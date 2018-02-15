Kate BushSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 02/13/2018 - 18:52
This singular artist has released ten albums across a hugely sporadic career that has served as a real ‘feast or famine’ situation for her adoring fans.
Among those records are some of the most cherished, boundary-pushing, polarising and fascinating pop songs of all time. Many have tried, but no one has ever managed to release something both as strange and beautiful as ‘Wuthering Heights’, or as passionate, relatable and literate as ‘Running Up That Hill’. And that’s not even scratching the surface.
Match that with just a handful of live performances over the past four decades and there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to this esteemed artist.
Join Gemma Pike for the Kate Bush J Files, 40 years on from the release of her debut album, Thursday 15 February from 8pm AEDT.