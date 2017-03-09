The J Files

Introduction: 
Joni Mitchell is a titan. Her considered, passionate, proficient yet approachable brand of folk, rock, pop and jazz has influenced just about everyone and will no doubt continue to do so for generations to come.
Body: 

She’s one of the great thinkers in music and has given us perspective on relationships, politics, the music industry and society in general that have helped shape the way many of us think and the way we live our lives.

For over 40 years she gave us an enormous amount of brilliant music and never ceased to stun us with her unique approach to music, writing and performing. Hers is one of the great careers in the history of pop music.

Join Jacinta Parsons for a special look back at an incomparable artist on the Joni Mitchell J Files. Hear it from 8pm AEDT Thursday 9 March on Double J.

Chapters: 

What Does Joni Mitchell Mean To You?

Body: 

There are no shortage of incredibly influential artists in the history of music.

But Joni Mitchell is part of a special, very exclusive group of artists who have had such a profound impact on the lives and music of so many that it feels like music just wouldn't be the same without them.

We've asked a handful of great Australian female artists what it is they love and find so inspiring about the great Joni Mitchell and to share with us some of their favourite Joni Mitchell songs. 

Of course, we want to know what you love about her too. Let us know on Facebook or Twitter. Let's share the love. 

Holly Throsby

Body: 
Holly-Throsby-900x506.jpg
 

Joni Mitchell is a really big inspiration to me. As a young songwriter, when I was about 18 and I truly discovered her album Blue, it really changed my life. As it does change the lives of a lot of young musicians and songwriters.

I love that she is an incredible lyricist and really innovative in terms of the music she’s made. From really traditional folk music to really interesting jazz music to really poppy ‘80s music.

When I think about Joni Mitchell I guess I think about being a teenager and having my mind blown by how incredible I thought she was. And I still think she is. And how consistently she’s worked across her entire career, producing really interesting and really varied work.

 

‘The Last Time I Saw Richard’ is my favourite Joni Mitchell song. I just think it says so much about that time and how different creative people think about the world.

Her criticisms of the guy she’s talking about in the song are funny, but also really true, I think, of a lot of really serious creative people. I like that she’s obviously a really serious creative person herself, but can make fun of that a bit. Plus, it’s a really beautiful song. 

Sally Seltmann

Body: 
sally-seltmann-900x506.jpg
 

I weirdly only really started listening to a lot of Joni Mitchell a few years ago.

Her songs just take me away. It feels a little bit like I’m reading he first few pages of a novel.

 

'Morning Morgantown' sets up this little town, this place, these feelings, the air and your senses become heightened.

I think her songwriting is poetic and beautiful and feminine. I think it’s gorgeous and women should be really proud of making really feminine music. 

Caitlin Harnett

Body: 
Caitlin-Harnett-900x506.jpg
 

What I love most about Joni Mitchell is that she truly forged her own style with songwriting, singing and guitar. It’s continued to inspire women in music.

 

‘You Turn Me On, I’m A Radio’ is my favourite Joni song – it makes me happy and reminds me of my mum.

Kylie Auldist

Body: 
kylie-auldist-900x506.jpg
 

She could just spout off all this poetry, all these words, not even thinking about how to rhyme it or how to place it into couplets.

It seemed like a great mess put down perfectly and it just worked. It just made me feel like you could write anything you want.

 

I love ‘Coyote’, it made me think, ‘Wow, a woman can sit there and record her own stuff’. She can do anything. She’s a woman in control of herself and I like that. 

Emma Swift

Body: 
Emma-Swift-900x506.jpg
 

Like so many, the first record I ever heard of hers was Blue. I know masterpiece is an overused word and so few artists truly create an album that can be called that. But, to me, Blue truly changed the way that pop songs were written.

There’s a magic and poetry and sadness in Joni’s melodies that was unrivalled at the time and in many ways, to me, this album is the gold standard that so many sensitive types are still trying to achieve when we sit down to write about our romantic missteps and our fractured dreams. 

 

I think so many women have lived this song. I know I have.

Katie Noonan

Body: 
katie-noonan-900x506.jpg
 

In the early noughties I was on tour with my band, George, we were on tour with an awesome band called Stella One Eleven. The singer from that band, the beautiful Cindy, gave me a record that changed my life. This album was Blue by Joni Mitchell.

It’s a lesson in songwriting. It’s a lesson in how to write a story. It’s a lesson in singing, It’s a lesson in arranging. It’s just an incredible body of work by an amazing artist. Joni has led her life with incredible integrity and that’s really been a great source of inspiration for me in my creative pursuits.

I love all the songs on that album. I actually love every single Joni Mitchell album, even the really weird ones.

 

If I had to pick one song, it would be ‘Little Green’. Now that I’m a Mum, it has even more significance because in this song Joni talks of how she gave her child away. In the late-‘60s, being a professional working musician and being a Mum were two things that were – for her – impossible to do. Thank goodness times have changed. It’s a beautiful, bittersweet tune. 

Elana Stone (All Our Exes Live In Texas)

Body: 
all-our-exes-live-in-texas-900x506.jpg
 

I think her album Blue is the most flawless album I’ve ever heard. Probably part of the bias towards this album is due to the fact that I fell in love for the first time to this soundtrack.

 

The first song from this album is called ‘All I Want’. I remember the line ‘I want to knit you a sweater / I want to write you a love letter / I want to make you feel better / I want to make you feel free’. That was exactly how I felt as a 16-year-old idiot.

