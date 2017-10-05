The J Files

Neneh Cherry

Neneh Cherry

Neneh Cherry
There is no other artist quite like Neneh Cherry.
The Swedish-born singer has been making incredible music for 35 years now and continues to blow us away with her inventive take on pop, trip hop and whatever else she puts her mind to. She’s an icon of the late-80s and early-90s, but remains a fresh force to this day.

She’s had a stack of hit records, but has never chased stardom so fiercely as to compromise her experimental vision for what her music ought to sound like. Neneh Cherry is truly one of a kind and we can’t wait to celebrate her with a massive two-hour special.

Hear the Neneh Cherry J Files from 8pm Thursday 5 October on Double J.

So Here I Come

Neneh Cherry's early years
“I've been lucky enough to grow up around musicians and artists who are doing it because they have to,” Neneh Cherry told Double J’s Myf Warhurst in 2015.

“It's not been something that's generated because you want to make a fast buck or be a celebrity. It wasn't about making money and being famous, it was about surviving and expressing yourself.”

I never, ever, ever listened to those records. They just freaked me out too much.

Neneh Cherry — triple j, 1989

Neneh Cherry was born into the life of a touring musician.

Her stepfather Don Cherry was a legendary jazz musician whose ground-breaking world fusion work in the ‘70s made him a particularly in-demand musician around the world.

But he wasn’t interested in leading the life of a road warrior with a long-suffering family at home.

“I grew up between Sweden and New York,” she explained to triple j’s Tim Ritchie in 1989.

“My mum is Swedish, she's an artist. My dad's a musician and he's from America.

"That's how I ended up living in New York and growing up there.

“We basically lived between the two places but we also did a lot of travelling, because my father was into having the family with him on the road, rather than spending long periods away from each other.

"I got around and saw quite a lot, as well as doing all the normal things that people do.”

Life was surprisingly normal for Cherry, despite the touring, as her parents believed that home was an important part of life, no matter where they were. 

“My family managed to travel with the home,” she explained to Ritchie. “It wasn't just a question of putting a few things in the suitcase. When we went, we were a serious posse. We'd always set up home in the hotel room or wherever we were staying.”

In the late-‘70s, a teenaged Cherry moved to London and made musical friends easily.

“I was sharing a house with Ari from The Slits,” she told triple j’s Angela Catterns and Paul McDermott in 1996.

“I was in The Slits later, right near the end of The Slits. In fact, I sung on some of the last demos they did, because they moved over to CBS right at the end of The Slits days and we did some stuff that was never released.”

 

Cherry’s first appearance on record came via Bristol post-punk experimentalists Rip Rig + Panic in 1981.

“I never, ever, ever listened to those records,” Cherry told Ritchie. “Even when they'd just come out, I didn't play them. They just sort of freaked me out too much.

“It's exciting, and I think what Rip Rig + Panic was doing was really alive and really inspiring. I'm really glad that I did it and that it's the kind of background that I've got. But I just die when I hear my singing.”

The band were a wild, jazz-infused outfit who injected a sense of free jazz and other avant-garde styles into their often aggressive and political music. They didn’t sell a heap of records, but they won a great deal of acclaim.

“Rip Rig + Panic was quite a credible thing,” Cherry recalled. “It had this sort of energy that a lot of musical fusions might have had at that time.

“We had more of an underground following than an overground following. We never really got that much radio play, we never made it into the charts. But we were constantly touring and getting around, so people were definitely into it.”

Feel It

Neneh Cherry breaks through on her own terms
Neneh Cherry was soon to get that so-called ‘overground’ following. After a few more years of experimenting, Cherry found the sound that would ultimately propel her to stardom and, more importantly, give her creative satisfaction.

“Directly after Rip Rig + Panic I was in a band called Float Up CP. There were about three or four members of Rip Rig in Float Up CP,” she explained to Ritchie.

“Then, after we split up, I just kind of got to writing my own material. That is something I've been developing over the past couple of years. Also, I've been demoing. Just finding the sound and the direction that I wanted to go in.”

Her 1989 debut Raw Like Sushi was a revelation upon its release. It’s first single, ‘Buffalo Stance’, was a chart hit all over the world. But Cherry’s heart has always lay strongest with some of the album’s more considered material.

 

“I think ‘Buffalo Stance’ is a good introduction,” she told Tim Ritchie before Raw Like Sushi was released in 1989. “But, for me personally, I kind of feel like the stuff that I'm really committed to is on the album.

“‘Buffalo Stance’ is more of a sort of throwaway, spirited thing that I'm proud of, but the real kind of heart-rendering, deep-down stuff is on the album. I think that obviously I've developed since the Rip Rig days - everyone has grown - and this is like the continuation of what that was.

“I hope that a similar energy and attitude still exists in what I do now. And I always try and keep an element of rawness and a challenge in there.”

Another of the album’s big singles, the stunning ‘Manchild’, remains a particularly important song for Cherry after all these years.

“I think ‘Manchild’ was the song where I kinda found my style,” Cherry told Myf. “I think that song, the style of the song, the feeling and the spirit of the song, has reappeared along the way in other songs that I've written. Therefore, it became the most significant song that I ever wrote.

“’Buffalo Stance’ was the song that came first, with its cheeky, funny spirit, affected a lot of people and opened a lot of doors.

"But I think ‘Manchild’ was more significant, because it was deeper. ‘Buffalo Stance’ is tongue-in-cheek, it is cheeky, it's always reappearing and has a sort of timeless thing to it, but I think ‘Manchild’ is deeper.

 

“The spirit of that song has had a continuing afterlife. Without trying to be repetitive, but it's been part of the style of things that have come after.”

Cherry found fame with her debut solo album, but that doesn’t mean she was chasing it. She was just making music because she felt she had to make music. Just like her family had always done.

“All the stuff that happened in the 80s, in a way they were like the best accidents,” she admitted to Myf in 2015. “It was very much about being in the right place at the right time. 

“In a way, I feel like I almost didn't know what I was doing, but I knew what I didn't want to do.

“I wasn't planning for things to become hits, but when they did I feel like I knew how I wanted to ride the wave.

In a way, I didn't know what I was doing. But I knew what I didn't want to do.

Neneh Cherry — Double J, 2015

“I was working with people like Judy Blame and Cameron [“Booga Bear” McVey], my husband, there was always a body of people I'm moving with that are conscious and very creative. I think that's a really beautiful thing.”

Her second album, 1992’s Homebrew, saw Cherry embrace a jazzier, trip hop inspired sound.

It featured ‘Trout’, a stunning duet with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, as well as contributions from the likes of Gang Starr and Geoff Barrow from then-fledgling Bristol act Portishead.

But Cherry’s favourite track, ‘Red Paint’, was inspired by someone far closer to her.

“I based the song on something that my mother told me,” Cherry told Myf. “We used to have a loft in Long Island City for a lot of years. Around the corner there was this little Korean supermarket just up by the subway station.

“She went there one day and this guy had been stabbed, he was sitting on the floor holding his stomach, bleeding. Everybody was waiting outside, waiting for the ambulance, which didn't turn up. This guy was sitting there – I don't think he was dying but he was definitely stabbed.

 

“After 15 or 20 minutes, not that long, people don't have a lot of patience people were like 'I've gotta go into the store, I gotta get my stuff, I've got stuff to do'. So my mother was standing there, just watching people go into the store, stepping over this guy, and his blood became footprints on the floor.

“He got taken away and the paramedics came and I'm sure he was fine, but I was just fascinated by the absurdity of that. So 'Red Paint' was my parallel metaphor for the blood.”

I always felt that being a mother, being a woman, being an artist and being alive, all of it to me is so connected.

Neneh Cherry — Double J, 2015

Following the release of her third album Man in 1996, Neneh Cherry kind of disappeared.

“I stepped back,” she told Myf.

“I wouldn't be sitting here if I hadn't done that time. I was constantly working, collaborating on different things. I was in a group called CirKus for a while, which was really cool.

“I think I just needed to be not in the middle, in the headlights. Just hanging out a little bit to the side. It was really nurturing.

“Then, there was this weird thing. Eighteen years had passed. It's not that it was a mistake, but that time passed quickly...”

Cherry dedicated much of that time to her children, who have been a big part of her career since she famously appeared on Top Of The Pops, seven months pregnant with her second daughter Tyson in 1989.

“I always felt that being a mother, being a woman, being an artist and being alive, all of it to me is so connected,” she told Myf. “I wanted, not to flaunt my family, but for those visuals to be part of what you saw, because they're part of what make me.

“I've brought three incredible human beings into the world who teach me stuff every day and I needed to take some of the plates out of the air that I was juggling around and just be in my own creation. The life that I was making. Thank God I did that.”

Eighteen years on, she released Blank Project, featuring the synth/drum duo RocketNumberNine and produced by Four Tet.

“It has something quite epic to it,” she told Myf about the album. “It's about recovery. Making the album for me was very much a journey of self-healing. I lost my mother a year-and-a-half before the album was made.”

 

The most profound moment of the album for Cherry is the song ‘Spit Three Times’.

“The songs are not all therapeutic, god forbid,” she told Myf. “But that song is definitely reflecting and coming out and breaking out of the slightly addictive nature of darkness.

“As much as you resent it and as much as you are overwhelmed by the weight of darkness and depression, it can also almost become a security blanket.

I didn't want to be in another band. I wanted to be in a situation where I could kind of work with different kinds of people.

Neneh Cherry — triple j, 1989

“So that tune was quite an embodiment of a big part of the healing. I managed to say a lot of the things that I needed to. I sorted out a lot of things for myself.”

While her biggest hits have come from songs under her name, Cherry is quick to credit her team of collaborators for their contributions to her success.

“I sort of knew that I didn't want to be in another band situation,” she told Ritchie just as she was set to release her solo debut.

“I knew that I wanted to be in a situation where I could kind of work with different kinds of people and for the actual relationships to be a bit more open.”

Her husband Cameron McVey – aka Booga Bear – has always been a big part her music making process. As had Jonny Dollar, up until his untimely passing in 2009.

“They are my partners,” Cherry said of Booga and Jonny in 1996.

“I've been working with Booga Bear since way back when I first started writing. Jonny Dollar I met around when we were doing 'Manchild' and then when we went to do the Homebrew album. We were gonna use him mainly as an engineer but we ended up writing a lot together and we've just stuck to it."

While Cherry is a big fan of changing things up and experimenting with sound and styles wherever possible, she also sees the benefit in maintaining a stable creative core to ensure her musical journey doesn’t end up spread too thin.

“I'm really grateful to be able to maintain a relationship with those two for as long as we have. I think it's been a big part of the project having an identity.

"Especially as a solo person, you can end up being in different kind of stables, ending up with thing that sound like a lot of other things.”

