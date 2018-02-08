Ms. Lauryn HillSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 02/06/2018 - 16:41
She came into our lives as a member of the Fugees, her fierce rapping and graceful singing taking the group’s music to soaring emotional heights, as well as to the top of the charts.
Then she gave us The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a record seen as not just one of the best hip hop records of the 90s, but one of the best records of the decade. A blueprint for conscious hip hop and neo-soul that remains as vital and relevant today as it did 20 years ago.
With her appearance at Bluesfest just a handful of weeks away, we’re taking two hours to delve deep into the career of one of the most powerful and fascinating hip hop artists of our time.
Gemma Pike hosts the Ms. Lauryn Hill J Files, Thursday 8 February from 8pm on Double J.