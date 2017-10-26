Rage Against The Machine

“The microphone explodes, shattering the moulds/Either drop the hits like de la O or get the fuck off the commode,” Bulls On Parade, 1996

Morello and de la Rocha cited proto-punk/garage band figures The Stooges and - particularly the political activists and targets of the justice system under Richard Nixon – MC5, as influences, alongside Body Count, Ice T’s solo work and Run DMC.

To those, you could add Led Zeppelin, Fugazi and, both lyrically and musically, Public Enemy, an act similarly not afraid to use discomfort – like a siren, or in the case of Morello, a siren-like guitar sound - as a lever and irritant.

While Morello created a one-man army of sound over the rhythm section, de la Rocha, described by the American critic Robert Hilburn as “sound[ing] like a man addressing a rally”, was an intense rapper and vocalist.

The Los Angeles Times described the first appearance of RATM as a combination of “bone-crushing punk/metal/funk riffs, a relentless rhythm section …, de la Rocha's battle-cry rapping and sonic effects that prompted a ‘no samples, no synthesizers’ notice on the package”, calling them “one of the fiercest pieces of music to come out of the LA rock scene in years”.

The sound made perfect sense, explained de la Rocha to the same paper.

"I wanted to think of something metaphorically that would describe my frustrations toward America, toward this capitalist system and how it has enslaved and exploited and created a very unjust situation for a lot of people."

And if the music attracted fans who got off on the sound and power rather than coming for the lyrics? Well, for RATM, the point was creating an audience that could be educated.

As Morello told MTV at the time. “One of the important things about Rage is that we are able to seduce some people in with the music, who are then exposed to a different political message.”

Which was also the justification for another controversial move by the band which had risen from a revolutionary spirit but, as ever with artists railing against the capitalist machinery, hit the wall of getting their message heard without becoming part of that machinery.

We're not interested in preaching to just the converted. Tom Morello — MTV, 1996

Do you subvert from without, in this case literally without a way to reach most of the people? Or do you subvert from within, using the mechanics of the industry to get to those people?

Being signed to a Sony label put RATM wholly within the belly of the beast and critics from other bands, activist groups and general naysayers took issue.

Morello took this head on from the start, giving variations of this answer, as quoted on the band’s FAQ, to the media.

“We never saw a conflict as long as we maintained creative control. When you live in a capitalistic society, the currency of the dissemination of information goes through capitalistic channels. Would Noam Chomsky object to his works being sold at Barnes & Noble? No, because that's where people buy their books.

“We're not interested in preaching to just the converted. It's great to play abandoned squats run by anarchists, but it's also great to be able to reach people with a revolutionary message, people from Granada Hills to Stuttgart."