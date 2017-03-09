Joni Mitchell is a really big inspiration to me. As a young songwriter, when I was about 18 and I truly discovered her album Blue, it really changed my life. As it does change the lives of a lot of young musicians and songwriters.

I love that she is an incredible lyricist and really innovative in terms of the music she’s made. From really traditional folk music to really interesting jazz music to really poppy ‘80s music.

When I think about Joni Mitchell I guess I think about being a teenager and having my mind blown by how incredible I thought she was. And I still think she is. And how consistently she’s worked across her entire career, producing really interesting and really varied work.

‘The Last Time I Saw Richard’ is my favourite Joni Mitchell song. I just think it says so much about that time and how different creative people think about the world.

Her criticisms of the guy she’s talking about in the song are funny, but also really true, I think, of a lot of really serious creative people. I like that she’s obviously a really serious creative person herself, but can make fun of that a bit. Plus, it’s a really beautiful song.