Ms. Lauryn Hill

It was their cover of the timeless ‘Killing Me Softly’ that shot the Fugees to major mainstream success in 1997. For good reason, they took the song into the 90s, while retaining the sweet sorrow and soul that Roberta Flack so famously imbued into it with her classic version from the early 70s.

It was a number one hit all over the world, including Australia, and remains by far their most popular song.

Put the Fugees never released a song as perfect as ‘Ready Or Not’. It’s a somewhat subtler hat-tip to great pop music of the past than ‘Killing Me Softly’, but still very much utilises great music from the past to

That creepy sample that provides much of the bed of the track comes from Enya’s 1989 track ‘Boadicea’ (see, Enya is cool).

The hook, which Lauryn Hill delivers with such unique power, comes from a 1968 track by The Delfonics called ‘Ready Or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide From Love)’.

While the melding of these two disparate influences was genius, the real brilliance comes from the performance of all three Fugees.

The power of Hill’s hook, as referenced earlier, might have something to do with the headspace she was in while recording it. Speaking with Billboard in 2014, Pras recalled that Hill had left the Fugees when recording the vocal, but initially agreed to return for just one more session.

“She's laying the reference for 'Ready Or Not' and then she goes into the bridge and she's crying. I see her crying,” he said. She stops and says, 'I can't do this anymore,' and leaves.

“A couple months later she re-joins the group. She said, 'Let's do 'Ready or Not' again 'cause I was crying. It was emotional.' She goes in the studio to do 'Ready Or Not' again. She was in there five hours doing the hook. Every hit is incredible.

“But we go back and say, 'There's something about that reference. I don't know if we can touch that.' We end up keeping the reference. That's what the world has come to hear. There's something about that record… That's magic.”

The song’s legacy looms large. It’s Barack Obama’s favourite song. And this dissection of Hill’s verse goes to show just how genius her rhyming scheme was.