Ice Cube
Coming to fame as a member of the enormously successful N.W.A., Cube’s hard, relentless flow has been a staple of hip hop ever since.
His string of solo records through the early 1990s showed an artist in an impossibly rare purple patch of creativity, resulting in some of the most influential hip hop in history.
Before his return to Australia for a string of shows as a part of Vivid LIVE, we’re playing two hours of Ice Cube’s most unrelenting and unbelievable tracks.
Join Gemma Pike for the Ice Cube J Files from 8pm Thursday 18 May