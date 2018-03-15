In May of 1982, The Factory Club became The Haçienda.

On Friday 4 February, 1983, The Smiths were booked to play the Haçienda in Manchester, England, as support to 52nd Street, a funk band signed to Factory Records. The audience was there to see the headliners, but The Smiths stole the show.

The melancholia of Morrissey's lyrics was counterbalanced by melodic guitar and astute lyrics, which helped give them popular appeal.

Legend has it that Morrissey thought The Haçienda was drab and would have flowers bought in for all their shows, beginning a tradition that lasted until the band’s final gig four years later.

New Order also played some of their early gigs at The Haçienda in 1983. They wanted to move to another sound, moving entirely away from Joy Division gloom into a kind of hypnotic yet catchy pop music, epitomised by classic songs like ‘Blue Monday’.

By 1987 The Haçienda had moved away from the self-conscious lyricism of bands like The Smiths and started embracing the dance vibe acts like New Order brought. The venue hosted rave nights with bands like 808 State, Happy Mondays and Inspiral Carpets, and a diverse mess of young people that made up the Madchester crew.

Bands like Happy Mondays and The Stone Roses promoted a more carefree attitude, with focused obliviousness as an alternative to the complicated outside world.

The euphoria of the club scene later gave way to the rise of Britpop, with bands like Oasis aggressively referencing their local environment to win some kind of competition to be the most boy next door.

The Factory Club/Haçienda’s latest transformation is into a schmick venue, FAC251, which is a joint venture between former Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook and club operators Tokyo Industries.

While it must be a pain in the arse to get constantly compared to The Smiths or Oasis, artists now based in the city aren’t totally overwhelmed by their own past.

While the empty lot of the 70s has a certain romantic pull, new patterns of migration have changed the demographics of the city in such a way as it seems only natural to reference new local styles.

There’s the Turkish psychedelic and Bollywood electronic music of Andy Votel and his label Finders Keepers Records, or the R&B of ‘Crown City’ by Layfullstop.

If history shows us anything, is that whatever there is going on in the city, the local artists will turn it into music, and probably a kind of music that is completely different to whatever is currently popular.