Tim Shiel

St. Vincent

St. Vincent
Over the past decade, St Vincent has become a bona fide indie-rock icon.
As a guitarist, she’s one of the best in the game, consistently using it in ways that make us rethink the capabilities of the instrument. As a songwriter she can be both brutally honest and outrageously otherworldly, and she can somehow manage to do it at the same time.

Her creativity goes beyond her music and into her stage show, her aesthetic and the way in which she consistently reinvents herself as an artist. She’s a true individual and a complete genius. It’s no wonder everyone with any taste and talent wants to work with her.

Join Tim Shiel for the St Vincent J Files, Thursday 11 August from 8pm on Double J.

Just The Same But Brand New

Marry Me and Actor
St. Vincent released her debut album Marry Me in July 2007.

“I don't think I own a copy of this album!” Annie Clark told Uncut magazine in 2015. “Listening back to your old records feels a little like looking at a high-school yearbook.”

From ‘Now, Now’, the very first track of her debut album, you get a sense of the emotional and musical melange St Vincent’s work was to exhibit throughout her career.

Thanks to its complex harmonic loop, sweet backing vocals and the big, noisy guitar at its conclusion, it painted us a picture of a woman with bold musical ambition and a desire to create something outside the parameters of any indie subculture of the time.

 

Through the record there are touches of classic Beatles-esque pop (‘Marry Me’), thoughtful, introspective balladry ('Landmines'), and fantastical, epic prog-rock (‘Paris Is Burning’).

There’s also a humourous undercurrent running throughout the record – the album title comes from a comedic motif Arrested Development – and, despite her immense aptitude as a musician, it never feels like Clark takes herself too seriously.

I wanted to take the parts of Marry Me I thought were beautiful and make it more magic. Make it whimsical and innocent.

Annie Clark — Sound Opinions

The record did well, but its follow up, 2009’s Actor, took St Vincent to a new level.

The record received universal praise upon its release and announced St. Vincent as one of modern music’s most inventive and exciting new artists.

It sounded more sophisticated, weirder, bolder and more immediate all at once.

Importantly, it showed that St. Vincent knew the kind of artist she wanted to be.

“You kinda get it in your head, 'Oh, I want to be a serious musician.

"I want to cut my teeth on film score', so I got really into the idea of arranging and trying to be a composer,” she told WBEZ Chicago radio show Sound Opinions in 2009.

“I like to think that I kind of failed, or at least got side tracked, and then was like 'Oh no, I like pop songs too. I want to put these two things together'. It was a very esoteric process.”

One of the Clark’s most talked about sources of inspiration for her second album were classic Disney films like Sleeping Beauty and Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.

“I felt how I felt when I first saw them,” she told Sound Opinions of re-watching these films. “I was just blown away and I wanted to be in the cartoon, like I did when I was little.”

So, she took the quaint, fanciful aspects of those films and put it into her music.

“I wanted to take the parts of Marry Me that I thought were beautiful and expand on it, make it more beautiful, make it more magic. Make it whimsical and innocent.”

She also got calculated. Armed with a copy of GarageBand, she set about creating music that was more complex than she could craft with her hands. Music that was grandiose in its cinematic vision.

 

“I went through this process of, ‘I'm gonna write everything on the computer and I'm never gonna touch an instrument to write it,” Clark told Zan Rowe in 2011. “I'm gonna write music that's smarter than I am by utilising all this technology.’”

But the computer-focused composing process was also borne out of necessity.

“It was impossible for me to write a record like the first one,” she told Popcorn Youth. “I couldn’t make noise in my apartment. I was getting noise complaints, so I had to do it internally on a computer, for the most part. It transformed the writing process and influenced the entire record.”

Actor was the first St. Vincent album with producer John Congleton, who has produced each of the St. Vincent albums since.

“We act like brother and sister,” Congleton told Consequence Of Sound. “I have two older sisters so I’m pretty familiar with the brother-sister dynamic and that’s what it feels like. It feels comfortable, but also I think we have pretty big bullshit detectors on each of us.

“She can tell whenever I’m overthinking and I can tell whenever she’s overthinking. We’ve always had a really good way of being able to keep each other in check.”

Birth In Reverse

Strange Mercy and St. Vincent
After a lengthy bout of international touring, and with a vastly increased profile, Annie Clark took up residence in the Ace Hotel in Seattle and commenced work on her next album in the soon-to-be-closed office of Death Cab For Cutie drummer Jason McGerr.

I had kind of exhausted myself with woodwind and arranging and all that.

Annie Clark — triple j, 2011

“I would just get up in the morning and caffeinate, and run, and go to the studio for 12 hours, come back, eat dinner alone with a book, have a glass of wine, and go to bed. And do it all over again,” she told Spin in 2011.

She also abandoned GarageBand, forgot about trying to piece together complex arrangements and got back to basics.

“I had kind of exhausted myself with woodwind and arranging and all that,” she told Zan Rowe in 2011.

“On this one, I just wanted to return to how I first started making music a long, long time ago, which is just playing guitar and singing and writing songs.

“This time I just kinda locked myself in a studio for a month and did a little loneliness experiment. I put my computer away and did a technological detox.

 

“I just played guitar and sang and tried to figure out, if things were stripped down to their simplest form and it just had to be a compelling voice, a compelling guitar and a compelling lyric... how do you do that? I hadn't done that in a really long time.”

It was another critical hit, with glowing reviews across the board. St. Vincent was still on an upward trajectory, and this would continue through to her fourth album, 2014’s St. Vincent.

With St. Vincent, Clark said she wanted to make "a party record you could play at a funeral".

"It had to have these big grooves that would be inviting to people," she told Myf Warhurst on Double J in 2014.

"I think there's something so communal about rhythm and the way that it brings people together. But I also wanted to make sure it had a lot of pathos and heart and depth to it emotionally."

Clark kept up the strict writing process she’d adopted on Strange Mercy for this album, forcing herself to create every day, whether she feels up to it or not.

"I'm from the Nick Cave school of songwriting where you go to work every day from 10 to 7. It is a job," she says. "You kind of have to trust if you aren't feeling it in the moment that, when you go back to it, you will have created something. It's like, what I imagine sculpting is, constructing something day after day, minutia by minutia."

St. Vincent won her first Grammy for the self-titled album, being only the second solo female artist to win the Best Alternative Music album since its inception 24 years earlier. She charted higher than ever before, hitting the number 12 spot in the US, and selling more copies than any of her previous work. 

 

St. Vincent also saw Clark make a really drastic change to her image for the first time since her first album. Her wildly frizzy, purple-grey hair became something of a trademark, though it came about by mistake after she’d attempted to go blonde.

For such a gifted artist, talking about her hair colour is redundant. But the story of the unconventional style icon that inspired Clark’s decision is too good to omit.

“I originally decided to dye my hair because I was watching The Bachelor,” she told Myf. “There was this girl named Sarah who had one arm and was very lovely. She had a terrible fear of heights, which I understand.

"Her date was, she got strapped to the hunk and they dropped them off the side of a building. In one way, I was really horrified by it, in another way, I was really impressed with her courage.

“Oh, she was blonde.”

Dinner For Two

St. Vincent's many brilliant collaborations
Annie Clark had a fairly intense, and early, introduction to the music business.

Her aunt and uncle are Tuck & Patti, a hugely revered jazz duo who had massive success with a series of albums in the late-80s and early-90s.

In my teenage years, instead of going to camp, I went on tour with my aunt and uncle.

Annie Clark — Sound Opinions

“They were kind of a spectral part of my childhood,” Clark told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast in 2015.

“They were the heroes in the mist until I was 15 or 16 and they saw that I was interested in music wanted to show me the ropes.”

And so they did, offering to take the teenaged Clark out on the road for her first taste of touring life.

“In my teenage years, instead of going to camp, I went on tour with my aunt and uncle,” she told Sound Opinions.

“They will be sweet and say that I 'tour managed' them, but I know that it was more like I was a roadie.”

“There was no sleep,” she told Maron. “I've never been more tired than when I was tour managing them. They just worked their asses off.”

Tuck Andress never sat down and taught his niece how to play guitar, but Clark is sure she picked up plenty from watching his masterful work over the years.

“I think watching him play show after show after show, I just kind of picked up some things, some certain techniques,” she told Sound Opinions. “He's an astounding finger style guitar player.

“I didn't sit down and say 'Uncle Tuck, teach me what you know,’ as much as I probably should have. I more just watched him in awe and tried to pick up what I could.”

After a couple of years studying music at Berklee College of Music (but not finishing), playing with a noise band called The Skull Fuckers, and in collaboration with avanta-garde artist Glenn Branca, Annie Clark landed her first prominent gig. She became a member of the sprawling, many-limbed Texan indie outfit The Polyphonic Spree.

“I learned all the songs, I got pedals that I thought would work, walked into the audition and got the gig that day. Tim [DeLaughter] the lead singer said ‘Do you have a passport? You’re going to Europe.’ So I started playing in that band and  haven’t stopped touring since then.”

 

Following this was a stint with Sufjan Stevens. Sufjan somehow heard the tracks that would go on to make up Clark’s debut album and was completely taken with them. He’d just completed his 2005 concept album Illinois and asked her to join his backing band, the Illinoisemakers, as he recreated the ambitious songs in the live arena.

It was on the UK leg of one of these tours that Clark signed a deal with Rough Trade, cementing a place in the world for her St. Vincent project, which would become her sole focus. At least for a while.

I feel like getting to write with [David Byrne], I allowed myself to lighten up a little bit.

Annie Clark — triple j, 2013

Late in 2009, Housing Works, a charity that addresses the twin crises of homelessness and AIDS, approached David Byrne and St Vincent to collaborate at a small concert at their bookstore in New York City.

Feeling challenged by Dirty Projectors’ creative core Dave Longstreth, who had written a suite of new material for his Housing Works show with Björk, Byrne and St Vincent decided to write together for their show.

The idea blossomed from there and, in 2012, David Byrne and St Vincent released Love This Giant, a fully-fledged collaborative album.

“It took us a little while to figure out the best way to collaborate,” Clark told Zan Rowe in 2013. “We ended up sending ideas to each other over email. It was kind of like a game of musical tennis and it started getting really exciting.

 

“David is such a generous person and such a light-hearted person in some ways, that I feel like getting to write with him, I allowed myself to lighten up a little bit.”

Perhaps her highest profile collaboration came in 2014, when St. Vincent became one of the new lead singers of Nirvana – alongside Lorde, Joan Jett and Kim Gordon – for a special one-off performance at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

There’s no point in intellectualising her performance of ‘Lithium’ with the grunge legends. Truth is, she absolutely nailed it.

 

“It feels crazy,” she told Myf of her experience with Nirvana. “It feels like you are the actor in a drama that is your life and you're sort of looking at it from a bird's eye view.

“I'm enjoying it for the little 12-year-old kid who wanted nothing more in the world than to be playing music. I'm enjoying it for her.”

St. Vincent has given us so much astounding music over the past decade, and we have no doubt there is still plenty more to come. We eagerly await the next chapter of her story. 

