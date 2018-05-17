There is no shortage of Ice Cube haters, and, truth be told, he gives them a lot of ammunition.

The profanity on his early records is staggering even by today’s standards. At the time, it was downright shocking.

The anger that pulses through his music is sometimes overtaken by the offense caused by his turns of phrase. Those in opposition to him hold up his music as ‘pornographic smut’ that constantly ‘crosses the line’.

The language of the streets is the only language I can use to communicate with the streets. Ice Cube — Transition, 1991

Certainly, the misogyny and homophobia of his lyrics is uncomfortable and can often sully his message, but Cube attests that it’s the only way he can present it to his audience.

“The language of the streets is the only language I can use to communicate with the streets,” Cube told political activist, educator, and Black Panther icon Angela Davis for Transition Magazine in 1991.

“People who say Ice Cube thinks all women are bitches and hoes are not listening to the lyrics.

"They ain't listening to the situations. They really are not. I don't think they really get past the profanity.”

Race is, of course, at the forefront of much of Cube’s early work.

When he was writing 1991’s Death Certificate, tensions between the black community and many Korean shop owners in Los Angeles were fiery.

Korean storeowner Soon Ja Du had shot and killed a 15-year-old black girl who he thought was trying to shoplift. He served no prison time.

‘Black Korea’ is that album’s shortest track, just 46 seconds long, but it’s an immense explosion of anger and frustration.

‘Pay respect to the black fist / Or we'll burn your store right down to a crisp’ Cube raps in one of the less subtle lines on a completely unsubtle diatribe.

Cube might have been speaking for his people, but the track was accused of inciting violence against the Korean community during the April 1992 South Los Angeles riots.

But the album’s most famous explosion of anger comes courtesy of ‘No Vaseline’, a no-holds-barred attack on his former bandmates in N.W.A.

Cube had chosen to leave his old group alone on his debut record, but that same respect wasn’t reciprocated. N.W.A. released ‘Real N***az’ on their 100 Miles and Runnin' EP in 1990, a thinly veiled attack on the departed member. So, Ice Cube enacted revenge.

The homophobia and anti-Semitism meant the song was unavoidable.

‘Get rid of that Devil real simple / Put a bullet in his temple

Cause you can't be the N***a 4 Life crew / With a white Jew telling you what to do’

Jewish activists wanted the record removed from stores. Some critics slammed the inflammatory work.

Many of his friends are dead and many of the rest are either in prison or standing on the corner surrounded by burned-out buildings and dying dreams. James Bernard — Entertainment Weekly, 1992

Robert Christgau called him “a straight-up bigot simple and plain”. Billboard said it was “the rankest sort of racism and hatemongering”.

Critic James Bernard countered said arguments in Entertainment Weekly later that year.

“I’m not arrogant enough to wag my finger at someone for stridency or incorrect language when many of his friends are dead and many of the rest are either in prison or standing on the corner surrounded by burned-out buildings and dying dreams,” he wrote.

“These people don’t get to write magazine articles, don’t get elected to political office, and don’t get appointed to the Supreme Court.”

While Cube promised he held no prejudices against anyone.

“I’m pro-black. I’m not anti-anything but anti-poor,” he told Creem magazine.

Writing about Death Certficate in his 2016 book Original Gangstas, Ben Westhoff called the album both bigoted and socially conscious, misogynistic and uplifting.

The complexity of Cube’s work means it can be difficult to defend, but the realness of his poetry means it's hard to criticise.

A different kind of controversy – one far milder – came with The Predator.

The album was his first written after the 1992 LA Riots and unsurprisingly features a significant amount of reflection on the volatility in his part of the world.

But it also featured something very different for Ice Cube. His biggest ever hit, ‘It Was A Good Day’, was positively brimming with good vibes. It was very un-Ice Cube.

“I had people in my camp saying, ‘You can’t do that record. You do hardcore gangsta rap. That record is talking about a good day,’” he told VH1.

“I said, ‘Well that happens too. The neighbourhood ain’t a war zone.’

“When you’re living the so-called American Dream… I did want to celebrate it a little bit and say ‘Hey, this is what it’s all about’.”

It’s a moment of thankfulness

“I was at the top of the rap game,” he told Blender in 2005.

“I had all the money I had dreamed of. I was in a good frame of mind. And I remember thinking, ‘Okay, there’s been the riots, people know I will deal with that. That’s a given. But I rap all this gangsta stuff—what about all the good days I had?”

The song saw him crossover to an even bigger audience than before. It made the Billboard top 20 and it helped The Predator go on to sell over two million records.

“At a time where we were used to Cube talking about police brutality, race relations and murder, he gave us the song of hope and freedom, wrapped up in a beautiful Isley Brothers sample,” Latukefu says. “To this day, if I hear the words triple-double, I think of this song.”