in. The Small Faces’ Steve Marriott died in a house fire just as his reputation was in the midst of a 180 degree swing.

Serge Gainsbourg succumbed to lifestyle choices as did Gene Clark of The Byrds, an American group who helped launch the sound and look of a myriad of UK indie bands from Primal Scream to the Stone Roses, the Smiths and more.

But it did help another generation turn on to the joys of Brit. 

A Golden Age

Image: 
supergrass.jpg
Body: 

You’d have to say Britpop’s glorious peak was 1995.

The faces of the scene included actors such as Sadie Frost, Patsy Kensit and super-model Kate Moss.

 

Supergrass released ‘Alright’. Radiohead exceeded all expectations with The Bends.

Brit-film had been resuscitated by the success of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Danny Boyle was shooting Trainspotting.

In politics, there was a groundswell of optimism for regime change represented by Tony Blair’s New Labour.

Blur hadn’t yet got sick of the Britpop tag – indeed, Damon Albarn was happy hosting a show called Britpop Now featuring bands like Sleeper, Gene and Echobelly whilst also roping in the distinctly un-Britpop-like PJ Harvey.

Oasis hadn’t unleashed the cocaine-fuelled Be Here Now.

People knew, even as it was happening, that Britpop was a golden age of UK music. It epitomised a vibrant mood that countless artists – your Libertines, Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, Kaiser Chiefs and Bloc Party – have tried to recapture.

“It was a fucking great time,” Noel Gallagher said. “It really, really was a privilege. We had some fucking brilliant nights out. It was a good few years.” 

Related content: 
Oasis: Which Gallagher Brother is the best Gallagher Brother?
Do you know the words to Blur’s ‘Song 2’?
Scribble Live Details: 
Board id: 2596768 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: 
Open