Lindsay McDougall

Twitter: @doctormcdougall

INXS

Nearly 40 years since the Farriss brothers and their mates formed INXS, they remain one of the most significant Australian rock bands of the 20th Century.
They spent much of the early 80s slogging it out on the road, in Australia and overseas, struggling to find an audience and being famously criticised as “incredibly unimaginative” by the British press.

But their persistence paid off. Kick, in 1987, pushed them into the stratosphere. They would go on to sell 55 million records and reach unimaginable levels of stardom.

Though marked by the untimely death of their flamboyant singer, Michael Hutchence, who took his own life in 1997, the band pushed boundaries in blending New Wave, funk and Aussie pub rock.

Lindsay McDougall presents the INXS J Files from 8pm Thursday November 9 on Double J.

Stay young

Three brothers in the Farriss household, which moved between Perth and Sydney’s northern suburbs in the 1970s, played music. But not necessarily together.

Oldest brother Tim and Kirk Pengilly were best friends at school and started playing together, Pengilly the songwriter/lyricist and Farriss already developing his love of the riff as the primary mode of musical communication.

I guess we thought there was something special about the six of us together, a unique chemistry.

Kirk Pengilly

Meanwhile, middle Farriss brother Andrew met new boy and fellow 12-year-old Michael Hutchence after Hutchence arrived at Killarney High School, fresh from Hong Kong, in 1972.

Soon they would transfer to the newly built Davidson High, where Farriss would convince a reluctant Hutchence – who was more interested in being an actor or a poet – to become a singer.

As Hutchence told VH-1 much later, he never expected to make a living from singing, seeing music as “a great lifestyle, an enjoyable lifestyle, until I got a real job ... I didn’t think I was talented enough to make even one dollar”.

Speaking to triple j in 1984, he described the band's origins as "very middle class, suburban – let's have a jam in the garage and pretend we're rock stars".

"We weren’t playing Zeppelin covers, we were actually taking ourselves more seriously as musicians," he said.

"And Jonny [Farriss] came in. We found a drummer at last and we were sort of like, 'Oh, that’s right, your brother drums as well, doesn’t he?' So, he came in and he was such an excellent drummer at about 15 that we couldn’t lose him."

"The problem was the Farriss’s parents [moved] to Perth and they wanted to take Jon along because he was too young to stay around in a rock band in Sydney. 

"So, we said, 'Since we’ve only just started, we don’t want to lose Jonny, why don’t we just go to Perth? We’ll rehearse there, get away from all the influences of Sydney and Melbourne.' We just locked ourselves up from 11:00 to 6 [or] 7:00 at night [and] rehearsed every day for about nine months in Perth."

 

 

Devil inside

Having had a US top 5 with 'What You Need', from the album Listen Like Thieves, in early 1986, the next INXS album, Kick was expected to consolidate their American fame (the UK having been reluctant to join in so far).

The band and producer Chris Thomas (who, Hutchence would later say, “stalked us” for several years, as he couldn’t understand why they didn’t sound on record the way they did live) were now firmly convinced the mix of funk and rock was their strength.

“Originally, with the INXS guys we used to play funk and blues and stuff as the Farris Brothers,” Andrew Farriss said, speaking to Get On The Groove in 2015. “That was in the mid-getting-towards-late ‘70s, and punk had come in and everyone was playing straight eights, straight ahead rock, and so we left the funk and blues stuff behind for a while.”

 

This changed around 1982, he said. “I remember saying to Michael Hutchence … we should re-look at all that because no one is doing it.” The first fruit of that was 'Original Sin', and Kick was to be the culmination.

Band legend has it – via manager Chris Murphy, who is not afraid of telling a tall tale – that Atlantic Records president Doug Morris hated Kick so much he offered them a million dollars to re-record it. This included the future number one song 'Need You Tonight'. According to Murphy, he said: “This is not happening. This is shit.”

INXS - Need You Tonight

It was apparently a view shared by their UK label and the Australian one, too. In the band’s semi-official history, Murphy claimed the band had no idea he put “every dollar they had and every dollar I had” into funding the tour as the labels were not prepared to pay for it.

'Need You Tonight'’s own legend is that the opening riff came to Andrew Farriss when he was supposed to be in a cab on the way to the airport. He held the cab waiting while he went back in and recorded a rough demo, which he gave to Hutchence in Hong Kong.

Hutchence said later the lyrics came out immediately, and the song was written in two lots of five minutes.

It didn’t do badly. And neither did Kick.

Never tear us apart

In November 1997, after a four-year break, the band was rehearsing at the ABC studios in Sydney, and Pengilly was deputised to bring Hutchence to the rehearsals each day as he was living near the eastern suburbs hotel where the singer – long past his days as a Sydneysider – was staying.

Being on the road is a big balance between discipline and release.

Michael Hutchence

This particular morning, having stayed the night before with some friends in northern Sydney, Pengilly did not swing by the hotel, and on arrival at rehearsal was told that the tour manager was heading over to Double Bay police station due to some disturbance at Hutchence’s hotel the night before.

Assuming some minor fracas, or at worst some fuss over drugs, the band turned to a portable TV Tim Farriss had brought in, to watch the cricket while they waited. It was a newsflash on the TV, that Michael Hutchence had died, which alerted them to the news.

Eleven years earlier, shortly before they played their first show at Royal Albert Hall, Hutchence had told British TV that excess on the road sometimes was necessary.

“To me being on the road is a big balance between discipline and release. You’ve got to really be disciplined, you really do, to do it for that long, to do it properly. At the same time you’ve got be able to let go to a point, and have a good time. It’s where you stop is the big question.”

 

Fifteen years on from Hutchence’s death, Jon Farriss’s announcement in Perth in 2012 that this was probably the end of a touring INXS surprised his bandmates as much as it excited the media and fans into frenzies of commentary that resembled some of the fever of November 1997.

“None of us knew that my brother was going to stand up at Perth Entertainment Centre and say this is possibly the last gig ever … We were all as shocked,” Tim Farriss told an online interview show. But he still believes “we can’t break up: we’re mostly brothers and best friends … we’ve still got the INXS empire to run”.

All the voices

After the death of Hutchence in 1997, the band did not play or record anything for a year. Some of them stayed resolutely out of sight, only appearing for the funeral.

According to Andrew Farriss, when they reconvened, a few members assumed this was the end but others wanted to carry on. The band’s principal songwriter, Andrew, was still active, now taking over lyrics too, and the rest of the band, which had remained intact for more than two decades, retained that friendship.

Ben Harper sings 'Never Tear Us Apart'

There was the not insignificant issue, though, of who would sing. The list would grow in the next 19 years – some there for a brief time, some for a tour, some for several years and an album. Some would be friends, some stand-ins and one selected via a TV talent show.

Along the way they recorded an album of classic INXS songs, Original Sin, with different singers for each track, including Ben Harper, Rob Thomas, Nikka Costa and Gabriella Cilmi.

