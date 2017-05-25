On synths:

One of the best things about Goldfrapp’s sound are their lush, otherworldly sounding synthesizers. Their sounds are expertly chosen and crafted by singer/keyboardist Alison Goldfrapp and producer/multi-instrumentalist Will Gregory - two artists well versed in the fine art of synth utilisation.

“Well, we’ve got a lot of synths,” Goldfrapp told triple j’s The Doctor in 2010. “Will collects them. We’ve got this room that’s wall-to-wall synthesizers. Most of them are really old, they’re really old analogue synths.

“On this album particularly [2010’s Head First], the synths are very much in the foreground. They’re playing big, fat, strong, melodic lines. I think that is something that gives it this particular kind of sound. Maybe a sound that was more popular in the ‘80s. A lot of the melodies are quite simple, very strong, direct melodies. A lot of synths are playing those melodies as well.

On the ‘80s

Yes, synths were a big part of Goldfrapp’s appeal. But Alison once said in an interview that she hated the ‘80s, which is where many track the roots of the synthpop genre back to. Speaking with triple j in 2010, she reaffirmed that the decade was unpleasant, but acknowledges that not all was bad.

“Well I did. I hated the ‘80s,” she told The Dcotor. “It was probably a lot more exciting in other places, especially America, but in England it was dreary. The politics… we had Thatcher. There were a lot of things that were pretty miserable about the ‘80s. A lot of the fashion and the music was dire.

“However, I do think there were some fantastic things about it.

“For me, personally, there were a lot of things that came out of America – things like Prince and Grace Jones. English stuff, there was New Order, who I really liked.

“But I wasn’t into that dreary, boys with guitars thing, I was much more into the Americans who were doing things that were much more outrageous and colourful and bigger and louder.”

On touring:

Everyone’s different, but most artists will tell you that touring is one of the most gruelling things about their job.

One way to avoid that? Don’t tour.

“Will doesn’t tour with us,” Alison told The Doctor. “He helps us out with the sound at the beginning of the tour – he’s there out the front, doing the sound – but he doesn’t tour. He doesn’t play on stage.

“We write everything together, we write all the music together, but he doesn’t like to play live on stage. I think there are lots of artists who have a writing partner, you just don’t ever hear about them.”

But that doesn’t impede on the beauty and power of their live shows. Alison is a stunning performer and the songs shimmer so brightly in the live setting.

“It's very simple, it’s just me and the band, it’s a very simple setup in that respect,” she told triple j’s Zan Rowe at Splendour In The Grass in 2010. “But I hope the music takes people on a journey and we try to make it a fun show.”

The Goldfrapp live show has evolved over the years, which Alison says is for more organic than contrived reasons.

“You never stop learning,” she said. “It's a journey. Life is a constant journey and you're always learning and changing. I'm loving playing live more than ever at the moment. Really, really enjoying it.”

On the ‘difficult’ second album:

Goldfrapp’s 2000 release Felt Mountain was one of those debut records that suggested this was an act beginning their journey at the height of their powers. It turned out that wasn’t exactly the case, they’re still turning our brilliant records 17 years on, and they proved it to us with a brilliant follow up in 2003’s Black Cherry, a less-chilled but equally stunning piece of work.

Speaking with Alison in 2003 for 2SER, Berko asked about the duo’s excellent second album and why they made such a departure.

“I suppose that would have been the easy option, just to kind of do the same thing,” she said. “I mean, there was things that we want to try, you know, express a different mood. And use more rhythm, which we deliberately avoided on the first album.

“Felt Mountain was much more ambiguous, I think. You know, much more dreamy and ambiguous. Whereas Black Cherry is much more direct, lyrically and musically, because it uses more rhythm, more beats, more rhythm in the keyboards – everything.

“I think it's just more direct in every sense, really. My life's changed quite a lot personally and doing what I'm doing I think I feel more comfortable with what I am and who I am in my personal life and doing what I'm doing.”

On being typecast:

A record as revered as Felt Mountain was bound to come with some backlash. One criticism was that it didn’t explore a wide enough palette, others felt it was more suited as background music.

“I don’t have a problem with that at all,” Alison told Berko. “I mean, look, what's the phrase? A coffee table album? I think that's a compliment. I don't see it as an insult at all.

“I love music that I can play when I'm at home and I've got my mates around and I’m chilling out.”

Indeed, Goldfrapp was unconcerned with any labels – good or bad – that might be levelled at her music.

“All those labels and genres and titles I just don't get bogged down in those kind of things. I can’t be bothered with them. I think they’re very limiting and they change all the time anyway so there’s no point taking notice of them, I think.

“You just do what you do and you make your own rules about what you want to do and you break those rules that's the part of the creative process it’s about challenging yourself and finding sounds and whatever any way to express what your express.”

On their longevity:

In 2010, Goldfrapp were in Australia for the Splendour In The Grass festival when Zan Rowe asked Alison if the duo’s tenth anniversary meant much to them.

“No,” Goldfrapp said. “In fact, we didn't even know. It wasn't until we started doing press and then everyone else told us that we've been together for ten years and it was like, ‘oh my gosh, that sounds like quite a long time’. But it doesn't feel like a long time.”

It comes as no surprise, then, that Goldfrapp didn’t have a master plan about their future at the time. It would surprise us if that had changed, another seven years on.

“We never know what we're going do next really. I think it is has always been the intention to sort of do whatever we felt like doing and just, you know, go with our instincts. That's always been our philosophy.”

On the beauty of silence:

When touring gets too noisy and night after night of playing loud shows starts to get to Alison Goldfrapp, she relishes in quiet time.

When Zan Rowe asked what she’d been listening to, Goldfrapp was honest about her favourite sound at the time.

“I've been enjoying silence,” she said. “Not that there is any silence with our band, because they're all very noisy and rowdy.

“I mean, I like I mean listening to anything. But I think when you're traveling and touring this all this music being played absolutely everywhere – the lobby, the restaurant, in the lift, in the airport – it's like constant battering. So much information. Too much.”