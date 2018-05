The first thing that Garbage will tell you about their initial runaway success was that it came completely out of the blue.

Despite the band coming together in something of a calculated fashion, they still weren’t anticipating the kind of success that their eponymous debut record would bring. In fact, they weren’t really sure what to expect.

“It's an absolute shock for us,” Manson told triple j in 1996. “I don't think we had any expectations really, we just wanted it to sound good.”

“We've never had any sort of blueprint for what we're doing with this band,” Steve Marker added. “We just do stuff that we enjoy.”

Vig, Marker and guitarist Duke Erikson had played in bands together in the past with limited success.

While their work behind the scenes with other bands was thriving, they had a desire to make some music of their own.

“We all had this need to take all these ideas all four of us had been storing up for years and years through a series of unsuccessful bands.

"Take these things we wanted to do and finally make a record that sounded the way we wanted it to.

"Beyond that there wasn’t really much of a plan,” Steve Marker said in the 2007 documentary Thanks for Your Uhh, Support.

At first, the band bonded over a love of bands like The Clash, Siouxsie & the Banshees, The Pretenders and Roxy Music. But there was also a desire to bring a decidedly modern tpouch to the band.

“That sensibility of bringing hip hop and techno and punk and pop and mixing it all up was kinda what inspired us to start the band,” Butch Vig said in the doco.

Garbage set out to make dark and intelligent pop music, which took some of Vig’s acolytes by surprise, given his history of working with the likes of Killdozer, Cosmic Psychos, L7 and feedtime – as well as aforementioned grunge superstars like Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins.

“It's definitely a pop record,” Vig told Kingsmill. “All the songs, if you strip them down to Shirley's voice and the melody and an acoustic guitar, they worked in some sort of pop context.

“Everyone has been quite surprised because they thought we were going to make a 'grunge record' or some kind of heavy rock record, which is more associated with the records I've produced.

“The common ground the four of us found when we were writing was this fascination with dark pop songs and trying to touch on themes like voyeurism and obsession and perversion and the art of self-destruction. I guess the darkness generally in people’s lives.”

It’s no surprise that a group of studio wizards chose to focus on making a great record before turning attention to their live show.

But after it sold so many copies in its first few months of release, the importance of a quality live show began to dawn on the group.

“A year ago we were all adamantly against playing live, now we've all done a complete 180,” Vig told Kingsmill.

“It took a while for the four of us, particularly Shirley, to feel comfortable as a band and for the chemistry to gel. But now we're really excited to play live.”

Once the touring started, it never really stopped.

“We didn't want to be a studio project, because those suck,” Marker told triple j. “We wanted to be a real band. We didn't think we'd be out touring for more than a year like we are now, so we're shocked by that.”

And while the success was undoubtedly welcome, Manson didn’t want to read too much into it.

“We never set out to be in the charts,” she said in the doco. “The fact that we became very successful from a commercial sense was a great surprise to us.

“It was wonderful, but at the same time we feel that it’s not a barometer of our success as musicians. It has no bearing on our creativity. I think we feel we are a very unique band and we do things very different from everybody.”