INXS
Nearly 40 years since the Farriss brothers and their mates formed INXS, they remain one of the most significant Australian rock bands of the 20th Century.
They spent much of the early 80s slogging it out on the road, in Australia and overseas, struggling to find an audience and being famously criticised as “incredibly unimaginative” by the British press.
But their persistence paid off. Kick, in 1987, pushed them into the stratosphere. They would go on to sell 55 million records and reach unimaginable levels of stardom.
Though marked by the untimely death of their flamboyant singer, Michael Hutchence, who took his own life in 1997, the band pushed boundaries in blending New Wave, funk and Aussie pub rock.
