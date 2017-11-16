The J Files

Midnight Oil

Primary tabs

midnight_oil_jfiles_watermarked_900x506.jpg
Presenter: 
Peter Garrett

The J Files: Thursday, 16 November - Original (puoQjOlb3z)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 09:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 16 November - Repeat (pu47xEld4Q)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 16 November - On-demand (pu8JrpKElQ)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 12:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 12:00
Twitter: @pgarrett

The power and the politics of Midnight Oil

Submitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 11/14/2017 - 14:41
Index Title: 
How Midnight Oil found their voice
Author: 
Paul Donoughue
Artist: 
Midnight Oil
Introduction: 
Four decades on, the power and the passion remain.
Body: 

Midnight Oil are a very Australian rock band – rough and dynamic on stage and on record; a no-bullshit aesthetic; and an ability to produce memorable songs that challenge and provoke our sense of who we are.

Tracks like ‘Beds Are Burning’ and ‘The Dead Heart’ showed the Oils’ willingness to bring important social issues to the fore through their music.

This year saw Midnight Oil’s triumphant return to the world stage after 15 years.

What was it like getting band back together? Who better to answer the frontman himself.

Join Peter Garrett for an epic night of music and memories when he hosts the Midnight Oils J Files on Double J this Thursday November 16 from 8pm

Hero Image: 
midnight_oil_jfiles_watermarked_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

The die is cast

Body: 

It was an advertisement in The Sydney Morning Herald in the mid-1970s that started it all.

Up to that point, Farm were a covers band, playing Cream and Led Zepellin for the surfers of Sydney’s northern beaches. A lanky ANU student named Peter Garrett responded to the notice, offering his services as a singer. From that point, the quartet – Garrett, drummer Rob Hirst, bassist Andrew James and keyboardist/guitarist Jim Moginie – started to forge their own sound. They also adopted a new name: Midnight Oil.

Our Australianness was the thing that defined us, [but] we never saw ourselves as flag-wavers.

Peter Garrett

“I answered an ad in a paper … young guys were looking for someone to sing with them when they went on a tour of the coast,” Garrett tells Double J.

The band did the tour, and Garrett assumed that would be that.

“They said ‘we’ll go and get another singer’. I said ‘fine, it’s been fun – I’ll go back to surfing and law’, which was what I was studying at the time.”

 

Within a year, though, the band had not found another singer, and Garrett was back in Sydney. As he says now: “The die was cast.”

The band took early influences from punk and New Wave, which were emerging in the UK at the time. Guitarist Martin Rotsey joined in 1977, and they began work on their first, self-titled record with Keith Walker, at the time a producer for Double Jay.

Both Garrett and Rotsey have described the personal chemistry of Midnight Oil as a collaboration between equals – of a sense of uniform purpose.

“It’s a band of people that got together with the same thing in mind,” Rotsey told triple j in 1980.

“Everybody’s got the freedom to do what they want, because we all agree on the whole.”

A very Australian sound

Image: 
Oils 2 resize.jpg
Body: 

As the 1980s got underway, the Oils started building an identity. Through heavy gigging around the release of Midnight Oil and its follow-up, Head Injuries, they became known as a formidable live act – Hirst’s pounding drums, the caustic guitar of Rotsey, and Garrett’s stilted, pogo-stick-like dancing.

Another part of that identity was cultural.

“Our Australianness was the thing that defined us, [but] we never saw ourselves as flag-wavers,” Garrett says.

“We always saw ourselves as being like bindi-eye critics. And yet the sound of the landscape, and the culture, and the place that we grew up in was so ultimately important to who were as people and to how we made records.”

 

In 1986, after a string of successful records, the band played a series of pub gigs Arnhem Land and surrounding areas with the Warumpi Band and Gondwanaland.

“Inevitably, the writers would get influenced by the experiences up there,” Hirst told triple j’s Tracee Hutchison at the time.

He said the song ‘The Dead Heart’ would at that point be “a good indication of the way the band is going” – that is, tackling issues of Indigenous disadvantage head-on.

“Without becoming too grandiose about it, what we are trying to do is synthesize an Australian sound … an Australian sound from the Aboriginal people, an Australian sound from our Anglo-Irish folk tradition, and what Midnight Oil has always been – that sort of energy rush – and put that all together and see if we can come up with something a little bit different again.

“And if ‘The Dead Heart’ describes that, then that’s the sort of avenue [we are going down].”

The time has come

Image: 
Oils 3 resize.jpg
Body: 

By the mid-80s, Midnight Oil had a reputation as a political act. Not just Indigenous issues but the environment and militarism became themes in their music, and coloured their public image. The cover of Red Sails in the Sunset (1984) was an artist’s impression of Sydney after a nuclear attack.

“I know that Midnight Oil is thought of as being a political band, and I’ve always felt that label is slightly inaccurate,” Garrett told triple J’s Stuart Matchett in the mid-1980s.

“We have been concerned, as people, about issues, certain things, and we’ve written songs about it … I think all artists have done that, but we’ve just maybe been a bit more volatile and public about it.”

red sails resize.jpg
The cover of Red Sails in the Sunset

In 1987, drawing inspiration from the Blackfella/Whitefella tour of remote Indigenous communities, Diesel and Dust appeared. Songs like ‘Beds Are Burning’ – their biggest international hit, reaching number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 – and ‘The Dead Heart’ took aim at policies that discredited Indigenous culture.

“They were an ’80s band with a social conscience,” the journalist Andrew McMillan wrote in Strict Rules: The Iconic Story of the Tour That Shaped Midnight Oil. That was an unusual prospect at the time, McMillan said, given so much pop music was “manufactured and moulded for a market”.

“Their lyrics had always had a political edge, but instead of just singing about the issues that affected them, the Oils sought solutions and backed up the rhetoric with irrefutable deeds.”

 

For Garrett, though – who would leave music behind in 2002 to enter politics, eventually becoming a minister in the Rudd Labor government – it was never about barracking for one party or another.

 “We’re not telling people how to vote, and we are not actually asking them to agree with us. We are just saying, in a very basic way, ‘this is how we feel about things’.”

Still, he adds: “I’d much prefer to be a band that had a sharp edge than just the dull roar of amps and drums.”

Getting back together in the Trump years

Image: 
MidnightOil-Lo-Res-01-665x443 resized.jpg
Body: 

Is there a better time for Midnight Oil to make a comeback?

It feels like this moment – turmoil in Western politics, environment issues reaching a tipping point, and the renewed fear of nuclear war – was made for the band.

We really haven’t talked about what, if anything, could happen next.

Peter Garrett

Their current Great Circle world tour, their first in 15 years, has taken them across the US. Garrett has been known to wear a “dump Trump” t-shirt onstage.

“We hit America just after Trump had been elected,” he said.

“We are never going to not say what we are going to say, but what will the response be? I remember in Boston playing when Reagan was the president, and I went off at the mouth a bit, as I sometimes do. Next thing, the missiles started flying, and you sort of have to duck and weave a little bit.

“This time, I don’t think there was anything I or the band could have said about Donald Trump that Americans themselves weren’t saying much more loudly and much more pungently.”

Playing in Adelaide on the current tour

Touring again has been a humbling experience, Garrett says.

“It’s been humbling to find people coming back to the band with a greater intensity, and in greater numbers, than we ever expected.

“As a bunch of musicians who have always enjoyed playing together, the joy is still lapping around the corners of the stage.”

Does that mean that, 40 years after they first started jamming, there might be new Oils music on the way?

“We really haven’t talked about what, if anything, could happen next,” he says. “What it will be – what shape, what form – everybody [out here] has as much an idea as I have.”

 

 

Related content: 
Midnight Oil announce first world tour in 15 years
Let’s hope Midnight Oil’s return is just the beginning
Phase 2: 
Open