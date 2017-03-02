In 2009 Powderfinger were doing a gig in Brissy for Queensland’s 150th birthday and they invited us to play. For once everyone said yes. People wanted us to play before that, but there would always one or two people who didn’t want to do it.

So we did that, and that was another pretty good gig as well. After not playing for so long there was so much love for people to see us play again.

I remember there was a generation of younger kids whose mum and dad had listened to us and they had heard the records, so for them to see us live was fun as well.

Then, every year or so we’d do a gig.

Then Glenn found this guy, Steph, out at Campbelltown.

They’d have artists and musicians and actors and dancers come out and do a week of whatever they do in this art gallery space and then do a little performance at the end of the week.

Glenn organised for us to do that. So the four of us went out to this big gymnasium space in the dead of winter in Campbelltown, which is really cold, and we just spent four days together showing each other songs and coming up with songs. Then we played a couple to a select group of friends on the Friday.

We thought, ‘It’d be a shame to not record them. Just for fun’ So we went out to Glenn’s studio in Marrickville and recorded it in two days. Suddenly we had an album out again – it was a happy accident. It really took a lot of pushing from Glenn to make it happen. The rest of us were a little bit… I dunno. It’s just hard to get things going.

Even now we’re talking about doing some more recordings. Maybe it’s the age of the email thing, you send out an email into the ether and it can take weeks to reply. Life gets in the way and other stuff happens.

In the early days there was four of us, in Brisbane, on the dole, completely focused on nothing but the band. From 1990 to 1998, I don’t think I thought about many other things.

Then you get older and other things happen. There are kiddies around. I don’t really wanna go out and play. We played a gig down at the Art Gallery of Victoria and we were on stage at 7.30pm. That was perfect!

What I dread is when I get an email from Glenn saying ‘There’s a gig in Shepparton. We’re on at 12.30’. I can’t do that.

I’m no good after about 9 o’clock at night now. I just want to sit down and watch a bit of news, have a look on the iPad at the paper and go to bed.

It’s lovely not having to be the salesman anymore.

What really got to me in the end was:

‘Hi, this is Dave from Custard. And this is our new album and it’s so much better than anything else we’ve ever done before, even though a year ago I told you that that album was really good. Here’s a single. Here’s a video and it’s really interesting because of this reason.’

I’d happily never do that. I’d rather tell the truth.

‘Hi, this is Dave from Custard. These recordings probably sound exactly like ones we did 20 years ago. That melody and those lyrics are probably something we’ve put on an album before. There it is. No one’s gonna lose any sleep if you listen to it or not.’