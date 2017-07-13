Writing about Paul Kelly feels almost futile. How do you pull together the 40-year career of a man broadly considered to be our nation’s greatest songwriter?

He’s done so much. A stack of brilliant records from across the gamut of different genres. An ever-changing live show that makes the largest of rooms and festival stages feel intimate.

Tales about his life, about love, about Australian identity and about rich characters he’s concocted in his head.

There was his incredible book How To Make Gravy and the hugely ambitious, but satisfying, A-Z recordings and shows that accompanied it. As well as the excellent documentary Stories Of Me, which is a rounded telling of his life and career to this date.

Nothing anyone can ever write will match up to what Paul Kelly has already told us through his own work.

So here are a few odd little facts and pieces of wisdom that we’ve uncovered from across Kelly’s interviews with triple j over the years.

He loves footy

From Paul Kelly's Facebook page

Given most of the nation loves Australian Rules football, Paul Kelly’s fondness for the game isn’t surprising in itself.

But, the thing is, he really loves footy.

“I read a newspaper every day, I’m a newspaper addict,” he told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1998. “And, like the late Samuel Beckett, I go straight to the sports pages.”

He’s not just a lover of the game, he’s a bit of a thinker about it as well. Just before his chat with Kingsmill, Kelly had been published in the Fairfax papers offering his thoughts on the then coach of reigning premiers the Adelaide Crows.

“I do write for the paper sometimes,” he says, stating cricket and football as his specialties. “I had a piece published in just before the football season started this year in The Age.

“It's about my theory that Malcolm Blight is, in secret, a Zen master. It was his arcane skill that got Adelaide over the line in last year's AFL.”

“He’s a very unpredictable coach, he’s done some wacky things over the years that have been pretty well documented in the Melbourne press. I've always had a great deal of respect for him. I think he is an interesting thinker about the game.”

In 2015, he took two of his great loves – Shakespeare and footy – and smashed them together for a season opening sonnet.

SONNET TO A NEW SHERRIN

Like as the waves make towards the pebbled shore,

So does a football hasten to its end,

Each kick wearing it out a fraction more

Be it drop punt, mongrel, torp or banana bend.

A glory new and in its first sweet flight,

But every time it tumbles on the ground,

Dull scuffs and mud against its glory fight

And Time that gave, doth now his gift confound.

Time does his work by stealth and by degrees

And kick by kick unfolds his tale of woe

With rain and roads and fences, dogs and trees

And Dubbin cannot stop him, only slow.

And yet, to times, in hope, my verse shall stand,

Praising thy worth, despite his cruel hand.

He loves hip hop

It’s not a newfound love, either. Paul Kelly has been banging hip hop jams since the beginning.

“Probably since the early 80s when I started hearing things like Grandmaster Flash,” he told Zan Rowe in 2013.

But it was his lengthy stint in the United States, which happened in a particularly strong period in the development t of the genre, that affirmed Kelly’s fascination and love for the music.

“I spent a bit of time in the States in the late 80s and picked up on a lot more of it then – when NWA, EPMD, Biz Markie, LL Cool J first came out - it seemed like a really exciting time,” he said.

“We did a couple of tours in the late 80s and stayed in and did a record [So Much Water So Close to Home] in '89. So, I had a good long stint there. The fella who produced the record, Scott Litt, he was a big hip hop fan too so we were listening to a lot and talking about it a lot.”

“I had a friend who lived in New York, he used to tape stuff off the radio and send me these mixtapes - hip hop tapes. I'd get one or two of those a year over a period of four or five years.”

Kelly believes that there are closer connections between hip hop and folk music than is .

“One of the reasons I probably picked up on hip hop is because it has a lot of connections to folk music,” he said.

“It's a portable music, music that you don't need a whole lot of equipment to make. With folk music you can just pick up a guitar and make a song. With hip hop you can just make up your rhymes with just one beat.

“Also, I think when I first started hearing hip hop, they were grabbing little bits from other songs - a little sample of this and a sample of that from elsewhere. That was a lot like folk music where little phrases would be recycled. There was a common pool of imagery or phrases or lines that would reappear from song to song.

"Folk music to me always had a kind of sampling feel about it.

“That patchwork, knitting something together from a whole lot of motley elements that all made sense to me in terms of the music I started to pick up ob. That carries through to my songs, I often nick a little phrase from somewhere else. Take a line and change it a little bit.”

He also conceded that his unique vocal delivery shares a musical sensibility with a lot of rappers.

“I have a bit of a talky singing style. I sometimes fall between talking and singing, that's probably another reason I love hip hop,” he said.

“And good hip hop is always playful with language, that's what I love about it, it's having fun with language. When you get a really good flow going, people are phrasing things across the beat. Always the unexpected thing is coming up. I try and get that in my songs too.”

OK Computer affected him as much as it affected you

In the lead-up to his 1998 record Words and Music, Paul Kelly was quite open about the impact Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer had on him.

“I fell under the spell of OK Computer,” he told Kingsmill in ’98. “A funny thing about that record, it’s one of those records that really gets under your skin. I played it over and over again for weeks and then I realised I didn't know one single word of the album. I could have quoted a line or a lyric and I thought, ‘Well that's interesting’."

The most powerful thing about Kelly’s love for OK Computer? He came to it with absolutely no affection for the band.

“I hated Radiohead,” he said. “I hated ‘Creep’. So, I was resistant to Radiohead for a long time.

The vast majority of his album had already been recorded by the time he fell for Radiohead’s classic, meaning it gave him a sense of validation more so than inspiration. Though he concedes other members of his band may have brought some of their influence to his music.

“I know [guitarist] Shane O’Mara’s been into them for a while, so they probably seeped into the band through him. When the Radiohead record came out and I found out they were a three-guitar band, I thought ‘Ah, that's good. Someone else is doing it.’ It was more like a matter of confirmation.”

An equally surprising fact is that Words and Music is perhaps more distinctly influenced by the work of Prince.

“Pete Luscombe [drums] came into the rehearsal room with a groove and said, ‘How about trying to write something on top of this?’. It was from Prince’s ‘Sexy MF’. But Prince probably got it from James Brown and I'm sure James got it from somewhere else.”

The song ended up being ‘Nothing On My Mind, which has endured as a fan favourite since the album’s release almost 20 years ago.

“The song didn't exist and then he brought that in,” Kelly said. “That’s sort of happened at times in the past, but it's a bit more our approach now. We had a bit of time over the last a couple of years to just jam, really. So the song was a bit of a slow cook. It’s a good noisy song.”

It took seven years to write ‘To Her Door’

Good things come to those who wait, right? It’s not as if Kelly was slaving over the song for all this time, but there was a gulf of time between the writing of the music and the lyrics, which leads us to the frightening realisation that a genuine Australian anthem was so close to never having existed.

“I write lots of music that never gets lyrics to it,” he told Kingsmill in 1998. “I don't generally write lyrics without music, because the lyrics are always determined by the phrasing and the rhythm.

“To call it music is probably a little grand, it's almost like calling yourself a composer. It’s like the musical equivalent of doodling. I get little ideas on the guitar and a sing – or mumble more like it – into a tape recorder, and they just they just pile up, the tapes. Some of them get words to them, some of them just never do. I’ve got tapes since 1976.”

"'To Her Door' was a song that was lying around on a tape for seven years before I got words to it. I had forgotten about it and then I played an old tape and there it was. And I thought 'oh, that's pretty good'."

Perhaps one day we’ll see a kind of reverse-Mermaid Avenue if those tapes last as long as Kelly does.

Poetry is everything

Poetry has been a key aspect of Paul Kelly’s life and career right from the start. Before Kelly wrote his first song, the young writer was scratching out poems as he strived to find his voice.

“I didn’t really write my first song until I was around 21,” he told Double J this week. “But I’d been writing before that, short stories and poems, little fragments…

“Not long after I started writing songs, I thought I’d better move from Adelaide to Melbourne… so I did and I really got going in bands in Melbourne and kept going.”

Poetry remains a hugely important aspect of Kelly’s career to this day. Last year he released the brilliant (and underrated) Seven Sonnets and Song, in which he set the work of The Bard Of Avon to music.

Next month he releases a new album with a title – plus the lyrics for its title track – taken from the words of a poet as well.

“My new record is called Life Is Fine. The title comes from a Langston Hughes poem. Langston’s an American poet, I put some music to the poem, I made a song out of it which is the last song on the record.

“It seemed like a good title for the whole record too, because this is a collection of songs that I’ve been sort of putting aside for the last few years. I wanted to make an upbeat band record with lots of colour and movement.

“The last few records have been probably bit more melancholy and philosophical, I wanted to make a record that was fun and a record that the record company could call normal.”