R.E.M.
R.E.M.
Few rock bands of the modern era rose to as greater heights as the brilliant R.E.M.
Certainly, no one managed to do so while retaining so much of their indie credibility. R.E.M. always did things their own way, and that resonated so strongly with so many of us.
In the wake of the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s commercial smash hit Automatic For The People, we're spending two hours looking at some of the many high points of the band’s illustrious career.
