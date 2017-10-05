Neneh CherrySubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 10/03/2017 - 15:25
Index Title:
Neneh Cherry
Artist:
Neneh Cherry
Introduction:
There is no other artist quite like Neneh Cherry.
Body:
The Swedish-born singer has been making incredible music for 35 years now and continues to blow us away with her inventive take on pop, trip hop and whatever else she puts her mind to. She’s an icon of the late-80s and early-90s, but remains a fresh force to this day.
She’s had a stack of hit records, but has never chased stardom so fiercely as to compromise her experimental vision for what her music ought to sound like. Neneh Cherry is truly one of a kind and we can’t wait to celebrate her with a massive two-hour special.
Hear the Neneh Cherry J Files from 8pm Thursday 5 October on Double J.
Hero Image:
neneh_cherry_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Scribble Live Details:
Board id: 2678736 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: