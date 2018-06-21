GotyeSubmitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:30
As Gotye, he makes inventive music that doesn’t adhere to any genre boundaries or musical trends. He works tirelessly on crafting strange and brilliant records, rather than an easily sellable image. And, he’ll be the first to tell you, he’s a bit of a nerd.
But that has all worked in his favour over the past 15 years, as he’s carved out a monumental international career on the back of his creative genius, immense work ethic and completely unpretentious attitude.
It was only a matter of time before we celebrated one of our country’s most prominent musical exports and that time is now. Wally will join us for the J Files, giving us an in-depth insight into the breadth of his incredible career so far.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the lead up to this episode of The J Files, Wally de Backer – aka Gotye – was incredibly generous with his time, giving us a ton of amazing insights into his musical history and creative process.
This article is taken entirely from information Wally supplied to us; some in writing, some in conversation.
It features references to some incredibly obscure (we mean really obscure) Gotye music and, as such, this article is best enjoyed in tandem with the J Files broadcast or podcast, so you can hear the music that he’s telling us about.