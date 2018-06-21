I feel like I only started thinking about what I might do next in 2013, when I finished touring Making Mirrors. I felt like my brain was so full putting together live shows and what was happening with the song and the record around the world.

I was playing with the odd sound here and there and making the odd thing, but I only started trying out different directions with new music in 2013.

I felt I couldn't start making more songs with lyrics, because I felt like I was just starting to explore all the same things I'd done before. Wally de Backer — Double J, 2018

And, all I can say is, I dunno…

I've started down these rabbit holes and the further I've gone, I can see the connections growing into this web of things around this album.

But going down some of these paths have led me so far down these paths that I couldn't have expected. It's been wonderful, I just haven't really told anyone about it.

I don't think it would have been easy [to make a record immediately after Making Mirrors]. I think it would have been really tough in a way, and a lot of soul searching.

I'm pretty sure I might have been responding to the wrong impulses.

Some of the music I made that I've put on the shelf, I may turn into something. I spent quite a few months trying to make them into tunes, thinking, 'Gotta get a record together. Let's get a record moving. Let's make something.'

It's not that I don't like the music... Most of it has remained instrumental. Mainly because I felt I couldn't start making more songs with lyrics, because I felt like I was just starting to explore all the same things I'd done before.

It would be another record that's maybe texturally and instrumentally different, but maybe it'll still be kind of like the last two records in the sense of what I was exploring lyrically.

So, I just stopped and went, 'How can I do something that I haven't done before that seems really, absurdly challenging, and where I can really fall flat on my face?' I think that's more interesting and a better challenge for me to grow as a musician and maybe as a human.

I'm super proud of the two-year labour of love in tribute to a musical hero of mine, Jean-Jacques Perrey, something that came about after I met this wonderful man and we became friends over a number of visits to his home in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Digging into Jean-Jacques' early recordings with the amazing Ondioline started me on an ongoing odyssey to see these rare and misunderstood electronic instruments restored and available to contemporary musicians again.

A series of tribute performances in Brooklyn and Australia (the first time Jean-Jacques' music has been played live with multiple Ondiolines and Moogs for over 50 years) over the last year are another outcrop of this perhaps unexpected but, for me, delightful direction.

I ventured to send Jean Jacques a demo of a tribute song I'd made to him. This is a song that's going to be on the next Gotye record.

I think it is important to try and get to the heart of why you're doing something. Wally de Backer — Double J, 2018

It pays tribute in particular to his smile, he had such a special, wonderful, warm-hearted smile. I feel like you really can hear it in his music.

It's like his incredible unique human spirit shines so brightly through this almost impossibly joyful at times, and boisterous, music that he made.

I'm kinda just trying to do a whole bunch of stuff that's more ambitious, and certainly more voluminous, than anything I've ever done before.

So, when I think about it, I guess there's a good reason why it's taken a few years to put it all together.

I do take some stock in the fact that it was five years between Like Drawing Blood and Making Mirrors coming out.

There were certainly a number of periods during that five years where some people would say 'Oh, you're putting out another Basics record and you haven't put out a Gotye record? Why are you doing that? You're wasting your opportunity, you're wasting the moment'.

I would feel very much like, 'There isn't a moment anymore.' There's music that people have responded to on some level and hopefully it will still resonate with them in the future and hopefully I'll still be proud of it and connect to it in a way that's positive.

I think it is more important – within reason – to try and get to the heart of why you're doing something. If you're inspired by something, to see it through to its logical conclusion. Try not to disappear up your own arse and hopefully it will have its own integrity.

Maybe the timing will be right in terms of how it resonates with other people, maybe it won't. But hopefully you'll have explored it the way it needs to be explored.