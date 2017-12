Her honesty was a big part of what made 2017’s Jen Cloher such an endearing record.

“I think when you're honest and you just talk about what's actually going on in your life, you're really safe,” she told Myf earlier this year. “If you're trying to hide things, that's when it feels scary.

“So, I just feel like all of the things I'm talking about are just really human themes. Missing someone, long distance relationships, being envious, sometimes being involved in an industry that can be quite brutal."

Importantly, her partner was more than happy for Cloher to put snippets of their life on display in her songs.

“There were definitely points along the way where I asked Courtney, 'Here's this song, is there anything in here that you find harmful or upsetting?' and she was like 'Nup, it's great. Put it out there.'

“The main objective with this record was to be true. If there was anything that I wanted to achieve in every song, it was to get to the kernel of what I was trying to say.”

On a macro level, that honesty is of great value. When the wider world is full of exaggerations and lies, there’s extra value in hearing raw, honest truth.

“I think it's a good antidote to a lot of the stuff that's going on in the world at the moment. We're dealing with a lot of lies, it feels like we're often being told stories that aren't the truth.”

Her latest album, her fourth, connected strongly with both her fans and critics, which Cloher admits made her a little nervous.

“It was a little bit unnerving,” she said. “It's very rare as an artist in any artform to get a five-star review. I think I got two five-star reviews and a four-and-a-half and I just started to panic! I was like 'Oh my God, I hope people listen to it and think it's good enough'. These reviewers were saying so many nice things.

“It's such a weird thing putting a record out because you live with these songs and then you put them out. I'd kinda forgotten that people were gonna hear them. You forget that bit. So, it's actually been really beautiful. Accolades are great, but I'm always most interested in what people think and how they relate to it.”

Most of the songs are fairly self-explanatory. ‘Forgot Myself’ deals with life at home when your partner’s on the road. ‘Loose Magic’ is an unabashed love letter to The Dirty Three. ‘Shoegazers’ a no-holds-barred flurry of punches at different sectors of the music industry.

But it’s not all about Cloher and her career.

“I guess this album is a love letter to Australia and to artists in this country,” she told Myf. “I wrote this album for Australia.”

‘Regional Echo’ is a sad but beautiful description of a holiday town in two different states of activity. But, as Cloher explains, its true meaning goes deeper than that.

“I don't know if you've ever had the experience of going to a holiday town in winter, there's all these houses that are empty and you're like, 'Can we just fill these houses with homeless people? Or do something?',” she said.

“I guess I was painting that picture of that sense of waste sometimes in this country. Of having so much and maybe not always using it. I guess, at the core of it, using the small town as a metaphor for a country that sometimes doesn't dream big.

“Our national psyche tends to keep us small. I never got the message going to school, growing up through the education system of 'Just go for it! It's a big world out there, Jen! Follow your dreams!' It's not something we hear a lot.”

And there’s a strong feminist streak through songs like ‘Strong Woman’, a song that, when Cloher explains a bit of the story behind it, goes a long way to explaining where she gets her strength and tenacity from.

“It's a song really close to my heart, because I talk about my mum and her mother and the incredible matriarchal line that I come from of really strong women,” she explained. “I guess [I was] celebrating that strength and celebrating how hard it can be to be a strong woman.

“I know it sounds like a strange thing to say, but you look at women in history who do stand up and take leadership roles – like Julia Gillard or Hillary Clinton – and the world isn't kind to them.

“I feel like my mother, because she was an academic, a senior professor, coming through a time where it still wasn't traditional for women to be in those roles necessarily, she had to deal with a lot of stuff. And she chose to be respected over being liked.

"That can be really hard sometimes. I think most of us - man or woman - want to be liked. And sometimes people just didn't like her because she stood up for herself.

“Now I'm in my early 40s. I think now, more than ever, if you got something to say, there is a space.”

That last comment is a strong part of the reason Cloher is so highly regarded by her fans and all those who interact with her.

While she’s not afraid to call out the bullshit she sees, she also imparts a positive perspective when talking about the issues that mean so much to her.

“There's so much to live for,” she told Double J in 2015.

“I'm not in any way jaded by life. I love life, I love nature, I love people. I think people are amazing.

“I love creating music. I'm never depressed, I'm lucky in that regard, that I don't wake up and think 'What's the point?'.

“But I think, if you're human in this world, you have to find ways to look at the stuff that's going on and not harden. Not shut down. Somehow stay open to it all.

It no surprise that Cloher’s approach to staying open is entirely proactive.

“I read a lot of Buddhist text,” she said. “I don't identify as Buddhist, but I love the whole Buddhist ideology. I started meditating a few years ago. I spend a lot of time in the pool. Pools are good, laps are good.”