Rage Against The Machine were an uncompromising, in-your-face force of heavy, thought-provoking, mosh-friendly rap-metal. They were brash enough for you to slam dance to mindlessly, but if you wanted to dig deep into their lyrics, they gave you plenty to think about as well.
As well as espousing their revolutionary political views, the band also took it upon themselves to provide something of a musical education. If you liked metal, funk, hip hop, hard rock or punk, the band would do their best to broaden your musical tastes.
The band aren’t currently active, but their legacy hasn’t dulled since the 90s. Through Audioslave, Prophets of Rage and Zach de la Rocha’s solo projects, the band are still making lots of noise – both literally and figuratively.
