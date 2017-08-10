St. VincentSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 08/07/2017 - 10:31
St. Vincent
St. Vincent
Over the past decade, St Vincent has become a bona fide indie-rock icon.
As a guitarist, she’s one of the best in the game, consistently using it in ways that make us rethink the capabilities of the instrument. As a songwriter she can be both brutally honest and outrageously otherworldly, and she can somehow manage to do it at the same time.
Her creativity goes beyond her music and into her stage show, her aesthetic and the way in which she consistently reinvents herself as an artist. She’s a true individual and a complete genius. It’s no wonder everyone with any taste and talent wants to work with her.
Join Tim Shiel for the St Vincent J Files, Thursday 11 August from 8pm on Double J.
