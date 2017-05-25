GoldfrappSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 05/23/2017 - 12:14
Goldfrapp
Goldfrapp
The wondrous synthpop of the UK's Goldfrapp has been a staple of the indie music scene for the best part of two decades now.
They're critically acclaimed and beloved by their fans. They've been nominated for the biggest awards in the music world, and, most importantly, they consistently deliver music that's both beautiful and powerful.
They've released seven great albums and are about to hit Australia for Sydney's Vivid Festival, and we're celebrating with two solid hours of their blissful, commanding and highly danceable synthpop.
Join Chris Berkley for the Goldfrapp J Files, from 8pm Thursday 25 May on Double J.
