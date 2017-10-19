If Michael Stipe started his ultimate band, it wouldn’t sound anything like R.E.M.

“If I took 12 R.E.M. songs and mixed them myself and put overdubs on them, it'd probably sound like [legendary Japanese noise band] The Boredoms, I think,” Stipe told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1995. “Utter complete chaos. Complete anarchy.”

While Stipe is the face and voice of R.E.M., and always will be, he’s not their leader. The band is wholly democratic, an ideology that is commonly considered to be among their greatest assets.

“The fact of the matter is, there is no captain of the ship,” Stipe said. “The four of us are at the helm together and that's why R.E.M. is R.E.M. I suspect that's why we've done so well commercially over the years. We really do monitor and pull one another back in.

“The combined effort is what makes us potent and powerful as a band. It's compromise between four people, but it's accepted that that's part of the deal.”

One decision that proved to be a huge masterstroke was employing legendary Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones to arrange the orchestral parts of the record.

“I was a huge Led Zeppelin fan and one of the things I always liked was the strings and mellotron on 'Kashmir',” Buck said.

“I knew that JPJ, as we called him, had arranged all the Donovan records – those cool strings and sitars and all that stuff – so, it just seemed like a natural choice.

"So, he heard the stuff, really liked it, came in and wrote the parts.”

John Paul Jones was a skilled musician and writer, but most importantly, his frame of musical reference was quite far removed from the band’s.

“He's an extraordinary musician. He's really exploratory as far as where he's willing to go to musically,” Buck said.

“Having him write string parts was so great because he was from a tradition, orchestrally, that was a bit outside of our sphere of influence. And, also, he was in Led Zeppelin! And we were hanging out with the guy!”

There was a big discussion about whether we should leave 'The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight' off the record... Peter Buck — Double J, 2017

When speaking about his favourite R.E.M. songs in 1995, Stipe namechecked a couple from Automatic For The People where he felt the band had slipped something strange and perhaps a little profane into their work.

“My favourite songs of ours are songs like 'Country Feedback' [from Out Of Time] and 'Fuck Me Kitten' [named ‘Star Me Kitten’ on Automatic For The People], the things that are really kind of trash.

“'Drive' is one of them. Even though it sounds huge, there's something clanging around in the background of the recorded version of that song. To me, there's an undefined passion there that you don't always get.”

Buck’s favourite from Automatic For The People is the slow-moving closer to side one of the record – The Drive Side – ‘Sweetness Follows’. Its organ and acoustic guitar make it sound kind of serene, but the grinding cello that drones beneath it all lends an ominous edge.

“I love the lyrics,” Buck said of the track. “Musically, it's just like swimming out really far in the ocean and feeling safe there.”

Not everything the band wrote was so dark and sorrowful, but it was those songs that the band felt were most pertinent for them at that stage of their life.

“We wrote rock songs that might have been on the record if we'd finished them, but we kept going in this one direction, which was kind of that melancholic, weird acceptance of life as it is.”

But one of them snuck through.

“There was a big discussion about whether we should leave 'The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight' off the record,” Buck said.

“Did it really fit in with the rest of the record? The song 'Photograph' that's on the bonus disc [of the 25th anniversary reissue] might have fit in better. But, in retrospect, I think it was fine having a more up-tempo song on there.”

The album was both written and recorded in a series of different locations. One of the album’s most enduring tracks was written so early in the piece that it almost made it to the album previous.

“'Nightswimming' was actually written at the very end of the mixing of Out Of Time,” Buck remembered.

“That was all Mike [Mills, bassist] and Michael. They just sat down, Mike played it and Michael sang it, and the question was 'Should we record this right now and put it on the album?' But the album was already finished. I think I said, 'Let's just save it for the next one'. It was a great piece of music.”

Conversely, one of the album’s biggest songs, and one of the biggest songs in R.E.M.’s entire catalogue, wasn’t completed until the very last minute.

“'Man On the Moon', we had the whole track finished, all the overdubs except for vocals, and we had it mixed - but there were no vocals,” Buck recalled. “We had five days left.

“[Producer] Scott Litt said, 'Guys, we could sit here in the studio and bang our heads against a wall. But why don't we just take a break? You guys deserve it. Michael, you go somewhere and finish the lyrics to this song, you guys do what you want'.

“I went out to the desert with a friend and drove around, drank tequila in bars with threatening drifters, which was totally unproductive.

"But Michael – wherever he went, whatever he did – finished the lyrics for 'Man On The Moon', walked in the studio the day we were supposed to be back, sang it in one pass and we just went, 'Oh yeah. That's it.'”