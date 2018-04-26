GothSubmitted by masonsmith on Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:12
Goth
Bauhaus
Siouxsie & The Banshees
The Sisters Of Mercy
Joy Division
Subcultures almost always spawn amazing music. In this regard, there aren’t many subcultures as fertile and intrinsically linked to great music as Goth.
Bauhaus, The Cure, Siouxsie & the Banshees, Sisters Of Mercy, Christian Death, Joy Division… early goth rock bands have become some of the most influential in history.
Its artists and followers find beauty and power in darkness, which means it has become one of the most misunderstood subcultures around. But those who identify with the culture do so wholeheartedly and without apology and will tell you there’s so much to it than what the general populace might believe.
In celebration of all things goth, we’ll be playing goth anthems and forgotten classics and sharing your stories of life as a goth on this very special edition of The J Files.
Join Gemma Pike for the Goth J Files from 8pm, Thursday 26 April
