The J Files

Deborah Conway

Primary tabs

deb_conway_watermarked.jpg
Presenter: 
Gemma Pike

Deborah Conway - Original (pu8JrjYoPJ)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 09:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 11:00

Deborah Conway - Repeat (pupJqOLo6Q)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 12:00

Deborah Conway - On-demand (pu37MXRjbJ)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 12:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 12:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

Australian music wouldn’t be the same without the immense contribution Deborah Conway has made over the past four decades.

As the indomitable frontwoman of Melbourne new wave group Do-Ré-Mi, Conway was one of the strongest voices in Australia’s post-punk movement. As a solo artist her music, made with her partner Willy Zygier, has evolved remarkably over the years, as both artists continue to push themselves and each other to cover new and exciting sounds and themes.

Conway’s story is one of the most fascinating and inspiring in all of Australian music and we look forward to sharing it, along with so much of her great music, this International Women’s Day.

Join Gemma Pike for the Deborah Conway J Files from 8pm Thursday 8 March on Double J

Deborah Conway

Submitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 17:27
Index Title: 
Deborah Conway
Author: 
Deborah Conway
Artist: 
Deborah Conway
Introduction: 
Australian music wouldn’t be the same without the immense contribution Deborah Conway has made over the past four decades.
Body: 

As the indomitable frontwoman of Melbourne new wave group Do-Ré-Mi, Conway was one of the strongest voices in Australia’s post-punk movement.

As a solo artist her music, made with her partner Willy Zygier, has evolved remarkably over the years, as both artists continue to push themselves and each other to cover new and exciting sounds and themes.

Conway’s story is one of the most fascinating and inspiring in all of Australian music and we look forward to sharing it, along with so much of her great music, this International Women’s Day.

Join Gemma Pike for the Deborah Conway J Files from 8pm Thursday 8 March on Double J

Hero Image: 
deb_conway_watermarked.jpg
Chapters: 

The Happiest Band In Town

Subtitle: 
Deborah Conway is thrust into the spotlight
Body: 

I'd always loved singing. I was a huge fan of Liza Minelli and Barbara Streisand and Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald and Patsy Cline. Carole King was the first record I bought. I loved singers and I loved storytelling within song.

My father had an amazing collection of musical theatre records and I loved the way those writers told stories and moved the plot along. When I discovered Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell when I was about 15, I saw a different idiom.

Everybody else had beards and beer guts and I was wearing a green suede miniskirt and cute shoes.

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

I still hadn't quite put two and two together, that maybe I could do that, but I guess the building blocks were starting to come together and I was making progress. I just didn't know blindly which way.

I started dabbling with college bands and things. I'd sung with RMIT in the Architecture Revue, and I was enjoying it.

I didn't know how to proceed with it. I had a friend who said, 'Why don't you put an ad in the paper?'.

You had to pay by the word, so it was brief: it said, "Singer Needs Band" - I put a phone number in and I got a couple of calls.

I turned up to these auditions and I got both gigs, as everybody else had beards and beer guts and I was wearing a green suede miniskirt and cute shoes. It was kind of a no-brainer I suppose. So, I got to choose which band I wanted.

I selected The Benders, a prog-rock band. I played with them for about eight months. Dorland Bray was the drummer, we became fast friends, and discovered that, out of all of us, we had the most similar musical tastes.

I wasn't so impressed with prog-rock. It was a really good training ground in some ways, because we did so many gigs and not many people came, but it informed the way we did our next project.

Dorland left and I said, 'If he's gone, I'm gone too'. Then Dorland and I decided we would move to Sydney and form a band up there. We called it Do-Ré-Mi.

Dorland had found Helen [Carter], the bass player, on a summer holiday that he'd been on. My job was to track her down, so I did. I did some good detective work.

Then we needed a guitar player, and after we auditioned a number of guitar players, we finally settled on Helen's boyfriend, who was Steven Philip.

 

We decided to do things very differently to the way The Benders had done it. We were going to release some EPs before we even set foot on a stage and played live. Our intention was to release four EPs, but we only got to two before we decided we'd better play live.

The first one was called Standing On Wires, which was released by Green Records, which was Roger Grierson and Stuart Coupe. It was picked up by alternative radio all over the country, which was fantastic. There was a lot of buzz about it.

The following year we released The Waiting Room, and that contained the original version of ‘Man Overboard’.

DJs at that time, while they were excited about playing these records, they weren't all across the idea of a 12" piece of vinyl that was being played at 45RPM. So, they often played it at 33, which meant that I sounded a bit like Nick Cave.

But it gave us a really fantastic idea of how to slow down ‘Man Overboard’, which was very, very fast and very punk, and make it this very swampy thing instead. 

We started playing live shows in odd spaces, not in pubs. Then we were picked up by Dirty Pool as management, Virgin Records signed us in Australia and the UK and we put out an album called Domestic Harmony in 1985.

 

We'd recorded ‘Man Overboard’ in this new fashion and radio loved it. It was really surprising for us, in fact it was surprising that the record company decided it should be a single.

It didn't have a chorus, it had 'pubic hair', 'anal humour' and 'penis envy' in the lyrics, which of course were not things that you said on radio at that time. Certainly, if you did, they didn't tend to be featured in the Top 40.

Yet it got enormous amounts of airplay and climbed to number five in the charts. We found that we were the band du jour. We played solidly for nine months all over the country and packed houses out everywhere. We had a lot of fun. 

Eventually we got around to making a second record, which was called The Happiest Place In Town. It was also well-received and the touring continued.

Finally, in 1988, we were recording material for a potential third album. We were living in Amsterdam. We were slumming it in one of these sort of housing commission flats, living in a bedroom that was barely bigger than a single bed, running around the canals shooting people with my water pistol.

We'd be shipped over to London to live in the lap of luxury for a while, while we recorded. But it all came to nought.

Virgin UK said, 'Well that's all very well, but we'd really like a solo record from you, Deborah'. We'll record the third Do-Ré-Mi album after that. We talked about it and I said, ‘Okay, I'll do that'. 

Baby, You’ll Be Famous

Subtitle: 
Deborah Conway finds her own voice
Image: 
Deb-Conway-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

The problem was, I hadn't had any idea that I wanted to be a solo artist at that point, and I probably should have thought about it. if I'd been more circumspect about it I might have had some plans. But I was naive and living moment by moment.

The opportunity came for me to make a solo record and I was a bit lost, I was a bit overwhelmed by the endless possibilities of what that could be, without having found an individual voice. There were opportunities squandered, most definitely.

It was a dance record - the irony is not lost on me, because I am a terrible dancer.

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

An album did in fact get in the can, and album that will never see the light of day. It was a dance record - the irony is not lost on me, because I am a terrible dancer.

There was a single that was recorded in 1990 – it was a recording of a Bad Company song ['Feel Like Makin' Love'] – I was sent off to Barcelona for photo shoots, and I was on Top of the Pops or something.

It all ended fairly badly.

At the time, I was sitting there and I was writing a new album.

I didn't know that I was doing that, but I was on my own, with Virgin paying the bills, squandering all this money. I was just a huge tax deduction for Phil Collins.

I met a woman called Syd Straw. I had become really enamoured with her way before I met her. I was really excited by her record, she was in a band called The Golden Palominos.

Suddenly she was in the cafe down the road from where I was living and I bowled up to her and introduced myself and said 'Look, I've completely fallen in love with your music'.

I don't know if she thought I was a crazy stalker, but we ended up writing a song together, which she recorded, called 'The Toughest Girl In The World'. 

 

She told me a story about her experience of recording something for a record company that never came out, and I suddenly though 'My god, this is a real possibility'. Once I'd come to that understanding, because there was a lot of delay, I really wanted it to happen.

Then I started really furiously writing. Then I had found my voice. That's when I was writing String of Pearls, in this little flat in Portobello Road. They were incredible, fun, creative days of discovery.

I had the time and I had the fascination, curiosity, initiative, and all of the parts were coming together for me.

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

I really discovered my authorial voice at that stage.

I had the time and I had the fascination, curiosity, initiative, and all of the parts were coming together for me.

I just picked up my guitar and I started writing.

And I started writing furiously and the songs were pouring out. It hadn't quite happened like that up until that point.

I guess that's to do with being in a band and always, in some way, being a part of a collective. 

When you're part of a collective, and I think Mark Seymour has written quite eloquently on this subject in his autobiography, you sort of subsume something of yourself into a larger whole and maybe you are dissipated in the process. 

While I learnt an enormous amount, and I was so grateful to be an apprentice in that situation, it was incredibly freeing to then be alone and figuring out stuff for myself.

When I left London, I came back via LA where I continued writing. Then finally, towards the end of 1990, I arrived back in Melbourne.

At that point I was introduced to Michael Gudinski, who I hadn't really met up until that point. After some negotiation and contractual wrangling we got together and String Of Pearls was made with as much control as I could possibly muster.

Up until the end of the Do-Ré-Mi chapter, it was very easy for someone else to be in control. It was, 'Oh well, Virgin are the record company, Keith Walsh is the manager - he's doing a good job - and I don't need to worry my pretty little head about such things as where is the money going.'

That was the slow dawning, that it's more than just a game, there's a lot of people in it, it's very serious and you can be very serious about it.

 

I'm not saying I made all the realisations I should have made, I certainly didn't. There were still many more to come. But it was the beginning of grabbing hold of that control and having more agency in the whole decision-making process. 

It was very much a record of charting where I'd come from and who I was at that time. There was some naive love songs, songs of discovery and coming of age in some musical fashion, and I was being playful as well. I was having a lot of fun.

I guess carving out a different pathway from what Do-Ré-Mi had done, there was always this kind of very serious quality to it.

Now, there's nothing wrong with being serious and I've made plenty of serious records since String Of Pearls, it's undeniably part of my oeuvre as well, but at that point I was breaking out, I was breaking away from something I was beginning to find a little bit stifling.

I think String Of Pearls was kind of a celebratory discovery of a different kind of authorial voice. 

It’s Not The Same Without You

Subtitle: 
Two great artists fall in love, and a new creative partnership is born
Image: 
Deb-Conway-everybodys-begging.jpg
Body: 

When String Of Pearls was ready to be released, I needed a band to start touring it with. I had the bones of the band already in place, because the studio band were keen to continue on. But I didn't have a guitar player.

I contacted Willy [Zygier] and he said he wasn't available to tour because he had a gig.

I thought 'You're turning down a nine-month tour with someone who's got a hit single because you've got a gig?'

I was intrigued. So, I thought about it and I rang him back and said 'Look, I'm gonna move my gig. Why don't you come over and have a cup of tea and we can talk about it?'.

There was a kind of lovely quality about my naivete and his studied knowledge that, when it came together, chimed really well.

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

So, he came over and I opened the door and we both rather fell for each other.

There was that little spark of something undefined.

He joined the band, we went on tour, we fell in love and became songwriting partners as well as everything else.

We were excited by what each other was bringing to the equation.

It was a different sort of relationship between Willy and I than there had been between Dorland and I. I guess because I'd met Dorland when I was young and he was so much older than me.

This was a much more equal relationship, I guess. We were both making those discoveries.

There was a kind of lovely quality about my naivete and his studied knowledge that, when it came together, chimed really well.

 

Bitch Epic is absolutely a joint project between us. But no one really knew that because Willy never wanted his name on the record and Michael Gudinski didn't want his name on the record either. 

Then we got pregnant, and made a record called Ultrasound, which was a band with Paul Hester and Bill McDonald, because we'd had this ultrasound and thought 'Gee that'd be a great name for a band'.

 

So, we did this crazy, fantastic experimental record, which I think is still one of my favourite things that we ever recorded. It's a really beautiful record. 

Then we ran away to London with our four-month-old baby in arms and made a record called My Third Husband, which nobody really wanted to play, including triple j, who told me it was far too adult. I can't tell you how frustrated I was.

We were there in London with this tiny baby, and we were presented with this Pro Tools system. So, we had our head in manual to try and figure out what Pro Tools was, and our head in nappies and breastfeeding – it was very difficult. We were just exhausted and crazed. The record company, Mushroom, didn't want to know about us.

 

My Third Husband was a very dark record. There are some really great songs on it that are a bit overwhelmed with some crazy production, but it's an interesting record and a bleak chapter in our career. Not that I regret it.

We came back, it was ignored by pretty much everyone, and then we went on to sort of become independent. That was the last straw with Mushroom, they didn't want to know about me, I didn't want to know about them.

 

The next record we made was a band record called Exquisite Stereo. It was a delightfully antisocial piece that also had some really great songs on it.

Then I made PC: The Songs of Patsy Cline, which was kind of a turning point, because we then had two more children at that time. I went off on the theatre tour [Conway was in the stage show Always…Patsy Cline], Willy was at home looking after these squalling little girls, who were just adorable, but exhausting.

After that, we moved house and stayed in a friend's place for a very long time. For about 18 months we stayed at a friend's place. And during that period, we wrote an album called Summertown, and that was the first time we had very seriously embraced the independent thing.

 

It was another wonderful burst of creativity. The children were all at school and we had all our days to ourselves. We weren't looking after the petty day to day existence of house upkeep because we were at a friend's place.

These songs just poured out. I'd broken my arm, so Willy had to be quite circumspect about the kind of stuff he was playing, because he only had one guitar to play. It's quite a similar record to String Of Pearls in many ways. It's very joyful and you can hear a real celebratory mood in it. It's quite a beautiful, uplifting record.

Buried Treasure

Subtitle: 
An independent artist must think laterally to have their music heard
Image: 
deb-conway-1600-scaled.jpg
Body: 

I had a lot of experience about making records and writing and making clips and doing all the things you do to support a record.

But what I didn't really know about was marketing. So, I started thinking, 'How do you get into people’s living rooms when radio won't play you?' and I thought, 'Well, maybe you just walk in?'.

I thought about Tupperware, so I had this idea I called Summerware; I like to think I invented the house party. Because there wasn't anything like that in 2004. No one had ever done it in this country. Not like we were doing it.

I started thinking, 'How do you get into people’s living rooms when radio won't play you?' and I thought, 'Well, maybe you just walk in?'

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

People would organise a party online – you had no idea who they were. People would come to your website, organise the party, pay for however many CDs and we'd just turn up at their house.

We'd play them four songs, we'd sit around and meet everybody and sign the records and there was just this fantastic feeling of connection with an audience. 

We've done about 150 of these things and people love them. It's a really great way to transmit music in a very honest way.

Broad was another idea where you were making that contact with people.

Someone had approached me to design an all-women’s festival, after Lilith [Fair], which had been quite successful in the States. Willy and I were off on a weekend in Daylesford and started brainstorming this thing.

We figured out all these different events we could hold, stages and where and how and who and what and came back to share these notes with this person, but she had gotten cold feet about it, because it was just crazily expensive.

Then I was approached in a bar by Michael Kantor and Steven Armstrong who'd just taken over the Malthouse Theatre [in Melbourne].

They said to me, 'Hey you should come down and do something, we'd love for you to curate a show there' and I started thinking we could maybe do Broad. So, I presented this idea and they were really excited about it, but then they also got scared about it, because it was quite an expensive thing to do.

So, Willy and I did it ourselves. And everybody was right - it was a very expensive thing to do!

 

But we ended up doing four of them - 2005 to 2008 - and we had some extraordinary artists including Clare Bowditch, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, Sally Seltmann, Abbe May, Anne McCue, Jade MacRae, Mia Dyson, Melinda Schneider, Sara Storer, and the late, great Ruby Hunter, of course - the list goes on and on.

There were so many fantastic artists that got involved with this thing.

Basically, we'd go into theatres and explore what it means to be a female singer-songwriter and how many genres that actually covers. 

Radio and record stores would have this monolithic category of female singer-songwriter, and I wanted to get in there and explore that. The enormous depth that actually implied.

So, we had these concerts where everybody would perform their own pieces, but all of the other performers would contribute to the piece that was being performed. We had country, rock, blues, folk... it was just beautiful.

People were very, very moved by it, including me, and there was a kind of Q&A woven through it, where people were asked to discuss their craft and their process and everybody just really warmed to it. They were beautiful shows. 

Blessed

Subtitle: 
Making records from an atheist Jewish perspective
Image: 
Deb-Conway-third-husband.jpg
Body: 

The biggest turning point and the most recent turning point is my involvement with Shir Madness.

I've always been a Jew, and I've always been a woman, and for a very, very long time I've been a musician. But I guess those things have only relatively recently come together, in the past ten years.

 

When I was young and I used to go to Sunday School and we'd do all of the Jewish holidays and everything.

I was always really captivated by the ideas and the poetry. I always thought to myself, 'When I'm older I'm going to explore this more. I don't know how that's gonna happen, but I'm not ready right now'.

I guess that time came.

I've always been a Jew, and I've always been a woman, and for a very, very long time I've been a musician.

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

There was a song on an album called Half Man Half Woman, which we put out in 2010, called ‘Take Pity on the Beast’. It used some phrases from a little book called the Haggadah which is read out at the Passover Sader. They're really beautiful words.

Then I got a call from this guy Gary Holzman who invited us to perform at this Jewish music festival called Shir Madness, which we did, and we ended up performing quite a lot - 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016.

It was really, really interesting to play that song for a Jewish audience at that time. It really moved me in a very deep way.

Then we came around to writing our next record and we decide to write songs around themes from the Old Testament, the Torah, from an atheist Jewish perspective.

So, Stories Of Ghosts is a very Jewish record. It was a very powerful record for us, putting it out to the public was quite something. I didn't know how people would go with that, how they'd feel about it, because it's not something people had associated with me before. Even though that's been such a strong strand of my life and my upbringing, I'd never been public about it before.

 

People were incredibly warm and welcoming and it felt very empowering. So that was a huge turning point. 

The other thing about Stories of Ghosts was that it came at a very emotional time in our lives. We had lost a number of family members, some of them were timely and one of them was very untimely.

The whole furore around that was incredibly difficult and I guess being able to channel that kind of grief that arose from those circumstances into being creative and into writing songs was very helpful for both of us. It was also material that we felt was nourishing and meaningful for us and the path was set at that point.

After Stories of Ghosts, we felt like we had stumbled upon a very rich vein of material that both of us were excited about.

 

It was a massive turning point, so Everybody's Begging continues in that vein, while exploring different and other territory. It certainly has many references to our heritage and our history and background.

The next record, I envision, will be the third part of a trilogy, and that's well on the way. January was a very creative month for us and we've written a dozen songs already and we've got another session of writing coming up in March.

I've booked recording time and I hope we'll put a record out in 2019, which will coincide quite nicely with the 25th anniversary of Bitch Epic.

The plan is to take a new album on the road and tour it alongside a complete rehash of Bitch Epic too. And some of those songs I haven't played for a very, very, very long time. It'll be exciting. 

Stay On Track

Subtitle: 
Deborah Conway’s advice to creative people
Image: 
Deb-Conway-String-Of-Pearls.jpeg
Body: 

The key advice she’d offer to a young artist today

If I had any advice for someone leading a creative life, it would be to work as hard as you can. And work constantly. You've got to write a lot of garbage, or paint a lot of garbage, or record a lot of garbage, before you hit on the really good stuff.

I think I probably wasted a lot of time, though maybe you're supposed to do that when you're 18 and 19, I just didn't work hard enough.

It has to have a core of honesty, it has to have a core of truth in some way or another to really affect other people in the most universal sense.

Deborah Conway — Double J, 2018

I think that when you're young you can really take that opportunity to really knuckle down and do a lot of reading and do a lot of research.

I was not studious in that way. Not motivated enough, not dedicated enough, not directed enough. I was unfocused. I think I was a late developer.

If you can find a fantastic critic who's really tough on you, who's remorselessly tough on you, then that's an absolute bonus.

If you can be that person for yourself, then that's wonderful thing too.

If there are parts of your psyche that you didn't think were necessarily important or relevant – the way your family is, the way you were brought up, where you've come from, who you relate to – all those things are part of you and they are a great contributor and a great source of material in the kinds of things you might end up wanting to say.

I suppose that honest dialogue within yourself is a great way of making honest material. That doesn't mean it has to be realistically accurate, but it has to have a core of honesty, it has to have a core of truth in some way or another to really affect other people in the most universal sense.

If you've got something very specifically truthful, and you can amplify that, then that will end up being a great connector and you will also feel like you're saying something important. 

On working with her partner, Willy Zygier

I think the thing that we do for each other is that we're absolutely truthful critics. That's a gift. If you can find someone in your life that will take the risk of raising your ire and telling you exactly what they think of your work, then you have won the lottery.

It's the only way to improve, the only way to get the absolute best out of yourself is to know when you haven't given your best. Otherwise, how do you know? You just kind of sit in this delusional bubble. 

On staying excited about her work

I'm so excited about songwriting. I just feel so incredibly blessed and privileged to be this excited about my work at the age of almost 60. There's so much to say still and I'm very excited about work that's coming.

 

It's great that people love 'It's Only The Beginning', I don't resent it, but I also know that, for me, there's so much more to it than that. And the stuff we're doing now is so much more meaningful and thrilling than work I was doing then. 

Related content: 
"I allowed myself to be led": Deborah Conway tells Sarah Blasko about her debut album
The 50 most important female artists of the 90s
The 50 best Australian songs of the 90s
Phase 2: 
Open