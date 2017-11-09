Three brothers in the Farriss household, which moved between Perth and Sydney’s northern suburbs in the 1970s, played music. But not necessarily together.

Oldest brother Tim and Kirk Pengilly were best friends at school and started playing together, Pengilly the songwriter/lyricist and Farriss already developing his love of the riff as the primary mode of musical communication.

I guess we thought there was something special about the six of us together, a unique chemistry. Kirk Pengilly

Meanwhile, middle Farriss brother Andrew met new boy and fellow 12-year-old Michael Hutchence after Hutchence arrived at Killarney High School, fresh from Hong Kong, in 1972.

Soon they would transfer to the newly built Davidson High, where Farriss would convince a reluctant Hutchence – who was more interested in being an actor or a poet – to become a singer.

As Hutchence told VH-1 much later, he never expected to make a living from singing, seeing music as “a great lifestyle, an enjoyable lifestyle, until I got a real job ... I didn’t think I was talented enough to make even one dollar”.

Speaking to triple j in 1984, he described the band's origins as "very middle class, suburban – let's have a jam in the garage and pretend we're rock stars".

"We weren’t playing Zeppelin covers, we were actually taking ourselves more seriously as musicians," he said.

"And Jonny [Farriss] came in. We found a drummer at last and we were sort of like, 'Oh, that’s right, your brother drums as well, doesn’t he?' So, he came in and he was such an excellent drummer at about 15 that we couldn’t lose him."

"The problem was the Farriss’s parents [moved] to Perth and they wanted to take Jon along because he was too young to stay around in a rock band in Sydney.

"So, we said, 'Since we’ve only just started, we don’t want to lose Jonny, why don’t we just go to Perth? We’ll rehearse there, get away from all the influences of Sydney and Melbourne.' We just locked ourselves up from 11:00 to 6 [or] 7:00 at night [and] rehearsed every day for about nine months in Perth."