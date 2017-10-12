Hip hop has long had ties with the Muslim faith. It’s an African American artform, first and foremost, and a number of its biggest players pledge allegiance to Islamic sects like the Nation of Islam and the Five Percent Nation.

From Jurassic 5 to Jay Electronica, Busta Rhymes to Big Daddy Kane, Rakim to Raekwon, many of the biggest and best rappers around are proud Muslims.

None of us are trying to be these preachy guys. Chali 2na, 2002

But religion isn’t necessarily a common theme that runs through much popular hip hop music.

Sure there are references to Allah, Nation of Islam and Five Percenters all through some of the biggest rap records (particularly of the 90s) it’s rarely more than a shout out in a wider context.

Perhaps that’s due to the teachings of the religion itself, more so than any desire to separate religion from music.

“There is a word in Arabic, it’s called ‘da`wah’, which is the spread of information,” Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na said in 2002.

“It’s the spread of information by example, more so than by preaching or trying to shove it down a person’s throat.

“I just try to live by example man, if a person feels that their comfortable with how I am or if they’re attracted to a certain part of me, the explanations come forth. None of us are trying to be these preachy guys.”

That said, there are a few great songs that stand out due to the specific way in which they detail some of the practices of their faith.

In The Roots’ 1999 track ‘The Spark’, Malik B (who left the group following this album’s release) dedicates a huge portion of the song to discussing his dedication to Islam.

He tells us how he makes salaat (prays five times a day) and pays zakat (gives to those in need) and how he intends to visit the holy land of Mecca.

There are a number of more distinct references to God – aka Allah – in Muslim hip hop. One of the most glowing comes from this rare Q-Tip and Common collaboration, ‘The Remedy’.

‘From a tiny cloud of blood to the human beings with taste

Sight, touch, smell and sound, let's deem it profound and prioritize this 'cause it was Allah's wish

‘Allah? Yo, I'm God’

‘I don't believe that. That's a mystery’

‘If God is so good, yo, why this shit be happening to me?’

There's divinity within because we come from the divine

A force that's not seen but, yo, we feel it every time

When the wind blows, and the Earth turns, And the rain drops, and the babies cry

And the birds fly, and the grounds quake, And the stars gleam

Yo, so many things are evidence of His existence

What we need to do is link it with persistence’

Q-Tip only converted to Islam in the mid-1990s, just before A Tribe Called Quest split up for the first time.

"I read the Koran and it appealed to me,” he told The Guardian in 2008. “At the time I was agnostic and it really breathed spiritually back into me."