Pavement didn’t set out to be one of the most influential rock bands of the ‘90s, nor to become the vanguard of the ‘indie rock’ genre that they’re still credited with helping instigate all these years later.
They were music lovers who worshipped bands on the fringes and made music accordingly, yet for reasons out of their collective control they somehow briefly captured the zeitgeist in an effortless, laissez-faire manner that still influences generations of musicians to this day.
During their reign they were labelled ‘slackers’ by all and sundry – bandied in a derogatory manner by some, while to others being a massive term of endearment – but they prided themselves on their work ethic towards both their craft and the basic protocols of being a band.
Pavement just didn’t care for compromising the artistic in the search for the commercial, nor any of the affectations that so often seem synonymous with success in the rock’n’roll realms.
These accidental heroes burned brightly for precisely one decade and left behind five albums and change of gloriously languid music and cryptic stream-of-consciousness wordplay, and it all started with two bored schoolmates in Stockton, California.
