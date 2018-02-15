Kate Bush interviews are so rare that when a publication bags one it slaps a big “exclusive” banner across the top.

In 2014, a Huffington Post journalist dug up the tape of an interview from 1985 and typed up the parts that hadn’t made the cut 30 years earlier as ‘The Great Lost Kate Bush Interview’. All 1,804 words made the cut this time.

Mojo’s 2005 exclusive interview ran to 16 pages.

The author of two biographies of Kate Bush, Fred Vermorel, describes her interview manner: "She will neutralise you by dissolving her presence in a polite fog".

This is illustrated in a Molly Meldrum interview from 1981. Meldrum, who did not dissolve his presence in a polite fog, was the host of the weekly TV show Countdown. It featured live performances, artist interviews, and lots of screaming kids.

This Kate Bush interview takes place somewhere quiet, with an oak sideboard, a silver soup tureen and lots of good crockery.

Highlights of interview:

As the sound guy claps hands Kate Bush opens her eyes and smiles directly at Molly Meldrum. It’s a bit unnerving. With her flawless complexion and metallic eyeshadow, scarlet lips, her mouth-closed smile, she looks like a doll coming to life.

The moment when the polite fig disperses a little: Meldrum asks how critical she is of her own work.

Kate replies: “Very. Like visually especially. I could never watch this back, I could watch you but I couldn’t watch me.

“Videos are different because I’m actually creating a role I want to control and I want to have control over what it looks like so I know that quite well, so that’s not so hard. And even ordinarily, it’s really hard for me to listen to some stuff I’ve done. It’s so painful.”

This was in 1981, when her career was just three years old.

Meldrum’s stumbling, apologetic final question: “We have to laugh sometimes because you do get a few people who get a little shocked about what goes on Countdown.

“We did have a few people say, ‘What has Kate Bush done to herself? From the sweet girl wandering through the paddocks in ‘Wuthering Heights’ to this sort of a hussy, you know?’ Actually a lot of people thought she looked as good in that part as Cher when she was into all those costumes you know.

“Um, what can we expect next … Give them a little bit of a taste of it so they don’t write in and complain I mean …”

Kate whispers into the camera: “I’ll tell you later”.

Meldrum signs off: “Best of luck for ‘81. Don’t work too hard.”

Don’t work too hard!

At the time, Kate was recording The Dreaming, her fourth studio album in four years. She was producing the album entirely herself as well as pioneering the use of an early digital synthesiser and sampler, the Fairlight CMI.

She would later describe the album as her ‘she’s gone mad album’.

Next, she would build her own 48-track studio in an old barn near to her family home and write and produce Hounds of Love. The album knocked Madonna’s Like a Virgin off the top of the UK charts in 1985.

As Kate admits to Meldrum, giving an interview is a performance like making a music video, only she has less control over how she appears.

It’s therefore not surprising that she’s avoided interviews and, after the 1979 Tour of Life, didn’t perform live for over three decades.

In her absence, a hackneyed mythology of the tortured artist has taken root. She resents this, telling a magazine in 2005 “I’m not some weirdo recluse”. She gives interviews in jeans and sneakers in her home. She likes being homely. She doesn’t have an ironic or sarcastic bone in her body. Try to imagine Kate Bush being sarcastic: you can’t.

She once said “I do think I go out of my way to be a very normal person”.

She once said: “I think quotes are very dangerous things.”

Kate Bush mythology tends to be a spectrum between the UK tabloid label of “eccentric recluse” rumoured to be going mad in the country, (which happens to be the plot of Wuthering Heights, when you think of it), or else the kind of thing you may see on the cover of world’s longest running Kate Bush publication, HomeGround magazine (since 1982) - the fair maiden of the fields, wreathed in wild roses and friendly with wolves.

If the folky wild rose schtick is too sentimental and even infantilising, then the recluse badge is straight out sexist. It assumes Kate Bush is going mad because that’s just what women do when they’re left on their own. They can’t handle it.

Kate Bush in 2005: “Y'know, I'm a very strong person and I think that's why actually I find it really infuriating when I read, 'She had a nervous breakdown' or 'She's not very mentally stable, just a weak, frail little creature'.”

Early in her career, she told 2JJ’s Bruce Elder that every single album in her collection was male and she found most female artists boring and stereotyped.

“It seems to me that all the women I’ve met who can make it in the business think like a man. It’s your attitude. So many women are conditioned from a very young age to be concerned about marriage, looking pretty, not getting overweight, having babies and this sort of thing.

“As a musician, I really do identify with men. I hate it when people compare me with other females.”

Bruce Elder remarks that her first album was very feminine. Kate replies:

“That’s because I’m a female. I like to think my attitude towards the work is a man’s thinking.

“And it’s unfair to call it a man’s thinking - all it is really is trying to be logical, straightforward and not lose your head. I think any human being is capable of that if they’re aware of it. It’s harder for women because they’re conditioned to behave softer.”

I believe there is a way that feminine energy can stand strong and powerful without having to be something it's not. Kate Bush — Vox, 1993

There’s no polite fog here, and she may even be explaining where it comes from; her ability to smile patiently when a bumbling host calls her a “hussy” on national TV.

UK columnist Zoe Williams has proposed Kate Bush is a more authentic, female version of female creativity, and not just an image of sexual desire “concocted by some sleazy 50-year-old-guy (or, more likely, a focus group full of them)”.

As examples of this last category, she gives Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Geri Halliwell.

She admits her argument is tenuous (“it dawns on you how ridiculous it is to tell a woman what you think her self-expression should look like, on the basis that she shouldn’t be letting other people tell her what her self-expression should look like”) but powers on:

“What matters is what the culture loses, as a whole, when mainstream music is comprised almost entirely of a male version of female creativity, women funneled through male objectification, women’s self-expression totally subjugated, essentially absent. It loses its Kate Bushes. It loses, at a conservative estimate, half its genius.”

Others have suggested Kate Bush “is from a universe where the patriarchy doesn’t exist”.

But while being promoted as a feminist icon, she’s also being held up by the “anti-misandry” crowd (i.e. Men’s Rights Activists) who use her anti-feminism quotes.

Hot Press, 1985

Interviewer: “Do you consider yourself a feminist?”

Kate Bush: “When you hear 'feminist' you go 'ummgh!' … you just think of butch lesbians ... there are an awful lot of groups that basically don't like men, and they tend to get quite a lot of publicity.

“And they are terribly aggressive and quite illogical: 'What have we got men for!' I think a lot of women feel very confused by the whole thing--I know I do--where you've just got to get in there--that's the thing--and work!”

Greater London Radio, 1989

Interviewer: “Are you a feminist?”

Kate Bush: "Yuck! God, I hate that word. It's like calling someone a Sadist! I think it's really unfortunate that that word has been so associated with very extreme...extremist persons. Radical behavior. … I think all women are rather offended by that term now.”

Vox, 1993

Interviewer: “Do you think of yourself as a feminist?

Kate Bush: "I think a lot of respect went for the feminist movement. I think it's really wrong. A lot of women resent women who have pushed their energies, because it's kind of made feminine energy look stupid.

“I believe there is a way that feminine energy can stand strong and powerful without having to be something it's not."

That sounds a lot like ‘lipstick feminism’ - the version of third-wave feminism that says women can still be feminist without ignoring their feminity, particularly in terms of sexuality. Think: the Spice GIrls, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears.

Yes, the exact opposite of what Zoe Williams was saying Kate Bush represented.

Here’s a question from a 2016 interview: “Some people hold you up as a powerful example of what a woman artist can achieve, regardless of sexism. Do you feel connected to those who think of you as a feminist icon?”

Kate Bush: “It's not really something that has ever occurred to me, but I take that as a huge compliment. I’m happy if people can connect at all to anything I do. I don’t really mind if people mishear or misunderstand it.”

OK, then.

So that’s the first woman to have eight albums in the UK top 40 at the same time, an artist who has broken all kinds of records for women in the music industry, saying it has never occurred to her that she may be thought of as a feminist icon.

Polite. Fog.