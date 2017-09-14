“Usually we just don't do interviews,” Thomas Bangalter told triple j’s Robbie Buck in 2006. “We really try to communicate by making music or making weird things rather than interviews. We like to play between fiction and reality.”

For all their anonymity, Daft Punk have plenty to say once you get them talking. Bangalter and co-conspirator Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have a deep knowledge of music and of their place in the history of it. Not that they’re in the habit of overstating it.

Right from the beginning of their career, people have been saying that Daft Punk’s music feels like an apt summation of all the different forms of dance music that have filled nightclub floors since the 70s. But Bangalter was never too keen to take that much credit.

“We're not the kind of people who were there in 1987 or 88,” Bangalter told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1997. “We were 12 or 13 years old.

“We’re really not the right people to give a lesson about dance music or house music.

"We got really into this music being around 17 or 18 which was around 1992. I don't think we represent the history of dance music or whatever.

“Of course, people might find some influences. But I don't think that's a good reason not to listen to those original tracks from ‘87.

"Or those original [late 70s] disco tracks. Our music should not sum up any other peoples’.”

But, as far as influence goes, the duo draw less from individual records and more from creating something completely unique. Daft Punk’s sound is undeniably distinct, which was always their goal.

“The main influence we had in music was always about innovation and being creative,” Bangalter told Kingsmill.

“So that means we might have been influenced by people who were doing something original and innovative and saying 'That's really innovative, we should try to seek out something that could be really new'.”

They were in great company. The electronic scene of the mid-1990s was absolutely flourishing as artists taking significant risks were being rewarded with acclaim, record sales and monstrous tours and festival slots, particularly in Europe.

“That's the good thing in electronic music today,” Bangalter said. “Of course there are a lot of clichés and things that are not really moving, but at the same time you find some records and some bands that are really innovative and that's a great thing.”

Innovation was as important on the band’s most recent album, 2013’s Random Access Memories, as it was when they began.

“We've always tried to do something different,” Bangalter told triple j’s The Doctor in 2013.

“When we released our first record Homework, it was a different proposition to what was around in pop music at the time. It felt like Discovery was something different too. We like the idea of reinventing ourselves at each step.

“Our first three records became somehow influential, it might have defined a certain sound now, but it's always been really important for us to try and bring that difference. It was important when we started and it's still important today.”

Humour was also important to the duo. While they don’t try and make ‘funny’ music, they don’t want to be taken too seriously either.

“We are human beings like everybody,” Bangalter said. “You can have fun and we think sometimes in music [people] are taking themselves far too seriously. There was just this mood about having fun. It doesn't mean it's very funny music. It can just have a bit of a sense of humour.”

The duo’s first album, 1997’s Homework, was an instant smash. It has sold millions of copies and charted highly in plenty of territories around the world.

“At the time we were doing the album, we weren't really thinking of doing an album,” Bangalter told Kingsmill.

“The whole house and techno and electronic scene was really single orientated, there were not that many long play albums of dance music. So, we were always more focused on making singles.

“Then we put together some singles we had made and because of the exposure of the music we really started to think about making an album.

“We enjoy making music. We don't see an album like two or three strong tracks and the rest are fill-ins. We don't have favourite tracks on the album that we think are stronger than others. We really took the time to select and choose each track to make it a good one. To make it equal.”

Happy accidents are a bit of a running theme for Daft Punk.

Following the release of the duo’s strange 2006 arthouse/science fiction film Daft Punk’s Electroma, Thomas Bangalter told triple j’s Robbie Buck that their very careers happened by chance.

“Making music on a professional level was more of an accident,” he said.

“Whereas we knew from the start that we had this love of creation and this respect for creativity in all its forms. That music was only one aspect of it.

“Meeting this kind of success with the music gave us an opportunity to create in every form and to invent this small visual universe. Collaborating with different artists and allowing us to use the music as vector for a different form of creation.”

And, much like with Homework, the duo had minimal plans to make an album when their most recent record, 2013’s Random Access Memories, started to come to fruition.

“There was not really a grand plan initially,” Bangalter told The Doctor in 2013. “This record was more accidental, I think. We started to go into the studio and do some experiments. We didn't know it would be a new record.”

It turned out to be a monumental smash hit album, going to number one in countless countries the world over and selling millions of copies at a time where people really weren’t buying a lot of records.

It was, once again, completely new and unique territory for Daft Punk. The record was made with a live band featuring some of the best jazz and funk players on the planet.

“We tried to team up with the best musicians in the world,” Bangalter told The Doctor in 2013. “So they could play not only how we intended to, but ten times better, with so many different levels of nuance.”

The Frenchmen just wanted to know if they could pull it off.

“In the end, what we tried to do was somehow look at the fact that most pop music today is being created purely or mostly with computers and to see what was maybe lost in this process,” Bangalter said.

“This omnipresence of technology should not forbid the ability to make music in as many different ways as possible.

“'Maybe we can bring something from a golden age of music back into the present right now? Is it still possible today to make pop music with great players?' Because it's not being done at all these days. It felt like we were doing something special.”

Bangalter said that they were left cold by much of the pop music they were hearing on the radio at the time and worried they’d be left cold by any new electronic music they tried to create.

“There's nothing judgmental about that,” he said. “We're not saying, 'Oh the music is not as good' we just felt, as human beings, disconnected from the kind of feelings we used to feel with the music. There's nothing logical about it, it's something purely emotional.”

The album featured a string of singles, none of them bigger than ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’, both featuring two of the biggest names in music production history; Pharrell Williams and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

“We liked the two songs we did with Pharrell and Nile because they really represent this idea of bridging the generations together,” Bangalter said.

“What Nile Rodgers represents for dance music and R&B in America in the 70s and 80s, and what Pharrell represents in the same genre in the 90s and 2000s, it felt really interesting to connect them together to create the music of the present and possibly the music of the future as well. Conceptually, it felt right for us.”

It felt right for them to bring the worlds of Daft Punk as robots and Daft Punk as people closer together as well.

“In the world right now where more and more human beings are sounding robotic in pop music, we like the idea of these robots sounding more and more human,” Bangalter said.

“It's the voice of Daft Punk and it's the voice of what we do, so it was natural to have this combination of the robot voices with these instruments.”