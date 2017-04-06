The J Files

Pavement

Henry Wagons

Pavement - Original (puoznxM167)

Original
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 6 April - On-demand (pukQ0L2kAQ)

On-demand
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 12:00
02:00:00
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 12:00
Twitter: @HenryWagons

Pavement

Submitted by nicklangley on Mon, 04/03/2017 - 16:19
Pavement
Steve Bell
Pavement
You can’t talk about ‘90s indie rock without mentioning Pavement.
Body: 

Pavement didn’t set out to be one of the most influential rock bands of the ‘90s, nor to become the vanguard of the ‘indie rock’ genre that they’re still credited with helping instigate all these years later.

They were music lovers who worshipped bands on the fringes and made music accordingly, yet for reasons out of their collective control they somehow briefly captured the zeitgeist in an effortless, laissez-faire manner that still influences generations of musicians to this day.

During their reign they were labelled ‘slackers’ by all and sundry – bandied in a derogatory manner by some, while to others being a massive term of endearment – but they prided themselves on their work ethic towards both their craft and the basic protocols of being a band.

Pavement just didn’t care for compromising the artistic in the search for the commercial, nor any of the affectations that so often seem synonymous with success in the rock’n’roll realms.

These accidental heroes burned brightly for precisely one decade and left behind five albums and change of gloriously languid music and cryptic stream-of-consciousness wordplay, and it all started with two bored schoolmates in Stockton, California.

Hear the Pavement J Files from 8pm tonight on Double J

pavement_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

Don’t Worry, We’re In No Hurry

Pavement's slow beginnings
Pavement-Perfect-Sound-Forever-EP-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

“These guys knew exactly what they were doing. The anti-guitar solos, disaffected vocals, instantly memorable lyrical non-sequiturs and unmade song structures — these weren't so much statements as pop-culture indictments.”
NPR, 2010

Stephen Malkmus and Scott Kannberg were schoolmates at Stockton’s Davis Elementary in the late-‘70s. They first became friends on the school soccer team but gravitated back towards each other years later due to their shared love of ‘outsider’ music.

At first this just meant disparate bands like Devo, B-52s, Kiss and Rush. But they soon bonded a love of punk and hardcore – particularly the then burgeoning American DIY scene featuring bands such as Black Flag, Dead Kennedys, D.O.A. and Circle Jerks – which in turn encouraged them to pick up instruments and have a go themselves.

By the time they became proficient enough at their instruments, their musical horizons had expanded to take in acts such as early R.E.M., Echo & The Bunnymen, New Order, The Replacements, The Fall, Swell Maps and The Clean. So their initial influences were pilfered from all over the place.

 

It was a slow process but, after a few false starts with fledgling bands and various stints away at college, the pair reconvened in Stockton in 1988 and started jamming again in earnest.

Soon they had a handful of songs they liked enough to record for posterity. While a defiantly DIY affair from the outset, Pavement was initially only meant to be a studio project. This meant they needed to find a studio.

The cheapest geographically convenient one they could find belonged to a fried, old rock drummer name Gary Young who had a recording set-up at his house. So, in January, 1989, they set about recording the tracks which would make up their debut EP Slay Tracks (1933 – 1969).

Apropos of nothing Young – who was older than the pair and had no frame of reference for the music they were making – added some drums to a couple of the tracks, and the session was over in four hours.

The results were experimental, lo-fi and scrappy, but that was cool. Nobody was really meant to hear it. Malkmus left the very next day for a six-month backpacking trip to Europe, leaving Kannberg behind with the recordings. He designed a cover for the five-track single, got a thousand copies pressed and started sending them out to fanzines and independent labels.

The response was both immediate and surprising.

People really latched on to these discordant songs and word spread quickly, to the point that when Malkmus heard one of these early Pavement tracks playing in an Austrian record shop, he wasn’t even aware the single had been released. They still don’t know how that happened because no copies were sent to mainland Europe.

 

They hadn’t even put their names on the single – preferring to go by the handles S.M. and Spiral Stairs – and in this pre-internet era, nobody knew anything about the band or where it was from. This gave them an aura of mystique from the get-go which no doubt helped pique people’s curiosity further.

Pavement were already a band in demand, yet far from being an actual band.

Perfect Sound Forever

Pavement become a live band and (briefly) crossover
pavement-90s-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

“Pavement really weren't trying. They simply shrugged at external notions of success and got back to making the record. And if the world thought it pretty and embraced it, or thought it ugly and shunned it, so be it.”
The Quietus, 2014

When Malkmus returned from his travels, he reunited with Kannberg and they quickly whipped up the next batch of songs at Young’s studio (without the drummer’s participation this time).

They released these recordings as the six-track Demolition Plot J-7 7” on Chicago indie label Drag City in 1990.

 

By this time, the itinerant Malkmus had gravitated back to America’s east coast. So, from very early on, the Pavement members rarely lived on the same side of the country, let alone in the same city.

When the second release was well-received a third was a no-brainer, so Young was roped back in to both drum on and record the Perfect Sound Forever 10”.

By this stage Drag City was keen for the band to tour, so what had started as a hobby soon needed to become a proper band. The only problem was that Young was constantly off the rails. If he wasn’t falling down drunk, he was doing headstands mid-song. Basically anything except keeping time.

 

He had his endearing side – he added a performance art aspect to the live Pavement experience, often greeting fans as they entered the venue for shows and handing out weird souvenirs – but was holding them back musically.

Soon enough a second drummer/roadie Bob Nastanovich – a former college mate and current roomie with Malkmus in New York – was added to the ranks.

I was kind of afraid to go onstage and didn’t know what to do, so I drank a lot to make up for that.

Stephen Malkmus — The Music, 2010

The live shows started sloppily and never really slickened for the duration of the band’s life, the ramshackle nature a huge part of their immense appeal.

The members enjoyed jamming immensely, but never really embraced the whole rehearsal thing.

They were rarely in the same place except for during tours and studio sessions anyway.

“I used to be more of a controller in recording and knew what I wanted to do in the studio, so that was one thing,” Malkmus later recalled to The Music of the Pavement live experience.

“But at the shows I wasn’t confident at all – I was on the same footing as everyone else really, and I was kind of afraid to go onstage and didn’t know what to do, so I drank a lot to make up for that…

“So the live thing was more democratic I guess, to the point of anarchy”.

Despite the haphazard nature of their early gigs, things still grew quickly. With Malkmus and Kannberg both on a writing streak, songs were coming thick and fast.

By the time their debut album Slanted & Enchanted appeared on burgeoning New York label Matador in 1992, the band had an almost unstoppable momentum.

The album was later hailed by Allmusic as “one of the most influential albums of the ‘90s” and “the quintessential indie rock album” by Rolling Stone.

The record was ragged, weird and unique but people in the underground loved it anyway.

 

“With a record like Slanted & Enchanted that was so much a timing thing, along with the fact that its flaws are a big part of what makes it good,” Malkmus would later tell GQ’s Chuck Klosterman.

“It’s not like some Radiohead record, where the whole thing is good, our records aren’t good in that way. Our records are more attitude and style, sort of in a punk way.”

Pavement were by now touring the world and getting prime slots on events like Reading Festival (playing just before Nirvana’s famous set which began with Kurt Cobain in a wheelchair in ’92).

A huge run supporting Sonic Youth on the Pretty Fucking Dirty tour also found them a whole new audience of open ears.  Yet they still weren’t buying into the whole “rock star” caper.

By the time they reconvened to record their second album Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain there had been numerous changes to the band’s membership, resulting in the “classic” Pavement line-up.

Young had been kicked out after one drunken indiscretion too many and replaced by Steve West, Mark Ibold had joined on bass, while Nastovich had been retained as second percussionist and onstage cheerleader, adding a different element of chaos to proceedings.

A killer EP, Watery, Domestic, dropped in late-’92, but it was their ‘94’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain which really caught the world’s attention.

 

Imaginations were sparked by its lead single ‘Cut Your Hair’, a cynical jab at the music industry which showcased a more accessible, modern rock side to the band.

It was briefly omnipresent on the radio and its flippant, low-budget clip was plastered all over MTV, further consolidating Pavement’s everyman image.

The album had an overtly more melodic and mellow vibe.

“For the most part it was me playing to what I thought were our strengths at the time,” Malkmus told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1994. “Knowing the people in the band and trying to riff off the last record Slanted & Enchanted, to not record the same record again.

“And just listening to different music… you don’t want to just play the same music your whole life because you’re always changing.

"Like people who always play hardcore their whole life. I mean, hardcore punk was the music of my youth, from when I was 14, 16 to 20. I still like the occasional jolt of listening to it, but as I get older I’m playing slower. So, for me, slowing down is just a sign of being truthful to myself.”

You don’t want to just play the same music your whole life because you’re always changing.

Stephen Malkmus — triple j, 1994

This was the same year young troubadour Beck released his massive single ‘Loser’ and the ‘slacker’ movement became a conceptual force.

Pavement suddenly found themselves poster boys for a genre they didn’t really understand, let alone associate with.

They certainly had a lackadaisical image, but by this time they were touring relentlessly, and while they weren’t massive fans of pre-production they certainly gave their all in the studio.

Around this time there were abundant rumours of a major label bidding war for their signatures, despite the band being happy with their label lot.

These whispers have often been labelled apocryphal, but in a post-Nirvana landscape where bands like Jesus Lizard and Royal Trux were snapped up by labels looking for the mythical “next big thing”, it seems impossible that the rampant A&R hordes didn’t have Pavement on their radar.

But Pavement were happy that Matador by now had major label distribution so they had the best of both worlds. Besides, very few of the bands they grew up worshipping had been on big labels, so why would that be something they aspired to?

 

 

At this stage their only real foe was Billy Corgan, who’d taken offence to a throwaway line in the single ‘Range Life’;

Out on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins/Nature kids, they don’t have no function/I don’t understand what they mean/And I could really give a fuck.’

Corgan prissily had Pavement thrown off the bill of the ’94 line-up of Lollapalooza that Smashing Pumpkins were headlining, but this seemed to delight them rather than cause any angst. Being angry just wasn’t in the Pavement DNA.

Quarantine The Past

Subtitle: 
Image: 
Body: 

Butt-Head: They need to try harder.
Beavis:  Yeah, yeah, it's like, they're not even trying! Come on, come on! I want you to start over again, and this time, try! 
Butt-Head: I think these guys are just lazy.
Beavis & Butt-Head, 1995

To many, Pavement were always destined to be a cult proposition. But they were seriously on the brink of crossing over when they gathered in Memphis in late-’94 to record what would become their third album, Wowee Zowee.

 

It’s a sprawling and divisive record, hailed as genius by many at the time, but far too wilfully difficult to reach an audience of any sizable proportions.

Although a fascinating album of rare depth, there were certainly no catchy singles on Wowee Zowee – even its unwieldy 18-track running order made it a difficult proposition for many – and it was seen by many as a big “fuck you” to the corporate world upon its release in 1995.

We weren’t going to do anything really, really lame or embarrassing to be successful.

Bob Nastanovich — Pavement's Wowee Zowee (33 1/3), 2010

But, to the band, it merely represented what they saw as their best foot forward at the time, with no ulterior motives whatsoever.

At the end of the day Pavement were just ambitious artistically but not commercially.

“We didn’t really put any thought into the fact that [Wowee Zowee] was complicated, not as easy to swallow as Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain,” Nastanovich told Bryan Charles for his 33 1/3 book Wowee Zowee.

“That was Pavement. We had all those songs, we were happy with all those songs and happy with the way they were recorded. We thought they were all good and wanted to put them all out…

“There were never any feelings like, ‘No, we don’t want to be successful’. We wanted to be as successful as possible within the confines of our collective taste. We weren’t going to do anything really, really lame or embarrassing to be successful.”

 

Critics of the day certainly fuelled these perceptions that Wowee Zowee was the sound of a band reversing at full speed away from the spotlight.

The Rolling Stone review of the album started, “What does a defiantly anti-corporate rock band do when it starts getting too much attention? It retreats”, and concluded, “Maybe this album is a radical message to the corporate rock ogre – or maybe Pavement are simply afraid to succeed.”

Matador co-founder Chris Lombardi certainly agreed.

“There was an ambivalence: they didn’t necessarily want to go for the brass ring,” he told Charles.

Danny Goldberg – then head of major label Warner who were handling Wowee Zowee’s distribution – was also dismissive of the album’s commercial potential, meaning label enthusiasm dwindled before it had really even started.

On a brighter note Pavement did get to play on the by then flailing Lollapalooza tour in ’95, infamously getting pelted off the stage with mud by drunken West Virginian wasters who didn’t appreciate Wowee Zowee’s cruisy stoner jams.

 

Kannberg took the time to flip off and then moon the mud-caked protagonists before the band wandered happily offstage, seemingly unoffended and mainly just content to be out of the firing line.

Everything’s Ending Here

The end of Pavement
pavement-2010-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

“To most of the populace, they were a band with a funny name, one minor MTV hit (1994's Cut Your Hair), and a lot of abstract credibility among people who get mad at the radio.”
GQ, 2010

The Pavement story continued for another four years and spawned two more fine albums – 1997’s Brighten The Corners and 1999’s Terror Twilight – but by now the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Being in the band just wasn’t as fun anymore, especially as far as Malkmus was concerned, and that had been the band’s whole rationale pretty much from the get-go. He had no real concerns about the band having run its course, he was just after a fresh start.

“I always felt it would be hard to go overground with what we were doing,” Malkmus told Rob Jovanovic for his book Perfect Sound Forever. “I was okay with that. I totally understood that to be part of the underground, to survive as an underground band, would be hard work.”

 

Kannberg, for his part, certainly feels that uncontrollable factors like timing held back Pavement’s commercial success rather than any internal sabotage.

“I don’t know, I think if that song (final single ‘Major Leagues’) came out three or four years prior, it could have been as big as Weezer or Smashing Pumpkins,” he told Vulture.

“But we didn’t have management: we just got together and jammed, made a record, went on tour and then went back to our lives because we all lived in different cities and were happy doing what we were doing.

"Those bands had management and they all wanted to be rock stars.”

Malkmus also used Weezer as a commercial touchstone when reflecting on Pavement’s legacy to The Music during the 2010 reunion.

“The commercial aspect of music was not foremost in the band’s mind,” he laughed.

“There could have been a better effort maybe – even with the content we had – to frame it in a way that could make us as popular as Weezer or something like that.

“But if you want to talk about writing hits, it just didn’t matter – our label and our videos and our image was not very focussed; there wasn’t any real effort to do that.

The commercial aspect of music was not foremost in the band’s mind.

Stephen Malkmus — The Music, 2010

“And it was popular enough, you know? Even the birth of it and the things we were able to do – which was travel with a soundman and sleep in hotels – was probably all we expected in our wildest dreams, coming from where we did.

"Not like we came from the slums of Detroit or anything, but just in terms of the music world and what was popular anyway and the kind of bands that we liked and what they did.”

Pavement sprung up from a land of DIY ideals and hand-printed fanzines and were happy to stay in that world (or thereabouts).

A loose coalition of genuine music lovers who saw the music industry as a necessary evil to be tolerated rather than an aspirational realm to be pandered to or conquered.

This approach freed them up to make the music they loved without compromise, their goals artistic rather than commercial.

They left us with a body of work that’s fun and fulfilling and timeless in its appeal, a legacy still filtering to the right ears in the margins and influencing generations of bands and artists to this day with both its music and its attitude.

They might not have had the commercial victories of some of their contemporaries, but if you’d given those two young hardcore fans a choice back at the outset, you’d reckon they would have signed on for the Pavement adventure in a heartbeat. 

