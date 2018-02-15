The J Files

Kate Bush

If you’re not at least fascinated by the career of Kate Bush, then you must be pretty hard to please.

This singular artist has released ten albums across a hugely sporadic career that has served as a real ‘feast or famine’ situation for her adoring fans.

Among those records are some of the most cherished, boundary-pushing, polarising and fascinating pop songs of all time. Many have tried, but no one has ever managed to release something both as strange and beautiful as ‘Wuthering Heights’, or as passionate, relatable and literate as ‘Running Up That Hill’. And that’s not even scratching the surface.

Match that with just a handful of live performances over the past four decades and there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to this esteemed artist.

Introduction

Body: 

Let’s celebrate 40 years of music from the ‘posh auntie to the goths’.

There’s nothing controversial about Kate Bush, or at least you won’t find it here. Don’t come here looking for an expose. Don’t expect any new facts. Don’t expect irony or sarcasm, because it’s well known Kate doesn’t like those things.

What you have here is the kind of feature article Kate would enjoy - a bit weird, a bit wandering, a bit wiley, windy moors.

Facts tend to look a bit too stuffy and earnest around Kate Bush.

What does Kate Bush care about facts? When she has to give facts, when an interviewer leans forward and asks, she provides them, but we’re still no closer to understanding.

Then, Kate goes somewhere far away to her other place, and writes a song about a son crying over the arrest of his father, who happens to be the inventor of a weather machine.

Some (Wikipedia) facts about Kate:

  • Genres: Art rock, art pop, pop rock, experimental pop, baroque pop
  • Occupations: Singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, director
  • Instruments: Vocals, piano, keyboards

A Kate Bush quote:

“We have such little mystery in our lives generally because of how we live now. I mean, of course, mystery is all around us, but the way we live our lives now, we're too busy to be bothered with it.”

Which may sound a bit fruity - like something you once read on a fridge magnet, maybe in the house of your high school clarinet teacher - but which, when you think about it, may explain why you’re reading this.

Why you’re probably reading this on your phone, with location services turned on and browser software tracking your interests.

Why, in a few seconds, you’re going to start getting ads for Kate Bush albums.

Raised By Wolves, Dances In A Red Dress

Image: 
kate-bush-the-kick-inside-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Kate Bush wrote her debut single, the song that would go to number one on the charts, when she was 18, in the summer of 1977.

“There was a full moon and the curtains were open, and every time I looked up for ideas, I looked at the moon,” she wrote in a letter to her fan club two years later.

The lunar-inspired song was ‘Wuthering Heights’.

‘Out on the wiley, windy moors
We'd roll and fall in green
You had a temper like my jealousy
Too hot, too greedy
How could you leave me
When I needed to possess you?
I hated you, I loved you, too’

At the time, she was living in a leafy south London suburb and taking lessons in mime and interpretive dance from the man who’d taught David Bowie.

While she was composing by moonlight, girls and boys in dog collars and spiked leather jackets were rambling and loafing through the streets.

The summer of ‘77 was the summer of punk. The year the subculture went global. The year Rolling Stone ran a cover story titled 'Rock Is Sick and Living in London: A Report on the Sex Pistols'.

The year the Sex Pistols guitarist called a revered TV host a “dirty f**ker and “f**king rotter” on live TV.

Kate was not punk. Punk did not write songs referencing a 19th Century classic of English literature (by coincidence, Kate Bush happens to share a birthday with Emily Bronte, the author of Wuthering Heights).

Punk songs did not then go and embody the heroine of this Gothic romance in a scene where she begs for forgiveness.

‘Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home, I'm so cold
Let me in through your window’

Punk did not have that child-like soprano. It did not begin songs with a French instrument known as a celesta - like a piano, but pitched an octave higher, to create an ethereal, high music, like the opening tinkle of an audiobook about faeries.

Most of all, punk did not dress in flame-red - a long flowing dress with stockings and sleeves - tuck a garland behind its ear, and go and prance about the paddock.

 

Around 1978-79, Kate Bush gave an interview with Bruce Elder, the ABC 2JJ (now triple j) London correspondent.

Her dad, she said, was a doctor and amateur pianist, her mum an amateur traditional Irish dancer. She had grown up in a farmhouse in a small village near London. There were horses over the back fence.

She went to the local Catholic school. She wanted to be a vet or psychiatrist. She wrote poetry for the school magazine and set the words to music using an old harmonium, or pump organ.

Songwriting had not been a “serious thing”, she told Elder.

“It was really only because of the opportunities that came up that I thought I would give it a chance, and I'm really glad I took the chance.”

The opportunity, in a nutshell, was Dave Gilmour, the Pink Floyd guitarist who had built his own home studio and was looking for young talent.

Kate Bush was young talent. She was writing a song per day, and had recorded more than 100 songs onto demo tapes to send to record companies. For a whole year, the demo tapes went out, and she had no response.

She was about 14 when one tape reached the ears of Gilmour.

“I was intrigued by the strange voice,” Gilmour told the BBC, decades later.

“I thought, I should try and do something.”

The meeting led to Gilmour paying for a professional studio session and, ultimately, Bush was picked up by EMI at 16.

It was a huge surprise, Kate said. “I didn’t quite believe it because so much disappointment had happened.”

The recording company judged she was too young to endure fame and kept her on a retainer for two years while she finished school, studied mime and dance, and sang Rolling Stones, Creedence and Beatles covers in London pubs.

‘Wuthering Heights’ was released in January 1978. It stayed at number one on the UK Singles Charts for four weeks. The debut studio album, The Kick Inside, peaked at number three on the UK Album Chart and went platinum.

Catherine Bush, the doctor’s daughter with golden eyes, had become Kate Bush.

Things Kate Bush Has Written Songs About

Body: 
  • The exploitation of Aboriginal people in Australia (‘Bang! Goes another kanga on the bonnet of the van’). ‘The Dreaming’ (1982)
  • A film actor who is haunted by a jealous dead colleague whose role he has been given. ‘Hammer Horror’ (1979).
  • The military creates a weapon that kills by sound alone. ‘Experiment IV’ (1986)
  • A foetus is forced to breathe the fallout from an atomic blast. (‘Chips of plutonium/are twinkling in every lung’). ‘Breathing’ (1980)
  • A paranoid soap opera about a wife’s desire to test her husband’s fidelity. ‘Babooshka’ (1980).
  • A husband waiting helplessly in a hospital while his wife gives birth in the next room. ‘This Woman’s Work’ (1989)
  • The arrest of a weather-machine inventor and the pain and loss felt by his son ‘Cloudbusting’ (1985)
  • A suicide bomber. ‘Pull Out The Pin’ (1982)
  • A dancer whose partner turns out to be Hitler. ‘Heads We’re Dancing’ (1989)
  • The number ‘Pi’ sung to 137 decimal places. ‘Pi’ (2005)

Who The Hell Is Kate Bush?

Image: 
kate-bush-hounds-of-love-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Somehow, she is whimsical without being affected, she is bold and fabulous but not confected, she switches characters like costumes, but she’s still genuine.

Her performances are camp and highly artificial, but in her interviews, she comes across as polite and grounded.

The name Cathy helped, and made it easier to project my own feelings of want for someone so much that you hate them

Kate Bush

She’s highly produced, but much of the production work is her own.

She seems to have arrived from outside, as though she warped in from another dimension and appeared among us, decked in flowers and mid-pirouette.

Even with four decades of airplay, ‘Wuthering Heights’ remains eerie – all those wiley, windy moors, and that glissando slide between high and low notes.

It’s a song about a ghost by an artist who seems possessed. An 18-year-old who hadn’t even read the book when she wrote lyrics that capture the jealous rage of adult lovers:

“I borrowed the book and read a few pages, picking out the lines … The name Cathy helped, and made it easier to project my own feelings of want for someone so much that you hate them.”

Writing in 2014, the music journalist Simon Reynolds situated this early Kate Bush as “somewhere at the crossroads of singer-songwriter pop, the lighter side of prog, and the highbrow end of glam.

“Spectacle, in the immediate years after punk, was considered a narcissistic star trip, fundamentally non-egalitarian,” Reynolds wrote.

How did Kate Bush get away with it; with all the floor-sweeping spectacle?

 

The sequence of costumes worn by Kate Bush every performance of her first tour (The Tour of Life, 1979. She wouldn’t tour for another 35 years):

  • Bush wearing blue leotard
  • Bush wearing long coat and trilby hat
  • Bush wearing Egyptian costume
  • Bush in black leotard and red skirt
  • Bush wearing bat wings and taunted by two dancers dressed as giant violins
  • Bush in long black dress
  • Bush in magician’s top hat and tails
  • Bush wearing a veil
  • Bush wearing a purple dress
  • Bush dressed in blue leotard covered by leather jacket
  • Bush covered in party streamers refuses a floating glass of champagne from a musician
  • Bush in a leotard fitted with wings
  • Bush in Wild West attire and brandishing a shotgun
  • Bush wearing World War II bomber attire
  • Bush costumed as the ghost of Catherine Earnshaw from Wuthering Heights

A 1979 concert review declared Bush a throwback to Bowie’s 1972 Ziggy Stardust; seven years too late.

“These days I'm past the stage of admiring people desperate to dazzle and bemuse, and I wish you were past the stage of trying those tricks yourself.”

But the tour was mostly sold out and judged a commercial and critical success.

The decade to come would vindicate her further.

I wouldn’t hit someone, I’d say, ‘do you want to come over here? I’ve got a song to play you’. It’s just a different way.

Kate Bush — 2JJ, 1978

As Simon Reynolds wrote, Bush’s “sumptuous soundscapes” made more sense when the post-punk era gave way to the “glossy, overproduced 80s”.

“For the first time, really, Bush was hip, raved about by music journalists without any hint of apologia or reservation,” Reynolds wrote.

“With bands such as the Banshees and the Bunnymen opting for lavish orchestrations, Bush now seemed less like a throwback to pre-punk times and more like a sort of posh auntie to the goths.”

Or at least that’s the outline of the standard Kate Bush biography.

What it skips is that Bush didn’t see her music in those terms. She didn’t see music history as a narrative of clashing forces, of styles and genres vying for supremacy.

She told Bruce Elder in the late ‘70s, “I really like punk.”

“One of my favorite groups are The Stranglers and I really like the Sex Pistols. They’re very imaginative, incredible lyrics, very direct, very strong,” she said.

“They hit people in the face and say, ‘listen we’re saying something’.

“And in a way, that’s what I’m trying to do. But I’m not doing it in a punk way. I’m doing it as Kate Bush would do it. I wouldn’t hit someone, I’d say, ‘do you want to come over here, I’ve got a song to play you’. It’s just a different way.”

Meet The Fans. They’re Quite Something

Body: 

Something Kate Bush once said that may of her fans have ignored: "There is a figure that is adored, but I'd question very strongly that it's me."

The katebushnews.com forum is one of the nicest places you could ever visit, despite being on the internet and popular, with 441,000 posts. Although it’s hard to tell, members appear to be mostly English, middle-aged, and deeply in love with Kate.

Here’s a selection of posts:

‘Pekka’: “I have sometimes thought it would be fun to have a KB-year listening chronologically through all the albums and singles one by one, reading the KBC-magazines while enjoying each phase, watching the videos - re-living her career and all those moments up to this date. There never seems to be enough spare time to do this, but maybe I should just start.

Japonlirion: “What are your top five non-kate albums?”
Aerial Suli: [Lists five albums and says] “Wow, I wanna include Kate so bad, she would've easily occupied the top 3 if she was allowed in the list.”

Toddicus: At 3:08 in the song How To Be Invisible, Kate whispers something... is she just repeating the lines of part of the spell or is there an entirely new cantrip or ingredient?? been wondering for years... cant wait to hear the answers!!
Your Old Self: I'm stumped. I think Kate is singing something specific, but has buried it so deep that we will never know. As a side note, for a long time I wondered where the accordion was on this song (credited to Chris Hall). I just didn't hear anything that sounded like accordion playing to me. A friend pointed out that it's the harmonic crescendos you hear playing along with her *spell* - I always thought that was synthesizer, but there it was in plain sight the whole time! Kate's very clever.

‘Pekka’: Happy birthday, dear Kate. Today some fans gather at Glastonbury once again, and many of us wish you happy birthday on Facebook, Twitter etc.
My way of celebrating will be listening to BTD [Before the Dawn, her 2014 tour], re-living some of the happiest moments of that Autumn, maybe daydreaming of new music from you. Hope you have a lovely day, Kate. And cheers to all of you on this forum :)

Kate Bush, who lives a secluded, private life in Berkshire, does not write back.

Is Kate Bush A Feminist? It Gets Complicated

Image: 
kate-bush-the-dreaming-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Kate Bush interviews are so rare that when a publication bags one it slaps a big “exclusive” banner across the top.

In 2014, a Huffington Post journalist dug up the tape of an interview from 1985 and typed up the parts that hadn’t made the cut 30 years earlier as ‘The Great Lost Kate Bush Interview’. All 1,804 words made the cut this time.

Mojo’s 2005 exclusive interview ran to 16 pages.

The author of two biographies of Kate Bush, Fred Vermorel, describes her interview manner: "She will neutralise you by dissolving her presence in a polite fog".

This is illustrated in a Molly Meldrum interview from 1981. Meldrum, who did not dissolve his presence in a polite fog, was the host of the weekly TV show Countdown. It featured live performances, artist interviews, and lots of screaming kids.

This Kate Bush interview takes place somewhere quiet, with an oak sideboard, a silver soup tureen and lots of good crockery.

 

Highlights of interview:

As the sound guy claps hands Kate Bush opens her eyes and smiles directly at Molly Meldrum. It’s a bit unnerving. With her flawless complexion and metallic eyeshadow, scarlet lips, her mouth-closed smile, she looks like a doll coming to life.

The moment when the polite fig disperses a little: Meldrum asks how critical she is of her own work.

Kate replies: “Very. Like visually especially. I could never watch this back, I could watch you but I couldn’t watch me.

“Videos are different because I’m actually creating a role I want to control and I want to have control over what it looks like so I know that quite well, so that’s not so hard. And even ordinarily, it’s really hard for me to listen to some stuff I’ve done. It’s so painful.”

This was in 1981, when her career was just three years old.

Meldrum’s stumbling, apologetic final question: “We have to laugh sometimes because you do get a few people who get a little shocked about what goes on Countdown.

“We did have a few people say, ‘What has Kate Bush done to herself? From the sweet girl wandering through the paddocks in ‘Wuthering Heights’ to this sort of a hussy, you know?’ Actually a lot of people thought she looked as good in that part as Cher when she was into all those costumes you know.

“Um, what can we expect next … Give them a little bit of a taste of it so they don’t write in and complain I mean …”

Kate whispers into the camera: “I’ll tell you later”.

Meldrum signs off: “Best of luck for ‘81. Don’t work too hard.”

Don’t work too hard!

At the time, Kate was recording The Dreaming, her fourth studio album in four years. She was producing the album entirely herself as well as pioneering the use of an early digital synthesiser and sampler, the Fairlight CMI.

She would later describe the album as her ‘she’s gone mad album’.

Next, she would build her own 48-track studio in an old barn near to her family home and write and produce Hounds of Love. The album knocked Madonna’s Like a Virgin off the top of the UK charts in 1985.

As Kate admits to Meldrum, giving an interview is a performance like making a music video, only she has less control over how she appears.

It’s therefore not surprising that she’s avoided interviews and, after the 1979 Tour of Life, didn’t perform live for over three decades.

In her absence, a hackneyed mythology of the tortured artist has taken root. She resents this, telling a magazine in 2005 “I’m not some weirdo recluse”. She gives interviews in jeans and sneakers in her home. She likes being homely. She doesn’t have an ironic or sarcastic bone in her body. Try to imagine Kate Bush being sarcastic: you can’t.

She once said “I do think I go out of my way to be a very normal person”.

She once said: “I think quotes are very dangerous things.”

Kate Bush mythology tends to be a spectrum between the UK tabloid label of “eccentric recluse” rumoured to be going mad in the country, (which happens to be the plot of Wuthering Heights, when you think of it), or else the kind of thing you may see on the cover of world’s longest running Kate Bush publication, HomeGround magazine (since 1982) - the fair maiden of the fields, wreathed in wild roses and friendly with wolves.

HOMEGROUND-COMPIL.jpg
 

If the folky wild rose schtick is too sentimental and even infantilising, then the recluse badge is straight out sexist. It assumes Kate Bush is going mad because that’s just what women do when they’re left on their own. They can’t handle it.

Kate Bush in 2005: “Y'know, I'm a very strong person and I think that's why actually I find it really infuriating when I read, 'She had a nervous breakdown' or 'She's not very mentally stable, just a weak, frail little creature'.”

Early in her career, she told 2JJ’s Bruce Elder that every single album in her collection was male and she found most female artists boring and stereotyped.

“It seems to me that all the women I’ve met who can make it in the business think like a man. It’s your attitude. So many women are conditioned from a very young age to be concerned about marriage, looking pretty, not getting overweight, having babies and this sort of thing.

“As a musician, I really do identify with men. I hate it when people compare me with other females.”

Bruce Elder remarks that her first album was very feminine. Kate replies:

“That’s because I’m a female. I like to think my attitude towards the work is a man’s thinking.

“And it’s unfair to call it a man’s thinking - all it is really is trying to be logical, straightforward and not lose your head. I think any human being is capable of that if they’re aware of it. It’s harder for women because they’re conditioned to behave softer.”

I believe there is a way that feminine energy can stand strong and powerful without having to be something it's not.

Kate Bush — Vox, 1993

There’s no polite fog here, and she may even be explaining where it comes from; her ability to smile patiently when a bumbling host calls her a “hussy” on national TV.

UK columnist Zoe Williams has proposed Kate Bush is a more authentic, female version of female creativity, and not just an image of sexual desire “concocted by some sleazy 50-year-old-guy (or, more likely, a focus group full of them)”.

As examples of this last category, she gives Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Geri Halliwell.

She admits her argument is tenuous (“it dawns on you how ridiculous it is to tell a woman what you think her self-expression should look like, on the basis that she shouldn’t be letting other people tell her what her self-expression should look like”) but powers on:

“What matters is what the culture loses, as a whole, when mainstream music is comprised almost entirely of a male version of female creativity, women funneled through male objectification, women’s self-expression totally subjugated, essentially absent. It loses its Kate Bushes. It loses, at a conservative estimate, half its genius.”

Others have suggested Kate Bush “is from a universe where the patriarchy doesn’t exist”.

But while being promoted as a feminist icon, she’s also being held up by the “anti-misandry” crowd (i.e. Men’s Rights Activists) who use her anti-feminism quotes.

Hot Press, 1985

Interviewer: “Do you consider yourself a feminist?”

Kate Bush: “When you hear 'feminist' you go 'ummgh!' …  you just think of butch lesbians ... there are an awful lot of groups that basically don't like men, and they tend to get quite a lot of publicity.

“And they are terribly aggressive and quite illogical: 'What have we got men for!' I think a lot of women feel very confused by the whole thing--I know I do--where you've just got to get in there--that's the thing--and work!”

Greater London Radio, 1989

Interviewer: “Are you a feminist?”

Kate Bush: "Yuck! God, I hate that word. It's like calling someone a Sadist! I think it's really unfortunate that that word has been so associated with very extreme...extremist persons. Radical behavior. … I think all women are rather offended by that term now.”

Vox, 1993

Interviewer: “Do you think of yourself as a feminist?

Kate Bush: "I think a lot of respect went for the feminist movement. I think it's really wrong. A lot of women resent women who have pushed their energies, because it's kind of made feminine energy look stupid.

“I believe there is a way that feminine energy can stand strong and powerful without having to be something it's not."

That sounds a lot like ‘lipstick feminism’ - the version of third-wave feminism that says women can still be feminist without ignoring their feminity, particularly in terms of sexuality. Think: the Spice GIrls, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears.

Yes, the exact opposite of what Zoe Williams was saying Kate Bush represented.

Here’s a question from a 2016 interview: “Some people hold you up as a powerful example of what a woman artist can achieve, regardless of sexism. Do you feel connected to those who think of you as a feminist icon?”

Kate Bush: “It's not really something that has ever occurred to me, but I take that as a huge compliment. I’m happy if people can connect at all to anything I do. I don’t really mind if people mishear or misunderstand it.”

OK, then.

So that’s the first woman to have eight albums in the UK top 40 at the same time, an artist who has broken all kinds of records for women in the music industry, saying it has never occurred to her that she may be thought of as a feminist icon.

Polite. Fog.

Just A Handful Of Kate Bush’s Biggest Fans

Body: 
  • Regina Spektor
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Alison Goldfrapp of Goldfrapp
  • Grimes
  • Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine
  • Dido
  • Lily Allen
  • Tupac
  • Stevie Nicks
  • Johnny Rotten from the Sex Pistols (he once wrote a song for her about the exploitation of parrots in South America. She rejected it.)
  • Robert Smith of The Cure
  • Prince
  • Courtney Love
  • Big Boi (in 2017 he tweeted about having dinner with Kate Bush)
  • Andre 3000
  • Adam Granduciel from The War on Drugs

When’s Her Next Album?

Image: 
Kate-Bush-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Four studio albums in the first four years. Three albums in the next 11. After the release The Red Shoes in 1993, Kate dropped out of the public eye.

Twelve years passed before the release of her next studio album, Aerial in 2005. It includes a 42-minute song ‘A Sky of Honey’ that describes the experience of spending a single summer’s day and night outdoors. Bush mixes her voice with cooing woodpigeons and uses recordings of actual birdsong.

Another gap of five years, and then, all at once, two albums in a single year: 2011’s Director’s Cut and 50 Words for Snow. This second album includes a song that tells the story of a group of climbers who hide evidence of nearby Yeti to protect it from discovery:

‘In the remote Garo Hills by Dipu Marak we found footprints in the snow.
We found your footprints in the snow. We brushed them all away...
From the Sherpas of Annapurna to the Rinpoche of Qinghai.
Shepherds from Mount Kailash to Himachal Pradesh found footprints in the snow.
You’re not a langur monkey nor a big brown bear – You’re the Wild Man.
They say they saw you drowned near the Rongbuk Glacier.
They want to hunt you down. You’re not an animal.
The Lamas say you’re not an animal.’

In 2014, Kate Bush had a 22-night residency at the Hammersmith Apollo in London - her first live performances in 35 years. Tickets sold out within 15 minutes. Her reason for re-appearing, she said, was to reconnect with the audience.

The performance, which included puppets, an illusionist and more than 12 actors, later won an award for “taking musical performance to new heights.”

She never sang ‘Wuthering Heights’.

A Before the Dawn live album was released later that year. Asked in November 2016 if this album marked a “full stop” to her career, Kate replied:

“Oh no, I don’t think so. I think it’s just a rather big comma.”

