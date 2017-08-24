The J Files

Pet Shop Boys

Lindsay McDougall

The J Files: Thursday, 24 August - Original (pur7XLVpr7)

Original
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 24 August - Repeat (pu87WEd34z)

Repeat
Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 24 August - On-demand (puN7b1WREJ)

On-demand
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:00
Since exploding onto the world stage with their immortal single ‘West End Girls’, the British duo have delivered over a dozen albums of artful, progressive, perfect pop music.

Their skill for marrying complex, broadminded musical ideas with immediate earworm hooks helped make the pop charts a far more interesting place through the 80s and 90s. Today, the band continue to dazzle us with their vision over 30 years since their inception.

Join Lindsay McDougall for a celebration of some of the most exciting pop music ever produced on the Pet Shop Boys J Files, Thursday 24 August from 8pm on Double J.

Pet Shop Boys
Double J
Pet Shop Boys
Pet Shop Boys are true dance-pop icons.
Theatrical

In 2017, Pet Shop Boys begin the lengthy process of reissuing each of their 13 albums. The project falls under the umbrella of Ultimate, continuing their 31-year-long trend of naming each of their releases simple, singular words.

In our own concerts, we've always had these big, theatrical elements.

Neil Tennant

They’re not starting at the beginning, nor the end. They’re starting somewhere in the middle with 1999’s Nightlife one of the first three albums they’re re-releasing (Release (2002) and Fundamental (2006) are the others).

Nightlife was a particularly interesting record for the duo.

By Pet Shop Boys’ (admittedly lofty) standards, it wasn’t hugely successful in either a commercial or critical sense.

But it's significant in the band’s story all the same.

In 1998, just before the duo went into the studio to complete Nightlife, Neil Tennant spoke to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill about what they were cooking up.

“We're working with the producer and arranger Craig Armstrong, he did the music for the film Romeo + Juliet,” Tennant said. 

“Some of the songs are part of a musical we've written for the theatre. It's written with a playwright called Jonathan Harvey, who's a very witty, clever young playwright from Liverpool.

“It's set in a club and the music is... well, it's Pet Shop Boys music. It's contemporary dance music. It's not like any other musical.”

The musical did end up eventuating, with Closer to Heaven premiering in London in 2001, two years after Nightlife’s release.

“It's quite a challenging project,” Tennant said. “We're trying to put contemporary music into a musical. So many musicals have the kind of music you get in musicals.

"I went last night to see the first night of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, Whistle Down the Wind, and I can't see why you can't have contemporary music in a musical, rather than pastiche or what have you.”

 

While the thumping, dark dance music that makes up much of the soundtrack to their musical is certainly at odds with what most would expect from a night at the theatre, writing a piece like this was a fairly logical progression for the duo.

“I think musical theatre is such a brilliant form,” Tennant said. “It's such an exciting thing to go and see.

“In our own concerts, we've always had these big, theatrical elements. We've done tours with the people from the English National Opera, we performed for three weeks last year in the Savoy Theatre in London in collaboration with an artist called Sam Taylor-Wood.

"[Writing a musical] is just a logical step for us. It's something we've always wanted to do.

“It's not some sort of pretentious Stephen Sondheim kind of thing. It's Pet Shop Boys pop music. And it's about a world that we know a lot about. The London club world. I think it will be quite an exciting project.”

While Nightlife and Closer To Heaven were the first examples of Pet Shop Boys explicitly making music for the theatre, so much of their career up to that point revolved around incorporating a sense of artistic theatricality into pop music.

“Before that we'd done a tour with Derek Jarman, the filmmaker, who made all the films and designed the costumes. We really like to do theatrical shows.”

 

 

Grateful

Pet Shop Boys have been a relatively consistently operating concern for 36 years. When Tennant spoke to Kingsmill, it had only been around half that. But he was so convincing in his love for what he and Chris Lowe do that it’s no surprise they’ve easily made it this far.

“We're not bored or jaded with it,” he said. “We'll always have something we want to do with the Pet Shop Boys.

“Really, we pretty much enjoy the whole thing. We love writing songs, we love making records, we love creating a show. And we're able to do that.

"It's a pretty exciting thing to be able to do and to have all these resources at your availability. Just to create things from nothing, and also to believe in pop music, to try and bring things into pop music that weren't there before, is really exciting.”

We're not bored or jaded with it. We'll always have something we want to do with the Pet Shop Boys.

Neil Tennant

Keeping things fresh and trying new ideas have been key to keeping the Pet Shop Boys going over all these years. Thus the theatre project.

“We've survived. We're still here. You've got to love what you do. With this theatre project we're doing at the moment, we're trying to reinvent musical theatre.

"I don't know whether we'll succeed, but that's what we're trying to do. It's exciting to have an idea as big as that to get involved with. We always love to collaborate with people on stuff.”

At this stage of Pet Shop Boys’ career, they were already relative veterans in pop music terms. But, thanks partly to a couple of mid-90s smash hits (‘Go West’, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’, ‘Se a vida é (That's the Way Life Is)’) and the enduring power of their biggest hits from 80s, the band found a younger audience.

“Nowadays we have younger people coming along. We've been around for 12 or 13 years, so you get people who are in groups now who were 11 when 'Always On My Mind' was number one. It's quite interesting.

"You get people who are doing things a bit like the Pet Shop Boys. I just sang on Robbie Williams' new album, actually. He said, 'this track sounds just like the Pet Shop Boys, will you come and sing on it?' I didn't think it did sound like the Pet Shop Boys, but it's a very very beautiful song."

 

Though Tennant also credited the Pet Shop Boys’ late-90s popularity to the resurgence of the music that inspired them most profoundly in their formative years.

“The music that Chris and I were influenced by in the beginning has made a major comeback; that early 80s hip hop,” he said.

“That Run DMC record remixed by Jason Nevins is a huge hit. The Beastie Boys have this new record out which reminds me of Afrika Bambaataa and ‘Planet Rock’ and all those kind of 80s New York hip hop records that Chris and I absolutely loved.

“When we first started, in New York we were regarded as part of the New York hip hop scene, because we went to New York and recorded with this guy Bobby Orlando. Our first records were made there, and we used to know a lot of these guys."

Sound

Once you know the Pet Shop Boys, you’ll spot one of their songs within seconds. Yes, Tennant’s distinctive singing style is a very big part of that, but their shiny, rigid, artful take on pop music is identifiable even without the vocals.

 

Their 80s material is so typical of that era of pop music. And it’s an era that Tennant believed copped a fair bit of untoward criticism and snobbery in the 90s.

“I think the early 80s is a very, very underrated period for music,” he said. “That period between 1981 and 1984, you had all that hip hop happening, but at the same time you had all these British groups like The Human League, Soft Cell and Culture Club.

The 80s was a forward-looking time, musically. Because people were trying to extend the form of popular music.

Neil Tennant

"In America, you had Madonna coming along, this dance-crossover thing was happening.

“I think it was a very powerful time for music, which is a little bit underrated.”

Neil Tennant loves music. And he knows a hell of a lot about it. In his chat with Kingsmill, he espoused some fascinating insights into why the 80s should be held in high regard.

“The 80s was a forward-looking time, musically. Because people were trying to extend the form of popular music. It wasn't a retro time. Even a group like Duran Duran was trying to mix the Sex Pistols with Chic or something.

“People had these post-punk ideas, they had a kind of musical idealism. Not that people don't necessarily have it now, but nowadays a lot of British music, to my ears, is completely retro. I think 'Well, I've heard that 100 times before'.

“The first time you heard ‘Two Tribes’ by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, you could not say 'Oh I've heard that 100 times before'. There was a kind of musical ambition there.”

Tennant also had some observations about how the then-current crop of alternative rock bands of the 1990s would be remembered. He wasn’t mean, but he was less than kind. And, in hindsight, many might argue that he was kind of accurate.

“There's so much, to me, bad guitar music,” he said. “There's obviously some quite good guitar music, but I think in years to come we're going to look back at the 90s and say 'Oh god, all that dreary guitar music. What was all that about?'.

“At the end of the 80s, when the Happy Mondays and Stone Roses came along... I mean, guitar music hasn't really moved beyond the Stone Roses first album. Which itself is just a knock off of The Smiths, really. 

I mean, guitar music hasn't really moved beyond the Stone Roses first album. Which itself is just a knock off of The Smiths, really.

Neil Tennant

“If you compare The Smiths to a lot of these groups nowadays, like Embrace or whatever, there's no musical advance there whatsoever.”

Though he did express a certain respect for Oasis, who were still riding high despite their divisive Be Here Now.

“Noel Gallagher is a really good, classic, exhilarating songwriter,” Tennant said.

“I don't think there's anything really new there, but he's done it powerfully and it's exhilarating, which is fantastic.

“I always compare him to Stock, Aitken & Waterman.

"Because he seems to have that knack for writing incredibly exhilarating pop songs that, at the same time, are rather derivative. Which is absolutely fine in pop music.

"But a lot of the stuff isn't really, to my ears, that exciting.”

Oasis weren’t the only Britpop band to get a pass in Tennant’s book.

“Every now and then you get a fantastically good experimental record,” he said. “I think Pulp's single 'This is Hardcore' is a really, really fantastic record.

“I think the album [Moon Safari] by Air, the French group, is a really brilliant album. It sort of takes the whole notion of Kraftwerk and easy listening and French pop music and throws them all in together and creates something completely new.

"It's got a sound all of its own, which is something [Pet Shop Boys] always try to do. There's not many groups who have a sound that's completely all of their own, and Air really achieve that on that album.”

