The Lismore four-piece took elements of grunge, punk rock and proto-metal and made it their own. They exploded in a wash of heavy Drop D riffs from guitarist Pat Davern and boundless energy from natural entertainer Phil Jamieson and kept us guessing as they matured and built their career.
From the brattish punk of debut album Guide To Better Living and the massive rock jolt of Easy, through to the more mature post-grunge of their later output, Grinspoon have remained one of the country’s most beloved rock bands of the past two decades.
As they celebrate 20 years since that acclaimed debut, we look back at why this band has meant so much to so many of us.
Join Lindsay McDougall for the Grinspoon J Files, Thursday 17 August from 8pm on Double J.