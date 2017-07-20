The J Files

Queens of The Stone Age are one of the most beloved rock bands of the 21st century.
Body: 

Born from the ashes of the legendary stoner rock group Kyuss, Queens made a solid start with their debut album in 1998, but started to blow minds on a much large scale with second album Rated R, featuring enduring tracks like ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ and ‘The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret’.

From there, things only got bigger. Grammy nominations, a number one slot on the Hottest 100 and a six (very soon to be seven) studio albums that have seen the band’s sound become something a little more mature, but still hard-hitting.

Whether you’re seeing the band on their forthcoming tour or not, there’s never a bad time to connect with one of the world’s great rock bands.

Costa Zouliou presents the Queens Of The Stone Age J Files on Double J from 8pm Thursday 20 July. 

Chapters: 

In My Head

Image text overlay: 
"You give us the money, we’ll give you a record you like. I promise!"
Body: 

In the studio, Josh Homme likes to be his own man.

He made the first Queens Of The Stone Age record almost entirely by himself, with drummer Alfredo Hernández, from Homme's old band Kyuss, the only major collaborator.

 

When it came time to make its acclaimed follow-up Rated R in 2000, he had reconnected with former Kyuss bandmate Nick Oliveri as a creative counterpart.

Together, the duo wanted to make something they couldn’t find anywhere else.

“I know that we made a good record that we felt really strong about,” Oliveri said. “We were just trying to make an album that we couldn’t go buy in a store. Because everything else in the store wasn’t really catching our eye.”

“I think we just walked out of the studio saying, ‘We love this record and that means there’s a chance that someone else might’,” Homme added.

This time Homme made the record, with a new ally, a range of additional musicians, and the significant financial support of a label. The downside of that last point was that he started to feel a bit suffocated, and he wasn’t afraid to talk about it.

“We put everything into it and kind of ran into some troubles along the way,” he said. “People were doubting it. People at the label were like, ‘I don’t know’ and ‘You can’t have this’ and ‘Blah blah blah’.

“It was our first date with them. They didn’t know what the hell we were doing. We’re like, ‘You give us the money, we’ll give you a record you like. I promise!’ and sometimes that’s not enough.”

But the record ended up finished. And it ended up excellent. Surely that made the label happy? Apparently not.

“I think they were thinking they should have helped us a little more along the way,” Homme says.

“I think it takes proof. They needed some reference point and I understand that as well.

“But now we have a reference point and they understand that we make records that we love that we don’t hear, so we have to do them ourselves.”

 

But the labels concerns didn’t come just from a creative perspective. The band’s loose logistics didn’t sit too well.

“We ran into a time frame problem for them,” Homme said. “They’re saying ‘Hurry’ and we’re saying, ‘We don’t hurry, sorry’. I mean, that’s pretty simple. We’re not in a rush, even if you are. Sorry, you’re just gonna have to wait.”

For album number three, their label convinced the band to work with producer Eric Valentine.

Songs For The Deaf was difficult to make," Homme told triple j's Mel Bampton in 2005. "We worked with an outsider, and to finish the record I had to get rid of him and try to bring the sound back to where we actually are. [Lullabies to Paralyze] is more like what Songs For The Deaf, sonically, was meant to sound like.”

You Got a Killer Scene There, Man...

Image text overlay: 
"Infiltration and corruption have always been two of my favourite hobbies"
Body: 

Homme mightn’t like making records with too much external influence, but he loves having friends along for the ride. Part of the fun of a Queens Of The Stone Age record is examining the guest appearances.

It’s not necessarily a trademark of the band, but it’s something they employ frequently.

“We just want to be part of the best music that’s available to us,” Homme told Kingsmill in 2001.

It became therapeutic to call Alex Turner and say ‘Will you come over here and drink tequila for four hours and we’ll figure out something cool to do?’

Josh Homme — triple j, 2013

“Who cares who wrote it or sings it or who plays guitar or bass or drums or whatever? None of that really matters.

"It’s about putting out good stuff and we’re not too precious about it, like ‘I worked on this for two weeks! We have to play it, cause I wrote it’.”

It all started with Rated R.

“Nick and I both have side projects where multiple people play – Mondo Generator for him, Desert Sessions for me – and [Rated R] became like a calculated version of those ideas.

"We got a bunch of guests, but we thought it through instead it being off the cuff.

“So, whether it’s Mark Lanegan or Rob Halford, Barrett Martin [Mad Season, Screaming Trees] or Pete Stahl [Scream, Wool], all sorts of folks coming out of the woodwork.”

While he’s continued to make records with his friends, some of the names employed have become a little more prominent on later records.

On 2005 album Lullabies To Paralyze, Homme called in the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Jack Black, Jesse Hughes (Eagles Of Death Metal) and Shirley Manson (Garbage).

“Other than Gibbons, everybody was just hanging out,” Homme explains. “Brody is friends with Shirley. They were enjoying a bottle of wine, or ten, and just catching up.

“We were doing this really sultry tune and it just required that sultry female push to it. It’s not even turned up that loud, which I think is funny on a basic level.”

 

The prominence of guest stars on Queens Of The Stone Age records arguably peaked on 2013’s Like Clockwork.

“The best thing I can do is give you a microcosm of six days,” Homme explained to triple j’s Tom and Alex in 2013.

“One day, we were parting way with our drummer Joey [Castillo], who we’d been with for ten years. Even though it was amicable, it was one of those things where you do whatever you can do to stop it, but it happens.

“Two days later we’re playing with Dave [Grohl], then two days later we’re playing with Elton John.

“That’s the kind of swing, emotionally, you’re shaking hands with Elton while you’ve got this wound. You’re like ‘Yeah, hi, everything’s great!’.”

Elton had preconceptions about what Queens had planned for him, but Homme is happy to say they were wrong.

“He was on the phone with his assistant who was standing next to me. He’s going ‘Oh man, why am I doing this? I’m nervous. I don’t know these guys and they’re probably just gonna give me a ballad they’ve already recorded like everybody else.’

“So, when he walked in he said ‘So, you’ve got a ballad for me?’ and I said ‘No, man. We’re gonna do a rock song, we’re gonna track it live and we’re gonna play it ‘til we get it’.”

Like Clockwork’s list of guest stars is unbelievable. Trent Reznor, Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys), James Lavellle (UNKLE) and Jake Sheers (Scissor Sisters), to name just a few.

“Infiltration and corruption have always been two of my favourite hobbies; primarily because I don’t really have any hobbies,” Homme explained. “It’s just one of those things. There’s a lot of guests on this record and I guess it didn’t really dawn on me how everyone would interpret this marquee value.

 

“Other than Elton, who has become a friend, the rest of these people are just friends. Because the record was a little difficult to make, it sort of became therapeutic to call Alex Turner and say ‘Will you come over here and drink tequila for four hours and we’ll figure out something cool to do?’ It became a mental vacation away from recording.”

Tastes Like Gold

Image text overlay: 
"I had friends that were calling ['No One Knows'] a virus."
Body: 

Queens Of The Stone Age have had plenty of hits. But the first one that really connected with a large audience was the debauched 2001 anthem ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’.

The song, in which Homme merely recites a laundry list of vices, proved both controversial and immensely popular.

 

“In America there’s real politically correct activities going on,” Homme explained to Kingsmill at the time. “People are like ‘you’re druggies’ and I wish we were that simple.

People are like ‘you’re druggies’ and I wish we were that simple.

Josh Homme — triple j, 2001

“It’s really more like, ‘I have something that’s going to make you mad, are you ready?’ It’s more like people walking around with a big red button that says ‘don’t push’ and we’re going like [makes button pushing sound].

“It’s so easy and fun to make that type angry. Our sense of humour so geared for that. We can’t not touch the button.”

As for the subject matter of the song, Homme made his position fairly clear.

"Everyone should work hard and play hard and things shouldn’t be a big deal,” he said.

But perhaps the biggest song the band have given us to date is the 2002 Hottest 100 winning epic ‘No One Knows’.

The taut, hard-hitting, multifaceted song packs a whole lot into its four minutes and has a pounding rhythm to it that can’t be ignored.

The song charted strongly in the US and featured in the top end of plenty of best-of lists from media outlets around the world.

It’s seemingly still universally adored, but Homme acknowledges that there was a period where he feared it might get a bit too big.

“I had friends that were calling it a virus,” he told Mel Bampton in 2005. “It wouldn’t stop. It got passed around.

 

“There’s that mixture of feeling like people understand your music for the first time, which is a really good feeling. But there’s a tendency to take a song and squeeze every last bit of juice out of it, which can bring backlash. People are like, ‘I can’t stand that band just cos I can’t get away from them’.

“Being a music fan, I want people to appreciate the music and I don’t want them to be annoyed by it.”

Smooth Sailing

Image text overlay: 
"We’re here to lick the gutter and see what Sydney has."
Body: 

Few bands seem to tour as well as Queens Of The Stone Age.

They are a band who knows the power of a good live show, and want to make sure that people get the most out of what their band has to offer when on the road.

They also like to have a good time while they’re travelling, and learn from their experiences, as Homme and Oliveri expressed to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 2001.

When you go to Paris you should see the Eiffel Tower, but then you should be drinking and singing French songs at a bar where they don’t allow Americans.

Josh Homme — triple j, 2001

“This is the opportunity to see as much as you can,” Homme said.

“Not just give music, but take something. We’re here to take too, you know. It’s disguised as us giving music, but really, we’re here to take stuff.”

They’re not afraid to go off the beaten path to take what the finest parts of a city’s culture.

“It’s like, ‘Okay, we saw tourist stuff now… where do the locals go?’

"You know, tourist stuff is great, and when you go to Paris you should see the Eiffel Tower, but then you should be drinking and singing French songs at a bar where they don’t allow Americans.”

If you’re worried that kind of attitude might land you in trouble, Homme has some advice.

“It’s kind of how you carry yourself, whether you’re gonna get mugged, or taken advantage of, or have someone mess with you in any way. If you carry yourself like it’s probably a waste of your time to mess with you, then hopefully that will work."

“We’re not looking for trouble,” Nick Oliveri added. “We’re looking for a good time, you know? Trouble does sometimes find us.”

Kingsmill asks if being a popular rock band makes them something of an easy target. Homme says the trouble stems more from their propensity to mix with a certain kind of person.

“We’re positive people. We say yes a lot of the time, cause we don’t want to be negative and say no. So, in saying yes so much of the time, we see a lot of things. And, every once in a while, there’s a ‘yes’ in there that is trouble.

“I would say we’re open. I believe us to be open to listen to someone’s first couple of lines and hear to what they got to say. Even the biggest cheater in the world, because they might take you to the best night you’ve ever had in your life.

"Ultimately, sometimes you’re like, ‘Well, that was worth it’. It’s more about the experience than the goodness of whoever we were sitting with. I mean, we’re not the clergy looking for the virgin, truth telling, lovers of the world. We’re here to lick the gutter and see what Sydney has.”

But it’s not just destinations like Paris and Sydney that the Queens Of The Stone Age want to explore. They’re forever keen to see more.

In my home town, one of the only people to ever play there was Billy Idol and I still dig the guy because of it.

Josh Homme — triple j, 2005

When in Australia with Nine Inch Nails they broke away to go and play a show in Tasmania.

Earlier this week, they steered away from the regular major city circuit to play their first show in Darwin.

It might not seem like much, but this drive to perform in places that rarely get bands of their stature is significant.

“I'm from a small town and bands hardly ever came to play my town,” Homme told triple j’s Robbie Buck in 2005.

“As I've gotten the luxury of knowing Billy Gibbons, I've noticed that they only ever play on the outskirts.

"It's really made them the peoples band. They're playing to people who are as jubilant about music as they are.

Homme doesn’t consider city audiences jaded, but he knows they have plenty of entertainment options so it can be more difficult to elicit as much jubilation from a metropolitan crowd.

“If you have a great show in a city where there's an option to see or do something else, you've really had a moment there.

“It's equally nice to go to a place where they're appreciative to hear stuff. For example, in my home town, one of the only people to ever play there was Billy Idol and I still dig the guy because of it.”

This rationale stretches back to Homme’s Kyuss days, where the stoner rockers would play towns a similar size to theirs in the hope of some shared connection.

“The idea was 'these people will get it',” he explained. “It's a rudimentary idea – it doesn't mean they will but it doesn't mean they won't.”

 

The Californian desert where Homme grew up still plays a huge part in his life to this day. He says that the preconceptions about his home area aren’t necessarily accurate, but says there are plenty of benefits to living in such isolation.

“It’s not necessarily the mystery that people who are not from the desert think of it. What it is, is it’s what I understand. I grew up there.

"There’s not a lot of people there, cell phones don’t work there. You’re able to focus. And you’re able to shrink yourself a little.

"When you’re in an enormously open valley, you feel like an ant crawling over a rock. It conjures a super sweet feeling I’ve always enjoyed.”

