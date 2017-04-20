The J Files

Prince

Lindsay McDougall

Original
Thursday, April 20, 2017
02:00:00
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 12:00

Repeat
Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 13:00

On-demand
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, April 30, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @doctormcdougall

Prince

Prince
Dan Condon
Prince
Prince & the Revolution
Prince. The name alone conjures up so many images, sounds, stories and memories.
Body: 

He was a genius. He was an individual. He was the embodiment of all of the clichés that we use about lesser artists. He was on another level to all of us.

There was only ever one Prince. There will only ever be one Prince. Prince is no longer with us and that is still so hard to handle. But his music remains, his legacy looms large and the stories we have about him will continue to fill us with joy until the end of time.

We’ll scratch the surface on one of modern music’s most insurmountable careers when Lindsay McDougall hosts the Prince J Files, Thursday 20 April from 8pm.

Chapters: 

I Would Work 4 U

How two Australian women were drawn into Prince's world.
Image: 
"You had to be agile enough to follow his lead..."
Body: 

Prince had a lot of people working for him at any one time. Some stayed with him for a while, most probably didn’t. Because Prince moved quickly. He didn’t want things to stay the same for too long. That’s what made so much of his work so ground breaking.

When he was in Australia on the Diamonds and Pearls tour in April of 1992, Prince had his management book out Studio 301 in Sydney. It was pretty standard behaviour.

“Everywhere he toured he booked studios,” Angelique Cooper, who worked at the studio at the time, tells Double J.

Prince was a workaholic and just used to work through the night, every night, and into the day. I don’t know when he would sleep.

Angelique Cooper

“Prince was a workaholic and just used to work through the night, every night, and into the day. I don’t know when he would sleep.

"He’d end up on stage and then come straight back into the studio. It was pretty punishing.”

Cooper, along with her colleague Mark Forrester, was drawn into Prince’s world at that time.

“I was a synth programmer and recording programmer and engineer,” she says.

“We spent maybe a week or so working with Prince in the studio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Prince didn’t necessarily have a reason for booking the studio. It was just what he did. He was always working.

“He always wanted tape rolling,” Cooper remembers. “He was always exploring musical ideas. Things would come to his head all the time and he would always just want a studio at hand so he could keep things going and explore and work with his band.”

It was one hell of a band, too. Michael Bland on drums, Sonny T on bass and the incredible Hornheads brass section, to name a few. But Prince always took the lead.

“He’d bring all of the band into the studio and they would just sit out there and jam,” Cooper says.

“He’d probably have something in his head. He’d go and sit at the drums and show the drummer what the feel was. Then he might play a few lines on the bass and then the bass player would take over. Then he’d sit at the piano and basically lead the band through a whole lot of chord changes.

“He’d just explore different chord changes and different rhythms and different feels. He’d never sing, he was just looking at basic tracks. We’d just keep the tape rolling. Every night there was probably about three or four hours of that sort of recording. He was always just fleshing out ideas.”

One night, Cooper was playing around with a keyboard when Prince heard something he liked.

“I was just messing around with a riff and he went, ‘Hold it. Play that again.’ He sat down with me and we ended up coming up with this repetitive, techno loop,” she says.

“Over the next couple of days we worked up a song from that.”

But by this stage, Prince was getting ready to go home.

“That was when I got a call saying that he wanted Mark and I to go and work at Paisley Park with him,” Cooper says. “We jumped on a plane the next day.”

The poster from Prince's 1992 Diamonds & Pearls tour.

The engineers spent a couple of weeks at Prince’s compound, staying in a townhouse down the road that Prince owned, working (and partying) whenever Prince wanted to.

“He would often bring all his local buddies back to have a party there. He’d just say ‘party’ and all these people would arrive and, out of nowhere, this bar would be wheeled in,” she says.

“He’d be up on the mezzanine level and all of a sudden you’d hear ‘Party’s over’ and everyone just left, the bar would disappear and we’d go back in the studio.”

Cooper remembers the Paisley compound as being the engine that drove every single aspect of Prince’s life. At one stage around the time that Cooper was working there, Paisley Park reportedly had 127 staff and cost $2.5 million per month to run.

“Within that complex there was a soundstage, a TV studio, where he filmed all his film clips,” she says. “Then there was the lift, where you’d go down to where all the tapes and all his awards were stored.

“Upstairs there was all the seamstresses who would work on his clothes. Everything he did was generated in house. His shoes were made there. Everything was contained. He had this whole little industry going.

“Of course there was a huge back area where you could load in amazing amounts of gear. All his rehearsals were done there for all his big tours.”

They worked on the song for a couple of weeks, while Norwegian pop group A-Ha worked in the studio next to them. But, like so much of Prince’s material, it went into him famed vault and never emerged again.

“It ended up being a song he used for Diamond [Lori Elle] and Pearl [Robia LaMorte] and him – it was a three-part piece – which never got released,” Cooper recalls. “There were quite a number of tracks that he got right up to release level but that were never released.”

At the time, Cooper was slightly miffed that Prince wouldn’t release such a good song. But, in hindsight, she knows that decisions like that made him the genius he was.

“I remember thinking it was a great track, but looking back at it now I think it probably wouldn’t have stood the test of time,” she says. “He had the right judgment not to release it.”

“It’s a real testament to his judgment as an artist. There was so much he could have released, which was all good, but he only released the real gems. That is a skill in itself, knowing what to release and what not to release.”

It was more about supporting his vision and supporting what he was after, rather than him doing the opposite.

Angelique Cooper

When it came to collaboration, Prince was the leader. It wasn’t ever the other way around.

“He was very much following his own vision. To be working with Prince, you had to be agile enough to follow his lead and collaborate.

"He was very much the artist and very much listening to what inspired him and bouncing off that. You had to be on your toes to follow him.

"It was more about supporting his vision and supporting what he was after, rather than him doing the opposite.”

While her career has seen Cooper work with many hugely acclaimed artists, her time with Prince was different. Because Prince was different.

“In my music and production career I’ve worked with a lot of really well known musicians, but he was very different to anyone else. He really was very clever. He was an amazing player. He had an incredible feel. He was a really good songwriter. To be able to witness that process was a real privilege."

On the very same tour, cinematographer Jane Castle also became part of the Prince story.

“He looked at a whole lot of show reels from cinematographers and he happened to choose mine,” she recalled, speaking with Double J’s Myf Warhurst last year.

“I got this call and was told to turn up at the Quay West Apartments late at night – probably around 9 or 10 – and go to the swimming pool on the top floor.

“There were these women in togas who were swimming in the pool. My job was to film them through this underwater viewing window. It was totally weird.

“Suddenly this voice comes from behind my shoulder, and it’s Prince. I couldn’t really hear what he was saying because he spoke so softly. It freaked me and my assistants out. We just kept filming these women in togas and tried to look normal.”

Like Cooper, Castle was seconded to the US on Prince’s insistence, where she worked on one of his many incredible music videos.  

“He must have liked the footage. I was shipped to LA to this huge film studio where the shoot for the music video for ‘7’ was already underway. I was added to that as a cinematographer.

He had all this money, so he could do what he wanted. It was like he could play with whatever toys he wanted. And he did.

Jane Castle

“It was Prince and Mayte, his girlfriend at the time, and all these little kids who were replicas of Prince and Mayte.

"All these five-year-olds dressed up as them. It was really weird, but amazing, visually.

"He was just doing his thing and I was there to add my brand of cinematography to the whole thing.”

Even after that shoot was wrapped up, Prince had further plans for Castle.

He had her come to Minneapolis to film him for a different project.

“I was holed up in a hotel room most of the time with my pager, before the era of mobile phones.

"You’d get this message to turn up at this location and there was this whole thing going on. Or you’d go to his studio and hang out there and film, or have meetings with him in his office.

"He’d talk about his film ideas and I had no idea what he was talking about.”

As Cooper mentioned, Prince was in charge. Even if what you were doing didn’t make any sense, you just did it. Because he had to follow his vision and you had to help him.

“He’d have this idea for a scene – one of them was Mayte having a miscarriage or something, it was weird,” Castle remembers. “He had this whole feature film that I was shooting, but there was no script. So he’d walk in and say ‘Okay, the father has just been stabbed by these gangsters. Then Mayte walks in and something happens. Film that.’ And I was ‘Oh, okay.’”

Just like Prince and his band would do late at night at Studio 301, the artist would try out ideas and see what stuck.

“I think he was just riffing the whole time creatively,” Castle says. “With me it was a visual riffing, not musical. For him it didn’t need a narrative or a structure or a character arc or anything. He was just going for it. He had all this money, so he could do what he wanted. It was like he could play with whatever toys he wanted. And he did.”

We R Family

Subtitle: 
Image: 
"What was at his core was his desire to experiment and push himself"
Body: 

Prince loved his fams. He hated the word fan, because of its connection to the term fanatic.

While he was an incredibly private person, he knew what he meant to his fans and he never took it for granted.

Why else would he perform secret gigs in the wee hours of the morning, after hours on stage in a bigger venue earlier that night? Why else would he bring people into his home, show them where he creates, and perform for them?

 

He always wanted a way to communicate with his audience directly, without the influence of labels, media and management. He would chat to fans on internet message boards, he’d stream his music to fans who subscribed to his custom built platform, a decade before streaming became du jour.

The relationship between Prince and his fans was key to his appeal. Those that loved him – no matter from how far away – knew this strange bond was special.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking to people who loved Prince. Some before he passed away, some after. Here are a few of the kind things his fams – famous and not so famous – had to say about him.

Nai Palm, Hiatus Kaiyote

You get to know these people and admire them for their humility. That’s why they can create such amazing music that translates across the world. They have that connection to their self. It’s really refreshing when you meet these people and they’re really humble and beautiful.

Prince doesn’t need to tour anymore and he still gets out there and does surprise gigs and stuff. He’s asked us to play at his house a couple of times, at Paisley Park. When we were in LA I kinda thought we might get kidnapped. But it didn’t work out with the timing and stuff.

Stephen Scott, Prince fan

Prince was my idol. Hitting puberty in the ‘80s in a redneck country town was pretty lonely. Countdown was my only real education on what was happening in the world.

When he dropped ‘When Doves Cry’, no one on the planet had heard anything like that. The guitar solo at the opening, the percussion and the drums, the lack of a bassline… he opened my eyes and ears to music that was different.

But also his personality, he was an individual that just was incomparable. His sexuality was raw. He could be dirty, he could be inspirational and then he’d chuck in a religious message.

But what was at his core was his desire to experiment and push himself. That, to me, was the most important thing about Prince. He taught me that when you experiment, you have to be prepared to fail. That will justify the risks of creating something amazing.

Anonymous, Prince fan

I was on a motorcycle on the Greek Islands when ‘Girls and Boys’ was playing. It was that Greek summer holiday I started discovering my own complex identity through Prince. He was so far ahead in gender non-conformity. Thank you for allowing me the freedom to be myself, Mr Nelson.

Paul Mac

He’s a one-off. You can count on one hand the people who have had that level of impact on the music industry and peoples’ hearts as well.

His originality. The way he’d go his own way and not care about fashion or what people expected of him – he just did his own thing.

 

I can’t say I was a fan of all the albums all the way through, but I do admire the fact that he still valued albums; what they can be, where they can go, different formats and how to play it live.

Everything about his vision. It was quite full on and controversial at the time. The whole androgynous thing had been played around with in music before, but I think he took it to another level.

Laurence Pike, PVT

I distinctly remember ‘Sign O’ The Times’ being one of the first tracks where I realised popular music could be political. It referenced current affairs and social issues.

I remember it dawning on me that, aside from being an exciting world of sound, the voice in the music had the power to reach people and connect with people in a political way. I found it fascinating at the time. It expanded my ways of perceiving music and hearing music.

David Packer, Prince fan

He was so multi-dimensional. Musically he could play just about anything and was never confined to one genre. I came on board during the Diamonds and Pearls era where he jumped from funk to pop to jazz, rock, soul, hip hop… he could do it all.

Lyrically, he could be sexual, he could be spiritual, or just plain silly. Following his career was often like going on a wild ride, where you didn’t always understand where he was going, but you were never gonna forget the journey. He always kept you on your toes and I appreciated that.

Angelique Cooper

He gave so much because he doesn’t sound like anybody else. The things we get to hear are only the things that nobody else could have done. He was pushing the boundaries in that he was never derivative.

Everything he did was original and has influenced so many people and so many musicians. His legacy is as an artist who opened up new avenues of the way that we listen to music and what we can then put into the mix that we move on and create music from.

He had such an original ear, such an original perspective on lyrics, the way he threw rhythms and chords and sounds and textures together. There’s so much he contributed.

Ryan Mark, Prince fan

I consider him to be the greatest singer, songwriter and musician of his time. Each and every show was completely different in terms of the setlist and the way he played songs. He was always someone who was extraordinarily spontaneous onstage.

Molly Meldrum

He was very reserved in a way. In the recording studio he played almost every instrument. When he was in that frame of mind, it was all about hat. You didn’t interrupt him, because he was just so focused on what he was doing. I shudder to think how many unreleased tracks are in Paisley Park, there must be thousands. What’s going to happen to them?

When you think of the songs that we know – ‘Little Red Corvette’, ‘When Doves Cry’, Purple Rain’ – how diverse they were. At one stage he was an absolute fan of Kylie Minogue. He loved Kylie. He admired people like George Harrison. Him and Bowie were great friends. He was just very diverse. At times, almost conservative, I guess.

When he toured here the first time, his band and his backing singers were as important as anything else to Prince in the world. The respect he showed for all of them was amazing.

He was a revolutionary. He was to everyone. He had everything, basically. In the recording studio he’d go from instrument to instrument and his work was just mind-boggling.

Batman89, Prince fan

As a young man growing up in a country town, I faced my share of ridicule for being a Prince fan. I never wavered in my dedication, however. How could I turn away from what was the only music that spoke to me?

Without a present father, in many ways Prince contributed life lessons I needed at the time and to this day. He is far more than an artist to me.

When I met my wife we shared a common admiration of his music. Now my daughter, who is very creative, shares the groove and I see his legacy already in effect.

Hayden, Prince fan

He gave me more than any other artist or musician ever has. Even though he is gone, a part of him will always shine through me in anything and everything creative I do. I hope he's in a better, more purple place now, as the world mourns the loss of its magic. I love you Prince.

Getting 2 No U

Subtitle: 
Image: 
"WTF. It's Prince. On a white mountain bike, wearing his full rock-star outfit..."
Body: 

The chances of any new Prince fans making it this far into a Prince feature article are probably fairly slim, but our adoration of the great man comes in different forms and different levels of obsession.

There’s a seemingly endless amount of writing about him online and in books. Knowing where to start can be pretty daunting.

If you want to know more about Prince, here are a couple of gripping resources where you can easily lose a few hours.

Prince Vault:

This is the place to go if you really want to nerd out. Setlists, ticket stubs, info on almost every single song he ever released (and quite a few that he didn’t), biographies on all his band members over time. It’s an epic and ever-expanding resource.

Want to know what the programme from the Lovesexy ’88 tour looked like? They’ve got it.

Interested in seeing what Prince did on your birthday? You can do it here. (He recorded ‘My Name Is Prince’ on mine).

Dying to find out what he opened with at his April 8, 1998 show in Spain? It was ‘Push It Up’. And tickets cost 6000 pesetas, which is around 50 bucks Australian. Seriously.

This site will end any arguments you have over Prince factoids. If you happen to have info that’s not here, think about contributing it for the benefit of the greater Prince community.

Prince’s Closest Friends Share Their Best Prince Stories:

GQ collated a series of amazing little anecdotes from people who were close to Prince. This is a long read, but a completely gripping one.

We learn that he always smelt of lavender. That he never had pockets or a wallet, he just carried cash everywhere. And we learn a lot about his sense of humour.

“Once the lights turned on [after a Paisley Park event in September 2015], I left quick because I'm super claustrophobic and can't take the cattle-exit style of most rock shows,” Keith Lowers, a long-time fan, said.

“So I'm walking real fast in the parking lot, trying to get to my car quick when – zoooom!– I see this dude on a bike ripping around the parking lot coming at me.

“I was ignoring him, trying not to engage, when he circled me and slyly said, ‘Where you goin'? The party's just getting started.’ WTF. It's Prince... on a white mountain bike, wearing his full rock-star outfit. White, to match the bike, of course, with a multicolour print on it.

“So I returned to the doorman at the advice of Prince, only to be schooled that Prince plays this joke often and that the party was indeed over.”

Love City with Touré: Prince:

 

Why do we love the things we love? That’s the premise for American journalist Touré’s podcast Love City.

Touré loved Prince. A lot. So that was naturally the first episode he made.

“He had a way of sort of… disappearing,” he said about his time with Prince. “And now he’s done that to all of us.”

It’s a beautiful, raw, in depth look at the artist that so many people loved, told by a lot of people who were close to him and who studied him closely.

Understand what Prince meant to people on an emotional level, as well as the importance of his music in a cultural sense is quite difficult. But this piece manages to touch on both in a really meaningful way.

Paisley Park remains frozen in time

This recent piece from public radio in Prince’s home territory of Minnesota gives a great visual insight into Paisley Park.

It also teaches us a bit about the NPG Music Club era of Prince’s career, where he was without a record label and would release music direct to his fans via a subscription service.

Dr Ginnie Love is the owner of the photographs. She came to know Prince via the NPG Music Club message board and at events he would throw for his fans at Paisley Park.  In this piece she connects with writer and radio host Andrea Swensson about how much Prince cared about the ‘fams’ who loved him.

It’s a great look into the compound, as it was when Prince was living and working there. For many of us it’s the closest we’ll ever get to seeing it in the way he’d always intended it.

Prince in the Nineties: An Oral History

This Rolling Stone piece, much like the GQ one mentioned earlier, delves deep into the world of Prince by looking through the eyes of people who knew him well.

This one focuses on what was undoubtedly Prince’s most fascinating decade. The decade where he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol. The decade he met his first wife, Mayte Garcia. The decade they lost their child. The decade of Diamonds & Pearls, Graffiti Bridge and ten other studio records.

Rolling Stone’s David Browne speaks with members of Prince’s band, managers and various music industry figures to get a deep insight into the often tumultuous, but creatively fascinating world of Prince in the 1990s.

The Day Prince’s Guitar Wept the Loudest

It feels a bit weird spotlighting a live performance of a Beatles song, where Prince doesn’t even appear until the outro of the song. A performance where Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood and Dhani Harrison were as big a part of the show as him.

But it’s one of those Prince moments that you never forget after seeing it.

 

Prince was an amazing guitarist. We all know that. But his turn on this song is something else. A scintillating three-minute solo that is technically stunning, musically pleasing, theatrical and, to be frank, completely over the top. Make sure you watch til the very end. Trust me.

This piece from the New York Times tells us how the idea came about and how unplanned the whole thing was.

“Everybody wonders where that guitar went, and I gotta tell you, I was on the stage, and I wonder where it went, too.”

Prince is gone. But we still have the music, the memories and the stories that made him such a special part of our lives. For that, we can only say ‘thank u’.

