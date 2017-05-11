Jack White hadn’t intended on making a solo record when he was writing songs in 2011.

“For a long time, I thought naming an album Jack White was maybe the easy way out,” he admitted to triple j’s Zan Rowe in 2012.

“There’s no challenge to that. It’s the standard showbiz ‘You were in famous band called White Stripes. Now you will be solo artists for rest of your life’,” he joked, robotically.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got the rest of my life to do that, I don’t need to rush into that anytime soon’. But here we are.”

These comments came just prior to the release of Blunderbuss, the first of two Jack White ‘solo’ records that are out at present (Lazaretto followed in 2014).

Like much of what White does, the songs for that first record came to him quickly. He was compelled to record them, figuring he’d place them with a band at a later stage.

“Only about six or seven months now,” he said when asked how old the Blunderbuss tracks were. “I had no intention of making a solo record, or a record under my name, when I started recording these tracks. I thought they could be Raconteurs songs, Dead Weather songs, or whatever.

“Six, seven, eight songs in, we started to realise this was turning into an album. It was starting to have a new sound that was growing and growing. By the time it was done I thought ‘I guess it’s time to call this Jack White, I guess’.”

White said he doesn’t care to put labels on his music, that he sees his catalogue as one, big, fluid group of songs. The band names are for our benefit, more than anything.

When there’s a problem at hand, I want to challenge myself to overcome it with some new technique. Jack White — triple j, 2012

“To me they’re all just records I do,” he said. “In a bigger sense, when you’re in the studio with other musicians, no one cares what you call it.

"They don’t care if you call it The Dead Weather or Allison Mosshart and friends or whatever.

"But the public likes and needs and wants those labels and names to be the way they want them to be.”

Much of Jack White’s approach to music is steeped in problem solving. He finds himself in a situation and figures out a new way to get out of it.

“When there’s a job at hand, a problem at hand, I want to challenge myself to overcome it with some new technique,” he said. “Sometimes they’re real personal things just for me, but the end result is out there for other people to maybe get something from, if they like it.”

Sometimes those challenges are fairly broad.

“Even putting something out under my own name is a risk,” he said. “'Will people not pay attention to these songs because they’ll throw it under some other thing?' That was a danger with Dead Weather and Raconteurs, people are gonna say it’s a side-project, it’s not a real band.

“But, to me, all those challenges make for me something new. That’s what I’m trying to get to, a new place every single moment.”

When playing shows following the album’s release, Jack White took the opposite approach to his spartan White Stripes days. He toured with two bands – one all-male, one all-female – and utilised them both on different nights.

“It’s a really interesting challenge. It came out of the recording style,” he revealed.

“One day, I was recording and said, ‘I’m only going to have female musicians today and see what that does to the energy of the room’. I’d record the same song the next day with an all-male band and see what happened, if anything was different.

“Both bands can play all the same songs, but they play them totally differently. When I’m on stage, I have to remember how each band does it, which is a lot of work for me.

"We also don’t use setlists. None of these musicians have ever been in a band where they haven’t had a setlist, it’s just called out. I can stop a song in the middle and change it and we improvise.

Perhaps White’s cheekiest idea with this two-band concept was not telling anyone who would be playing any given show until the last minute.

“The great thing is, they don’t know who’s gonna play until that morning,” he said. “At breakfast I’ll say ‘tonight it’s gonna be the girls on stage’ and the guys get the day off.

“It’s a lot better than me just hiring five of the best backing guys I can to just learn it exactly like the record and do this boring set every night.”

Performing as Jack White opened him up to new possibilities in terms of how he could perform when on stage. He didn’t have to share the leadership, he could take the show in any direction he wanted, and just hope the band would follow.

“I told the band I need to be that person on stage, the guy you saw in The White Stripes,” he said. “In The Dead Weather I was on drums, in The Raconteurs it was a dual frontman thing with Brendon, a four piece band with solid songs to remember. This is a different scenario.

“In The White Stripes, there was only so much we could do to really change a song. You can change the tempo and the arrangement a little bit, but with two people, it really becomes all about the emotion of the song and the attitude of how we project it. But when we have seven people on stage we can really elaborate and make these into totally new things.”

And it meant he could play what he wanted. Jack White shows were a celebration of the artist’s entire career, not just his solo records. It’s a freedom he’d never allowed himself before.

“The Dead Weather never played any White Stripes songs, The Raconteurs never played any Dead Weather songs – all those bands were very separate entities,” he said.