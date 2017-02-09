Public EnemySubmitted by rockyrosebery on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 11:17
Public Enemy
Public Enemy
Everything about Public Enemy hit hard when they emerged out of the increasingly fertile New York hip hop scene to take the world by storm in the late 1980s.
They kept no one guessing with their socio-political standpoint, but had everyone scratching their heads at how hip hop could be this wild and powerful.
Three decades on from their incisive debut Yo! Bum Rush The Show (almost to the day) ferocious frontman Chuck D and the charismatic and enigmatic Flava Flav are still destroying minds whenever they head out on the road. And while Public Enemy has been a little quiet of late, Chuck is hard at work making America rage again with Prophets of Rage.
Join Hau Latukefu for a no holds barred two hours of power when he presents the Public Enemy J Files on Double J from 8pm AEDT, Thursday 9 February.
