Once you know the Pet Shop Boys, you’ll spot one of their songs within seconds. Yes, Tennant’s distinctive singing style is a very big part of that, but their shiny, rigid, artful take on pop music is identifiable even without the vocals.

Their 80s material is so typical of that era of pop music. And it’s an era that Tennant believed copped a fair bit of untoward criticism and snobbery in the 90s.

“I think the early 80s is a very, very underrated period for music,” he said. “That period between 1981 and 1984, you had all that hip hop happening, but at the same time you had all these British groups like The Human League, Soft Cell and Culture Club.

The 80s was a forward-looking time, musically. Because people were trying to extend the form of popular music. Neil Tennant

"In America, you had Madonna coming along, this dance-crossover thing was happening.

“I think it was a very powerful time for music, which is a little bit underrated.”

Neil Tennant loves music. And he knows a hell of a lot about it. In his chat with Kingsmill, he espoused some fascinating insights into why the 80s should be held in high regard.

“The 80s was a forward-looking time, musically. Because people were trying to extend the form of popular music. It wasn't a retro time. Even a group like Duran Duran was trying to mix the Sex Pistols with Chic or something.

“People had these post-punk ideas, they had a kind of musical idealism. Not that people don't necessarily have it now, but nowadays a lot of British music, to my ears, is completely retro. I think 'Well, I've heard that 100 times before'.

“The first time you heard ‘Two Tribes’ by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, you could not say 'Oh I've heard that 100 times before'. There was a kind of musical ambition there.”

Tennant also had some observations about how the then-current crop of alternative rock bands of the 1990s would be remembered. He wasn’t mean, but he was less than kind. And, in hindsight, many might argue that he was kind of accurate.

“There's so much, to me, bad guitar music,” he said. “There's obviously some quite good guitar music, but I think in years to come we're going to look back at the 90s and say 'Oh god, all that dreary guitar music. What was all that about?'.

“At the end of the 80s, when the Happy Mondays and Stone Roses came along... I mean, guitar music hasn't really moved beyond the Stone Roses first album. Which itself is just a knock off of The Smiths, really.

I mean, guitar music hasn't really moved beyond the Stone Roses first album. Which itself is just a knock off of The Smiths, really. Neil Tennant

“If you compare The Smiths to a lot of these groups nowadays, like Embrace or whatever, there's no musical advance there whatsoever.”

Though he did express a certain respect for Oasis, who were still riding high despite their divisive Be Here Now.

“Noel Gallagher is a really good, classic, exhilarating songwriter,” Tennant said.

“I don't think there's anything really new there, but he's done it powerfully and it's exhilarating, which is fantastic.

“I always compare him to Stock, Aitken & Waterman.

"Because he seems to have that knack for writing incredibly exhilarating pop songs that, at the same time, are rather derivative. Which is absolutely fine in pop music.

"But a lot of the stuff isn't really, to my ears, that exciting.”

Oasis weren’t the only Britpop band to get a pass in Tennant’s book.

“Every now and then you get a fantastically good experimental record,” he said. “I think Pulp's single 'This is Hardcore' is a really, really fantastic record.

“I think the album [Moon Safari] by Air, the French group, is a really brilliant album. It sort of takes the whole notion of Kraftwerk and easy listening and French pop music and throws them all in together and creates something completely new.

"It's got a sound all of its own, which is something [Pet Shop Boys] always try to do. There's not many groups who have a sound that's completely all of their own, and Air really achieve that on that album.”