He’s the leader of a handful of legitimately massive bands, has a thriving solo career, owns one of the most exciting record labels on the planet and is always looking to do weird and exciting things with music.
Jack White’s career has offered something for pretty much everyone, whether you know it or not.
You might be into The White Stripes, The Dead Weather, The Saboteurs, his solo work, any of the amazing music released or reissued on the Third Man Records label, or any of the tons of post-2000 garage bands he influenced. He’s touched so many of us with his unique approach to music in the past 20 years.
His aesthetic is often copied, but never replicated. His music is always familiar, but never predictable. He’s the kinda artist who keeps us guessing and that’s what we love most about him.
