Prince had a lot of people working for him at any one time. Some stayed with him for a while, most probably didn’t. Because Prince moved quickly. He didn’t want things to stay the same for too long. That’s what made so much of his work so ground breaking.

When he was in Australia on the Diamonds and Pearls tour in April of 1992, Prince had his management book out Studio 301 in Sydney. It was pretty standard behaviour.

“Everywhere he toured he booked studios,” Angelique Cooper, who worked at the studio at the time, tells Double J.

Prince was a workaholic and just used to work through the night, every night, and into the day. I don’t know when he would sleep. Angelique Cooper

“Prince was a workaholic and just used to work through the night, every night, and into the day. I don’t know when he would sleep.

"He’d end up on stage and then come straight back into the studio. It was pretty punishing.”

Cooper, along with her colleague Mark Forrester, was drawn into Prince’s world at that time.

“I was a synth programmer and recording programmer and engineer,” she says.

“We spent maybe a week or so working with Prince in the studio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Prince didn’t necessarily have a reason for booking the studio. It was just what he did. He was always working.

“He always wanted tape rolling,” Cooper remembers. “He was always exploring musical ideas. Things would come to his head all the time and he would always just want a studio at hand so he could keep things going and explore and work with his band.”

It was one hell of a band, too. Michael Bland on drums, Sonny T on bass and the incredible Hornheads brass section, to name a few. But Prince always took the lead.

“He’d bring all of the band into the studio and they would just sit out there and jam,” Cooper says.

“He’d probably have something in his head. He’d go and sit at the drums and show the drummer what the feel was. Then he might play a few lines on the bass and then the bass player would take over. Then he’d sit at the piano and basically lead the band through a whole lot of chord changes.

“He’d just explore different chord changes and different rhythms and different feels. He’d never sing, he was just looking at basic tracks. We’d just keep the tape rolling. Every night there was probably about three or four hours of that sort of recording. He was always just fleshing out ideas.”

One night, Cooper was playing around with a keyboard when Prince heard something he liked.

“I was just messing around with a riff and he went, ‘Hold it. Play that again.’ He sat down with me and we ended up coming up with this repetitive, techno loop,” she says.

“Over the next couple of days we worked up a song from that.”

But by this stage, Prince was getting ready to go home.

“That was when I got a call saying that he wanted Mark and I to go and work at Paisley Park with him,” Cooper says. “We jumped on a plane the next day.”

The poster from Prince's 1992 Diamonds & Pearls tour.

The engineers spent a couple of weeks at Prince’s compound, staying in a townhouse down the road that Prince owned, working (and partying) whenever Prince wanted to.

“He would often bring all his local buddies back to have a party there. He’d just say ‘party’ and all these people would arrive and, out of nowhere, this bar would be wheeled in,” she says.

“He’d be up on the mezzanine level and all of a sudden you’d hear ‘Party’s over’ and everyone just left, the bar would disappear and we’d go back in the studio.”

Cooper remembers the Paisley compound as being the engine that drove every single aspect of Prince’s life. At one stage around the time that Cooper was working there, Paisley Park reportedly had 127 staff and cost $2.5 million per month to run.

“Within that complex there was a soundstage, a TV studio, where he filmed all his film clips,” she says. “Then there was the lift, where you’d go down to where all the tapes and all his awards were stored.

“Upstairs there was all the seamstresses who would work on his clothes. Everything he did was generated in house. His shoes were made there. Everything was contained. He had this whole little industry going.

“Of course there was a huge back area where you could load in amazing amounts of gear. All his rehearsals were done there for all his big tours.”

They worked on the song for a couple of weeks, while Norwegian pop group A-Ha worked in the studio next to them. But, like so much of Prince’s material, it went into him famed vault and never emerged again.

“It ended up being a song he used for Diamond [Lori Elle] and Pearl [Robia LaMorte] and him – it was a three-part piece – which never got released,” Cooper recalls. “There were quite a number of tracks that he got right up to release level but that were never released.”

At the time, Cooper was slightly miffed that Prince wouldn’t release such a good song. But, in hindsight, she knows that decisions like that made him the genius he was.

“I remember thinking it was a great track, but looking back at it now I think it probably wouldn’t have stood the test of time,” she says. “He had the right judgment not to release it.”

“It’s a real testament to his judgment as an artist. There was so much he could have released, which was all good, but he only released the real gems. That is a skill in itself, knowing what to release and what not to release.”

It was more about supporting his vision and supporting what he was after, rather than him doing the opposite. Angelique Cooper

When it came to collaboration, Prince was the leader. It wasn’t ever the other way around.

“He was very much following his own vision. To be working with Prince, you had to be agile enough to follow his lead and collaborate.

"He was very much the artist and very much listening to what inspired him and bouncing off that. You had to be on your toes to follow him.

"It was more about supporting his vision and supporting what he was after, rather than him doing the opposite.”

While her career has seen Cooper work with many hugely acclaimed artists, her time with Prince was different. Because Prince was different.

“In my music and production career I’ve worked with a lot of really well known musicians, but he was very different to anyone else. He really was very clever. He was an amazing player. He had an incredible feel. He was a really good songwriter. To be able to witness that process was a real privilege."

On the very same tour, cinematographer Jane Castle also became part of the Prince story.

“He looked at a whole lot of show reels from cinematographers and he happened to choose mine,” she recalled, speaking with Double J’s Myf Warhurst last year.

“I got this call and was told to turn up at the Quay West Apartments late at night – probably around 9 or 10 – and go to the swimming pool on the top floor.

“There were these women in togas who were swimming in the pool. My job was to film them through this underwater viewing window. It was totally weird.

“Suddenly this voice comes from behind my shoulder, and it’s Prince. I couldn’t really hear what he was saying because he spoke so softly. It freaked me and my assistants out. We just kept filming these women in togas and tried to look normal.”

Like Cooper, Castle was seconded to the US on Prince’s insistence, where she worked on one of his many incredible music videos.

“He must have liked the footage. I was shipped to LA to this huge film studio where the shoot for the music video for ‘7’ was already underway. I was added to that as a cinematographer.

He had all this money, so he could do what he wanted. It was like he could play with whatever toys he wanted. And he did. Jane Castle

“It was Prince and Mayte, his girlfriend at the time, and all these little kids who were replicas of Prince and Mayte.

"All these five-year-olds dressed up as them. It was really weird, but amazing, visually.

"He was just doing his thing and I was there to add my brand of cinematography to the whole thing.”

Even after that shoot was wrapped up, Prince had further plans for Castle.

He had her come to Minneapolis to film him for a different project.

“I was holed up in a hotel room most of the time with my pager, before the era of mobile phones.

"You’d get this message to turn up at this location and there was this whole thing going on. Or you’d go to his studio and hang out there and film, or have meetings with him in his office.

"He’d talk about his film ideas and I had no idea what he was talking about.”

As Cooper mentioned, Prince was in charge. Even if what you were doing didn’t make any sense, you just did it. Because he had to follow his vision and you had to help him.

“He’d have this idea for a scene – one of them was Mayte having a miscarriage or something, it was weird,” Castle remembers. “He had this whole feature film that I was shooting, but there was no script. So he’d walk in and say ‘Okay, the father has just been stabbed by these gangsters. Then Mayte walks in and something happens. Film that.’ And I was ‘Oh, okay.’”

Just like Prince and his band would do late at night at Studio 301, the artist would try out ideas and see what stuck.

“I think he was just riffing the whole time creatively,” Castle says. “With me it was a visual riffing, not musical. For him it didn’t need a narrative or a structure or a character arc or anything. He was just going for it. He had all this money, so he could do what he wanted. It was like he could play with whatever toys he wanted. And he did.”