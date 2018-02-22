PhoenixSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 02/20/2018 - 20:24
There’s the 20-year career they’ve carved out and the six excellent albums that have come throughout it, but there’s also ties to other French world-beaters like Daft Punk and Air that show their fingerprints have been just about everywhere.
Now, as the band return to Australia for their first tour in four years, we’re having a very classy two-hour celebration of their incredible career. Polish up those dance shoes, you don’t want to embarrass yourself in front of these dapper fellows.
Join Gemma Pike for the Phoenix J Files from 8pm, Thursday 22 February