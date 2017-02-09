Much of Public Enemy’s music is deadly serious. But there’s an anarchic sense of humour that permeates much of what the band do as well.

Not only does Chuck D possess a profound intellect, he’s also quick witted. And he never seems shy to have a bit of fun when in the media spotlight.

“We’re The Rolling Stones of the rap game,” Chuck told triple j’s Tom and Alex in 2012.

“I dunno if I’m Mick and [Flava Flav is] Keith or I’m Keith and he’s Mick.”

Flava Flav’s approach is even more flippant. He has a chaotic, rebellious approach when talking to the media, but his jovial nature makes it more charming than annoying.

In 1990, triple j’s Andy Glitre went straight to the question so many people yearned to ask Flav; what’s with that clock around his neck?

“It’s about time being a very important element that can’t afford to be wasted,” Flav responded.

“Time brought us here and it can take us out. It’s all that we got that’s guaranteed to us. Time is guaranteed to bring you in and guaranteed to take you out.”

But when it comes down to music and message, the band are dead serious.

“Racism exists in every country in the Western world. We’re trying to abolish it by saying that everybody should treat each other with some kind of respect,” Chuck told Glitre when asked about their third album, 1990’s Fear Of A Black Planet.

“We put the album together looking through the eyes of the black man or woman in the United States. What we see going around us that’s kinda foul.”

Public Enemy knew the key to peace was understanding. But understanding can only come through knowledge, and knowledge makes some people uncomfortable.

“We try to talk about the untalked about,” Chuck told Glitre. “Make it a point of dialogue to clear the air in the future. For people to truly live together, they gotta straighten out a lot of things that aren’t touched upon.

“We went through slavery for 310 years and a lot of people still don’t know about that. They refuse to acknowledge the fact that black people in the United States are disoriented.

“We can’t build a base, but we worked for the land for so many years.

"We were taken from one place and brought over to another place in captivity.

"A lot of people in the United States are not informed about this, or they choose to ignore the fact that this is the reason why we’re kinda messed up today. Why we’re trying to get back up the staircase.

“Government will make sure you learn what you’re gonna learn. We don’t know as much about our culture as we should. A lot of the books and the documents have been hidden.”

The band are more traditionally musically talented than you might expect. Flava Flav is reportedly proficient in 15 instruments.

“I play a lot of instruments,” he told Glitre. “The world doesn’t really know that side of me.”

As is the case with most ground breaking musicians, Public Enemy’s musical influence comes from all over the place.

“I don’t have a favourite type of music – all types of music is my favourite,” Flav said.

“When I was a little kid my father had me listening to jazz – Jimmy Smith, Shirley Scott, Stanley Turrentine, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole.

"Then I had my Temptations, Supremes, James Brown, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. Going all the way up to rock; Led Zeppelin, Seals and Croft.

“I used to listen to a whole bunch of stuff that a lot of people wouldn’t listen to. I listen to a lot of classical music too.”

“My influences are Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, as well as your Sly Stones, your Tempts [Temptations] and your Four Tops,” Chuck added. “I put those days [the past] and these days together in our dense sound.”

The band knew what they were rapping about too. This was the life they were living. Speaking about their killer 1990 single ‘911 Is A Joke’, Flava Flav – who is the sole rapper on the song – said it comes from his own tragic experience.

“Back in the days I used to be in a gang – I wasn’t no goody-goody – one of my friends got stabbed in the side and his lung got punctured,” he told triple j. “We dialled 911 and they took about 45 minutes to come. The longer my man laid there, the more he bled.

“So, by the time the ambulance got there, my man slipped into a coma. When they put him in the ambulance, on the way to the hospital, they lost him. That’s the reason why I wrote this song.”

Another interesting insight, this time from Chuck D, is that he wasn’t all that excited about the runaway success of their 1989 single ‘Fight The Power’.

Spike Lee approached the group in 1988, looking for a theme to his new film Do The Right Thing. The movie was film racial tension in a Brooklyn neighbourhood and Lee felt, understandably so, that PE were the men for the job.

The song is perhaps their most well-known and shot to the top of the Billboard Rap charts upon its release. But, for Chuck, it was all a bit obvious.

“’Fight The Power’ was a record that I wasn’t really happy with, because it was a record that PE was supposed to do,” he said.

“By 1989 we got known through the world as a group that was heavily pro-black and ‘Fight The Power’ was just a lay-up. Also it had the power of Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing, so all those pieces fit. They were supposed to be like that.

“You wanna do some things like that, but you don’t want to be defined by moves that you’re supposed to make as opposed to moves that you took a chance on.”