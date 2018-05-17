The J Files

Ice Cube

icecube_watermarked.jpg
Gemma Pike

The J Files: Thursday, 17 May

Original
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 17 May - Repeat

Repeat
Sunday, May 20, 2018 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, May 20, 2018 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 17 May - On-demand

On-demand
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, May 27, 2018 - 13:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

Hip hop has had its fair share of game changers over the past four decades, Ice Cube is up there with the best of them.

Coming to fame as a member of the enormously successful N.W.A., Cube’s hard, relentless flow has been a staple of hip hop ever since.

His string of solo records through the early 1990s showed an artist in an impossibly rare purple patch of creativity, resulting in some of the most influential hip hop in history.

Before his return to Australia for a string of shows as a part of Vivid LIVE, we’re playing two hours of Ice Cube’s most unrelenting and unbelievable tracks.

Join Gemma Pike for the Ice Cube J Files from 8pm Thursday 18 May

Ice Cube

Ice Cube
Dan Condon
Ice Cube
Read on for an insight into some of his most game-changing moments.

icecube_watermarked.jpg
The People's Prophet

ice-cube-1600x917.jpg
Ice Cube has had a staggering impact on popular culture on so many levels.

Through his work with N.W.A., he brought gangsta rap to the mainstream and, as a result, amplified the voices of the persecuted in black America.

The war on drugs in Los Angeles has become a war on black people

Ice Cube — ABC, 1989

“Basically, the war on drugs in Los Angeles has become a war on black people,” Cube told the ABC’s Andrew Olle in 1989.

“It's the police versus young blacks. The song really brings up the frustrations that the young black community has with the police.

“It's meant to tell the truth and let the world know what's going on where I live.

"Because everybody's talking about how bad the world is everywhere else, it's not too good in Los Angeles neither.

“There's a lot of gangs and a lot of drugs. Basically, the police say 'If you're young and you're black then you're involved in that', which is not the case. If you dress a certain way or you look a certain way, you're harassed by police and everybody.”

 

A title as provocative as ‘Fuck Tha Police’ was always going to draw attention. Cube and his bandmates knew that. But, once he had their attention, Ice Cube wanted the public to hear their story.

“I want people to pay attention to the song and think about what's going on,” he said. “Get past the bad words and really understand where we're coming from.”

It had the desired effect, but, looking back, Cube said he and his crew were shocked that their voices were heard at all.

“We were doing music for each other, we didn't even think we were gonna make it outta Compton,” he told Myf Warhurst on The Mix in 2015.

“All the professional rappers were from New York. We were just locals. And out music was so raw, we never thought it would see the light of day. So, for it to really blow up and become this avalanche is really incredible.”

Later, his work would prove prophetic.

“Anything you wanted to know about the riot was in the records before the riot," he says in an interlude on his 1992 album The Predator. “All you had to do was go to the Ice Cube library and pick a record.”

Amerikkka’s Most Wanted

Image: 
ice-cube-amerikkas-most-wanted.jpg
Body: 

“I’m America’s Most Wanted by the system, because they don’t want me doing what I’m doing. And I’m America’s Most Wanted by the fans because they’re down with what I’m doing,” Ice Cube said in 1990.

It’s not possible to overstate the importance of Ice Cube’s solo debut album Amerikkka’s Most Wanted.

“Spelling it like that made the record political, and not just dismissed as a gangsta record,” Cube told XXL in 2010.

Breaking up with N.W.A. was the best decision of my life

Ice Cube — Vibe, 2002

It came hot on the heels of Ice Cube’s split with N.W.A., a hugely significant moment not just for Ice Cube’s career, but for the still fledgling gangsta rap genre.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna leave or if i was gonna stay,” Ice Cube told VH1 in 2011.

“Kim [his now-wife Kimberley Woodruff] said, ‘Believe in yourself and your ability and we’ll roll with whatever happens after that’.”

Cube left after allegedly receiving just $32,000 in royalties following the mammoth success of the band’s debut album Straight Outta Compton.

“Breaking up with N.W.A. was the best decision of my life,” Ice Cube told Vibe magazine in 2002. ““It was like, are you gonna leave with your manhood? I wanted to leave with something.”

It matched the hardest hitting rapper from the West Coast of America with the hardest hitting production team from the East.

Cube had initially wanted to make the record with his old N.W.A. counterpart Dr. Dre, but Ruthless Records – the label headed by Jerry Heller and Eazy E – wouldn’t allow it. So he looked to the opposite side of the country for a producer who would suit his volatile style.

The Bomb Squad had been responsible for the production on Public Enemy’s first two records at this stage and had injected something visceral and intense into a genre that was developing at a fast rate.

 

While it hardly squashed the beef that existed between the two sides of the country, it was significant all the same.

“I don’t think the East Coast and West Coast have ever been as glued as they were on that album,” Chuck D told Brian Coleman in his essential 2014 book Check The Technique Vol. 2.

“He came to our spot with eight composition books full of rhymes and lyrics and songs and ideas,” Keith Shocklee told VH1 in 2011. “It was incredible.”

“I’ve never seen somebody so committed,” Hank Shocklee said. “He came to my studio and slept on the floor for three days.”

The result was astounding. Amerikkka’s Most Wanted stands up as a hip hop classic and, at the time, silenced any critic who questioned Cube’s immense role in his previous group’s success.

“Once the news hit that Ice Cube was leaving N.W.A., the hip hop world was whipped into a frenzy wondering what was going to happen to him,” Sky High host Hau Latukefu says.

“Especially leaving a group that was reaching its peak. What was to come was Cube flying to the east coast, linking up with producers The Bomb Squad and adopting a Malcolm X mindset.

“It was furious, it was fearless, it was funky. Nothing was touching this at the time.”

“It’s pure, unadulterated Cube,” director John Singleton told VH1. “It’s playful, it’s funny, it’s dangerous.”

Following the album’s release, Cube dropped the Kill At Will EP, which showed he had ideas to burn and a work ethic to match it. It also saw him pushing the boundaries of the new artform; on ‘Jackin’ For Beats’ he sampled a staggering 26 tracks.

 

“'Give me that beat fool, it's a full-time jack move' - what a way to enter a track!” Latukefu says.

“'Jackin' For Beats' was the first of its kind. Blatantly borrowing some of hip hop's classics, chopping them up and giving them the Ice Cube lyrical treatment.

“No instrumental was safe. Digital Underground got jacked. X-Clan got jacked. Hell, even Public Enemy got jacked. One hell of an entertaining song, with a music video to match.”

The Rapper You Love To Hate

Image: 
ice-cube-1600x917-2.jpg
Body: 

There is no shortage of Ice Cube haters, and, truth be told, he gives them a lot of ammunition.

The profanity on his early records is staggering even by today’s standards. At the time, it was downright shocking.

The anger that pulses through his music is sometimes overtaken by the offense caused by his turns of phrase. Those in opposition to him hold up his music as ‘pornographic smut’ that constantly ‘crosses the line’.

The language of the streets is the only language I can use to communicate with the streets.

Ice Cube — Transition, 1991

Certainly, the misogyny and homophobia of his lyrics is uncomfortable and can often sully his message, but Cube attests that it’s the only way he can present it to his audience.  

“The language of the streets is the only language I can use to communicate with the streets,” Cube told political activist, educator, and Black Panther icon Angela Davis for Transition Magazine in 1991

“People who say Ice Cube thinks all women are bitches and hoes are not listening to the lyrics.

"They ain't listening to the situations. They really are not. I don't think they really get past the profanity.”

Race is, of course, at the forefront of much of Cube’s early work.

When he was writing 1991’s Death Certificate, tensions between the black community and many Korean shop owners in Los Angeles were fiery.

Korean storeowner Soon Ja Du had shot and killed a 15-year-old black girl who he thought was trying to shoplift. He served no prison time.

 

‘Black Korea’ is that album’s shortest track, just 46 seconds long, but it’s an immense explosion of anger and frustration.

‘Pay respect to the black fist / Or we'll burn your store right down to a crisp’ Cube raps in one of the less subtle lines on a completely unsubtle diatribe.

Cube might have been speaking for his people, but the track was accused of inciting violence against the Korean community during the April 1992 South Los Angeles riots.

But the album’s most famous explosion of anger comes courtesy of ‘No Vaseline’, a no-holds-barred attack on his former bandmates in N.W.A.

 

Cube had chosen to leave his old group alone on his debut record, but that same respect wasn’t reciprocated. N.W.A. released ‘Real N***az’ on their 100 Miles and Runnin' EP in 1990, a thinly veiled attack on the departed member. So, Ice Cube enacted revenge.

The homophobia and anti-Semitism meant the song was unavoidable.  

‘Get rid of that Devil real simple / Put a bullet in his temple

Cause you can't be the N***a 4 Life crew / With a white Jew telling you what to do’

Jewish activists wanted the record removed from stores. Some critics slammed the inflammatory work.

Many of his friends are dead and many of the rest are either in prison or standing on the corner surrounded by burned-out buildings and dying dreams.

James Bernard — Entertainment Weekly, 1992

Robert Christgau called him “a straight-up bigot simple and plain”. Billboard said it was “the rankest sort of racism and hatemongering”.

Critic James Bernard countered said arguments in Entertainment Weekly later that year.

“I’m not arrogant enough to wag my finger at someone for stridency or incorrect language when many of his friends are dead and many of the rest are either in prison or standing on the corner surrounded by burned-out buildings and dying dreams,” he wrote.

“These people don’t get to write magazine articles, don’t get elected to political office, and don’t get appointed to the Supreme Court.”

While Cube promised he held no prejudices against anyone.

“I’m pro-black. I’m not anti-anything but anti-poor,” he told Creem magazine.

Writing about Death Certficate in his 2016 book Original Gangstas, Ben Westhoff called the album both bigoted and socially conscious, misogynistic and uplifting. 

The complexity of Cube’s work means it can be difficult to defend, but the realness of his poetry means it's hard to criticise.

A different kind of controversy – one far milder – came with The Predator.

The album was his first written after the 1992 LA Riots and unsurprisingly features a significant amount of reflection on the volatility in his part of the world.

But it also featured something very different for Ice Cube. His biggest ever hit, ‘It Was A Good Day’, was positively brimming with good vibes. It was very un-Ice Cube.

 

“I had people in my camp saying, ‘You can’t do that record. You do hardcore gangsta rap. That record is talking about a good day,’” he told VH1.

“I said, ‘Well that happens too. The neighbourhood ain’t a war zone.’

“When you’re living the so-called American Dream… I did want to celebrate it a little bit and say ‘Hey, this is what it’s all about’.”

It’s a moment of thankfulness

“I was at the top of the rap game,” he told Blender in 2005.

“I had all the money I had dreamed of. I was in a good frame of mind. And I remember thinking, ‘Okay, there’s been the riots, people know I will deal with that. That’s a given. But I rap all this gangsta stuff—what about all the good days I had?”

The song saw him crossover to an even bigger audience than before. It made the Billboard top 20 and it helped The Predator go on to sell over two million records.

“At a time where we were used to Cube talking about police brutality, race relations and murder, he gave us the song of hope and freedom, wrapped up in a beautiful Isley Brothers sample,” Latukefu says. “To this day, if I hear the words triple-double, I think of this song.”

