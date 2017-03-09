Joni MitchellSubmitted by nicklangley on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 17:33
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell is a titan. Her considered, passionate, proficient yet approachable brand of folk, rock, pop and jazz has influenced just about everyone and will no doubt continue to do so for generations to come.
She’s one of the great thinkers in music and has given us perspective on relationships, politics, the music industry and society in general that have helped shape the way many of us think and the way we live our lives.
For over 40 years she gave us an enormous amount of brilliant music and never ceased to stun us with her unique approach to music, writing and performing. Hers is one of the great careers in the history of pop music.
Join Jacinta Parsons for a special look back at an incomparable artist on the Joni Mitchell J Files. Hear it from 8pm AEDT Thursday 9 March on Double J.
