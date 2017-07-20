Few bands seem to tour as well as Queens Of The Stone Age.

They are a band who knows the power of a good live show, and want to make sure that people get the most out of what their band has to offer when on the road.

They also like to have a good time while they’re travelling, and learn from their experiences, as Homme and Oliveri expressed to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 2001.

When you go to Paris you should see the Eiffel Tower, but then you should be drinking and singing French songs at a bar where they don’t allow Americans. Josh Homme — triple j, 2001

“This is the opportunity to see as much as you can,” Homme said.

“Not just give music, but take something. We’re here to take too, you know. It’s disguised as us giving music, but really, we’re here to take stuff.”

They’re not afraid to go off the beaten path to take what the finest parts of a city’s culture.

“It’s like, ‘Okay, we saw tourist stuff now… where do the locals go?’

"You know, tourist stuff is great, and when you go to Paris you should see the Eiffel Tower, but then you should be drinking and singing French songs at a bar where they don’t allow Americans.”

If you’re worried that kind of attitude might land you in trouble, Homme has some advice.

“It’s kind of how you carry yourself, whether you’re gonna get mugged, or taken advantage of, or have someone mess with you in any way. If you carry yourself like it’s probably a waste of your time to mess with you, then hopefully that will work."

“We’re not looking for trouble,” Nick Oliveri added. “We’re looking for a good time, you know? Trouble does sometimes find us.”

Kingsmill asks if being a popular rock band makes them something of an easy target. Homme says the trouble stems more from their propensity to mix with a certain kind of person.

“We’re positive people. We say yes a lot of the time, cause we don’t want to be negative and say no. So, in saying yes so much of the time, we see a lot of things. And, every once in a while, there’s a ‘yes’ in there that is trouble.

“I would say we’re open. I believe us to be open to listen to someone’s first couple of lines and hear to what they got to say. Even the biggest cheater in the world, because they might take you to the best night you’ve ever had in your life.

"Ultimately, sometimes you’re like, ‘Well, that was worth it’. It’s more about the experience than the goodness of whoever we were sitting with. I mean, we’re not the clergy looking for the virgin, truth telling, lovers of the world. We’re here to lick the gutter and see what Sydney has.”

But it’s not just destinations like Paris and Sydney that the Queens Of The Stone Age want to explore. They’re forever keen to see more.

In my home town, one of the only people to ever play there was Billy Idol and I still dig the guy because of it. Josh Homme — triple j, 2005

When in Australia with Nine Inch Nails they broke away to go and play a show in Tasmania.

Earlier this week, they steered away from the regular major city circuit to play their first show in Darwin.

It might not seem like much, but this drive to perform in places that rarely get bands of their stature is significant.

“I'm from a small town and bands hardly ever came to play my town,” Homme told triple j’s Robbie Buck in 2005.

“As I've gotten the luxury of knowing Billy Gibbons, I've noticed that they only ever play on the outskirts.

"It's really made them the peoples band. They're playing to people who are as jubilant about music as they are.

Homme doesn’t consider city audiences jaded, but he knows they have plenty of entertainment options so it can be more difficult to elicit as much jubilation from a metropolitan crowd.

“If you have a great show in a city where there's an option to see or do something else, you've really had a moment there.

“It's equally nice to go to a place where they're appreciative to hear stuff. For example, in my home town, one of the only people to ever play there was Billy Idol and I still dig the guy because of it.”

This rationale stretches back to Homme’s Kyuss days, where the stoner rockers would play towns a similar size to theirs in the hope of some shared connection.

“The idea was 'these people will get it',” he explained. “It's a rudimentary idea – it doesn't mean they will but it doesn't mean they won't.”

The Californian desert where Homme grew up still plays a huge part in his life to this day. He says that the preconceptions about his home area aren’t necessarily accurate, but says there are plenty of benefits to living in such isolation.

“It’s not necessarily the mystery that people who are not from the desert think of it. What it is, is it’s what I understand. I grew up there.

"There’s not a lot of people there, cell phones don’t work there. You’re able to focus. And you’re able to shrink yourself a little.

"When you’re in an enormously open valley, you feel like an ant crawling over a rock. It conjures a super sweet feeling I’ve always enjoyed.”