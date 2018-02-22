For as long as bands have existed, so has the inner turmoil of clashing personalities, arguments and on-tour tension.

It’s become a classic trope for film and TV, and an addictive drama for fans to follow. The reconciliation of a band then makes for a glorious reunion after which fans can say they will die happy.

If you’re looking for that drama within Phoenix, though, you’re out of luck. It’s been almost two decades since their debut album, United, and they’ve playing together for close to three.

Yet when asked if it’s ever been difficult to stay together, Thomas Mars response is very clear cut: “No, very easy. It’s like a brotherhood.”

Friends growing up, Mars, d’Arcy and Mazzalai met while at school in Versailles. Mazzalai told Index Magazine they were the only people at school who had heard of My Bloody Valentine, so “became friends immediately”.

And even though they went on to form a band, friendship was what came first.

“I showed Thomas and Deck that I could play the Pixies' song ‘Where Is My Mind?’ on guitar,” Mazzalai said. “But when I was 16, the chord sequence was too hard for me to play standing up, so I had to do it sitting down. Honestly, I think I joined the band just to hang out with them.”

Brancowitz, Mazzalai's older brother, joined the band a few years later after his previous band, Darlin’, parted ways. (The other two members of Darlin' went on to form Daft Punk, taking their name from a Melody Maker review of Darlin’, which had described their music as “a daft punky thrash”.)

Starting so young meant that they worked out any band angst early on. Mars recognises how lucky they are to have endured without the drama.

“It’s very unique,” he told Rappler. “Most of the bands I know there seems to be a kind of tension. Working together creates tension. But when we were 14, we spent pretty much a year or two only fighting. All the time. So, I think we got it out of our system.”

Instead, they forged a shared goal and discipline out of their similar upbringing and experiences that turned them into a family. Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman, who is also Mars’s cousin by marriage and a Phoenix fan, says it’s one of things he’s admired about Phoenix as a band.

“I remember at his wedding, they were in the midst of all of this playing and recording, and all four of them were huddled in a corner talking and laughing,” Schwartzman told Pitchfork.

“I just remember thinking that most other bands would take a break from each other. It’s unique. That image to me is the overall spirit of the band, and when you’re around that, you’re like, ‘Yeah, it would be fun to be with your friends that you’ve had since you were young.’ That’s what I’ve always admired about them.”

It’s also meant that Phoenix has developed an exceptional song writing process.

Speaking to Ben and Liam on triple j last year, Mars said that the only thing that affected their songwriting wasn’t location or the atmosphere created by night or day, but the four of them being together.

“It’s such unconscious chemistry,” he said.

Brancowitz even likened the four of them to ants. Insignificant separated, but a force together.

"You know ants? They have very minimal tasks but in the end they build these very complex structures,” he told The Guardian. “That's the same for us. Really, I don't remember taking creative decisions, they just happen."

The need for each other also seems to have created a parity between the members of Phoenix. In the same interview with Ben and Liam, Mars corrected Ben and Liam when they described him as Phoenix’s frontman of the band.

“There’s no frontman in Phoenix. It’s a democracy,” he said. “We are either all in the front – actually we prefer to be in the back. When we do photoshoots, it’s a fight to be in the back.”

(He isn’t joking either, a quick search rarely turns up a press photo without all four of them together.)

The same goes for onstage performing, the four of them line up across the strange so neither is foregrounded or a wallflower. Each member is just as important as another.

Their commitment to working as a team rather than with a hierarchy means they leave ego at the door when recording, too. They say they’re at their best when they’ve tired themselves out so much they can’t fly off with self-importance or over-confidence.

“When we are making music it’s like we need to be in some sort of a trance; we need our egos to be tired, we need our bodies to be tired, we need our systems to be so exhausted that there’s no exception,” Mars told Totally Dublin.

“Everything has to come from an exhausted body and then you realise, when you hear it in song, that what you’ve come up with is so different from who you are. That’s what we like most, things that surprise us.”