Paul KellySubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 07/10/2017 - 16:43
For around 40 years, Kelly has written and sung stories that have become engrained in our national identity. Songs we grew up with, songs we fell in love to and songs that make us feel proud to be Australian, though his music has never come across as nationalistic.
And he’s still going strong. He’ll release his 23rd studio album, Life Is Fine, next month and play at the biggest festival in the country – Splendour In The Grass – where he’ll assert his influence over music lovers of all ages in what will likely be a singalong for the ages.
In the lead up to this new activity, we celebrate the genius of an artist so many of us hold in such high regard.
Join Henry Wagons for a broad-ranging look at the career of the great Paul Kelly so far, from 8pm Thursday 13 July on Double J.