I'd always loved singing. I was a huge fan of Liza Minelli and Barbara Streisand and Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald and Patsy Cline. Carole King was the first record I bought. I loved singers and I loved storytelling within song.

My father had an amazing collection of musical theatre records and I loved the way those writers told stories and moved the plot along. When I discovered Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell when I was about 15, I saw a different idiom.

Everybody else had beards and beer guts and I was wearing a green suede miniskirt and cute shoes. Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

I still hadn't quite put two and two together, that maybe I could do that, but I guess the building blocks were starting to come together and I was making progress. I just didn't know blindly which way.

I started dabbling with college bands and things. I'd sung with RMIT in the Architecture Revue, and I was enjoying it.

I didn't know how to proceed with it. I had a friend who said, 'Why don't you put an ad in the paper?'.

You had to pay by the word, so it was brief: it said, "Singer Needs Band" - I put a phone number in and I got a couple of calls.

I turned up to these auditions and I got both gigs, as everybody else had beards and beer guts and I was wearing a green suede miniskirt and cute shoes. It was kind of a no-brainer I suppose. So, I got to choose which band I wanted.

I selected The Benders, a prog-rock band. I played with them for about eight months. Dorland Bray was the drummer, we became fast friends, and discovered that, out of all of us, we had the most similar musical tastes.

I wasn't so impressed with prog-rock. It was a really good training ground in some ways, because we did so many gigs and not many people came, but it informed the way we did our next project.

Dorland left and I said, 'If he's gone, I'm gone too'. Then Dorland and I decided we would move to Sydney and form a band up there. We called it Do-Ré-Mi.

Dorland had found Helen [Carter], the bass player, on a summer holiday that he'd been on. My job was to track her down, so I did. I did some good detective work.

Then we needed a guitar player, and after we auditioned a number of guitar players, we finally settled on Helen's boyfriend, who was Steven Philip.

We decided to do things very differently to the way The Benders had done it. We were going to release some EPs before we even set foot on a stage and played live. Our intention was to release four EPs, but we only got to two before we decided we'd better play live.

The first one was called Standing On Wires, which was released by Green Records, which was Roger Grierson and Stuart Coupe. It was picked up by alternative radio all over the country, which was fantastic. There was a lot of buzz about it.

The following year we released The Waiting Room, and that contained the original version of ‘Man Overboard’.

DJs at that time, while they were excited about playing these records, they weren't all across the idea of a 12" piece of vinyl that was being played at 45RPM. So, they often played it at 33, which meant that I sounded a bit like Nick Cave.

But it gave us a really fantastic idea of how to slow down ‘Man Overboard’, which was very, very fast and very punk, and make it this very swampy thing instead.

We started playing live shows in odd spaces, not in pubs. Then we were picked up by Dirty Pool as management, Virgin Records signed us in Australia and the UK and we put out an album called Domestic Harmony in 1985.

We'd recorded ‘Man Overboard’ in this new fashion and radio loved it. It was really surprising for us, in fact it was surprising that the record company decided it should be a single.

It didn't have a chorus, it had 'pubic hair', 'anal humour' and 'penis envy' in the lyrics, which of course were not things that you said on radio at that time. Certainly, if you did, they didn't tend to be featured in the Top 40.

Yet it got enormous amounts of airplay and climbed to number five in the charts. We found that we were the band du jour. We played solidly for nine months all over the country and packed houses out everywhere. We had a lot of fun.

Eventually we got around to making a second record, which was called The Happiest Place In Town. It was also well-received and the touring continued.

Finally, in 1988, we were recording material for a potential third album. We were living in Amsterdam. We were slumming it in one of these sort of housing commission flats, living in a bedroom that was barely bigger than a single bed, running around the canals shooting people with my water pistol.

We'd be shipped over to London to live in the lap of luxury for a while, while we recorded. But it all came to nought.

Virgin UK said, 'Well that's all very well, but we'd really like a solo record from you, Deborah'. We'll record the third Do-Ré-Mi album after that. We talked about it and I said, ‘Okay, I'll do that'.