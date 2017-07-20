Queens Of The Stone Age

Queens Of The Stone AgeSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 07/18/2017 - 16:10
Born from the ashes of the legendary stoner rock group Kyuss, Queens made a solid start with their debut album in 1998, but started to blow minds on a much large scale with second album Rated R, featuring enduring tracks like ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ and ‘The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret’.
From there, things only got bigger. Grammy nominations, a number one slot on the Hottest 100 and a six (very soon to be seven) studio albums that have seen the band’s sound become something a little more mature, but still hard-hitting.
Whether you’re seeing the band on their forthcoming tour or not, there’s never a bad time to connect with one of the world’s great rock bands.
