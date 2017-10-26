The J Files

Rage Against The Machine

Primary tabs

RATM_jfiles_watermarked_900x506.jpg
Presenter: 
Caz Tran

The J Files: Thursday, 26 October - Original (puB7D45kD7)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 09:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 26 October - Repeat (pu0JVDlg8Q)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 26 October - On-demand (puEJaLPgxz)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 12:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 12:00
Twitter: @triplejtheking ‏

Rage Against The Machine

Submitted by luanneshneier on Mon, 10/23/2017 - 18:37
Index Title: 
Rage Against The Machine
Author: 
Bernard Zuel
Artist: 
Rage Against The Machine
Introduction: 
One of the biggest forces in 90s rock was also one of the most politically charged.
Body: 

Rage Against The Machine were an uncompromising, in-your-face force of heavy, thought-provoking, mosh-friendly rap-metal. They were brash enough for you to slam dance to mindlessly, but if you wanted to dig deep into their lyrics, they gave you plenty to think about as well.

As well as espousing their revolutionary political views, the band also took it upon themselves to provide something of a musical education. If you liked metal, funk, hip hop, hard rock or punk, the band would do their best to broaden your musical tastes.

The band aren’t currently active, but their legacy hasn’t dulled since the 90s. Through Audioslave, Prophets of Rage and Zach de la Rocha’s solo projects, the band are still making lots of noise – both literally and figuratively.

Caz Tran presents the Rage Against The Machine J Files from 8pm Thursday 26 October on Double J.

Hero Image: 
RATM_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

The Renegades

Image: 
rage-against-the-machine-1600x917-scaled-2.jpg
Body: 

“It has to start somewhere, it has to start sometime/What better place than here, what better time than now?” Guerrilla Radio, 1999

Rage Against The Machine were just four guys from Los Angeles making music. They made three albums of original songs, one of covers and broke up after eight years. Easy.

Except easy is the last thing that comes to mind with Tom Morello, Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilks, who were not just mixing working class and university educated upbringings but American roots, with Mexican, African, Polish, French and Irish backgrounds.

And those backgrounds mattered, with de la Rocha often referring to growing up in the very white-dominated, Republican enclave in liberal California, Orange County, and the “deep sense of frustration and alienation” which that engendered that helped punk connect with him as much as hip hop.

In a 1997 interview with Japanese TV, the singer/rapper called his homeland “one of the most brutal societies in the history of the world”, citing genocide of Native Americans, slavery and the use of the atomic bomb, among its involvement in many wars and the creation of a modern empire.

Today, musicians, artists and media declare themselves The Resistance to a new president. In 1992 when Rage Against The Machine’s self-titled debut was released, resistance wasn’t capitalised, it wasn’t mainstream and it wasn’t just against a president.

 

As de la Rocha sang in ‘Know Your Enemy’, ‘Yes, I know my enemies/They're the teachers who taught me to fight me/Compromise! Conformity! Assimilation! Submission! Ignorance! Hypocrisy! Brutality! The elite!/All of which are American dreams’.

Morello would say later the band were “proud to be extremists” against extreme entrenched interests.

To borrow from Marlon Brando in The Wild Ones, what were RATM protesting against? Whadya you got?

Know Your Enemy

Image: 
rage-against-the-machine-1600x917-scaled-3.jpg
Body: 

“The microphone explodes, shattering the moulds/Either drop the hits like de la O or get the fuck off the commode,” Bulls On Parade, 1996

Morello and de la Rocha cited proto-punk/garage band figures The Stooges and - particularly the political activists and targets of the justice system under Richard Nixon – MC5, as influences, alongside Body Count, Ice T’s solo work and Run DMC.

I wanted to think of something metaphorically that would describe my frustrations toward America.

Zach de la Rocha — Los Angeles Times, 1992

To those, you could add Led Zeppelin, Fugazi and, both lyrically and musically, Public Enemy, an act similarly not afraid to use discomfort – like a siren, or in the case of Morello, a siren-like guitar sound - as a lever and irritant.

While Morello created a one-man army of sound over the rhythm section, de la Rocha, described by the American critic Robert Hilburn as “sound[ing] like a man addressing a rally”, was an intense rapper and vocalist.

The Los Angeles Times described the first appearance of RATM as a combination of “bone-crushing punk/metal/funk riffs, a relentless rhythm section …, de la Rocha's battle-cry rapping and sonic effects that prompted a ‘no samples, no synthesizers’ notice on the package”, calling them “one of the fiercest pieces of music to come out of the LA rock scene in years”.

The sound made perfect sense, explained de la Rocha to the same paper.

"I wanted to think of something metaphorically that would describe my frustrations toward America, toward this capitalist system and how it has enslaved and exploited and created a very unjust situation for a lot of people."

 

And if the music attracted fans who got off on the sound and power rather than coming for the lyrics? Well, for RATM, the point was creating an audience that could be educated.

As Morello told MTV at the time. “One of the important things about Rage is that we are able to seduce some people in with the music, who are then exposed to a different political message.”

Which was also the justification for another controversial move by the band which had risen from a revolutionary spirit but, as ever with artists railing against the capitalist machinery, hit the wall of getting their message heard without becoming part of that machinery.

We're not interested in preaching to just the converted.

Tom Morello — MTV, 1996

Do you subvert from without, in this case literally without a way to reach most of the people? Or do you subvert from within, using the mechanics of the industry to get to those people?

Being signed to a Sony label put RATM wholly within the belly of the beast and critics from other bands, activist groups and general naysayers took issue.

Morello took this head on from the start, giving variations of this answer, as quoted on the band’s FAQ, to the media.

“We never saw a conflict as long as we maintained creative control. When you live in a capitalistic society, the currency of the dissemination of information goes through capitalistic channels. Would Noam Chomsky object to his works being sold at Barnes & Noble? No, because that's where people buy their books.

“We're not interested in preaching to just the converted. It's great to play abandoned squats run by anarchists, but it's also great to be able to reach people with a revolutionary message, people from Granada Hills to Stuttgart."  

Voice Of The Voiceless

Image: 
rage-self-titled-1600.jpg
Body: 

“Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me,” ‘Killing In The Name Of’, 1992

While drummer Wilk told Francis Leach on triple j he spent his early years “sedated” by media and school, he found a route out of ignorance quickly.

 

From the brown-skinned outsider de la Rocha in Orange County to the African-American activism in Morello’s background, RATM was an articulate band peopled with musicians who weren’t just agitators but explainers, revolutionaries and intellectuals with a physical commitment.

And that included Harvard graduate, Morello, whose social studies major senior thesis was on student protest in South Africa. That’s a background which earned quizzical, if not suspicious, responses from other musicians and activists.

"[People said] ‘you went to Harvard? What are you doing playing in a rock band?' People in underground rock bands are not used to that,” Morello told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 1993.

The idea in the music was that it was going to be an uncompromised and uncompromising expression of our world views as musicians and as activists.

Tom Morello — Metal Hammer, 2012

“We'll be talking about something and I'll bring up Karl Marx's Das Kapital, and there will be a... weird feeling.”

Not that his work was received any more easily in academia.

"It was the same way at Harvard when I was an aspiring rock musician,” he said.

“Everyone else was going to be an investment banker or lawyer or doctor, and here I was jamming along with my Ramones records!"

The mix of intellect and muscle with a refusal to play nice saw provocative gestures, such as the first album’s cover being the picture of a Buddhist monk named Thích Quáng Đúc meditating as he burned himself to death in protest against the South Vietnamese government in the 1960s.

“Yeah, one more reason we thought people would never hear the record!” Morello told Metal Hammer magazine in 2012, marking the 20th anniversary of their first album.

“The idea in the music was that it was going to be an uncompromised and uncompromising expression of our world views as musicians and as activists.

"The photo on the cover of the monk self-immolating for his beliefs was one that we thought captured the integrity and the power that we were striving for in our songs!”

I Won’t Do What You Tell Me

Image: 
rage-against-the-machine-1600x917-scaled.jpg
Body: 

“You'll never silence the voice of the voiceless,” ‘Voice Of The Voiceless’, 1999

If you’re going to have self-immolating priests on your covers, call for class struggle and name the villains of capitalism, with your best-known song featuring 16 “fucks” and one “motherfucker”, you’re going to offend someone. Plenty of someones.

In 1993 the socially conservative censorship group begun by Tipper Gore, the wife of vice president Al Gore, the Parents Musical Resource Council, found RATM hitting the sweet spot between the council’s favourite targets, the evil twins of metal and hip hop.

 

The PRMC sought to have the debut album and in particular ‘Killing In The Name’ banned for being “inflammatory and an attempt to incite violence”.

In protest against this protest, the band went on stage at the Philadelphia leg of the Lollapalooza tour naked, with the letters PRMC painted – one letter each - across their chests, and gaffer tape on their mouths.

Rather than play, they stood there while guitars fed back for 14 minutes, and then left.

Three years later, when the band were appearing on the TV program Saturday Night Live – 20 years before the show turned itself into a bulwark of the anti-Trump arts response – on the same show being hosted by a rich white man who had wanted to be president (tech billionaire Steve Forbes), censorship hit again.

 

The band were told to remove two upside down American flags they had draped over their amps (“our contention that American democracy is inverted when what passes for democracy is an electoral choice between two representatives of the privileged class,” said Morello) and that the show would edit out some lyrics from a ‘Bullet In The Head’.

Morello would address such censorship with the San Diego Union Tribune.

"My main contention with those who would censor is, if they really had the interests of youth in mind, they'd look to the real problems, whether it's AIDS or homelessness or parental neglect -- which are hugely debilitating -- as opposed to record lyrics. It's a sad fact that kids have more to fear from abusive parents than a record by NWA.

“Censorship against music is a real buffer against parents taking responsibility."

Phase 2: 
Open