Karla Ranby

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 10:00
Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 11:00
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 13:00
Submitted by nicklangley on Mon, 07/03/2017 - 15:56
Deadly Women
Dan Condon
Eleanor Dixon
Leah Flanagan
Christine Anu
Ruby Hunter
Emma Donovan
The voices of Indigenous women are underrepresented in modern Australia.
While there are a few visible figures in popular culture, the contributions Indigenous women have made to Australian music are too often unsung.

So, this week on The J Files, we’re looking at some of the best female Indigenous artists of the modern era. These women have made meaningful music that is both deeply connected to their ancestral roots and forward-thinking in its embracement of modern musical trends.

It’s going to be a night of brilliant stories and diverse, wonderful music, as well as interviews, rare live tracks and more.

Join Karly Ranby for the Deadly Women J Files, Thursday 6 July from 8pm on Double J

5 Deadly Albums You Need In Your Life

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains images and voices of people who have died.

As we eagerly await new records from a raft of brilliant up and coming Indigenous singer-songwriters – like Thelma Plum, Tia Gostelow, Emily Wurramara and Eleanor Dixon, to name a mere few – we look back at some of the best records made by Indigenous women throughout modern music history.

Wilma Reading – On Fire (1972)

A Northern Soul gem from one of Cairns' greatest exports
Wilma Reading grew up in Cairns in the 50s, singing at parties and in talent shows with her family and dreaming of becoming a famous singer. After seeing her put on an impromptu performance while in Brisbane in 1959, a bandleader convinced Reading’s parents to let her move to the Queensland capital to work as a singer.

Her voice is one of those that grabs you immediately. It’s powerful and full of soul, gritty and beautiful at once, able to convey so much emotion with the least of effort. Thanks to YouTube we know that it was like that in the early 1960s and it’s like that today.

One thing led to another and, before too long, she was in the US singing with Duke Ellington and performing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in the US and Morecombe and Wise in the UK. It’s an incredible story and one which Reading graciously conveyed to the ABC’s Message Stick back in 2011.

While singing in the 60s, Reading was performing mainly jazz influenced pop songs. The kind of cabaret lounge music that was so omnipresent at the time. And she was mighty good at it too, with a series of singles only hinting at what a dynamite onstage performer she no doubt was.

But the stuff you really need to hear came a little bit later.

On Fire was Reading’s first album and has become one of the most sought after funk and soul records of the 70s. Hearing it, it’s not hard to understand why. It’s a deeply funky record that makes you realise why she became such a hit among Northern Soul fans through the 70s (and to this day).

 

On this record, Reading nails covers of Chicago, Carole King and Jacques Brel (via Dusty Springfield), which no doubt set her up to dominate through the 70s with great versions of tracks from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Neil Sedaka through the rest of the decade.

This Torres Strait Islander woman might not have ever received the recognition she deserved in her home country, but her amazing performances brought a whole lot of joy to people around the world. 

Tiddas – Sing About Life (1993)

The beautifully understated debut from three perfect voices
Lou Bennett, Sally Dastey and Amy Saunders appeared as a perfectly-formed beautiful beast with their 1993 debut album Sing About Life. But the truth is, Tiddas' debut record came after years of sometimes very hard graft.

 

The three women had met as vocalists for Saunders’ brother’s rock band Djaambi. They went out on their own on the suggestion of some elders and took full advantage of their portability, writing and performing wherever and whenever they could.

What resulted was 14 beautiful, short folk pop songs that brimmed with life. They were unassuming in a musical sense, built on scant, largely acoustic instrumentation, but packed a punch through their sheer beauty and poignant, often relatable lyrics.

While there are great guest turns on the record – Chris Wilson plays harmonica on ‘Share A Dream’, Louis McManus’ mandolin is striking on ‘Ann’s Song’ and Tim Holtze lends some didgeridoo – it’s those three voices in perfect harmony that lifts this record to new heights.

 

Any of Tiddas’ three albums could have easily made it onto this list, but Sing About Life is the best place to start if you want to get an idea of just how arresting these women were when they burst onto the Australian music scene with such strength.

Ruby Hunter – Thoughts Within (1994)

Subtitle: 
Image: 
Archie Roach never downplayed the importance of his partner Ruby Hunter on his life and his music. They were always a package deal, which made her passing in 2010 all the more tragic.

While most of Ruby’s work was in collaboration with Archie, she did make a couple of great records of her own as well.

Thoughts Within was a ground-breaking record, the first time we’d seen an Indigenous woman make a rock'n'roll record under her own name. But, more importantly, it sounds pretty damn fine. 

Thoughts Within is one of those albums that sinks its claws in immediately. If you get through ‘Kurongk Boy, Kurongk Girl’ and don’t want to hear more of what this woman has to say, then you don’t deserve to hear it.

 

Even at this relatively early stage in her career, Hunter's voice was that of a woman who had lived a full life. Perhaps not always the most pleasant of lives, one riddled with tragedy and hardship, but it’s the voice of someone you know you should listen to.

When she belts out ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ halfway through the record, anyone who’s not paying attention will immediately be drawn to what’s on the stereo.

And that voice sounded even better in harmony with her partner Archie Roach, who reciprocates the backing vocal talent his partner offered to his releases.

The way she wrote her lyrics was so relatable. You don’t need to have any cultural knowledge to get a strong image of the ‘Kutjeri Lady’ she sings of. Your heart breaks for both the singer and the woman she sings to in ‘Sister Yappa’. 

The aforementioned ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ is a defiant call to end domestic violence and ‘Who’s To Blame’ is a thought-provoking look at poverty that could very well change your perspective, if you're willing.

It’s just brilliant Australian storytelling, presented in an engrossing, beautiful manner.

Hunter’s 2000 album Feeling Good is another excellent record that deserves time if you need to give your inevitable incessant thrashing of Thoughts Within a rest. 

Shellie Morris & the Borroloola Songwomen – Ngambala Wiji li-Wunungu [Together We Are Strong] – The Song Peoples’ Sessions (2013)

Subtitle: 
Image: 
This extraordinary 2013 release is a career highlight for the great Shellie Morris. And that’s saying something.

Morris has been one of Indigenous Australia’s most celebrated contemporary music voices for the past two decades or so, with a couple of great solo records and brilliant contributions to

But this album of traditional Yanuwa songs is a particularly powerful artefact in the annals of modern Australian music.

 

Through making Ngambala Wiji li-Wunungu, Morris learnt language and more about her grandmother’s cultural background (Morris’ mother was taken away from her Yanuwa family).

Each of the four language groups of the Borroloola region are showcased here – yanuwa, garrawa, mara and guanji – given there are fewer than ten people fluent in these languages alive today, it’s an important

“When I first went home to find my family, I asked my sister who grew up on country speaking the language, what I should do.

"She said ‘just be honest. Just be you’. And that was great advice. I’m thankful for the very strong women in my life, and that I can stand up for my culture,” Morris told Deadly Vibe around the release of the album.

The 69-track record is split into separate parts; the first half features beautiful, ambient arrangements to complement these women’s incredible voices.

 

But if you don’t like the idea of this western instrumentation getting in the way, the second part of the album strips all that away and puts the focus solely on the voices and stories of the women.

Both parts are brilliant and emotionally affecting in different ways. Listening to it is an enriching way to spend a couple of hours. 

Emma Donovan & the PutBacks – Dawn (2014)

Subtitle: 
Image: 
This is one of the great Australian soul records of all time.

 

From the deep psych of ‘Black Woman’ that opens the album, through the breezy soul-pop of ‘My Goodness’ and ‘Dawn’, the deep and dark Afro-soul of ‘Daddy’, the classic, Stax-sounding ‘Keep Me In Your Reach’ and the stirring ballad ‘Over Under Away’, Emma Donovan & The PutBacks cover a whole lot of ground here.

This isn’t future-soul, it’s all a bit of a throwback. But when your band can replicate sounds like this so tastefully, that’s not a problem. Besides, with Emma Donovan out the front, this doesn’t sound like a copy of anything. She makes this music utterly her own.

The songs and playing on Dawn are good enough that’d it’d hold up with any other vocalist. But Emma Donovan takes it to a different level. She’s a powerful leader out the front and her voice is both sweet and powerful where it needs to be.

 

On tracks like ‘Come Back To Me’ and ‘Voodoo’, Donovan’s emotion is palpable. It feels genuine. And it’s completely captivating; you can’t help but lean in closer and listen to everything she’s saying.

Emma Donovan’s work as a part of Stiff Gins and as a solo artist is equally worthy of celebration. She is one of the great voices in this country right now and we can’t wait to hear where she goes next. 

