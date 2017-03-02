The J Files

Custard

Maggie Collins

The J Files: Thursday, 2 March - Original (puxz49mYxJ)

Original
Thursday, March 2, 2017 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, March 2, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 2 March - On-demand (pun7mkG9ez)

On-demand
Thursday, March 2, 2017 - 12:00
02:00:00
Thursday, March 9, 2017 - 12:00
Twitter: @MaggieCollinsyo

Submitted by nicklangley on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 15:49
Custard
Double J
Custard
Bands don’t come much more likable than Custard. They're funny, carefree, slightly weird but very endearing. And they write better pop songs than just about anyone.
We all fell in love with the Brisbane band following a string of great records and incredibly fun live shows through the ‘90s.

They called it a day at the end of the decade, leaving their passionate fanbase gutted, but returned with that same carefree attitude (and some great new music) a decade later.

Get ready to laugh, cry, dance and generally feel real good when Maggie Collins hosts the Custard J Files, Thursday 2 March from 8pm AEDT. 

Download the Custard J Files podcast on iTunes

Below, Dave McCormack reflects on Custard's career to date and outlines some of the biggest moments that stand out - from Ipswich Grammar maths class to reforming after a nine year break.

Teensville

There'd be no Custard without Mr Wong
Image: 
The story starts in 1981 when I met [bassist] Paul Medew in Mr Wong’s maths class at Ipswich Grammar School. In ’86 we started a band called Who’s Gerald.

That band played around Ipswich, Toowong and St Lucia and that was about it.

That band ended and Paul and I and a friend of ours, James Straker, started a new band called Custard Gun.

There was this other band called Ash In October who had another pretend name called Custard Party. I thought ‘That’s a brilliant name. Let’s be Custard Gun’.

Then we dropped the ‘Gun’, Shane Brunn was our drummer, Matt Strong joined on guitar.

We had a couple of drummers until we settled on Danny Plant. Then Glenn [Thompson] joined in the mid-‘90s.

A Job In Rock’N’Roll

Subtitle: 
Small band gets national exposure
Image: 
Around the time we started, triple j – this thing from Sydney that no one knew about – started [in Brisbane]. We sent off our debut EP to this anonymous PO Box 9994 address in Sydney and thought nothing would come of it.

I remember going through the contract and thinking ‘We are like The Beatles. We are gonna be so huge.'

Dave McCormack

But Jo Chichester, who was working at triple j then up in Brissy, invited us in and played our record. It really gave us an audience.

I think we were in the sweet spot, triple j was national, we were new and from Brissy, they needed bands not from Sydney and Melbourne and we needed exposure.

It sounds a bit sycophantic that I’m on the triple j network saying that, but it was a big deal for us. It was a really big deal. Especially for someone in their early 20s.

The Australian Academy of Music in Spring Hill had a band competition.

We entered and got an encouragement prize, which was $500 worth of recording time at Broken Toy Studio in Kangaroo Point.

So we went in and recorded like 11 or 14 songs and quickly put it out on CD. We got some dodgy people in Canada to make it and it didn’t arrive for years. We thought we were going to get ripped off.

 

In that time, after going to Sydney and playing a few gigs, Ra Records, which was a boutique label of a boutique label – RooArt Records – needed to sign some bands. So they signed us for a record deal.

We’re getting national radio airplay and suddenly someone’s committing to a four album deal and making music videos and having the machine behind you. That was a really big moment.

I remember going through the contract and thinking ‘We are like The Beatles. We are gonna be so huge. Four albums!’. They were committing to budgets of 10 or 30 thousand dollars or something, which to four people on the dole in Brisbane in 1993… you could buy a house for ten thousand dollars!

 

Andrew Valder and Todd Wagstaff at Ra Records really supported us a lot. As I look back, I wouldn’t have supported us as much as these people did.

If you listen back to what they had to deal with from our demos and our live gigs… Sydney was very muscular. Singlets and tattoos and everything. Whereas we would always take a fair bit of joy out of being a bit catastrophic. If a guitar broke, then so be it. We’d just dance around like idiots.

When we played at the Big Day Out down at the showgrounds, Matthew’s amp broke second song in. Maybe your initial thing would be ‘Oh no, this was our big chance. We’ve blown it’. But we were like ‘Well any band can play a 45-minute set. Let’s see what we can do without amps or power.’

Still to this day I do like the ramshackle, who knows what’s gonna happen thing.

But looking at that, listening to the demos, we’re lucky that anyone gave us a chance. 

Pack Yr Suitcases

Subtitle: 
Custard go overseas
Image: 
For a band from Brisbane to go to Sydney and Melbourne and Perth and Adelaide was huge.

Then to have the opportunity to go to San Francisco and record [third album Wisenheimer] with Eric Drew Feldman in Hyde St Studios – where Creedence had recorded and Green Day were recording – that was massive.

We were there for months. It was very premium, professional, proper band stuff.

You know when you see a Guns N’ Roses or Bon Jovi film clip and they’re travelling and they’ve got these really massive aluminium flight cases for their guitars? The day before we left Matthew and I thought ‘We’ve gotta go and get these massive, horrendously expensive flight cases’.

The guitars were worth less than the cases. They were so heavy. Why did we do it? We got charged excess. You couldn’t fit them in the car.

 

We landed on the 4th of July, 1995 and went straight to the supermarket. You could buy booze at the supermarket. It was a huge culture shock. The cheese was orange and the butter was white.

We had a great time. To work with Eric Drew Feldman who had worked with so many legendary people before – most recently he’d done two Frank Black albums – that was pretty incredible.

We had a great time just eating American food, drinking American beer, being tourists and recording at the same time.

We Have The Technology [fourth record, released in 1997] was done down in Memphis at Easley Studios, because Pavement had recorded there and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and The Breeders had done something there. As much as San Francisco was an amazing experience, to be in Memphis in the ‘90s was incredible as well.

 

Then we spent a lot of time touring with the Presidents Of The United States and Redd Kross around North America and Canada. We had a great time, it really was the life. Who wouldn’t love that?

Then, to come back to Australia and say we’d been in America for the past couple of months, people were like ‘Wow, you guys are so cool. Have you got the big flight cases?’

People were spending a lot of money on us and we were getting a lot of advice to ‘maybe change this’ or ‘do that’. If people try and do that then I tend to try and go the other way. So, arguably, we shot ourselves in the foot. We had an opportunity that maybe we could have been more palatable or something.

I dunno if it’s an Australian thing or a Brissy thing, but when someone tries to push you down one way, you start to go ‘Well maybe I want to do the other thing now.’ And here we are. 

I Feel Like Ringo

Subtitle: 
How Custard ended up on the biggest stage around
Image: 
Crowded House were doing their Farewell To The World concert in ’96 at the Opera House. Powderfinger were playing and You Am I were playing.

There were newsreaders using the Portaloos backstage. I think Sandra Sully was there.

Dave McCormack

I sort of knew Paul Hester through a mutual friend Robert Moore.

The way I hear it was, they had the line-up sorted and Paul Hester went on triple j and mentioned our name and somehow we got invited in.

We were supposed to be the opening act but it got washed out the first night, so they had to reschedule to the second night.

We had nothing on, but Powderfinger had a gig so they had to play first. They opened and somehow us, the late addition, was playing second before You Am I and Crowded House. So we got a bit more of the rockstar vibe amped up.

It was incredible. Just to play to that many people, that was really one of my favourite moments ever.

There were newsreaders using the Portaloos backstage. I think Sandra Sully was there. It was that level.

We stumbled in, blinking form the dark, to this other world. This other stratosphere of fame – and emotion, because it was their last gig.

We just sort of stumbled in and, there we were, playing to all those people.

 

They were filming it, they were testing the cameras on us, the cranes would come in.

My friend Andrew Lancaster who was playing keyboards at the time and made lots of videos for us, he sort of blagged his way into the broadcast van. He asked if he could have the tape and we got it. They were just gonna throw it out.

So now we’ve got this video of us performing in front of all these people, with the cameras swooping in. That was a happy accident. Good on him for just walking in. Just goes to show, if you ask, sometimes it works out.

That was surreal. Hanging backstage with Paul Hester and Neil Finn – it was just very lucky that we were there.

I was pretty nervous. Fender gave us these guitars to play, they brought these guitars we’d never played before. We took as many chances to make it go wrong as we could. We had new guitars and amps, we didn’t know how to get a good sound of it… oh well. 

If Yr Famous And You Know It, Sack Yr Band

Subtitle: 
Custard break up
Image: 
Throughout the ‘90s we were living in Brissy most of the time and travelling. It was a really exciting way to do it, instead of doing the classic ‘move to Sydney, break up’ sort of thing.

 

There were quite a few years where people weren’t talking to me or I wasn’t talking to them. Looking back now, it seems so petty.

Dave McCormack

We were in Brisbane and loving it. We were travelling the world, travelling Australia, putting out albums.

Then, Matthew moved to Sydney and then I moved to Sydney and then Glenn moved to Sydney and then we broke up.

Why didn’t we see that coming?

There was no one event where someone said something and it was off. It was sort of just running out of petrol.

We’d had so many years together in so many situations and sort of getting on each other’s’ nerves.

I don’t think it was super positive at the time. It could have kept going but looking in the future it was just a hazy mess.

So we ended the band and all of us went off and did different musical things.

There were quite a few years where people weren’t talking to me or I wasn’t talking to them. Looking back now, it seems so petty. I don’t know why we weren’t talking to each other.

And I’ve Got A New Song…

Subtitle: 
Custard get back together
Image: 
In 2009 Powderfinger were doing a gig in Brissy for Queensland’s 150th birthday and they invited us to play. For once everyone said yes. People wanted us to play before that, but there would always one or two people who didn’t want to do it.

After not playing for so long there was so much love for people to see us play again.

Dave McCormack

So we did that, and that was another pretty good gig as well. After not playing for so long there was so much love for people to see us play again.

I remember there was a generation of younger kids whose mum and dad had listened to us and they had heard the records, so for them to see us live was fun as well.

Then, every year or so we’d do a gig.

Then Glenn found this guy, Steph, out at Campbelltown.

They’d have artists and musicians and actors and dancers come out and do a week of whatever they do in this art gallery space and then do a little performance at the end of the week.

Glenn organised for us to do that. So the four of us went out to this big gymnasium space in the dead of winter in Campbelltown, which is really cold, and we just spent four days together showing each other songs and coming up with songs. Then we played a couple to a select group of friends on the Friday.

We thought, ‘It’d be a shame to not record them. Just for fun’ So we went out to Glenn’s studio in Marrickville and recorded it in two days. Suddenly we had an album out again – it was a happy accident. It really took a lot of pushing from Glenn to make it happen. The rest of us were a little bit… I dunno. It’s just hard to get things going.

Even now we’re talking about doing some more recordings. Maybe it’s the age of the email thing, you send out an email into the ether and it can take weeks to reply. Life gets in the way and other stuff happens.

 

In the early days there was four of us, in Brisbane, on the dole, completely focused on nothing but the band. From 1990 to 1998, I don’t think I thought about many other things.

Then you get older and other things happen. There are kiddies around. I don’t really wanna go out and play. We played a gig down at the Art Gallery of Victoria and we were on stage at 7.30pm. That was perfect!

It’s lovely not having to be the salesman anymore.

Dave McCormack

What I dread is when I get an email from Glenn saying ‘There’s a gig in Shepparton. We’re on at 12.30’. I can’t do that.

I’m no good after about 9 o’clock at night now. I just want to sit down and watch a bit of news, have a look on the iPad at the paper and go to bed.

It’s lovely not having to be the salesman anymore.

What really got to me in the end was:

‘Hi, this is Dave from Custard. And this is our new album and it’s so much better than anything else we’ve ever done before, even though a year ago I told you that that album was really good. Here’s a single. Here’s a video and it’s really interesting because of this reason.’

I’d happily never do that. I’d rather tell the truth.

‘Hi, this is Dave from Custard. These recordings probably sound exactly like ones we did 20 years ago. That melody and those lyrics are probably something we’ve put on an album before. There it is. No one’s gonna lose any sleep if you listen to it or not.’ 

If You Would Like To

Subtitle: 
What does Custard's future hold?
Image: 
Looking back on the last 20 years, we’ve all grown a lot and the world has changed so much. But I do look back on those early Brisbane days and think ‘we had it pretty easy’.

Maybe we will record this year? Or next year? Or wait til 2020?

Dave McCormack

We were in Brissy, the band was sounding pretty good, we had nothing to do all day except write songs and practice and hang out.

It was a pretty enjoyable time – I wouldn’t swap any of that for anything.

Hopefully this year we’ll record something. Back in the early days when we started out it was like ‘I wanna record this week and have it out next week’.

Whereas now, it’s not out of the ordinary to say ‘Hopefully we’ll record sometime this year’. We’re in March!

After this interview I’m gonna get on the email.

Now it just seems a lot easier to record if and when we want to record. There is something really fun about the four of us getting together and doing that music. There’s a certain something that just gels, which is fun.

As you can imagine we have such a history together. There’s so many in jokes, it’s pretty good fun.

Once we were playing at the Meredith Music Festival, we were all driving from Melbourne in the van and I just laughed so much that whole time. It’s just old friends getting back together. It’s so funny.

Looking forward, who knows? Maybe we will record this year? Or next year? Or wait til 2020?

