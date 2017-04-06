“Pavement really weren't trying. They simply shrugged at external notions of success and got back to making the record. And if the world thought it pretty and embraced it, or thought it ugly and shunned it, so be it.”

The Quietus, 2014

When Malkmus returned from his travels, he reunited with Kannberg and they quickly whipped up the next batch of songs at Young’s studio (without the drummer’s participation this time).

They released these recordings as the six-track Demolition Plot J-7 7” on Chicago indie label Drag City in 1990.

By this time, the itinerant Malkmus had gravitated back to America’s east coast. So, from very early on, the Pavement members rarely lived on the same side of the country, let alone in the same city.

When the second release was well-received a third was a no-brainer, so Young was roped back in to both drum on and record the Perfect Sound Forever 10”.

By this stage Drag City was keen for the band to tour, so what had started as a hobby soon needed to become a proper band. The only problem was that Young was constantly off the rails. If he wasn’t falling down drunk, he was doing headstands mid-song. Basically anything except keeping time.

He had his endearing side – he added a performance art aspect to the live Pavement experience, often greeting fans as they entered the venue for shows and handing out weird souvenirs – but was holding them back musically.

Soon enough a second drummer/roadie Bob Nastanovich – a former college mate and current roomie with Malkmus in New York – was added to the ranks.

I was kind of afraid to go onstage and didn’t know what to do, so I drank a lot to make up for that. Stephen Malkmus — The Music, 2010

The live shows started sloppily and never really slickened for the duration of the band’s life, the ramshackle nature a huge part of their immense appeal.

The members enjoyed jamming immensely, but never really embraced the whole rehearsal thing.

They were rarely in the same place except for during tours and studio sessions anyway.

“I used to be more of a controller in recording and knew what I wanted to do in the studio, so that was one thing,” Malkmus later recalled to The Music of the Pavement live experience.

“But at the shows I wasn’t confident at all – I was on the same footing as everyone else really, and I was kind of afraid to go onstage and didn’t know what to do, so I drank a lot to make up for that…

“So the live thing was more democratic I guess, to the point of anarchy”.

Despite the haphazard nature of their early gigs, things still grew quickly. With Malkmus and Kannberg both on a writing streak, songs were coming thick and fast.

By the time their debut album Slanted & Enchanted appeared on burgeoning New York label Matador in 1992, the band had an almost unstoppable momentum.

The album was later hailed by Allmusic as “one of the most influential albums of the ‘90s” and “the quintessential indie rock album” by Rolling Stone.

The record was ragged, weird and unique but people in the underground loved it anyway.

“With a record like Slanted & Enchanted that was so much a timing thing, along with the fact that its flaws are a big part of what makes it good,” Malkmus would later tell GQ’s Chuck Klosterman.

“It’s not like some Radiohead record, where the whole thing is good, our records aren’t good in that way. Our records are more attitude and style, sort of in a punk way.”

Pavement were by now touring the world and getting prime slots on events like Reading Festival (playing just before Nirvana’s famous set which began with Kurt Cobain in a wheelchair in ’92).

A huge run supporting Sonic Youth on the Pretty Fucking Dirty tour also found them a whole new audience of open ears. Yet they still weren’t buying into the whole “rock star” caper.

By the time they reconvened to record their second album Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain there had been numerous changes to the band’s membership, resulting in the “classic” Pavement line-up.

Young had been kicked out after one drunken indiscretion too many and replaced by Steve West, Mark Ibold had joined on bass, while Nastovich had been retained as second percussionist and onstage cheerleader, adding a different element of chaos to proceedings.

A killer EP, Watery, Domestic, dropped in late-’92, but it was their ‘94’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain which really caught the world’s attention.

Imaginations were sparked by its lead single ‘Cut Your Hair’, a cynical jab at the music industry which showcased a more accessible, modern rock side to the band.

It was briefly omnipresent on the radio and its flippant, low-budget clip was plastered all over MTV, further consolidating Pavement’s everyman image.

The album had an overtly more melodic and mellow vibe.

“For the most part it was me playing to what I thought were our strengths at the time,” Malkmus told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1994. “Knowing the people in the band and trying to riff off the last record Slanted & Enchanted, to not record the same record again.

“And just listening to different music… you don’t want to just play the same music your whole life because you’re always changing.

"Like people who always play hardcore their whole life. I mean, hardcore punk was the music of my youth, from when I was 14, 16 to 20. I still like the occasional jolt of listening to it, but as I get older I’m playing slower. So, for me, slowing down is just a sign of being truthful to myself.”

You don’t want to just play the same music your whole life because you’re always changing. Stephen Malkmus — triple j, 1994

This was the same year young troubadour Beck released his massive single ‘Loser’ and the ‘slacker’ movement became a conceptual force.

Pavement suddenly found themselves poster boys for a genre they didn’t really understand, let alone associate with.

They certainly had a lackadaisical image, but by this time they were touring relentlessly, and while they weren’t massive fans of pre-production they certainly gave their all in the studio.

Around this time there were abundant rumours of a major label bidding war for their signatures, despite the band being happy with their label lot.

These whispers have often been labelled apocryphal, but in a post-Nirvana landscape where bands like Jesus Lizard and Royal Trux were snapped up by labels looking for the mythical “next big thing”, it seems impossible that the rampant A&R hordes didn’t have Pavement on their radar.

But Pavement were happy that Matador by now had major label distribution so they had the best of both worlds. Besides, very few of the bands they grew up worshipping had been on big labels, so why would that be something they aspired to?

At this stage their only real foe was Billy Corgan, who’d taken offence to a throwaway line in the single ‘Range Life’;

‘Out on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins/Nature kids, they don’t have no function/I don’t understand what they mean/And I could really give a fuck.’

Corgan prissily had Pavement thrown off the bill of the ’94 line-up of Lollapalooza that Smashing Pumpkins were headlining, but this seemed to delight them rather than cause any angst. Being angry just wasn’t in the Pavement DNA.