Gemma Pike

The J Files: Thursday, 15 March - Original (puwzA3nwm7)

Original
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 15 March - Repeat (puwzd5a32J)

Repeat
Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 10:00
02:00:00
Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 15 March - On-demand (puBJDrpdrQ)

On-demand
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 12:00
02:00:00
Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 12:00
Manchester is one of the world’s great music cities.

Some of the greatest bands in the history of music – particularly indie music – have emerged from the British city, proving that there’s more to that place than just a couple of great football teams.

New Order, Oasis, The Smiths, The Chemical Brothers, The Stone Roses, Buzzcocks, Elbow, Doves and Joy Division all called Manchester home, and that’s just the beginning.

We’ve got the ultimate Manchester Mix Tape for you this Thursday night. Get ready for some of the greatest music of all time and an insight into why this place was such a musical hotbed.

Gemma Pike presents the Manchester J Files from 8pm Thursday 15 March.

Manchester: Music City

Manchester is famed for producing some of the world’s most iconic and commercially successful alternative bands. From the mid-60s til the 90s and beyond, the city hosted a series of epochal events which can be mapped out at different venues across the city, a 3D drawing of a legacy through space time.

From the mythologised gig of the Sex Pistols at Lesser Free Trade Hall in the ‘70s, to the opening of the Hacienda and gigs by The Smiths, and rave culture in the Madchester years of the late-‘80s, the industrial environment of the city played a crucial role in determining its musical extraction.

But the mood of Manchester in the ‘60s and ‘70s promised little. A policy of slum clearance and closing industry created growing uncertainty about the future, marked by homelessness, unemployment and labour strikes.

The landscape was radically transformed, with antique churches looming awkwardly over piles of rubble from demolished buildings.

While a kind of cheerful disco and jazz funk remained popular on the radio, some kids started to use the literary and visual qualities of music as a form of provocation, to get their message across.

Free Trade Hall

Free-Trade-Hall-Manchester-Bernt-Rostad-CC-20-1600.jpg
On Tuesday 17 May, 1966, a 25-year-old Bob Dylan played an acoustic set of the folk music ballads he was beloved for. Midway through the gig, he bought a full band on stage, who started hooking their instruments up to amplifiers. The crowd were shocked. Dylan had radically changed his sound.

By the end of ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’ the crowd were getting rowdy. “Judas”, someone heckled.

Not to be bullied, Dylan exhorted his band mates to play it loud, and they obliged with a wild version of ‘Like a Rolling Stone’. While this became a hit song, it betrayed the hippies who preferred his earlier sound. But it also gave impetus to the rough sound that would later explode as punk.

Dylan showed that meaningful and poetic lyrics could be performed with differing levels of urgency and resonance, including a heavily amplified electric sound.

Lesser Free Trade Hall

Ten years later in Manchester, a new gig made music history, one where the audience had almost no expectations at all. The band were an unknown group from London and there were only a few dozen people in the audience.

But the Sex Pistols’ debut at Lesser Free Trade Hall on Friday 4 June, 1976 is considered a turning point that put Manchester at the centre of the new scene. The Pistols performed 13 songs, including ‘No Feelings’ and ‘Pretty Vacant’.

"It was the most shocking thing I had seen in my life,” David Nolan reported Peter Hook to have said, “It was all so ... alien to anything else, you just had to think 'we can do it too'".

Hook was inspired to start a band, later teaming up with Ian Curtis to form Warsaw, which became Joy Division, and later New Order.

A follow up show by the Sex Pistols a few weeks later attracted music impresario Tony Wilson, who founded Factory Records and club, members of the Buzzcocks who put on the show, The Fall, and Curtis.

The basement at Foo Foo’s Palace

This fledging punk scene needed a more consistent home, and a lot of the bands hung out in gay clubs like Ranch Bar, which was hidden in the basement of a drag venue called Foo Foo’s Palace.

The Ranch Bar was hidden from street level. After you knocked on the door a bouncer would peer through the mailbox, checking to make sure you weren’t a football hooligan or dickhead. Once inside you were safe.

 

Hanging out here were other bands with a literary bent, like The Fall, who named themselves after an Albert Camus novel. The Fall helped to turn the streets and alleys of Manchester into legend, naming songs after them.

Tracks like ‘Industrial Estate’ and ‘Bingo Masters Breakout’ turned local landmarks into worldwide symbols, while ‘City Hobgoblins’ referenced the subcultures who would beat them up that they hid from in Ranch Bar.

Electric Circus lose their license to sell food

Image: 
electric-circus-posters-1600.jpg
Having opened in the north of the city in 1976, Electric Circus caught onto the mood and started putting on punk gigs on Sundays. While only open for about 12 months, the club was very active, hosting all manner of overseas and local punk and new wave bands.

After the Sex Pistols played there, the venue became more identifiable they would host touring artists from New York and London like the Ramones, The Clash and The Slits.

Later, they hosted almost every punk or new wave band from the epoch, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Fall, John Cooper Clarke, The Stranglers, Joy Division.

Tony Wilson, who had a TV show about music called So It Goes, used to film live gigs there for broadcast.

But it wasn’t easy going for this venue. At the time, licensing laws in Manchester required venues to keep selling food to stay open late. After Electric Circus attracted attention it was denied a license to sell food which effectively prevented it from hosting gigs.

The managers decided to close, but before shuttering, they hosted a huge party, a two-night celebration featuring all the major local bands, Warsaw, Magazine and The Fall.

Joy Division launch at Pips

Image: 
pips-manchester-1600.jpg
In 1978 Warsaw changed their name to Joy Division to distinguish it from a London punk band and launched the new band at a venue called Pips, a raucous disco which attracted neatly dressed flaneur types mimicking David Bowie. It was a weird venue, but they weren’t getting booked anywhere else.

To get a gig, they did something uncharacteristic and kind of gauche for a melancholy band like theirs: they agreed to appear on a battle of the bands style TV show at a place called Rafters on Oxford Road, which ended up being the main venue for gigs after Electric Circus shut.

Tony Wilson saw the show and signed them to his new label Factory Records. They released their debut album, Unknown Pleasures the following year.

The Factory Club

In 1978 Tony Wilson opened The Factory Club to book and discover new talent around the city.

He immediately booked a whole bunch of super weird and experimental bands, like Caberet Voltaire and Suicide, bands unlikely to become a commercial success but whose sounds was so unique they’d draw interest regardless.

The Factory was not just a small underground venue that only locals knew about, with Wilson’s promotional talent as well as the widespread brand recognition and distribution of albums pressed on its sister record label, The Factory Club became famous.

Factory Records conceptualised a way for music production to be tied to visual communication, mostly due to the labour of the graphic designer Peter Saville who created its cover art and manifestos.

The relationship between the record label and the club tied this phenomenon back to a distinct location in Manchester city.

The Haçienda

Image: 
hacienda-psychic-tv-1600.jpg
In May of 1982, The Factory Club became The Haçienda.

On Friday 4 February, 1983, The Smiths were booked to play the Haçienda in Manchester, England, as support to 52nd Street, a funk band signed to Factory Records. The audience was there to see the headliners, but The Smiths stole the show.

The melancholia of Morrissey's lyrics was counterbalanced by melodic guitar and astute lyrics, which helped give them popular appeal.

Legend has it that Morrissey thought The Haçienda was drab and would have flowers bought in for all their shows, beginning a tradition that lasted until the band’s final gig four years later. 

New Order also played some of their early gigs at The Haçienda in 1983. They wanted to move to another sound, moving entirely away from Joy Division gloom into a kind of hypnotic yet catchy pop music, epitomised by classic songs like ‘Blue Monday’.

By 1987 The Haçienda had moved away from the self-conscious lyricism of bands like The Smiths and started embracing the dance vibe acts like New Order brought. The venue hosted rave nights with bands like 808 State, Happy Mondays and Inspiral Carpets, and a diverse mess of young people that made up the Madchester crew.

 

Bands like Happy Mondays and The Stone Roses promoted a more carefree attitude, with focused obliviousness as an alternative to the complicated outside world.

The euphoria of the club scene later gave way to the rise of Britpop, with bands like Oasis aggressively referencing their local environment to win some kind of competition to be the most boy next door. 

The Factory Club/Haçienda’s latest transformation is into a schmick venue, FAC251, which is a joint venture between former Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook and club operators Tokyo Industries.

While it must be a pain in the arse to get constantly compared to The Smiths or Oasis, artists now based in the city aren’t totally overwhelmed by their own past.

While the empty lot of the 70s has a certain romantic pull, new patterns of migration have changed the demographics of the city in such a way as it seems only natural to reference new local styles.

There’s the Turkish psychedelic and Bollywood electronic music of Andy Votel and his label Finders Keepers Records, or the R&B of ‘Crown City’ by Layfullstop.

If history shows us anything, is that whatever there is going on in the city, the local artists will turn it into music, and probably a kind of music that is completely different to whatever is currently popular. 

