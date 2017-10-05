Neneh Cherry was soon to get that so-called ‘overground’ following. After a few more years of experimenting, Cherry found the sound that would ultimately propel her to stardom and, more importantly, give her creative satisfaction.

“Directly after Rip Rig + Panic I was in a band called Float Up CP. There were about three or four members of Rip Rig in Float Up CP,” she explained to Ritchie.

“Then, after we split up, I just kind of got to writing my own material. That is something I've been developing over the past couple of years. Also, I've been demoing. Just finding the sound and the direction that I wanted to go in.”

Her 1989 debut Raw Like Sushi was a revelation upon its release. It’s first single, ‘Buffalo Stance’, was a chart hit all over the world. But Cherry’s heart has always lay strongest with some of the album’s more considered material.

“I think ‘Buffalo Stance’ is a good introduction,” she told Tim Ritchie before Raw Like Sushi was released in 1989. “But, for me personally, I kind of feel like the stuff that I'm really committed to is on the album.

“‘Buffalo Stance’ is more of a sort of throwaway, spirited thing that I'm proud of, but the real kind of heart-rendering, deep-down stuff is on the album. I think that obviously I've developed since the Rip Rig days - everyone has grown - and this is like the continuation of what that was.

“I hope that a similar energy and attitude still exists in what I do now. And I always try and keep an element of rawness and a challenge in there.”

Another of the album’s big singles, the stunning ‘Manchild’, remains a particularly important song for Cherry after all these years.

“I think ‘Manchild’ was the song where I kinda found my style,” Cherry told Myf. “I think that song, the style of the song, the feeling and the spirit of the song, has reappeared along the way in other songs that I've written. Therefore, it became the most significant song that I ever wrote.

“’Buffalo Stance’ was the song that came first, with its cheeky, funny spirit, affected a lot of people and opened a lot of doors.

"But I think ‘Manchild’ was more significant, because it was deeper. ‘Buffalo Stance’ is tongue-in-cheek, it is cheeky, it's always reappearing and has a sort of timeless thing to it, but I think ‘Manchild’ is deeper.

“The spirit of that song has had a continuing afterlife. Without trying to be repetitive, but it's been part of the style of things that have come after.”

Cherry found fame with her debut solo album, but that doesn’t mean she was chasing it. She was just making music because she felt she had to make music. Just like her family had always done.

“All the stuff that happened in the 80s, in a way they were like the best accidents,” she admitted to Myf in 2015. “It was very much about being in the right place at the right time.

“In a way, I feel like I almost didn't know what I was doing, but I knew what I didn't want to do.

“I wasn't planning for things to become hits, but when they did I feel like I knew how I wanted to ride the wave.

In a way, I didn't know what I was doing. But I knew what I didn't want to do. Neneh Cherry — Double J, 2015

“I was working with people like Judy Blame and Cameron [“Booga Bear” McVey], my husband, there was always a body of people I'm moving with that are conscious and very creative. I think that's a really beautiful thing.”

Her second album, 1992’s Homebrew, saw Cherry embrace a jazzier, trip hop inspired sound.

It featured ‘Trout’, a stunning duet with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, as well as contributions from the likes of Gang Starr and Geoff Barrow from then-fledgling Bristol act Portishead.

But Cherry’s favourite track, ‘Red Paint’, was inspired by someone far closer to her.

“I based the song on something that my mother told me,” Cherry told Myf. “We used to have a loft in Long Island City for a lot of years. Around the corner there was this little Korean supermarket just up by the subway station.

“She went there one day and this guy had been stabbed, he was sitting on the floor holding his stomach, bleeding. Everybody was waiting outside, waiting for the ambulance, which didn't turn up. This guy was sitting there – I don't think he was dying but he was definitely stabbed.

“After 15 or 20 minutes, not that long, people don't have a lot of patience people were like 'I've gotta go into the store, I gotta get my stuff, I've got stuff to do'. So my mother was standing there, just watching people go into the store, stepping over this guy, and his blood became footprints on the floor.

“He got taken away and the paramedics came and I'm sure he was fine, but I was just fascinated by the absurdity of that. So 'Red Paint' was my parallel metaphor for the blood.”

I always felt that being a mother, being a woman, being an artist and being alive, all of it to me is so connected. Neneh Cherry — Double J, 2015

Following the release of her third album Man in 1996, Neneh Cherry kind of disappeared.

“I stepped back,” she told Myf.

“I wouldn't be sitting here if I hadn't done that time. I was constantly working, collaborating on different things. I was in a group called CirKus for a while, which was really cool.

“I think I just needed to be not in the middle, in the headlights. Just hanging out a little bit to the side. It was really nurturing.

“Then, there was this weird thing. Eighteen years had passed. It's not that it was a mistake, but that time passed quickly...”

Cherry dedicated much of that time to her children, who have been a big part of her career since she famously appeared on Top Of The Pops, seven months pregnant with her second daughter Tyson in 1989.

“I always felt that being a mother, being a woman, being an artist and being alive, all of it to me is so connected,” she told Myf. “I wanted, not to flaunt my family, but for those visuals to be part of what you saw, because they're part of what make me.

“I've brought three incredible human beings into the world who teach me stuff every day and I needed to take some of the plates out of the air that I was juggling around and just be in my own creation. The life that I was making. Thank God I did that.”

Eighteen years on, she released Blank Project, featuring the synth/drum duo RocketNumberNine and produced by Four Tet.

“It has something quite epic to it,” she told Myf about the album. “It's about recovery. Making the album for me was very much a journey of self-healing. I lost my mother a year-and-a-half before the album was made.”

The most profound moment of the album for Cherry is the song ‘Spit Three Times’.

“The songs are not all therapeutic, god forbid,” she told Myf. “But that song is definitely reflecting and coming out and breaking out of the slightly addictive nature of darkness.

“As much as you resent it and as much as you are overwhelmed by the weight of darkness and depression, it can also almost become a security blanket.

I didn't want to be in another band. I wanted to be in a situation where I could kind of work with different kinds of people. Neneh Cherry — triple j, 1989

“So that tune was quite an embodiment of a big part of the healing. I managed to say a lot of the things that I needed to. I sorted out a lot of things for myself.”

While her biggest hits have come from songs under her name, Cherry is quick to credit her team of collaborators for their contributions to her success.

“I sort of knew that I didn't want to be in another band situation,” she told Ritchie just as she was set to release her solo debut.

“I knew that I wanted to be in a situation where I could kind of work with different kinds of people and for the actual relationships to be a bit more open.”

Her husband Cameron McVey – aka Booga Bear – has always been a big part her music making process. As had Jonny Dollar, up until his untimely passing in 2009.

“They are my partners,” Cherry said of Booga and Jonny in 1996.

“I've been working with Booga Bear since way back when I first started writing. Jonny Dollar I met around when we were doing 'Manchild' and then when we went to do the Homebrew album. We were gonna use him mainly as an engineer but we ended up writing a lot together and we've just stuck to it."

While Cherry is a big fan of changing things up and experimenting with sound and styles wherever possible, she also sees the benefit in maintaining a stable creative core to ensure her musical journey doesn’t end up spread too thin.

“I'm really grateful to be able to maintain a relationship with those two for as long as we have. I think it's been a big part of the project having an identity.

"Especially as a solo person, you can end up being in different kind of stables, ending up with thing that sound like a lot of other things.”