The J Files

Gotye

Primary tabs

Gotye_jfiles_watermarked.jpg
Presenter: 
Gemma Pike

The J Files: Thursday, 21 June - Original (pu4Jx5N0q7)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 21 June - Repeat (pu8zr5qDVQ)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 11:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 21 June - On-demand (pupzq9jdRz)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 13:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, July 1, 2018 - 13:00
Twitter: @DoubleJRadio

In many ways, Wally de Backer is one of Australia’s most unlikely pop stars.

As Gotye, he makes inventive music that doesn’t adhere to any genre boundaries or musical trends. He works tirelessly on crafting strange and brilliant records, rather than an easily sellable image. And, he’ll be the first to tell you, he’s a bit of a nerd.

But that has all worked in his favour over the past 15 years, as he’s carved out a monumental international career on the back of his creative genius, immense work ethic and completely unpretentious attitude.

It was only a matter of time before we celebrated one of our country’s most prominent musical exports and that time is now. Wally will join us for the J Files, giving us an in-depth insight into the breadth of his incredible career so far.

Join Gemma Pike for the Gotye J Files, Thursday 21 June from 8pm on Double J

Gotye

Submitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:30
Index Title: 
Gotye
Author: 
Wally De Backer
Artist: 
Gotye
Introduction: 
In many ways, Wally de Backer is one of Australia’s most unlikely pop stars.
Body: 

As Gotye, he makes inventive music that doesn’t adhere to any genre boundaries or musical trends. He works tirelessly on crafting strange and brilliant records, rather than an easily sellable image. And, he’ll be the first to tell you, he’s a bit of a nerd.

But that has all worked in his favour over the past 15 years, as he’s carved out a monumental international career on the back of his creative genius, immense work ethic and completely unpretentious attitude.

It was only a matter of time before we celebrated one of our country’s most prominent musical exports and that time is now. Wally will join us for the J Files, giving us an in-depth insight into the breadth of his incredible career so far.

Join Gemma Pike for the Gotye J Files, Thursday 21 June from 8pm on Double J

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the lead up to this episode of The J Files, Wally de Backer – aka Gotye – was incredibly generous with his time, giving us a ton of amazing insights into his musical history and creative process.

This article is taken entirely from information Wally supplied to us; some in writing, some in conversation.

It features references to some incredibly obscure (we mean really obscure) Gotye music and, as such, this article is best enjoyed in tandem with the J Files broadcast or podcast, so you can hear the music that he’s telling us about.

Hero Image: 
Gotye_jfiles_watermarked.jpg
Chapters: 

Early Influences

Subtitle: 
Wally De Backer’s earliest musical obsessions
Body: 

Abbey Road is such an eclectic record, such an amazing Beatles record, I think it did have a really lasting influence on me. It's one of my favourite records of all time. 

 

My parents also had a 7" of Kate Bush's 'The Man With the Child In His Eyes'. Although that song isn't necessarily amongst my all-time favourite Kate Bush songs, I came back to her music in a really strong way when I was in my 20s.

It's funny, it seemed to connect with me in a number of moments.

When I was 7 or 8 years old I spent a bit of time with my parents in a community in Scotland called Findhorn and there was this night where everyone was really worried, 'Wally has disappeared! We can't find him!'

Turns out I'd skulked away with a slightly older girl who'd coaxed me to her caravan. She was playing records. She was playing Peter Gabriel's album So, and the song that I realised much later had struck me was the duet, ‘Don't Give Up’, between Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush.

 

It wasn't until I was maybe 21 that I heard that songs again for the first time in the subsequent 15 years or so. I was sitting in the theatre, with this song play over the credits, having this incredible time travel moment. Knowing this song somehow really intimately, but also feeling like I was hearing it for the first time.

I went and tracked down So in my early 20s and a lot of Kate Bush records, and fell really in love with their music. 'Don't Give Up' It has this odd sort of resonance through time for me. 

When I remember gravitating towards pop music, finding my music, as opposed to something that was around the house, was hearing the music of The KLF on Video Hits.

I'm still a massive fan of The KLF and the more I read or dig into the incredible shenanigans they got up to in their history of music production and the history before that project of their music management days and the other things they did before they got together as a duo.

But, as a ten-year-old, their pop smarts and incredible production caught my ear, and I was incredibly magnetised by the stadium house tracks that were big hits in Europe and Australia - like '3am Eternal' and 'Last Train to Trancentral'.

 

In primary school, I was scratching The KLF into my pencil case. I dunno if that's indicative of where my musical taste headed or if it had a lasting influence on the music I make. I don't think you can hear The KLF very directly in anything I make, but maybe it's there. Random assortments of unusual pop hooks that somehow fit together in unexpected ways. Maybe that's a parallel. 

Pre-Gotye

Subtitle: 
The music Wally made in his teenage years
Body: 

‘Atmosphere’: Wally de Backer’s first home recording

In 1995, I was 15 and just starting to play the drums I'd nagged my parents for years to buy me. I also convinced them to get me a Creative Sound Blaster 32 soundcard for the family PC (a 286! Zippy!) and I made this little instrumental piece of music, sequencing all the digital orchestral instruments, building up the song part by part. 

It's the first piece of music I ever recorded and pretty reflective of how I still sometimes work on Gotye songs. A particular sound suggests a musical part, that part suggests another part. one section of music suggests another section. Eventually, there is a song and a finished recording.

Listening to it now it sounds like a remnant of when New Age music went bad in the mid to late '80s: cheap software synthesizers and repetitive arrangements. 

It’s funny that this is the first thing I recorded, as I was listening to grunge music and trying to play drums like Stewart Copeland from The Police at the time.

The similarity with the nursery rhyme xylophone melody on ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ isn't lost on me though! Maybe we can never truly escape our formative influences. Does that mean I'm doomed to make bad New Age music forever?

Downstares: Wally’s high school band

After a few line-up and name changes from 1995 to 1997, me (drums) and my high school friends Ben Spaull (lead vocals), Trav McMillan (guitar) and Lucas Taranto (bass) settled on the atrociously punderific name Downstares.

Earlier efforts at finding our collective nom-de-plume included Rupert's Cardigan, Apollo 5, and the more, er, sensible, Downstairs.

We started off doing an odd mix of rock covers, from surf instrumentals by The Shadows to Pearl Jam's ‘Jeremy’ and songs by progressive metal band Dream Theater!

After a while I started to write original songs, piecing them together sitting at the family piano and showing them to the guys in weekly band rehearsals at my house (we used to rehearse downstairs, giddy-up).

Like a lot of local bands we played various "battles", did council gigs in the shires of Nillumbik and Darebin, and played various high schools, including our own Parade College in Bundoora. We also did our first ever "real" gigs at pubs around Melbourne like The Tote, the Cherry Tree Hotel in Richmond and the Evelyn Hotel.

Between 1997 and 1999 we recorded a smattering of our original tunes at various local studios in the suburbs of Melbourne, but never actually managed to get a whole album together.

Downstares – ‘1-900’

Here I was basically ripping Martin Gore's lyrical concept for Depeche Mode's ‘Personal Jesus’. They were a huge influence on my wanting to pursue songwriting and electronic music production.

You can maybe start to hear me "finding a voice" as a singer, struggling to do so tunefully to be sure...

We recorded this at Cavalier Music in Diamond Creek on ADAT recording systems (basically digital recording on VHS tapes!). There's a "pre echo" vocal effect where a certain line comes in before the main vocal sings it.

In the days before Pro Tools and computer-based digital recording systems, a seemingly simple production technique like this would be stupidly difficult, and could pretty much take over an entire session, eating up precious recording and mixing time.

When you could only afford one day to put together a fairly elaborate arrangement – with a recording engineer who had no background on what you were aiming to do before you walked in at 10am armed with synthesizers, sequencers, drums and guitars – production challenges like this that never quite seemed to come off. This became a factor in me considering recording music at home by myself!

The Embryonic Gotye

Subtitle: 
Wally’s solo project begins to take shape
Image: 
boardface-1600.jpg
Body: 

Between 1999 and 2002 I started to make music at my home in Montmorency, about 30 minutes north-east of Melbourne, using a hacked-together Pentium PC and a piece of music software from Sonic Foundry called Acid Pro.

My buddies Simon Best and Ben Spaull moved in to the house I'd grown up in when my parents moved to the Mornington Peninsula to build a big house and barn on the block of land where they still live now (I would record Making Mirrors there years later).

At the time I imagined Gotye as a kind of collective, akin to Massive Attack.

Wally de Backer — Double J, 2018

Our friend Andy Hutchinson was always dropping over to what we started to call the "Frat House".

The four of us were dividing much of our time between various studies (IT, creative writing, Arts/Law and "Blockbuster Video studies" amongst us), casual hoops sessions at the local primary school, as well as competitive basketball games in the local open men's league.

I would repair to my bedroom under the house, the downstairs that hosted all our high school band rehearsals, and start trying to work out how I'd continue recording music now that Downstares had dissipated after high school. 

Andy and I shared a great enthusiasm for the luminaries of the Bristol trip-hop scene (Portishead, Massive Attack et al) as well as Bay Area hip-hop turntablists DJ Shadow and Cut Chemist.

He urged me to consider sampling the vinyl records I'd started to collect, either from local op shops – the big Savers store in Greensborough always provided musical windfalls – as well as a massive box of LPs I'd been gifted by our next-door neighbour whose wife had sadly just passed away, and whose sizeable collection of '80s pop LPs he said was doing his heart no good.

I fell in love with sampling. It was both inspiring and humbling to broaden my musical horizons, discovering that there was a deep vein of recorded music from whole cultures I had absolutely no awareness of.

And it was a kind of practical facilitator of songwriting processes I'd never tried before: allowing the interplay of wildly disparate but texturally attractive sounds to prompt ideas for new melodies and lyrics.

I made maybe 20 finished pieces of music over those years of first exploring sampling, and started hand-making demo CDs to send to local radio stations, including triple j.

My friends remember me spending hours with quickly expiring sets of Derwent watercolour pencils, hand-colouring each of the paper jackets for sets of 50 home-burned CDRs I would make for promo purposes. The artwork I used for my first commercially released album, Boardface, was used for a number of these hand-pencilled collections of demos.

At the time I imagined Gotye as a kind of collective, akin to Massive Attack. I think I was kind of naive to the fact that a collective like Massive Attack came together around a "scene", a thriving web of musicians and producers, all with multiple other projects.

I had some wonderful vocalists sing on tracks in this Boardface period, Christine Auriant and Michaela Alexander, as well as talented instrumental musicians who recorded things with me in that downstairs bedroom studio (people who later took part in Gotye live bands I put together).

But, when I think about it now, I realise I was pretty much operating in my own little world, making my own random reference points based upon a melange of things my friends would introduce me to, or the sprawling web of older culture that I got glimpses of through battered one dollar records.

So here are a few tracks I made at the time that didn't get commercially released on Boardface:

‘Down There Too’

 

Here I was trying out an early version of hard auto-tuning, playing kinda nicely with creating the vibrato digitally. I think you can clearly hear the strong debt to Massive Attack's sublime ‘Teardrop’.

It's one reason I decided not include this track on Boardface; I felt it was a stepping stone in my songwriting and music producing, aping the stuff that I loved and learning things along the way, but still searching for something more my own thing.

‘Riding The Pumpkin Home’

 

This track was actually a companion piece to ‘What Do You Want?’ from Boardface. You can just hear the starting bits of it get faded down on the album.

At the time I made a few instrumentals that didn't make it onto the first album, and I guess this bears the strong influence that The Avalanches’ Since I Left You had on me: all op shop records, classic schmaltz, put through the blender.

‘Eighties Bonanza (Stadium Jam)’

I didn't put this on the commercial release of Boardface for a few reasons. It didn't really fit anywhere, and it had a number of pickable and probably unclearable samples (the bits of a-Ha, Icehouse and Van Halen I edited together are pretty obvious).

I think it was a "process piece" for me. I love the scale of the sounds, and it was fascinating to think that by arranging existing bits of audio, with some heavy editing, you could create these alternate music spaces that felt out-of-reach for me in local recording studios, or with my limited engineering skills and low-quality pieces of recording equipment.

It started me thinking about how much I was prepared to allow myself to sample major slabs of other people's sounds and hooks to make music.

Could I call this music "mine"?

Did that even matter if I enjoyed the process and the end result?

I haven't come to any clear conclusions.

But, over the years, I've slowly but surely moved away from sampling large slabs of existing recordings, trying to challenge myself to micro-sample and to manipulate source material to the point that I feel I've contributed something significant to its texture, or its context and function in my song. So that, by own barometer, I've made something new.

The Basics

Subtitle: 
Wally learns to balance two burgeoning projects
Image: 
THE-BASICS-1600X917.jpg
Body: 

Around 2000 I'd backed up a short-lived pop act called Sonic Anarchy for a couple of gigs.

It was me and my high school buddy Lucas on electric drum kit and bass guitar.

Lucas said: ‘My friend Chris O'Ryan and his girlfriend Silva have this project and they need hired guns.’

So we were the scratch band for this pop duo. They were modelling themselves very much on this Max Martin produced, boy-bad/girl-band stuff. Especially the big Britney Spears singles at the time.

Sonic Anarchy disbanded when Chris and Silva broke up. I went to the going away party for Chris O'Ryan, who was moving to LA because he wanted to make a go of the pop scene. He's done incredibly well over there, he's now an incredibly successful, Grammy winning, vocal engineer for pop records.

I hardly knew anyone there, but that's where I met Kris Schroeder from The Basics. I ended up just sitting at this drum kit that was set up in the lounge room, and Kris Schroeder sauntered into the room, picked up an acoustic guitar and we just started playing Beatles songs together.

We often played to zero people...

Wally de Backer — Double J, 2018

He said, 'I've got this gig in Frankston, it pays pretty well, maybe you want to come and play some drums and back me up at that? I said, 'That sounds pretty good!', I think it was $100 each. Pretty big money in those days.

I was driving my little Ford Laser from the northern suburbs to Frankston once a week to do these covers gigs with Kris.

We often played to zero people at a bar called The Opposition on a Friday night. But the bartender, very graciously, even though I am sure his business was failing, still paid us a hundred bucks in cash.

So, me and Kris got to know each other musically through that, doing lots of covers of classic rock songs and starting to show each other some original songs we were writing.

For me it was invigorating to do that, because I hadn't played drums live for something like three years. That's where the name of the band came from – The Basics – it was just me and him, an acoustic guitar, a very minimal drum kit and putting our two voices together to see what we could make with the most simple of ingredients.

I remember we'd just recorded The Basics' second EP, For Girls Like You, Tim Heath had just joined the band. Kris had booked this whole promotional tour, very independently spirited, very hands on, Kris was incredibly driven.

 

We had this whole tour booked, we had this EP, we're sending it around to radio stations and a few community stations are giving it some support.

Right when we're on tour, no one at triple j was interested in playing anything on The Basics' EP,  but 'Thanks For Your Time', which was the first song I sent as a demo, almost a year before it came out, gets picked up on rotation on triple j.

So, there's this hilarious, at-odds feeling: 'Wait, this isn't right. This bedroom track that you don't even have a band for is getting high rotation.'

That’s the difficult side of working on both of these projects. Maybe not difficult, but it's certainly accounted for a lot of heartache over the years between us in The Basics, and maybe that’s the way that appeared publicly over the years.

The influence from what I was doing with Kris and Tim with The Basics [helped me] arrive at a second Gotye record in a track like 'Learnalilgivinanlovin''.

Gotye

Subtitle: 
Wally looks back at some key tracks from his career as Gotye
Image: 
gotye-stiutk-1600.jpg
Body: 

'Hearts A Mess'

 

'Hearts A Mess' was slowly pieced together, lyric and section by section, almost over the course of the whole Like Drawing Blood record.

I only put the finishing touches on the string arrangement the morning that we were finishing mixing the track. I spent all night listening to random classic music records, sampling these single notes of strings, cobbling them together from all sorts of different records to make an odd little string sampler.

The morning he was mixing another part of the track, I put that string arrangement together and, with those backing vocals, it's what goes behind the whole chorus of the song.

It's funny to think a song I'd tinkered on for almost two years took to the day of mixing it to have the final piece of the puzzle, right at the last second. Sometimes that's what happens. 

'A Distinctive Sound'

 

I'd like to make more pieces of music like this. But they're challenging, just with time. They're cobbled together from so many different sources. They require almost thousands of hours of listening, to find all these little bits that fit together in an unusual way.

I have one other piece that I've had sitting around for years that is kinda like it that probably won't even fit on my next record. Maybe it'll just be a standalone thing I put out at some stage. 

'Eyes Wide Open'

 

Making Mirrors came together over a number of years.

I was cobbling a lot of things together in a kind of temporary setup I put together in a barn on my parents' block of land on the Mornington Peninsular. 

This was one of the first things I made on the record. 

I set out thinking that I should try to make an album that was more of a piece. That had more of a through line sonically, rather than something as wildly eclectic as the previous albums. But it just can't work out that way.

When I start working on a piece of music, it just becomes its own little world, and that three to six minutes just exists, in a way, on its own. I only realise the connection between that piece and another song afterwards, when I'm sequencing a tracklist. 

Making Mirrors became this eclectic collection of songs that I cobbled together over a number of years and then finally worked out, 'Oh this feels like an album that broadly tells this story if I sequence it this way'. Along the way I wasn't sure.

I kinda felt like I'd failed sometimes, because I was trying to make tracks more inspired by these propulsive, 80s gallant type beats - records like Kate Bush and Pete Gabriel's records that I'm so enamoured with - but it didn't work out.

'State Of The Art'

 

Every record I've made has always had some kind of unusual, sort of dub/reggae moment.

'State Of The Art' tries to oddly synthesize aspects of music technology, technology in general, generational changes, the way humans relate to each other and to inanimate objects, and also something that's kind of quite whimsical and quite absurd.

The piece was just very fun to put together. I got this organ from my parents as a gift for Christmas. They found it for like a hundred bucks at an op shop and it was fully functional. It turns out it's this Lowrey Cotillion Model D-575 from the early 80s.

I found out over time that it's not a well-regarded instrument by any stretch, but I really fell in love with it. It had a bunch of really absurd but amazing sounds.

It prompted the whole idea about making a piece of music about how the nature of simulated sounds can sometimes be so delightful and open up little windows on the world. Because they're related to 'real sounds', they have this funny character to them. They have these reference points, yet you're in this completely different world. They have this whole universe of emotions inside them. 

On 'State Of The Art' it's almost like I'm trying to parade out the way that I emotionally feel about something absurd like a digital banjo on repeat, through the idea of an aging head of a family and his inability to convince his wife and children to share his enthusiasm for this awkward and strange piece of technology that's now taking up a corner of the lounge room.

It's a personal favourite of mine and one that I really love playing live over the years, especially trying to emulate that odd pitched down vocal effect. 

'Somebody That I Used To Know'

 

I was having this odd experience. I was flushed with the success that kept surprising me. The scale of it, the way that it kept rolling on.

But then also what I perceived as a pretty strong backlash. People saying 'This song is plastered everywhere, I can't go to a mall without hearing it. Whether I hate it or like it - I don't want to hear it anymore!'

It was an interesting experience to feel like, 'Wow, it's got such an addictive quality and has crossed such unusual borders that it's now so out of my hands. Maybe you should play it a bit less!' 

I had these odd experiences where radio pluggers in the States - people who are lovely and working hard to promote my music – I realised that their perspective on how they relate to the music industry and what they do with their job in it. I just had no idea about how they operated.

But they were so chuffed, patting me on the back saying, 'Man, we've never seen a song jump radio formats like this!' and I have to go digging into 'What are the radio formats in America? Why is it so important?' Things are so stratified over here. It was a funny experience. 

It blew my mind where the song had somehow travelled to.

One that sticks in my mind, my friend Paul Dylan was on a trip in Nepal and he did some kind of bartering arrangement with a couple of monks to teach them guitar in exchange for helping him with meditation practice, or something like that.

So, he went to meet them for their guitar lesson, and these two monks – at the top of a mountain in Nepal – ask him 'Can you help us learn this song, 'Somebody That I Used To Know''?

What’s Next?

Subtitle: 
What is happening with Gotye album number four?
Body: 

I feel like I only started thinking about what I might do next in 2013, when I finished touring Making Mirrors. I felt like my brain was so full putting together live shows and what was happening with the song and the record around the world.

I was playing with the odd sound here and there and making the odd thing, but I only started trying out different directions with new music in 2013. 

I felt I couldn't start making more songs with lyrics, because I felt like I was just starting to explore all the same things I'd done before.

Wally de Backer — Double J, 2018

And, all I can say is, I dunno…

I've started down these rabbit holes and the further I've gone, I can see the connections growing into this web of things around this album.

But going down some of these paths have led me so far down these paths that I couldn't have expected. It's been wonderful, I just haven't really told anyone about it. 

I don't think it would have been easy [to make a record immediately after Making Mirrors]. I think it would have been really tough in a way, and a lot of soul searching.

I'm pretty sure I might have been responding to the wrong impulses.

Some of the music I made that I've put on the shelf, I may turn into something. I spent quite a few months trying to make them into tunes, thinking, 'Gotta get a record together. Let's get a record moving. Let's make something.'

It's not that I don't like the music... Most of it has remained instrumental. Mainly because I felt I couldn't start making more songs with lyrics, because I felt like I was just starting to explore all the same things I'd done before.

It would be another record that's maybe texturally and instrumentally different, but maybe it'll still be kind of like the last two records in the sense of what I was exploring lyrically.

So, I just stopped and went, 'How can I do something that I haven't done before that seems really, absurdly challenging, and where I can really fall flat on my face?' I think that's more interesting and a better challenge for me to grow as a musician and maybe as a human.

 

I'm super proud of the two-year labour of love in tribute to a musical hero of mine, Jean-Jacques Perrey, something that came about after I met this wonderful man and we became friends over a number of visits to his home in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Digging into Jean-Jacques' early recordings with the amazing Ondioline started me on an ongoing odyssey to see these rare and misunderstood electronic instruments restored and available to contemporary musicians again.

A series of tribute performances in Brooklyn and Australia (the first time Jean-Jacques' music has been played live with multiple Ondiolines and Moogs for over 50 years) over the last year are another outcrop of this perhaps unexpected but, for me, delightful direction.

I ventured to send Jean Jacques a demo of a tribute song I'd made to him. This is a song that's going to be on the next Gotye record.

I think it is important to try and get to the heart of why you're doing something.

Wally de Backer — Double J, 2018

It pays tribute in particular to his smile, he had such a special, wonderful, warm-hearted smile. I feel like you really can hear it in his music.

It's like his incredible unique human spirit shines so brightly through this almost impossibly joyful at times, and boisterous, music that he made. 

I'm kinda just trying to do a whole bunch of stuff that's more ambitious, and certainly more voluminous, than anything I've ever done before.

So, when I think about it, I guess there's a good reason why it's taken a few years to put it all together. 

I do take some stock in the fact that it was five years between Like Drawing Blood and Making Mirrors coming out.

There were certainly a number of periods during that five years where some people would say 'Oh, you're putting out another Basics record and you haven't put out a Gotye record? Why are you doing that? You're wasting your opportunity, you're wasting the moment'.

I would feel very much like, 'There isn't a moment anymore.' There's music that people have responded to on some level and hopefully it will still resonate with them in the future and hopefully I'll still be proud of it and connect to it in a way that's positive.

I think it is more important – within reason – to try and get to the heart of why you're doing something. If you're inspired by something, to see it through to its logical conclusion. Try not to disappear up your own arse and hopefully it will have its own integrity.

Maybe the timing will be right in terms of how it resonates with other people, maybe it won't. But hopefully you'll have explored it the way it needs to be explored.

Related content: 
Gotye has dancing shoes ready for William Onyeabor tribute
Is Gotye writing a concept album about electro pioneers?
Phase 2: 
Open