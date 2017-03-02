CustardSubmitted by nicklangley on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 15:49
Index Title:
Custard
Artist:
Custard
Introduction:
Bands don’t come much more likable than Custard. They're funny, carefree, slightly weird but very endearing. And they write better pop songs than just about anyone.
Body:
We all fell in love with the Brisbane band following a string of great records and incredibly fun live shows through the ‘90s.
They called it a day at the end of the decade, leaving their passionate fanbase gutted, but returned with that same carefree attitude (and some great new music) a decade later.
Get ready to laugh, cry, dance and generally feel real good when Maggie Collins hosts the Custard J Files, Thursday 2 March from 8pm AEDT.
Download the Custard J Files podcast on iTunes
Below, Dave McCormack reflects on Custard's career to date and outlines some of the biggest moments that stand out - from Ipswich Grammar maths class to reforming after a nine year break.
Hero Image:
custard-jfiles-3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Scribble Live Details:
Board id: 2503848 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: