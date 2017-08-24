Pet Shop BoysSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 08/22/2017 - 15:24
Since exploding onto the world stage with their immortal single ‘West End Girls’, the British duo have delivered over a dozen albums of artful, progressive, perfect pop music.
Their skill for marrying complex, broadminded musical ideas with immediate earworm hooks helped make the pop charts a far more interesting place through the 80s and 90s. Today, the band continue to dazzle us with their vision over 30 years since their inception.
Join Lindsay McDougall for a celebration of some of the most exciting pop music ever produced on the Pet Shop Boys J Files, Thursday 24 August from 8pm on Double J.