R.E.M.

Few rock bands of the modern era rose to as greater heights as the brilliant R.E.M.

Certainly, no one managed to do so while retaining so much of their indie credibility. R.E.M. always did things their own way, and that resonated so strongly with so many of us.

In the wake of the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s commercial smash hit Automatic For The People, we're spending two hours looking at some of the many high points of the band’s illustrious career. 

Download the R.E.M. J Files podcast on iTunes

Nobody Tells You What To Do, Baby

How R.E.M. were empowered to make whatever album they wanted.
If you don’t know much about American rock band R.E.M., it might be easy to dismiss them as just another adult alternative crossover band who had a couple of massive radio hits. Or perhaps one may dismiss them as just another bloated behemoth who sold out quickly and abandoned their best art in a quest for record sales. 

While these may be understandable viewpoints, they are unequivocally wrong.

R.E.M.’s career was typified by going against the grain. By achieving success in spite of their unorthodox way of operating, because their songs were just so good.

Go back to 1992 and try to find a record that sounds anything like Automatic For The People. They just don't exist.

Peter Buck — Double J, 2017

But, then again, their songs were only so good because they weren’t afraid to take risks. Calculated risks, no doubt, but risks all the same.

An indie-rock band can only get to be as big as R.E.M. were by doing things completely differently.

“We stepped off a cliff together,” frontman Michael Stipe told The Daily Beast about the band’s eighth album Automatic For The People.

Automatic For The People was huge. The kind of huge album that doesn’t really exist in the modern music landscape.

It has sold over 18 million copies. Its album cover is one of the most iconic images of 90s music, and a couple of its biggest singles – ‘Everybody Hurts’ and ‘Man On The Moon’ – practically define that era of alternative radio rock.

More than anything, it wasn’t like anything else that was happening at the time and is still yet to be replicated.

“We mixed the record in Seattle and we were going out to see Mudhoney and Tad,” R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck recalled, while speaking with Double J’s Karen Leng this year. Right after that I was watching Bikini Kill and Bratmobile and all of that.

“It was all happening and it was really exciting. But that's not who we were.

“Go back to 1992 and try to find a record that sounds anything like Automatic For The People. They just don't exist. For better or worse.”

 

It has been 25 years since this game-changing record, so here are some comments from the band – some recent, some not so recent – that go some way to explaining how this enormous creative gamble somehow paid off. 

It’s These Little Things, They Can Pull You Under

While Automatic For The People was so dark
This wasn’t a breakthrough album for R.E.M. By the time the band writing the songs for that would be their eighth LP in June of 1991, they were among the biggest rock bands on the planet.

“The previous record Out Of Time had been a really huge hit,” Buck said.

But they didn’t fall into the trappings of fame in the same way that many other artists in a similar position might have.

“We were in Athens… we didn't really do anything,” Buck recalled. “We were in this small town and people were saying, 'Oh yeah, it sold 12 million copies'. We were still driving three-year-old cars and buying used clothes.”

While the money and the adulation might not have been hugely appealing to the band, but the creative freedom allowed to a band who has just sold an inordinate number of records – and no doubt made their label particularly wealthy – was a welcome side-effect of fame.

“So, we went in to do Automatic… and felt like, 'We can do whatever we want to',” Buck said.

 

What they wanted to do was get dark. Out Of Time’s second biggest single was called ‘Shiny Happy People’. It was infectious and it was fun, but not the band’s favourite moment.

“Hate is a strong word,” Michael Stipe told the BBC in 2016. “It’s a pretty pop song written for children. It just is what it is.”

“It was written to be as pop as it could possibly be, absurdly, ridiculously pop,” he remarked to The Sun that same year.

“The guys threw me the stupidest song that sounded so buoyant and weird and I was like, ‘OK, I accept the challenge’,” he told MOJO magazine. “I don't hate it. But I don't want to sing it.”

It wasn't a party record, something you could imagine someone putting on in their house at 11 at night and dancing to.

Peter Buck — Double J, 2017

That song didn’t typify Out Of Time, which had plenty of those moments of great depth and introspection so beloved by the band’s fans, but it became clear there wasn’t room for any such levity on its follow up.

“As we went on thematically and musically, the record felt a little on the down side,” Buck recalled.

“Which is not a negative, but when we finished I was a little worried that the record might be a little heavy...

"It wasn't a party record, something you could imagine someone putting on in their house at 11 at night and dancing to.

“So, there was that concern, but I think we knew that it was a really strong record.”

So why did it seem like one of the biggest bands on the planet were so damn miserable? The same reason anyone in their late-20s and early-30s might start to realise that the world isn’t so rosy when things start to get tough.

“I think we were all getting to the age and places in our life when mortality was starting to rear its ugly head,” Buck said. “Whether it's older relatives or friends or just realising that you're not 22 anymore. And the music reflected that, lyrically very much so.

“A lot of the songs are about passage and loss. And it made sense.

“I had three close friends die in car wrecks. There was AIDs sweeping through a huge portion of the society we lived in, the requisite drug things... and of course having grandparents and parents to start to support.

 

"Thoughts of mortality are something that we all have and that was our year, I guess, for Michael to express them.”

Perhaps the most striking example of R.E.M.’s unique approach to being a band was the tour they embarked on in support of Automatic For The People.

There wasn’t one.

“We didn't do anything,” Buck said. I personally grew a beard and just got in my car. I was at the end of a relationship. I had a guitar, a leather jacket and a couple of t-shirts and a big bag of cassettes. The whole world, whatever happened with the record, didn't impact me at all.

We could have toured. Everyone was telling us, 'You'll make so much money', but I didn't really care.

Peter Buck — Double J, 2017

“It was a very interesting time for us as a band. We were not in the public eye.”

For a band who had finally broken through the mainstream after years of toil, it was a curious decision.

An R.E.M. tour in 1992 and 1993 would have been an unbelievably lucrative concern.

Most artists would need a pretty good reason to turn down that kind of fame and fortune.

Apparently R.E.M. didn’t.

“We just looked at each other and went 'Eh... nah',” Buck remembered.

“We made every decision that we did, right to the end, on total intuition. The more we thought about stuff and discussed things, the less likely we were gonna come out with a good result.

“We could have toured. Everyone was telling us, 'You'll make so much money', but I didn't really care. I didn't want money to be part of the way I looked at making music.”

I Will Hold My Breath Until All These Shivers Subside

The songs that shine brightest
If Michael Stipe started his ultimate band, it wouldn’t sound anything like R.E.M.

“If I took 12 R.E.M. songs and mixed them myself and put overdubs on them, it'd probably sound like [legendary Japanese noise band] The Boredoms, I think,” Stipe told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1995. “Utter complete chaos. Complete anarchy.”

While Stipe is the face and voice of R.E.M., and always will be, he’s not their leader. The band is wholly democratic, an ideology that is commonly considered to be among their greatest assets.

“The fact of the matter is, there is no captain of the ship,” Stipe said. “The four of us are at the helm together and that's why R.E.M. is R.E.M. I suspect that's why we've done so well commercially over the years. We really do monitor and pull one another back in.

“The combined effort is what makes us potent and powerful as a band. It's compromise between four people, but it's accepted that that's part of the deal.”

If I took 12 R.E.M. songs and mixed them myself and put overdubs on them, it'd probably sound like The Boredoms.

Michael Stipe — triple j, 1995

One decision that proved to be a huge masterstroke was employing legendary Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones to arrange the orchestral parts of the record.

“I was a huge Led Zeppelin fan and one of the things I always liked was the strings and mellotron on 'Kashmir',” Buck said.

“I knew that JPJ, as we called him, had arranged all the Donovan records – those cool strings and sitars and all that stuff – so, it just seemed like a natural choice.

"So, he heard the stuff, really liked it, came in and wrote the parts.”

John Paul Jones was a skilled musician and writer, but most importantly, his frame of musical reference was quite far removed from the band’s.

 

“He's an extraordinary musician. He's really exploratory as far as where he's willing to go to musically,” Buck said.

“Having him write string parts was so great because he was from a tradition, orchestrally, that was a bit outside of our sphere of influence. And, also, he was in Led Zeppelin! And we were hanging out with the guy!”

There was a big discussion about whether we should leave 'The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight' off the record...

Peter Buck — Double J, 2017

When speaking about his favourite R.E.M. songs in 1995, Stipe namechecked a couple from Automatic For The People where he felt the band had slipped something strange and perhaps a little profane into their work.

“My favourite songs of ours are songs like 'Country Feedback' [from Out Of Time] and 'Fuck Me Kitten' [named ‘Star Me Kitten’ on Automatic For The People], the things that are really kind of trash.

“'Drive' is one of them. Even though it sounds huge, there's something clanging around in the background of the recorded version of that song. To me, there's an undefined passion there that you don't always get.”

Buck’s favourite from Automatic For The People is the slow-moving closer to side one of the record – The Drive Side – ‘Sweetness Follows’. Its organ and acoustic guitar make it sound kind of serene, but the grinding cello that drones beneath it all lends an ominous edge.

“I love the lyrics,” Buck said of the track. “Musically, it's just like swimming out really far in the ocean and feeling safe there.”

Not everything the band wrote was so dark and sorrowful, but it was those songs that the band felt were most pertinent for them at that stage of their life.

“We wrote rock songs that might have been on the record if we'd finished them, but we kept going in this one direction, which was kind of that melancholic, weird acceptance of life as it is.”

 

But one of them snuck through.

“There was a big discussion about whether we should leave 'The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight' off the record,” Buck said.

“Did it really fit in with the rest of the record? The song 'Photograph' that's on the bonus disc [of the 25th anniversary reissue] might have fit in better. But, in retrospect, I think it was fine having a more up-tempo song on there.”

The album was both written and recorded in a series of different locations. One of the album’s most enduring tracks was written so early in the piece that it almost made it to the album previous.

 

“'Nightswimming' was actually written at the very end of the mixing of Out Of Time,” Buck remembered.

“That was all Mike [Mills, bassist] and Michael. They just sat down, Mike played it and Michael sang it, and the question was 'Should we record this right now and put it on the album?' But the album was already finished. I think I said, 'Let's just save it for the next one'. It was a great piece of music.”

Conversely, one of the album’s biggest songs, and one of the biggest songs in R.E.M.’s entire catalogue, wasn’t completed until the very last minute.

“'Man On the Moon', we had the whole track finished, all the overdubs except for vocals, and we had it mixed - but there were no vocals,” Buck recalled. “We had five days left.

“[Producer] Scott Litt said, 'Guys, we could sit here in the studio and bang our heads against a wall. But why don't we just take a break? You guys deserve it. Michael, you go somewhere and finish the lyrics to this song, you guys do what you want'.

 

“I went out to the desert with a friend and drove around, drank tequila in bars with threatening drifters, which was totally unproductive.

"But Michael – wherever he went, whatever he did – finished the lyrics for 'Man On The Moon', walked in the studio the day we were supposed to be back, sang it in one pass and we just went, 'Oh yeah. That's it.'”

