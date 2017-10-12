Dear GodSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 10/09/2017 - 16:18
Dear God
Jeff Buckley
PJ Harvey
Ben Lee
Arcade Fire
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
The National
Fascination with religion is a common thread of great writing throughout history.
So, it stands to reason that the finest songwriters of our time have explored gods in all their forms through their work.
From the Buddhist awakening of the Beastie Boys, the Rastafarian worship of Bob Marley, Kanye West’s reflections on Christianity and Leonard Cohen’s inquisitive explorations of gods of all persuasions, it’s a rich topic that has provided us with some great music.
This week, The J Files looks at the artists who’ve praised, questioned and damned gods in all their forms.
John Safran hosts the Dear God J Files from 8pm Thursday 12 October on Double J.
