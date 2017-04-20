PrinceSubmitted by nicklangley on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 18:47
Index Title:
Prince
Artist:
Prince
Prince & the Revolution
Introduction:
Prince. The name alone conjures up so many images, sounds, stories and memories.
Body:
He was a genius. He was an individual. He was the embodiment of all of the clichés that we use about lesser artists. He was on another level to all of us.
There was only ever one Prince. There will only ever be one Prince. Prince is no longer with us and that is still so hard to handle. But his music remains, his legacy looms large and the stories we have about him will continue to fill us with joy until the end of time.
We’ll scratch the surface on one of modern music’s most insurmountable careers when Lindsay McDougall hosts the Prince J Files, Thursday 20 April from 8pm.
Hero Image:
prince_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Phase 2: