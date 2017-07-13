The J Files

Paul Kelly

Primary tabs

paul_kelly_jfiles_900x506.jpg
Presenter: 
Henry Wagons

The J Files: Thursday, 13 July - Original (pun7mxKqLJ)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 13 July - Repeat (puLJOyR5nQ)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 11:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 13 July - On-demand (pur7oxKqmQ)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 13:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @HenryWagons

Paul Kelly

Submitted by nicklangley on Mon, 07/10/2017 - 16:43
Index Title: 
Paul Kelly
Author: 
Dan Condon
Artist: 
Paul Kelly
Introduction: 
Paul Kelly is widely considered to be Australia’s greatest songwriter. We don’t need to tell you why; his music speaks for itself.
Body: 

For around 40 years, Kelly has written and sung stories that have become engrained in our national identity. Songs we grew up with, songs we fell in love to and songs that make us feel proud to be Australian, though his music has never come across as nationalistic.

And he’s still going strong. He’ll release his 23rd studio album, Life Is Fine, next month and play at the biggest festival in the country – Splendour In The Grass – where he’ll assert his influence over music lovers of all ages in what will likely be a singalong for the ages.

In the lead up to this new activity, we celebrate the genius of an artist so many of us hold in such high regard.

Join Henry Wagons for a broad-ranging look at the career of the great Paul Kelly so far, from 8pm Thursday 13 July on Double J. 

Hero Image: 
paul_kelly_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

5 Leftfield Facts About Paul Kelly

Subtitle: 
A different side to Paul Kelly
Image: 
paul-kelly-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Writing about Paul Kelly feels almost futile. How do you pull together the 40-year career of a man broadly considered to be our nation’s greatest songwriter?

He’s done so much. A stack of brilliant records from across the gamut of different genres. An ever-changing live show that makes the largest of rooms and festival stages feel intimate.

Tales about his life, about love, about Australian identity and about rich characters he’s concocted in his head.

There was his incredible book How To Make Gravy and the hugely ambitious, but satisfying, A-Z recordings and shows that accompanied it. As well as the excellent documentary Stories Of Me, which is a rounded telling of his life and career to this date.

Nothing anyone can ever write will match up to what Paul Kelly has already told us through his own work.

So here are a few odd little facts and pieces of wisdom that we’ve uncovered from across Kelly’s interviews with triple j over the years.

He loves footy

paul-kelly-footy-facebook.jpg
From Paul Kelly's Facebook page

Given most of the nation loves Australian Rules football, Paul Kelly’s fondness for the game isn’t surprising in itself.

But, the thing is, he really loves footy.

“I read a newspaper every day, I’m a newspaper addict,” he told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1998. “And, like the late Samuel Beckett, I go straight to the sports pages.”

He’s not just a lover of the game, he’s a bit of a thinker about it as well. Just before his chat with Kingsmill, Kelly had been published in the Fairfax papers offering his thoughts on the then coach of reigning premiers the Adelaide Crows.

“I do write for the paper sometimes,” he says, stating cricket and football as his specialties. “I had a piece published in just before the football season started this year in The Age.

“It's about my theory that Malcolm Blight is, in secret, a Zen master. It was his arcane skill that got Adelaide over the line in last year's AFL.”

“He’s a very unpredictable coach, he’s done some wacky things over the years that have been pretty well documented in the Melbourne press. I've always had a great deal of respect for him. I think he is an interesting thinker about the game.”

In 2015, he took two of his great loves – Shakespeare and footy – and smashed them together for a season opening sonnet.

SONNET TO A NEW SHERRIN

Like as the waves make towards the pebbled shore, 
So does a football hasten to its end, 
Each kick wearing it out a fraction more
Be it drop punt, mongrel, torp or banana bend.
A glory new and in its first sweet flight,
But every time it tumbles on the ground, 
Dull scuffs and mud against its glory fight 
And Time that gave, doth now his gift confound. 
Time does his work by stealth and by degrees
And kick by kick unfolds his tale of woe
With rain and roads and fences, dogs and trees 
And Dubbin cannot stop him, only slow.
And yet, to times, in hope, my verse shall stand, 
Praising thy worth, despite his cruel hand.

He loves hip hop

It’s not a newfound love, either. Paul Kelly has been banging hip hop jams since the beginning.

“Probably since the early 80s when I started hearing things like Grandmaster Flash,” he told Zan Rowe in 2013.

But it was his lengthy stint in the United States, which happened in a particularly strong period in the development t of the genre, that affirmed Kelly’s fascination and love for the music.

“I spent a bit of time in the States in the late 80s and picked up on a lot more of it then – when NWA, EPMD, Biz Markie, LL Cool J first came out - it seemed like a really exciting time,” he said.

“We did a couple of tours in the late 80s and stayed in and did a record [So Much Water So Close to Home] in '89. So, I had a good long stint there. The fella who produced the record, Scott Litt, he was a big hip hop fan too so we were listening to a lot and talking about it a lot.”

“I had a friend who lived in New York, he used to tape stuff off the radio and send me these mixtapes - hip hop tapes. I'd get one or two of those a year over a period of four or five years.”

Kelly believes that there are closer connections between hip hop and folk music than is .
“One of the reasons I probably picked up on hip hop is because it has a lot of connections to folk music,” he said.

“It's a portable music, music that you don't need a whole lot of equipment to make. With folk music you can just pick up a guitar and make a song. With hip hop you can just make up your rhymes with just one beat. 

“Also, I think when I first started hearing hip hop, they were grabbing little bits from other songs - a little sample of this and a sample of that from elsewhere. That was a lot like folk music where little phrases would be recycled. There was a common pool of imagery or phrases or lines that would reappear from song to song.

"Folk music to me always had a kind of sampling feel about it.

“That patchwork, knitting something together from a whole lot of motley elements that all made sense to me in terms of the music I started to pick up ob. That carries through to my songs, I often nick a little phrase from somewhere else. Take a line and change it a little bit.”

He also conceded that his unique vocal delivery shares a musical sensibility with a lot of rappers.

“I have a bit of a talky singing style. I sometimes fall between talking and singing, that's probably another reason I love hip hop,” he said.

“And good hip hop is always playful with language, that's what I love about it, it's having fun with language. When you get a really good flow going, people are phrasing things across the beat. Always the unexpected thing is coming up. I try and get that in my songs too.”

OK Computer affected him as much as it affected you

In the lead-up to his 1998 record Words and Music, Paul Kelly was quite open about the impact Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer had on him.

“I fell under the spell of OK Computer,” he told Kingsmill in ’98. “A funny thing about that record, it’s one of those records that really gets under your skin. I played it over and over again for weeks and then I realised I didn't know one single word of the album. I could have quoted a line or a lyric and I thought, ‘Well that's interesting’."

RELATED: Classic Albums: Radiohead – OK Computer

The most powerful thing about Kelly’s love for OK Computer? He came to it with absolutely no affection for the band.

“I hated Radiohead,” he said. “I hated ‘Creep’. So, I was resistant to Radiohead for a long time.

The vast majority of his album had already been recorded by the time he fell for Radiohead’s classic, meaning it gave him a sense of validation more so than inspiration. Though he concedes other members of his band may have brought some of their influence to his music.

“I know [guitarist] Shane O’Mara’s been into them for a while, so they probably seeped into the band through him. When the Radiohead record came out and I found out they were a three-guitar band, I thought ‘Ah, that's good. Someone else is doing it.’ It was more like a matter of confirmation.”

An equally surprising fact is that Words and Music is perhaps more distinctly influenced by the work of Prince.

“Pete Luscombe [drums] came into the rehearsal room with a groove and said, ‘How about trying to write something on top of this?’.  It was from Prince’s ‘Sexy MF’. But Prince probably got it from James Brown and I'm sure James got it from somewhere else.”

 

The song ended up being ‘Nothing On My Mind, which has endured as a fan favourite since the album’s release almost 20 years ago.

“The song didn't exist and then he brought that in,” Kelly said. “That’s sort of happened at times in the past, but it's a bit more our approach now. We had a bit of time over the last a couple of years to just jam, really. So the song was a bit of a slow cook. It’s a good noisy song.”

It took seven years to write ‘To Her Door’

Good things come to those who wait, right? It’s not as if Kelly was slaving over the song for all this time, but there was a gulf of time between the writing of the music and the lyrics, which leads us to the frightening realisation that a genuine Australian anthem was so close to never having existed.

“I write lots of music that never gets lyrics to it,” he told Kingsmill in 1998. “I don't generally write lyrics without music, because the lyrics are always determined by the phrasing and the rhythm.

“To call it music is probably a little grand, it's almost like calling yourself a composer. It’s like the musical equivalent of doodling. I get little ideas on the guitar and a sing – or mumble more like it – into a tape recorder, and they just they just pile up, the tapes. Some of them get words to them, some of them just never do. I’ve got tapes since 1976.”

 

"'To Her Door' was a song that was lying around on a tape for seven years before I got words to it. I had forgotten about it and then I played an old tape and there it was. And I thought 'oh, that's pretty good'."

Perhaps one day we’ll see a kind of reverse-Mermaid Avenue if those tapes last as long as Kelly does.

Poetry is everything

Poetry has been a key aspect of Paul Kelly’s life and career right from the start. Before Kelly wrote his first song, the young writer was scratching out poems as he strived to find his voice.

“I didn’t really write my first song until I was around 21,” he told Double J this week. “But I’d been writing before that, short stories and poems, little fragments…

“Not long after I started writing songs, I thought I’d better move from Adelaide to Melbourne… so I did and I really got going in bands in Melbourne and kept going.”

Poetry remains a hugely important aspect of Kelly’s career to this day. Last year he released the brilliant (and underrated) Seven Sonnets and Song, in which he set the work of The Bard Of Avon to music.

 

Next month he releases a new album with a title – plus the lyrics for its title track – taken from the words of a poet as well.

“My new record is called Life Is Fine. The title comes from a Langston Hughes poem. Langston’s an American poet, I put some music to the poem, I made a song out of it which is the last song on the record.

“It seemed like a good title for the whole record too, because this is a collection of songs that I’ve been sort of putting aside for the last few years. I wanted to make an upbeat band record with lots of colour and movement.

“The last few records have been probably bit more melancholy and philosophical, I wanted to make a record that was fun and a record that the record company could call normal.”

Paul Kelly’s Hi-5

Subtitle: 
The songs that changed Paul Kelly's life
Image: 
paul-kelly-1600x917-2.jpg
Body: 

Back in 1993, Richard Kingsmill asked Paul Kelly to select five songs that changed his life.

He’s been back since, telling Zan about five great songs with memorable talking bits in them and the five hip hop songs he was loving at the time, but this was a far broader look at how music shaped Kelly as an artist.

Here are the five songs that were so impactful to Paul Kelly through his career.

Johnny Horton – ‘The Battle Of New Orleans’

 

I don't know much about Johnny Horton. You asked me to pick five songs that changed my life, I think that’s different to picking five songs that you’d take to a desert island. I'm picking this one because it's probably one of the earliest songs I remember and I could have picked either ‘My Boomerang Won’t Come Back’, ‘We Have To Sink The Bismarck’, or this one.

It’s one of the first songs I remember on the radio. My sister bought the record and we just flogged it over and over again

There was just such vivid imagery in it. How they stick the powder up the alligators behind and the alligator loses his mind…

I had no idea what the song was about at the time, or the story of it or what the song was all about. I just loved the way that the words ran together.

Linton Kwesi Johnson – ‘Inglan Is A Bitch’

 

I’m probably picking that song from amongst a group of songs I listened to in the early 80s. I guess it brings back a time for me of listening to U-Roy and Prince Far I, a lot of dub reggae.

What knocked me out about Linton Kwesi Johnson was that it was political, poetic and had a really deep groove. And beautiful brass lines. The one record I remember particularly was Dread Beat an’ Blood, but ‘Inglan Is A Bitch’ wasn’t off that, it was off the first one, Bass Culture.

Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass – ‘The Lonely Bull’

 

I think my mother brought home a double record set of Herb Alpert. I was learning piano at the time. All of us children had to learn some instrument, I was learning piano and then I begged my parents to let me learn the trumpet because of this record. It had ‘The Lonely Bull’ on it, ‘Tijuana Taxi’, ‘El Lobo’, ‘Maine’… a whole lot of songs I fell in love with.

‘The Lonely Bull’ was the one song where I used to lie down with the lights off and listen to it and imagine that I was playing the trumpet on this song to thousands of people. So, I guess it’s probably the song that got me into show business.

I did them all through high school. I did five years of trumpet. I played in the school band. I carried it around with me for a year or two after I left school on my travels, but I lost the discipline of playing it. You have to keep it up every day otherwise you lose your lip.

Singing came later for me. Singing was something I had to do to get my songs across. Then I got more interested in singing in itself, as a craft, later.  

Elvis Presley – ‘Blue Moon’

 

This is probably when I really discovered Elvis. Elvis was always around. Elvis was so ubiquitous that I guess I never really noticed him until I listened to The Sun Sessions in 1976 and Blue Moon was just one of those songs that I played over and over again. It’s one of the spookiest songs I ever heard.  

It was like the key to Elvis. He did good stuff all through each decade, he always did some good stuff along with some rubbish.

This brings back a time when I first moved to Melbourne. There's a lot of music that I heard at that time that was a revelation to me. Jonathan Richman, John Cale’s Paris 1919. Iggy Pop. And it was the first time I discovered the Beach Boys, really.

Frank Sinatra – ‘All The Way’

 

I think anyone who aspires to be a singer at some stage has to fully study Frank for his effortless artistry. That song in particular was interesting to me, because I was asked to sing at my cousin's wedding and I set out to master the guitar chords to that song from the Frank Sinatra songbook.

I didn't quite master singing and playing those guitar chords at the same time, so I sang an Otis Redding song instead.

But I learnt a whole lot of new chords from working out Frank Sinatra songs. They’re tough chords because they're quite beautiful. Chords I’ve never played before. Augmented and diminished and flattened fifth and minor sevenths and things like that.

So a couple of them have started to creep in here and there. But not too many major sevenths. That’s a chord to avoid.

He seems to talk to the listener very directly and very conversationally. You don't notice the artifice in what he does. In talking about Frank you have to go back to Bing Crosby, who really started that off in terms of singing very intimately into a microphone. Frank picked it up from where Bing left off and took it further. I guess [he made it] tougher.

Related content: 
Paul Kelly thanks local bottle shop for his biggest album
Scribble Live Details: 
Board id: 2619975 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: 
Open