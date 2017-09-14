Daft PunkSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 16:09
Daft Punk
Daft Punk
When you think about it, Daft Punk are a pretty unlikely success story.
Who’d have thought that two French guys dressed up as robots, playing a retro-futuristic style of electro funk, would become one of the biggest acts in the world. But it happened.
Across four incredible albums, a handful of unforgettable tour spectaculars and amongst a whole lot of intrigue, Daft Punk have become true icons of modern music. They’ve married the worlds of house, funk, rock, hip hop and pop in weird and wonderful ways, and their songs get a dancefloor pumping like nothing else.
Richard Kingsmill presents the Daft Punk J Files from 8pm Thursday 14 September.
