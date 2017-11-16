It was an advertisement in The Sydney Morning Herald in the mid-1970s that started it all.

Up to that point, Farm were a covers band, playing Cream and Led Zepellin for the surfers of Sydney’s northern beaches. A lanky ANU student named Peter Garrett responded to the notice, offering his services as a singer. From that point, the quartet – Garrett, drummer Rob Hirst, bassist Andrew James and keyboardist/guitarist Jim Moginie – started to forge their own sound. They also adopted a new name: Midnight Oil.

Our Australianness was the thing that defined us, [but] we never saw ourselves as flag-wavers. Peter Garrett

“I answered an ad in a paper … young guys were looking for someone to sing with them when they went on a tour of the coast,” Garrett tells Double J.

The band did the tour, and Garrett assumed that would be that.

“They said ‘we’ll go and get another singer’. I said ‘fine, it’s been fun – I’ll go back to surfing and law’, which was what I was studying at the time.”

Within a year, though, the band had not found another singer, and Garrett was back in Sydney. As he says now: “The die was cast.”

The band took early influences from punk and New Wave, which were emerging in the UK at the time. Guitarist Martin Rotsey joined in 1977, and they began work on their first, self-titled record with Keith Walker, at the time a producer for Double Jay.

Both Garrett and Rotsey have described the personal chemistry of Midnight Oil as a collaboration between equals – of a sense of uniform purpose.

“It’s a band of people that got together with the same thing in mind,” Rotsey told triple j in 1980.

“Everybody’s got the freedom to do what they want, because we all agree on the whole.”