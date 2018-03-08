Deborah ConwaySubmitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 17:27
As the indomitable frontwoman of Melbourne new wave group Do-Ré-Mi, Conway was one of the strongest voices in Australia’s post-punk movement.
As a solo artist her music, made with her partner Willy Zygier, has evolved remarkably over the years, as both artists continue to push themselves and each other to cover new and exciting sounds and themes.
Conway’s story is one of the most fascinating and inspiring in all of Australian music and we look forward to sharing it, along with so much of her great music, this International Women’s Day.
Join Gemma Pike for the Deborah Conway J Files from 8pm Thursday 8 March on Double J