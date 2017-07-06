Deadly Women

Wilma Reading grew up in Cairns in the 50s, singing at parties and in talent shows with her family and dreaming of becoming a famous singer. After seeing her put on an impromptu performance while in Brisbane in 1959, a bandleader convinced Reading’s parents to let her move to the Queensland capital to work as a singer.

Her voice is one of those that grabs you immediately. It’s powerful and full of soul, gritty and beautiful at once, able to convey so much emotion with the least of effort. Thanks to YouTube we know that it was like that in the early 1960s and it’s like that today.

One thing led to another and, before too long, she was in the US singing with Duke Ellington and performing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in the US and Morecombe and Wise in the UK. It’s an incredible story and one which Reading graciously conveyed to the ABC’s Message Stick back in 2011.

While singing in the 60s, Reading was performing mainly jazz influenced pop songs. The kind of cabaret lounge music that was so omnipresent at the time. And she was mighty good at it too, with a series of singles only hinting at what a dynamite onstage performer she no doubt was.

But the stuff you really need to hear came a little bit later.

On Fire was Reading’s first album and has become one of the most sought after funk and soul records of the 70s. Hearing it, it’s not hard to understand why. It’s a deeply funky record that makes you realise why she became such a hit among Northern Soul fans through the 70s (and to this day).

On this record, Reading nails covers of Chicago, Carole King and Jacques Brel (via Dusty Springfield), which no doubt set her up to dominate through the 70s with great versions of tracks from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Neil Sedaka through the rest of the decade.

This Torres Strait Islander woman might not have ever received the recognition she deserved in her home country, but her amazing performances brought a whole lot of joy to people around the world.