The power and the politics of Midnight OilSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 11/14/2017 - 14:41
Index Title:
How Midnight Oil found their voice
Artist:
Midnight Oil
Introduction:
Four decades on, the power and the passion remain.
Body:
Midnight Oil are a very Australian rock band – rough and dynamic on stage and on record; a no-bullshit aesthetic; and an ability to produce memorable songs that challenge and provoke our sense of who we are.
Tracks like ‘Beds Are Burning’ and ‘The Dead Heart’ showed the Oils’ willingness to bring important social issues to the fore through their music.
This year saw Midnight Oil’s triumphant return to the world stage after 15 years.
What was it like getting band back together? Who better to answer the frontman himself.
Join Peter Garrett for an epic night of music and memories when he hosts the Midnight Oils J Files on Double J this Thursday November 16 from 8pm
Hero Image:
midnight_oil_jfiles_watermarked_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Phase 2: