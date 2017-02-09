The J Files

Public Enemy

Hau Latukefu

Original
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:00

On-demand
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 12:00
02:00:00
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 12:00
Public Enemy
Dan Condon
Everything about Public Enemy hit hard when they emerged out of the increasingly fertile New York hip hop scene to take the world by storm in the late 1980s.
Body: 

They kept no one guessing with their socio-political standpoint, but had everyone scratching their heads at how hip hop could be this wild and powerful.

Three decades on from their incisive debut Yo! Bum Rush The Show (almost to the day) ferocious frontman Chuck D and the charismatic and enigmatic Flava Flav are still destroying minds whenever they head out on the road. And while Public Enemy has been a little quiet of late, Chuck is hard at work making America rage again with Prophets of Rage.

Join Hau Latukefu for a no holds barred two hours of power when he presents the Public Enemy J Files on Double J from 8pm AEDT, Thursday 9 February. 

Download thePublic Enemy J Files podcast on iTunes

 

 

 
Public Enemy No. 1

Hip hop and punk rock greats talk about Public Enemy’s early legacy
Public Enemy
Everyone gets something different out of Public Enemy’s music. Your personal circumstances dictate what feelings their lyrics and intense music provoke.

A white woman living in Australia is bound to react to a song like ‘You’re Gonna Get Yours’ far differently to a black teen in Harlem.

But, no matter what you get from Public Enemy – whether you’re drawn to the militancy of Chuck D’s pro-black, anti-establishment message or you just like Flava Flav’s clock – they are always going to make an impact.

 

Right from their first record, 1987’s Yo! Bum Rush the Show, their music was hardcore, heavy and impossible to ignore.

“The year I dropped my first album, it came out the same year as Public Enemy’s,” Ice-T told Kingsmill in 1993.

“Chuck D was telling them ‘Miuzi Weights A Ton’, meaning his mind was as powerful as a gun. Making people understand ‘When I talk about my ammo, I’m talking about my brain power’. It was so heavy and so hard.

“That record let me know that hardcore was gonna stay alive. For a while there, nobody else was really coming as hard as I was.”

When Chuck D put it so plain and clear, it made people look at the press differently.

Ice Cube — triple j, 1994

Second record, 1988’s It Takes A Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, arguably hit harder. Public Enemy had a bigger audience, but they were just as angry and knew how to get it across.

“The media in America has had so much influence over black people,” Ice Cube told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1994.

“They have been able to turn us against each other.

“But when Chuck D and Public Enemy came out with ‘Don’t Believe the Hype’, it was giving us an alternative to what we always thought.

"The people who print the magazines and who do the news, we believed everything that they had to say.

“But when Chuck D put it so plain and clear, it made people look at the press differently.”

Such was the power of Public Enemy’s hip hop that no boundaries could contain its influence. It crossed over to people of all races, genders and with all manner of musical dispositions.

“Chuck is one of the only guys who’s saying righteous stuff,” Henry Rollins told triple j. 

“He has sidestepped all the bragging, the talk about ‘how many guns I’ve got’ and how ‘I can kill you’ – he doesn’t do any of that. He’s putting out good positive messages to young people and old people.

Chuck is one of the only guys who’s saying righteous stuff.

Henry Rollins — triple j

“And also the music and the production on Public Enemy records is just amazing. Put that through your system and just blow it up.”

“They broke the genre,” Pop Will Eat Itself’s Clint Mansell told triple j.

“Because of the sounds they used, the style of the rapping and the discordance they used. It wasn’t like regular hip hop.

"It was that …Nation of Millions… album that showed how you can put things together and just make something that constantly surprises you.”

“They didn’t make that record to sell records,” Rollins said. “Their pop album was Fear Of A Black Planet, it brought in the young people ‘Oh look at Flava Flav, isn’t he funny?’ This one is really hardcore.

“The music is way more straight ahead, way more slammin’, not as innovative maybe as …Black Planet, but it’s a lot harder edged and the lyrics are way more ‘Check this out, here are some facts.’ I think there’s a real urgency to the record which is really great.”

Show Em What Ya Got

Subtitle: 
Image: 
Much of Public Enemy’s music is deadly serious. But there’s an anarchic sense of humour that permeates much of what the band do as well.

Not only does Chuck D possess a profound intellect, he’s also quick witted. And he never seems shy to have a bit of fun when in the media spotlight.

For people to truly live together, they gotta straighten out a lot of things that aren’t touched upon.

Chuck D — triple j, 1990

“We’re The Rolling Stones of the rap game,” Chuck told triple j’s Tom and Alex in 2012.

“I dunno if I’m Mick and [Flava Flav is] Keith or I’m Keith and he’s Mick.”

Flava Flav’s approach is even more flippant. He has a chaotic, rebellious approach when talking to the media, but his jovial nature makes it more charming than annoying.

In 1990, triple j’s Andy Glitre went straight to the question so many people yearned to ask Flav; what’s with that clock around his neck?

“It’s about time being a very important element that can’t afford to be wasted,” Flav responded.

“Time brought us here and it can take us out. It’s all that we got that’s guaranteed to us. Time is guaranteed to bring you in and guaranteed to take you out.”

But when it comes down to music and message, the band are dead serious.

“Racism exists in every country in the Western world. We’re trying to abolish it by saying that everybody should treat each other with some kind of respect,” Chuck told Glitre when asked about their third album, 1990’s Fear Of A Black Planet.

“We put the album together looking through the eyes of the black man or woman in the United States. What we see going around us that’s kinda foul.”

 

Public Enemy knew the key to peace was understanding. But understanding can only come through knowledge, and knowledge makes some people uncomfortable.

“We try to talk about the untalked about,” Chuck told Glitre. “Make it a point of dialogue to clear the air in the future. For people to truly live together, they gotta straighten out a lot of things that aren’t touched upon.

“We went through slavery for 310 years and a lot of people still don’t know about that. They refuse to acknowledge the fact that black people in the United States are disoriented.

“We can’t build a base, but we worked for the land for so many years.

"We were taken from one place and brought over to another place in captivity.

We went through slavery for 310 years and a lot of people still don’t know about that.

Chuck D — triple j, 1990

"A lot of people in the United States are not informed about this, or they choose to ignore the fact that this is the reason why we’re kinda messed up today. Why we’re trying to get back up the staircase.

“Government will make sure you learn what you’re gonna learn. We don’t know as much about our culture as we should. A lot of the books and the documents have been hidden.”

The band are more traditionally musically talented than you might expect. Flava Flav is reportedly proficient in 15 instruments.

“I play a lot of instruments,” he told Glitre. “The world doesn’t really know that side of me.”

As is the case with most ground breaking musicians, Public Enemy’s musical influence comes from all over the place.

“I don’t have a favourite type of music – all types of music is my favourite,” Flav said.

“When I was a little kid my father had me listening to jazz – Jimmy Smith, Shirley Scott, Stanley Turrentine, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole.

"Then I had my Temptations, Supremes, James Brown, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. Going all the way up to rock; Led Zeppelin, Seals and Croft.

“I used to listen to a whole bunch of stuff that a lot of people wouldn’t listen to. I listen to a lot of classical music too.”

“My influences are Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, as well as your Sly Stones, your Tempts [Temptations] and your Four Tops,” Chuck added. “I put those days [the past] and these days together in our dense sound.”

 

The band knew what they were rapping about too. This was the life they were living. Speaking about their killer 1990 single ‘911 Is A Joke’, Flava Flav – who is the sole rapper on the song – said it comes from his own tragic experience.

“Back in the days I used to be in a gang – I wasn’t no goody-goody – one of my friends got stabbed in the side and his lung got punctured,” he told triple j. “We dialled 911 and they took about 45 minutes to come. The longer my man laid there, the more he bled.

“So, by the time the ambulance got there, my man slipped into a coma. When they put him in the ambulance, on the way to the hospital, they lost him. That’s the reason why I wrote this song.”

Another interesting insight, this time from Chuck D, is that he wasn’t all that excited about the runaway success of their 1989 single ‘Fight The Power’.

 

Spike Lee approached the group in 1988, looking for a theme to his new film Do The Right Thing. The movie was film racial tension in a Brooklyn neighbourhood and Lee felt, understandably so, that PE were the men for the job.

The song is perhaps their most well-known and shot to the top of the Billboard Rap charts upon its release. But, for Chuck, it was all a bit obvious.

“’Fight The Power’ was a record that I wasn’t really happy with, because it was a record that PE was supposed to do,” he said.

“By 1989 we got known through the world as a group that was heavily pro-black and ‘Fight The Power’ was just a lay-up. Also it had the power of Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing, so all those pieces fit. They were supposed to be like that.

“You wanna do some things like that, but you don’t want to be defined by moves that you’re supposed to make as opposed to moves that you took a chance on.”

Believe The Hype

Subtitle: 
Image: 
Chuck D has never been afraid to link up with fellow musicians with different audiences in order to spread his message wider.

Here are a few of the occasions where Public Enemy have brought their brilliance to the work of other artists.

Ice Cube – ‘Endangered Species’ {ft. Chuck D}

 

The power of Public Enemy shines through even stronger when you realise their contributions to Ice Cube's Amerikkka’s Most Wanted, another of history’s finest, most vital hip hop albums.

Public Enemy were all over the record, with The Bomb Squad taking the production reins (in conjunction with Cube and Sir Jinx) and their hard hitting, unrelenting, ceaselessly powerful beats a perfect kick to accompany Cube’s lyrical punches.

‘Endangered Species’ is another example of Chuck D lending his voice to an angry indictment on the treatment of Black Americans. He laments the language used when referring to black people, he hits out at police pat downs, which were common at the time, and generally takes issue with how little much of society seemed to care about black Americans.

For some bonus Public Enemy content, check out ‘I’m Only Out For One Thang’ from the same record, which opens with a really filthy rhyme from Flava Flav.

Sonic Youth – ‘Kool Thing’ {ft. Chuck D}

 

Many downplay Chuck D’s involvement in this indie anthem, but it's an unforgettable piece of this indie classic. 

It all came together simply. Both Sonic Youth and Public Enemy were recording in Greene St Studio in New York at the same time. The band asked Chuck to come in and basically adlib over the top of the breakdown.

He gave them just a few lines: ‘Tell it like it is / Yeah / Word up / Let everybody know’, which Gordon has since claimed is what the song ‘deserved’.

“He kind of did the most cliché thing,” she said on stage in New York in 2015. “Well of course we’re just these dumb white… he said, ‘Yo tell it like it is.’ It was kind of clichéd in a way that we deserved, basically. It actually worked perfectly for the song.”

While the words were simple, the performance sounded significant in the context of the song. Chuck portrays a strong, respected, aggressive man, not just agreeing with, but actively encouraging a strong feminist point of view.

Not everyone loves it. In 2014, British artist Dean Blunt (who is half of Hype Williams) took aim at the song.

“Kim Gordon very easily critiquing black machismo," he told The Wire. "And, you know, a very comfortable approach of feminism to jump onto a black cause that was very cool, very radical at the time.”

After claiming that Sonic Youth had wanted LL Cool J to appear on the song – while it’s widely acknowledged the song was written about him, we can’t verify if he was asked to appear – he took aim at Chuck’s involvement in the song as well.

“Chuck D was unfortunately a gimp and said yes to a lot of stupid things,” he said. “A lot of kids, like their cause was dying out and it's like, 'let's jump onto this', and there's Chuck D like an idiot in his Minor Threat T-shirt, 'Yeah we’re down with them,' get the fuck out of here mate!”

Living Colour – ‘Funny Vibe’ {ft. Chuck D & Flava Flav}

 

Funk-metal titans Living Colour invited Chuck D and Flava Flav to appear on ‘Funny Vibe’ from their debut album Vivid in 1988. The band were angry and frustrated at the racism they experienced, so Public Enemy’s

The two acts have linked up more recently as well, with Chuck D one of the contributing artists to the band’s cover of the Notorious B.I.G.’s classic 1995 track ‘Who Shot Ya?’. The band recorded the song in response to the wave of police brutality and domestic violence.

 

Public Enemy – ‘Bring The Noize’ {ft. Anthrax}

 

Public Enemy first released ‘Bring The Noise’ as a single in 1987 and it appeared on their second record It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back the following year.

But three years later, a most curious reimagining of the song became a vital step in the coming together of the equally championed, but rarely cross-pollinating hip hop and rock’n’roll worlds.

Thrash metal band Anthrax approached Public Enemy about releasing a version of ‘Bring The Noise’ in 1991. Chuck D told Team Rock he was unsure at first.

“When they wanted to make a heavy metal-type version, at first I was like, damn, I don’t know. But as time grew on we said we was with it,” Chuck D said.

“We said why not do something that will show both audiences that it’s the same thing: it’s attitude, speed, and still being hard without being soft.”

The result is a pretty punishing cut of rap-metal, but no amount of distortion was able to hit as hard as the production of The Bomb Squad on the original cut.

Prophets Of Rage

 

Prophets of Rage is essentially Rage Against The Machine with Chuck D and B-Real (Cypress Hill) out the front, in place of Zach de la Rocha, and Public Enemy’s DJ Lord on the decks.

Tom Morello reached out to Chuck D in November of 2015 with a view to collaborating on an exciting, heavily political new project. He brought DJ Lord in, Morello got B-Real on board, and so it began.

“Myself and B-Real take on a different approach,” Chuck told Double J’s Myf Warhurst in 2016. “Hitting at these songs aggressively in the place of Zach de la Rocha – we have his blessing – the songs travel the planet with intense meaning and message. Living up to them is a task, but it’s also a joy.

The first material from the band was a retelling of the classic Public Enemy jam the band takes its name from.

“It’s a redo, mash-up of the original song made in 1988, which was on the Public Enemy album, which spoke out and said ‘silence is violence, you should come out and speak out against atrocities as hard as you possibly can,’ Chuck explained. “‘Prophets Of Rage’ actually spoke to the future of how we were gonna fight the power.

