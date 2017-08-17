The J Files

Grinspoon

Lindsay McDougall

Original
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:00

Repeat
Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 13:00

On-demand
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:00
Grinspoon
Dan Condon
Grinspoon
Great Australian rock bands in the 90s were a dime a dozen. It took something special to stand out. Grinspoon had something special.
The Lismore four-piece took elements of grunge, punk rock and proto-metal and made it their own. They exploded in a wash of heavy Drop D riffs from guitarist Pat Davern and boundless energy from natural entertainer Phil Jamieson and kept us guessing as they matured and built their career.

From the brattish punk of debut album Guide To Better Living and the massive rock jolt of Easy, through to the more mature post-grunge of their later output, Grinspoon have remained one of the country’s most beloved rock bands of the past two decades.

As they celebrate 20 years since that acclaimed debut, we look back at why this band has meant so much to so many of us.

Join Lindsay McDougall for the Grinspoon J Files, Thursday 17 August from 8pm on Double J.

Pressure Tested 1995

From the Gollan Hotel to the Green EP: the beginning of Grinspoon
JJJ 1st Unearthed Winners.JPG
“I remember being really nervous,” Phil Jamieson says of his first ever radio interview at the Lismore ABC in 1995. “They'd announced that they'd Unearthed us, but then we got to go into the studio. It was exciting.”

Grinspoon were the first band to win the triple j Unearthed competition, with the cassette demo of their track ‘Sickfest’ sufficiently impressing triple j staff at the time to want to give the four teens a leg up.

But their journey starts a little before that.

I was still not really aware of what triple j was.

Phil Jamieson

“The band had been together six or eight weeks when we were Unearthed,” Jamieson tells Lindsay 'The Doctor' McDougall for The J Files.

“But I'd been playing music with Kristian [Hopes, drums] for a number of years, and we just happened upon Joe [Hansen, bass] and Pat [Davern, guitar] in Lismore.

“Kris' dad was a lecturer at Southern Cross University. He taught drums.

"Southern Cross University at the time was one of the only contemporary music courses in Australia. You didn't have to delve into classical stuff. I went there pretty eager. I got in.

“Pat and Joe had both either graduated or flunked out – I think respectively – and started doing jam nights with Kris' dad on the side just to pay the Lismore rent.

"They were both excellent musicians, Joe and Pat, they just needed a band. So Kris and I did that for them, which is nice of us, really.

Grinspoon played their first show at the Gollan Hotel in Lismore, fuelled by cheap beer and nervous adrenaline.

“It was a Monday night,” Jamieson remembers. “The Shop-A-Docket vouchers you got at Franklins, you could get a jug of Grogfathers, which was the onsite craft beer – craft beer wasn't cool back then – for a dollar or something. The RSA was pretty loose. I believe I was 17 at the time too."

Jamieson and Hopes had played in a band in Port Macquarie before meeting their new bandmates, and repurposed that material for early Grinspoon shows.

“We were learning songs from Kris and myself's previous band Crab Apple,” Jamieson recalls.

“Crab Apple was a little more technical. Even though ‘Sickfest’ was in 5/4 - we thought we were pretty fancy doing that - Crab Apple was a little more prog in its musicality.”

And it didn’t necessarily feel like the best fit for what Grinspoon wanted to become.

“Pat wrote 'Sickfest' fairly soon after [forming], which is the song that got us Unearthed, and I wrote 'More Than You Are' around then, very early times.

“We delved into the previous material from the previous band and realised that some of it was gonna work, but it was gonna be better to write our own stuff.”

 

The mid-1990s was a very different time for the youth of Australia, particularly those who love music. The triple j regional rollout was in full swing, but not everyone knew what the station stood for.

“I was still not really aware of what triple j was,” Jamieson admits. “Growing up in Wauchope, we didn't have it, so I didn't really know much about it.”

Which meant that Jamieson wasn’t exactly full of high hopes when Grinspoon won the competition.

“They opened for submissions, we recorded a demo on cassette and sent it in,” he says. “I didn't really think anything about it. I didn't even think much about it when they'd said we'd won it, because I didn't know what it meant.

“Back then, I don’t think triple j knew what Unearthed meant either, really. They were just throwing shit at a wall and seeing what was gonna happen. We happened to be the first shit and it worked out, in a way.”

Business = Pleasure

Subtitle: 
Making records and trying to crack the US
Image: 
guide-to-better-living-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

But winning Unearthed didn’t mean instant stardom, as Grinspoon very quickly discovered.

“The Green EP was released in '95 and people didn't really like it,” Jamieson says matter-of-factly. “No one really cared, which is a bit of a shame.

“I guess it burst our bubble a little bit. We thought it was gonna be easy, after getting all this airplay and being Unearthed and being the most requested song on Michael Tunn's Request Fest.

“We didn't get an agent, we asked Frontier to be our agent and they were like 'Nah, we've got The Superjesus, we're right'. That was a bummer, because we needed an agent. Michael Harrison refused to represent us as far as an agent goes and we couldn't get a deal either.

“So, we went with a small, independent company called Oracle in Brisbane. We recorded the Green EP over a day and released that.

“That had 'More Than You Are', but it didn't really catch on with airplay. We were kinda left a bit floundering. We didn't get the attention we thought it would.”

 

Rather than mope about, the band got to work. They hit the road and toured tirelessly, exposing their powerful rock songs and feverish live show to new audiences around the country, thanks to a big Aussie rock band who took them under their wing.

“We were a bit bummed out, so we went away and just toured constantly for the early part of 1996 with the Screaming Jets,” Jamieson says. “They took us to places we'd never been and paid us really well.”

The cash meant they could get back into the studio, where hopefully they’d capture what had made them such an exciting live proposition on tape.

“We were able to save up and record Licker Bottle Cozy with Phil McKellar at the ABC Studios in Sydney over two days,” Jamieson says. “That had 'Champion' and ‘Post Enebriated Anxiety’ on it.

 

“I guess that drew some attention from other interested people who thought there might be some money to be made out of us. I guess 'Champion' and 'Post Enebriated Anxiety' opened a lot of doors for us, not only in Australia but also in the US.”

With doors opening and their fanbase growing, Grinspoon recorded their debut album Guide To Better Living and set out to capitalise on the interest surrounding them.

So began Grinspoon’s short but interesting dalliance with the notoriously difficult US market.

They definitely didn't want ‘Just Ace’ on the record. Because it sounded not like the band that we were.

Phil Jamieson

“But by the time 'Don't Go Away', which was out fifth single off Guide... was released in Australia, we were in deep, deep touring in the States. A lot of touring,” Jamieson says. 

Their American record label had trouble pigeonholing Grinspoon’s sound.

When you’re trying to pitch to very particular, perhaps close-minded radio stations in the biggest music market in the world, that’s not a good thing.

So they tried to make Grinspoon into something they weren’t.

“The album Guide to Better Living that was released in America was definitely not representative of the album that was released in Australia,” Jamieson says.

“They didn't like ‘Just Ace’, they took it off. They took off a bunch of songs that we loved and changed the order around and put on songs that they thought would be better for their radio market.

 

“You gotta remember, in 97 and 98, there was a proliferation of nu-metal. Limp Bizkit and Korn come to mind, Whilst we sounded heavy-ish, we weren't that type of band. 

“We had a sound that was sort of metal-tinged. We just thought we were being punks. But it's difficult in America, especially in the late-90s, they wanted you to fit into a certain radio category and there's at least 30 of those. Whether we were AA or alternative or metal-alternative or nu-metal, no one really knew where to put us.

“But they definitely didn't want ‘Just Ace’ on the record. Because it sounded not like the band that we were. Or what they thought we were. It didn't fit in with ﻿﻿'Champion' and all that kinda stuff.”

Unsurprisingly, this soured the experience for the band considerably.

“It really stifled our passion for touring there in a lot of ways,” Jamieson says. “We became a bit frustrated with not being allowed to play one of our most successful songs in Australia and one that's still loved to this day. I don't think America really got us, let's put it that way.”

Pull Me Apart

Subtitle: 
Grinspoon start to change
Image: 
grinspoon-new-detention-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Grinspoon released their second album Easy in 1999 – another punkish dose of massive-sounding rock’n’roll.

 

After a nonstop cycle of touring, writing and making records, the band took a well-needed break before starting work on the record many would say marked a significant change for the band.

“We needed a break from all the touring,” Jamieson says. “I moved from the north coast down to Sydney at that time and a very long demo process started taking place for [2002’s] New Detention.

“I think we wrote upwards of 45 songs for that record. One of the first songs I wrote was ‘Anyday, Anyhow’ and then ‘Lost Control’ came right at the end. It took a long time to write that record, but I think we needed to take a breath and just work out what we were gonna do.”

So, what about the claims that it showed a marked change in the Grinspoon sound?

“The production's shiner than Easy,” Jamieson concedes. “Easy was done to tape. I think some of New Detention was done to tape and some was done to Pro Tools. Technology was changing.

“I don't think there's a huge reach. 'Chemical Heart', I didn't see that as a single, but obviously people did. It went on to become very successful for us.”

That song was the first new Grinspoon music fans had heard in a couple of years, which was significant given the rate at which they had pumped out new material in the mid-late 1990s.

 

It was markedly slower and more tuneful than anything Grinspoon had released before. Some fans baulked at the inarguable new direction. But many, many more came on board for the first time.

Jamieson himself wasn’t completely convinced, at first.

“I remember tracking the vocal really clearly and Phil McKellar, who was recording it down at the old Megaphon in Sydney, he came in and was like 'That was great!'” he recalls. “I was like 'Really? Eh, it was okay'.

It definitely put our Grinspoon lives on a different trajectory than what it was going on.

Phil Jamieson

"Greg Donovan, our manager, said we should release it as our first single. I thought he was crazy.”

Jamieson and Davern wrote the song with the help of a bass guitar, a misheard lyric, a hangover and a fill-in drummer named Lee.

“I was in Sound Level in Sydney with Pat,” Jamieson says.

“It was Pat and I and a Sydney drummer named Lee, Kris was still living up north. I was playing bass. If you listen to the melody, it just follows the bassline. I was just singing, I may have been hungover at the time...

“I think the actual chorus came from a misheard lyric. I think I was singing 'Chemical Heart' over and over again and Pat thought I was singing 'Can't get started' and I was like 'oh, that's good. We'll put them together' and that was the way it worked. Misheard lyrics and a bassline.

"I don't think I would have written that melody for the verses had I not had a bass in my hand. So it kind of worked fortuitously.”

The album was big. Really big. It went Platinum just months after its release and ‘Chemical Heart’, ‘Lost Control’, ‘No Reason’ and ‘1000 Miles’ all polled strongly in the triple j Hottest 100.

Jamieson doesn’t necessarily see the album as a huge leap, but he concedes it changed their lives.

“I didn't see it as a big stretch,” he says. “A bit more care was taken with the photographs, maybe. I don't know. Maybe the font was nicer, and the artwork. It definitely put our Grinspoon lives on a different trajectory than what it was going on.”

Gone Tomorrow

Subtitle: 
The uncertain future of Grinspoon
Image: 
grinspoon-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Grinspoon officially went on hiatus in 2013, reforming for the odd show here and there, but announced a full national tour to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the release of Guide To Better Living.

The tour, which the band are in the middle of right now, sees the band play an enormous run of dates in areas all across the country. At this stage, Jamieson isn’t ready to commit to what the future of the band holds, he just wants to finish the job at hand.

“I want to get to October 2, take a breath and maybe have a sleep,” he says. “Then it's a bit of reflecting on how we feel about, not only the music, but each other, and see how it all is.”

The shows have been monumentally successful, with the band selling out enormous venues – some of them a number of times over. This kind of reflective tour isn’t necessarily Jamieson’s ideal way of playing music, but he’s flattered by the response nonetheless.

“I don't love nostalgia,” he says. “It's been really flattering that people care.”

A lot of Grinspoon fans came on board with the aforementioned New Detention, and not all of them are all that familiar with the band’s debut.

“A lot of people that aren't familiar with the record come to the show and are a little bit bewildered,” Jamieson says. “Because it's quite a gnarly record - for us, at least - it opens fairly furiously.

 

“Some people came to us on ‘Passerby’, which was on our last record. So they've never heard any of this silly punk stuff we used to play. During that 50 minutes [of Guide to Better Living], it's fun to see who was there at the start and who is like 'What is this? Why is he singing like that?'.”

Thankfully the material has aged well, which means Jamieson has relished the chance to reconnect with it.

I think if any of the songs really stood out as being super embarrassing, that'd be hard. But I like all of them

Phil Jamieson

“What has been interesting is revisiting the songs and playing them live. That's been the best part of it, doing that album from start to finish and realising that 'Yeah, we were onto something!',” he says.

“I've been looking back on it with a lot of affection and enjoying every show.

“I laugh a lot. I had a fairly good sense of humour. There's some funny lines in it. There's a fair bit of teen angst as well, I think I'm doing my best with the vitriol. It's empowering.

"I think if any of the songs really stood out as being super embarrassing, that'd be hard. But I like all of them, and that's honest. I don't really hate anything.”

But don’t expect 20 year celebrations of all the band’s records.

“I don't think we'll get on the hamster treadmill and do this every year,” Jamieson says. “I think that would belittle it. I don't think it would be nice. I think that takes the piss out of it, to be honest.

“I'm quite content to pack up my guitar and go back and do a bit of reflection on how grateful we are to be considered.

"The fact we are selling out these arenas. It's a wonderful thing and it shouldn't be taken for granted, really. You can really overplay your hand here and not make it special and I want it to be special.”

