St. Vincent released her debut album Marry Me in July 2007.

“I don't think I own a copy of this album!” Annie Clark told Uncut magazine in 2015. “Listening back to your old records feels a little like looking at a high-school yearbook.”

From ‘Now, Now’, the very first track of her debut album, you get a sense of the emotional and musical melange St Vincent’s work was to exhibit throughout her career.

Thanks to its complex harmonic loop, sweet backing vocals and the big, noisy guitar at its conclusion, it painted us a picture of a woman with bold musical ambition and a desire to create something outside the parameters of any indie subculture of the time.

Through the record there are touches of classic Beatles-esque pop (‘Marry Me’), thoughtful, introspective balladry ('Landmines'), and fantastical, epic prog-rock (‘Paris Is Burning’).

There’s also a humourous undercurrent running throughout the record – the album title comes from a comedic motif Arrested Development – and, despite her immense aptitude as a musician, it never feels like Clark takes herself too seriously.

I wanted to take the parts of Marry Me I thought were beautiful and make it more magic. Make it whimsical and innocent. Annie Clark — Sound Opinions

The record did well, but its follow up, 2009’s Actor, took St Vincent to a new level.

The record received universal praise upon its release and announced St. Vincent as one of modern music’s most inventive and exciting new artists.

It sounded more sophisticated, weirder, bolder and more immediate all at once.

Importantly, it showed that St. Vincent knew the kind of artist she wanted to be.

“You kinda get it in your head, 'Oh, I want to be a serious musician.

"I want to cut my teeth on film score', so I got really into the idea of arranging and trying to be a composer,” she told WBEZ Chicago radio show Sound Opinions in 2009.

“I like to think that I kind of failed, or at least got side tracked, and then was like 'Oh no, I like pop songs too. I want to put these two things together'. It was a very esoteric process.”

One of the Clark’s most talked about sources of inspiration for her second album were classic Disney films like Sleeping Beauty and Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.

“I felt how I felt when I first saw them,” she told Sound Opinions of re-watching these films. “I was just blown away and I wanted to be in the cartoon, like I did when I was little.”

So, she took the quaint, fanciful aspects of those films and put it into her music.

“I wanted to take the parts of Marry Me that I thought were beautiful and expand on it, make it more beautiful, make it more magic. Make it whimsical and innocent.”

She also got calculated. Armed with a copy of GarageBand, she set about creating music that was more complex than she could craft with her hands. Music that was grandiose in its cinematic vision.

“I went through this process of, ‘I'm gonna write everything on the computer and I'm never gonna touch an instrument to write it,” Clark told Zan Rowe in 2011. “I'm gonna write music that's smarter than I am by utilising all this technology.’”

But the computer-focused composing process was also borne out of necessity.

“It was impossible for me to write a record like the first one,” she told Popcorn Youth. “I couldn’t make noise in my apartment. I was getting noise complaints, so I had to do it internally on a computer, for the most part. It transformed the writing process and influenced the entire record.”

Actor was the first St. Vincent album with producer John Congleton, who has produced each of the St. Vincent albums since.

“We act like brother and sister,” Congleton told Consequence Of Sound. “I have two older sisters so I’m pretty familiar with the brother-sister dynamic and that’s what it feels like. It feels comfortable, but also I think we have pretty big bullshit detectors on each of us.

“She can tell whenever I’m overthinking and I can tell whenever she’s overthinking. We’ve always had a really good way of being able to keep each other in check.”