The J Files

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Primary tabs

lauryn_hill_watermarked.jpg

The J Files: Thursday, 8 February - Original (puGJN8NpeQ)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 09:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 8 February - Repeat (puOJ9rR9M7)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 8 February - On-demand (puAJ8pRBMJ)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 12:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, February 18, 2018 - 12:00
Twitter: @pike_gemma

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Submitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 16:41
Index Title: 
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Author: 
Double J
Artist: 
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Introduction: 
Ms. Lauryn Hill is hip hop royalty.
Body: 

She came into our lives as a member of the Fugees, her fierce rapping and graceful singing taking the group’s music to soaring emotional heights, as well as to the top of the charts.

Then she gave us The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a record seen as not just one of the best hip hop records of the 90s, but one of the best records of the decade. A blueprint for conscious hip hop and neo-soul that remains as vital and relevant today as it did 20 years ago.

With her appearance at Bluesfest just a handful of weeks away, we’re taking two hours to delve deep into the career of one of the most powerful and fascinating hip hop artists of our time.

RELATED: Want flights, accommodation and side of stage access for Lauryn Hill's Bluesfest show? You need to check this out.

Gemma Pike hosts the Ms. Lauryn Hill J Files, Thursday 8 February from 8pm on Double J.

Hero Image: 
lauryn_hill_watermarked.jpg
Chapters: 

‘Nappy Heads’

Subtitle: 
A massive introduction to Lauryn Hill's skills on the mic
Image: 
blunted.jpg
Body: 
 

While ‘Boof Baf’ was Fugees first single, it was ‘Nappy Heads’ that got the band onto the charts for the first time and the song that saw Lauryn Hill recognised as both a brilliant songwriter as well as a devastating rapper.

Hill’s verse is a cleverly written and brilliantly performed self-contained highlight of the song.

She raps about corporate America’s co-opting of black culture for profit. She stands up against the KKK. She makes her pride for the east coast known, but offers her respect to the west as well (mightn’t seem like much now, but a significant gesture in the early 90s).

The track was recorded back in 1992 but didn’t see the light of day until 1994 when the band’s debut album Blunted On Reality was finally released.

‘Ready Or Not’

Subtitle: 
Lauryn Hill's devastating verse lifts an already perfect song
Image: 
score.jpg
Body: 
 

It was their cover of the timeless ‘Killing Me Softly’ that shot the Fugees to major mainstream success in 1997. For good reason, they took the song into the 90s, while retaining the sweet sorrow and soul that Roberta Flack so famously imbued into it with her classic version from the early 70s.

It was a number one hit all over the world, including Australia, and remains by far their most popular song.

Put the Fugees never released a song as perfect as ‘Ready Or Not’. It’s a somewhat subtler hat-tip to great pop music of the past than ‘Killing Me Softly’, but still very much utilises great music from the past to

That creepy sample that provides much of the bed of the track comes from Enya’s 1989 track ‘Boadicea’ (see, Enya is cool).

 

The hook, which Lauryn Hill delivers with such unique power, comes from a 1968 track by The Delfonics called ‘Ready Or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide From Love)’.

 

While the melding of these two disparate influences was genius, the real brilliance comes from the performance of all three Fugees.

The power of Hill’s hook, as referenced earlier, might have something to do with the headspace she was in while recording it. Speaking with Billboard in 2014, Pras recalled that Hill had left the Fugees when recording the vocal, but initially agreed to return for just one more session.

“She's laying the reference for 'Ready Or Not' and then she goes into the bridge and she's crying. I see her crying,” he said. She stops and says, 'I can't do this anymore,' and leaves.

“A couple months later she re-joins the group. She said, 'Let's do 'Ready or Not' again 'cause I was crying. It was emotional.' She goes in the studio to do 'Ready Or Not' again. She was in there five hours doing the hook. Every hit is incredible.

“But we go back and say, 'There's something about that reference. I don't know if we can touch that.' We end up keeping the reference. That's what the world has come to hear. There's something about that record… That's magic.”

The song’s legacy looms large. It’s Barack Obama’s favourite song. And this dissection of Hill’s verse goes to show just how genius her rhyming scheme was.

 

 

‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’

Subtitle: 
Lauryn Hill makes virtue sound so damn good
Image: 
miseducation.jpg
Body: 
 

Probably the best known and most cherished of Hill’s post-Fugees output so far, ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ is Hill at her most socially outspoken. In it, she examines that well-trodden subject of love, sex and the differences between men and women

The first verse is directed at women. Her way of professing it probably isn’t initially the most supportive, as it kinda sounds like she’s admonishing women who are open with their sexuality.

But she kinda makes up for it later in the verse. At the very least, you can tell that her heart is in the right place.

Girlfriend, let me break it down for you again
You know I only say it cause I'm truly genuine
Don't be a hard rock when you really are a gem
Baby girl, respect is just a minimum

Views on sexuality have changed drastically in 20 years, and it’d be interesting to hear what Hill would write if covering the same subject today. Given accusations levelled at her about homophobia in later work, we’re not about to immediately expect the best.

Her takedown of male behaviour when it comes to sex and responsibility is more biting. It’s far less sanctimonious and far more to the point. She’s pulls no punches, rapping about men who flash cash around but miss child support payments, and generally calling on men to be better.

Money taking and heart breaking, now you wonder why women hate men
The sneaky, silent men
The punk, domestic violence men
Quick to shoot the semen, stop acting like boys and be men
How you gonna win when you ain't right within?

Of course, you don’t have to engage with the lyrics to enjoy this song.

 

Its sped-up sample of The 5th Dimension’s ‘Together Let’s Find Love’ is enough to light a fire under you and get you boogying wherever you might be. It’s one of the brightest and most energising jams in the entire canon of 90s hip hop.

‘Mystery Of Iniquity’

Subtitle: 
An unbelievable hook from a confounding album
Image: 
mtv-unplugged.jpg
Body: 
 

“I really don’t consider myself a performer anymore,” Lauryn Hill says in the intro to her divisive live album MTV Unplugged 2.0.

Following up a record as widely successful – both critically and commercially – as Miseducation… was always going to be a struggle. It’s safe to say most weren’t holding out for that follow-up to be a rambling, entirely acoustic album of folk songs.

At just shy of two hours long, the album is undoubtedly a hard slog. And there is undoubtedly no shortage of self-indulgence throughout. But there are innumerable brilliant moments in there as well.

Writing for The AV Club, Nathan Rabin summed up the record pretty succinctly by saying it’s “like being trapped inside the brain of a tormented genius”. And for that reason alone it’s a worthy, if not frustrating, piece of art.

Hill’s voice remains brilliant, but even stronger is the freedom she embraces on the record. This is a woman who felt so constrained by the music industry, fiercely bursting out of the shackles in which she was cast.

“I know a lot of the content in the song is heavy. Fantasy is what people want, but reality is what they need. I’ve just retired from the fantasy part,” she says as she introduces ‘Adam Lives In Theory’.

The highlight of the recording comes via ‘Mystery of Iniquity’ from the second disc of the collection. It’s essentially a long, verbose, 100+ line rap, couched in one of the best hooks Hill ever wrote.

The hook is very familiar, as Kanye West borrowed it for his massive ‘All Falls Down’ hit from his 2004 debut The College Dropout. Hill got a writing credit but Kanye was unable to clear a sample so hard Syleena Johnson (daughter of soul legend Syl Johnson) sing it. 

Hill is clearly venting through the single verse on the track, most likely drawing on her experiences in court following an elongated lawsuit pertaining to songwriting credits and royalties on Miseducation…

But, as is common through the Unplugged… tracks, Hill intersperses religious imagery through the lyrics, using different aspects of the Bible as metaphors for what’s happening in modern culture.

Lines like, ‘Surrender for Jehovah is real’, ‘Judgment has come / Find it and return to the One’, show Hill putting her beliefs very firmly on the table. And that’s fine. But sometimes following those beliefs can come across as inflammatory towards her fans, as she was soon to find out.

‘Consumerism’

Image: 
Lauryn Hill.jpg
Body: 
 

Lauryn Hill spent three months in prison in 2013 on charges of tax evasion. On the eve of her release, her label released ‘Consumerism’, the most vitriolic, chaotic, brutal and breakneck piece of music she’d ever put her name to.

It’s essentially a list of the ‘isms’ that make up the evils of the world as Hill sees it. It’s so densely packed that the only way to really analyse it is to read the lyrics – all 600-odd words of them – as Hill powers through her frenzied verses.

With the song’s release Hill issued a bit of an explainer as to why she wrote the song and what it means to her.

“’Consumerism’ is part of some material I was trying to finish before I had to come in,” she said. “We did our best to eke out a mix via verbal and emailed direction, thanks to the crew of surrogate ears on the other side.

“Letters From Exile is material written from a certain space, in a certain place. I felt the need to discuss the underlying socio-political, cultural paradigm as I saw it. I haven’t been able to watch the news too much recently, so I’m not hip on everything going on. But inspiration of this sort is a kind of news in and of itself, and often times contains an urgency that precedes what happens.

“I couldn’t imagine it not being relevant. Messages like these I imagine find their audience, or their audience finds them, like water seeking its level.”

‘Consumerism’ is the last new material we have heard from Lauryn Hill, and given that it’s now half a decade old, we’re not sure we can expect the rest of the songs that were supposed to go alongside it to necessarily see the light of day.

Hill did return to the spotlight in 2015 with a string of tracks on the album Nina Revisited… A Tribute to Nina Simone, an album on which she also served as executive producer. Great as those renditions were, they didn’t exactly satiate a fanbase that remains hungry for new music from an artist who hasn’t given us a proper album in 20 years.

Whether we’ll ever see another Ms. Lauryn Hill record remains to be seen. At least we have plenty of high quality material to tide us over regardless.

Related content: 
Ms. Lauryn Hill to play Bluesfest 2018
Phase 2: 
Open