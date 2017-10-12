The J Files

Dear God
Dan Condon
Jeff Buckley
PJ Harvey
Ben Lee
Arcade Fire
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
The National
Fascination with religion is a common thread of great writing throughout history.
So, it stands to reason that the finest songwriters of our time have explored gods in all their forms through their work.

From the Buddhist awakening of the Beastie Boys, the Rastafarian worship of Bob Marley, Kanye West’s reflections on Christianity and Leonard Cohen’s inquisitive explorations of gods of all persuasions, it’s a rich topic that has provided us with some great music.

This week, The J Files looks at the artists who’ve praised, questioned and damned gods in all their forms.

John Safran hosts the Dear God J Files from 8pm Thursday 12 October on Double J.

The Lonely Wooden Tower

Leonard Cohen's fluid spirituality
‘And Jesus was a sailor when he walked upon the water
And he spent a long time watching from his lonely wooden tower
And when he knew for certain only drowning men could see him
He said "All men will be sailors then until the sea shall free them"’

But he himself was broken long before the sky would open
Forsaken, almost human, he sank beneath your wisdom like a stone

Leonard Cohen’s first single ‘Suzanne’ was inspired by a platonic friendship he once had with a woman in Montreal. But its final verse signalled the artist’s fascination with religion, which would be a constant throughout the next 50 years of his career.

 

It’s safe to assume Cohen’s reference to Jesus in his first single comes from Matthew 14:25, the famous story of Jesus performing the miracle of walking on water. Besides that, the song – like most of Cohen’s work – is open to interpretation.

I'm very fond of Jesus Christ

Leonard Cohen, 1988

Was his lonely wooden tower a reference to the cross on which he was crucified?

Were the drowning men those who turn to faith in times of crisis?

While Cohen sang of the leading figure in Christianity, he himself was Jewish.

His fascination with Jesus was out of a deep respect for the man, as he was portrayed in the New Testament.

“I'm very fond of Jesus Christ,”  Cohen said in 1988. “He may be the most beautiful guy who walked the face of this earth.

"Any guy who says 'Blessed are the poor. Blessed are the meek' has got to be a figure of unparalleled generosity and insight and madness. A man who declared himself to stand among the thieves, the prostitutes and the homeless.

“His position cannot be comprehended. It is an inhuman generosity. A generosity that would overthrow the world if it was embraced because nothing would weather that compassion.

“I'm not trying to alter the Jewish view of Jesus Christ. But to me, in spite of what I know about the history of legal Christianity, the figure of the man has touched me.”

Soon he would find Buddhism and, in the ‘90s, become an ordained Buddhist monk, while continuing to identify with his original faith. His relationship with religion was certainly unorthodox, and perhaps more fluid than most.

Holy, Holy Is The Sound

Sufjan Stevens: indie music's most famous devout Christian
Not all artists sing about Christianity out of fascination, some are outright devotional.

While there are dozens of incredible gospel artists who take the traditions of their music of faith and give it a bluesy, or rock’n’roll, twist, there are others who inject their faith into less typically

Sufjan Stevens is surely indie rock’s most famous devout Christian. In ‘He Woke Me Up Again’, he writes unflinchingly about his first interaction with the Christian faith.

As in many of Stevens’ best songs, he splices lyrics about faith in with personal reflections upon his own life.

 

This one tells of his father – who would drag his family from one religion to another every couple of years – waking him up and telling him they would now become Christian. Of course, its lyrics also work in another context; relating to his devotion to God. 

‘He was in the churchyard
My father was in the first part
He came, he came to my bedroom
But I was asleep
He woke me up again to say…

Halle, Halle, Hallelujah
Holy, holy is the sound’

The album this song is taken from, 2004’s Seven Swans, is deeply rooted in spiritual themes. Songs like ‘Abraham’, ‘The Transfiguration’ and the Book of Revelations referencing title track all show the depth of Stevens’ devotion.

While he’s not afraid to sing about it from time to time – his work extends far beyond songs about Christianity – he doesn’t particularly love to talk about his faith.

“I feel like I'm doing a disservice to myself, and to my convictions, in speaking publicly about these things, because they're too easily misconstrued,” he told The Guardian in 2005.

“I find in music there's a space and a language I can use to express things in ways I can't describe conversationally. And it always leads to some kind of discussion about politics. There's a good reason for suspicion of faith, but, you know...”

I Heard The Dude Blamed The Chick, I Heard The Chick Blamed The Snake…

The Hold Steady's heady mix of drugs and redemption
Then there’s a band like The Hold Steady, whose lyricist Craig Finn has spent over a decade drawing parallels between the appeal of religion and that of drugs, and how those who’ve veered too far into a life of partying might seek redemption from their church.

The band’s entire career thus far has been driven by one, enormous, complex and kinda vague narrative, focused on a cast of characters who get up to no good but occasionally find redemption and comfort through religion.

Nowhere is this connection between religion and sketchy behaviour more prevalent than on the band’s second album, 2005’s Separation Sunday.

 

Their song ‘Cattle and the Creeping Things’ is packed with references to the text of Genesis. The song’s characters rhapsodise on iconic sections of the text, including this brilliant

I guess I heard about original sin
I heard the dude blamed the chick
I heard the chick blamed the snake
And I heard they were naked when they got busted
And I heard things ain't been the same since

Towards the end of the album, when the parties start getting nasty, Holly, one of Finn’s most troubled characters, tries to break free and ends up in a confession booth on ‘Crucifixion Cruise’.

She said "Lord, what do you recommend
To a real sweet girl who's made some not-sweet friends?"

"Lord, what would you prescribe
To a real soft girl who's having real hard times?"

 

Then, in ‘How A Resurrection Really Feels’, she interrupts a church service.

‘The priest just kinda laughed, The deacon caught a draft
She crashed into the Easter mass, With her hair done up in broken glass
She was limping left on broken heels, When she said, "Father, can I tell your congregation how a resurrection really feels?’

The religious symbolism isn’t relegated to just that one album, though. In ‘Citrus’ on 2006’s Boys and Girls In America he sings

I feel Jesus in the tenderness of honest, nervous lovers
I feel Judas in the pistols and the pagers that come with all the powders

In ‘Slapped Actress’ on 2008’s Stay Positive, he draws parallels between entertainment and organised religion.

‘They come in for the feeding, sit in stadium seating
They're holding their hands out for the body and blood now’

 

On that same album he uses the words of Billy Joel (‘You Catholic girls start much too late’) in ‘Both Crosses’ and his unnamed protagonist prays desperately for Holly in ‘Lord, I’m Discouraged’

‘Lord, I'm sorry to question your wisdom
But my faith has been wavering
Won't you show me a sign
Let me know that you're listening?’

Finn was born and raised a Catholic, though appears to have a complicated relationship with the church these days. That aside, its core tenets still resonate with him.

“The thought of forgiveness, redemption… those are things that hold an awful lot of beauty for me, and really relate to our lives, no matter who we are,” he told Slate in 2011. 

Subtitle: 
Buddhism’s focus on deep, calm reflection and the virtues of wisdom makes it rife for exploratory musicians to delve into. For some, it takes. That was certainly the case for the Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch.

As I develop the awakening mind
I praise the Buddhas as they shine
I bow before you as I travel my path
To join your ranks, I make my full-time task
For the sake of all beings I seek
The enlightened mind that I know I'll reap
Respect to Shantideva and all the others
Who brought down the Dharma for sisters and brothers

So begins ‘Bodhisattva Vow’, the penultimate track on the Beastie Boys’ 1994 album Ill Communication. Through the entire track, Yauch raps about Buddhism and how he will do everything he can to incorporate Buddhist teachings and philosophy into his life.

 

It’s a pretty accurate replication of the actual vow of the same name that Yauch took after a chance meeting with the Dalai Lama in 1993.

“The Bodhisattva Vow means striving for enlightenment to better help all other sentient beings attain enlightenment,” he told Tricycle Magazine in 1994.

The more I studied, the more I started finding different parts of it that made sense to me – things like reincarnation or karma.

Adam Yauch — Rolling Stone, 1998

“That’s an important issue – the objective of that Vow. Being enlightened is the best way to benefit all other beings – from that place you’re able to help more.”

Behind him is the hypnotic, throaty chanting of Tibetan monks – as if his devotion to the religion needed further accentuation – and, in true Beastie Boys fashion, it doesn’t sound anywhere near as jarring as it reads on paper.

The track is preceded by ‘Shambala’ which marries that same chanting with the late-‘70s funk samples that was so much a part of the Beastie Boys’ overall sound.

Yauch’s interest in Buddhism began in the early-‘90s.

“The more I studied, the more I started finding different parts of it that made sense to me – things like reincarnation or karma,” he told Rolling Stone in 1998.

“I took a trip to Nepal and India and Bali. On a second trip to Nepal, I met some Tibetans and I started getting interested in Tibetan Buddhism. Then I went to a teaching the Dalai Lama gave, and he was amazing. From about '92 on, I studied Tibetan Buddhism exclusively. I became a Buddhist around '96.”

Yauch would go on to establish the Milarepa Foundation and the Tibetan Freedom Concerts and became hugely vocal in the Tibetan independence movement.

He remained a Buddhist up until his passing in 2012 and, in 2010, asked his fans to join him in meditating to try and take the energy away from his cancer.

Subtitle: 
Hip hop has long had ties with the Muslim faith. It’s an African American artform, first and foremost, and a number of its biggest players pledge allegiance to Islamic sects like the Nation of Islam and the Five Percent Nation.

From Jurassic 5 to Jay Electronica, Busta Rhymes to Big Daddy Kane, Rakim to Raekwon, many of the biggest and best rappers around are proud Muslims.

None of us are trying to be these preachy guys.

Chali 2na, 2002

But religion isn’t necessarily a common theme that runs through much popular hip hop music.

Sure there are references to Allah, Nation of Islam and Five Percenters all through some of the biggest rap records (particularly of the 90s) it’s rarely more than a shout out in a wider context.

Perhaps that’s due to the teachings of the religion itself, more so than any desire to separate religion from music.

“There is a word in Arabic, it’s called ‘da`wah’, which is the spread of information,” Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na said in 2002.

“It’s the spread of information by example, more so than by preaching or trying to shove it down a person’s throat.

“I just try to live by example man, if a person feels that their comfortable with how I am or if they’re attracted to a certain part of me, the explanations come forth. None of us are trying to be these preachy guys.”

That said, there are a few great songs that stand out due to the specific way in which they detail some of the practices of their faith.

In The Roots’ 1999 track ‘The Spark’, Malik B (who left the group following this album’s release) dedicates a huge portion of the song to discussing his dedication to Islam.

 

He tells us how he makes salaat (prays five times a day) and pays zakat (gives to those in need) and how he intends to visit the holy land of Mecca.

There are a number of more distinct references to God – aka Allah – in Muslim hip hop. One of the most glowing comes from this rare Q-Tip and Common collaboration, ‘The Remedy’.

 

‘From a tiny cloud of blood to the human beings with taste
Sight, touch, smell and sound, let's deem it profound and prioritize this 'cause it was Allah's wish
‘Allah? Yo, I'm God’
‘I don't believe that. That's a mystery’
‘If God is so good, yo, why this shit be happening to me?’
There's divinity within because we come from the divine
A force that's not seen but, yo, we feel it every time
When the wind blows, and the Earth turns, And the rain drops, and the babies cry
And the birds fly, and the grounds quake, And the stars gleam
Yo, so many things are evidence of His existence
What we need to do is link it with persistence’

Q-Tip only converted to Islam in the mid-1990s, just before A Tribe Called Quest split up for the first time.

"I read the Koran and it appealed to me,” he told The Guardian in 2008. “At the time I was agnostic and it really breathed spiritually back into me."

