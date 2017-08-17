But winning Unearthed didn’t mean instant stardom, as Grinspoon very quickly discovered.

“The Green EP was released in '95 and people didn't really like it,” Jamieson says matter-of-factly. “No one really cared, which is a bit of a shame.

“I guess it burst our bubble a little bit. We thought it was gonna be easy, after getting all this airplay and being Unearthed and being the most requested song on Michael Tunn's Request Fest.

“We didn't get an agent, we asked Frontier to be our agent and they were like 'Nah, we've got The Superjesus, we're right'. That was a bummer, because we needed an agent. Michael Harrison refused to represent us as far as an agent goes and we couldn't get a deal either.

“So, we went with a small, independent company called Oracle in Brisbane. We recorded the Green EP over a day and released that.

“That had 'More Than You Are', but it didn't really catch on with airplay. We were kinda left a bit floundering. We didn't get the attention we thought it would.”

Rather than mope about, the band got to work. They hit the road and toured tirelessly, exposing their powerful rock songs and feverish live show to new audiences around the country, thanks to a big Aussie rock band who took them under their wing.

“We were a bit bummed out, so we went away and just toured constantly for the early part of 1996 with the Screaming Jets,” Jamieson says. “They took us to places we'd never been and paid us really well.”

The cash meant they could get back into the studio, where hopefully they’d capture what had made them such an exciting live proposition on tape.

“We were able to save up and record Licker Bottle Cozy with Phil McKellar at the ABC Studios in Sydney over two days,” Jamieson says. “That had 'Champion' and ‘Post Enebriated Anxiety’ on it.

“I guess that drew some attention from other interested people who thought there might be some money to be made out of us. I guess 'Champion' and 'Post Enebriated Anxiety' opened a lot of doors for us, not only in Australia but also in the US.”

With doors opening and their fanbase growing, Grinspoon recorded their debut album Guide To Better Living and set out to capitalise on the interest surrounding them.

So began Grinspoon’s short but interesting dalliance with the notoriously difficult US market.

They definitely didn't want ‘Just Ace’ on the record. Because it sounded not like the band that we were. Phil Jamieson

“But by the time 'Don't Go Away', which was out fifth single off Guide... was released in Australia, we were in deep, deep touring in the States. A lot of touring,” Jamieson says.

Their American record label had trouble pigeonholing Grinspoon’s sound.

When you’re trying to pitch to very particular, perhaps close-minded radio stations in the biggest music market in the world, that’s not a good thing.

So they tried to make Grinspoon into something they weren’t.

“The album Guide to Better Living that was released in America was definitely not representative of the album that was released in Australia,” Jamieson says.

“They didn't like ‘Just Ace’, they took it off. They took off a bunch of songs that we loved and changed the order around and put on songs that they thought would be better for their radio market.

“You gotta remember, in 97 and 98, there was a proliferation of nu-metal. Limp Bizkit and Korn come to mind, Whilst we sounded heavy-ish, we weren't that type of band.

“We had a sound that was sort of metal-tinged. We just thought we were being punks. But it's difficult in America, especially in the late-90s, they wanted you to fit into a certain radio category and there's at least 30 of those. Whether we were AA or alternative or metal-alternative or nu-metal, no one really knew where to put us.

“But they definitely didn't want ‘Just Ace’ on the record. Because it sounded not like the band that we were. Or what they thought we were. It didn't fit in with ﻿﻿'Champion' and all that kinda stuff.”

Unsurprisingly, this soured the experience for the band considerably.

“It really stifled our passion for touring there in a lot of ways,” Jamieson says. “We became a bit frustrated with not being allowed to play one of our most successful songs in Australia and one that's still loved to this day. I don't think America really got us, let's put it that way.”