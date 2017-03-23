Let’s begin by acknowledging that both neither the music, nor the artistic and cultural impact of Talking Heads can easily be expressed with words.

Yes, that sounds like an almighty copout at the beginning of an article that aims to examine at least a small part of their legacy. But even the band’s mercurial frontman David Byrne acknowledges that his art is something best experienced and felt, rather than talked about.

“I think people understand [my work], for the most part, intuitively. But when they try and put that into words or explain what it is, then they get tongue-tied,” he told Classic FM’s Margaret Throsby in 2002.

This is coming from a man who penned a 352-page tome called How Music Works. A hefty omnibus collecting his thoughts on everything from composition to the economics of music. He’s not afraid to talk about music on any level, but he acknowledges that his own can be tough to dissect.

Of course plenty of artists believe this to be true of their work. So what makes Talking Heads’ case any stronger?

Perhaps it’s the diversity of their material?

They have hits. Big, perfect pop hits. ‘Burning Down The House’, ‘Psycho Killer’, ‘And She Was’, ‘Road To Nowhere’… Taken on these songs alone, Talking Heads are practically a classic rock band.

“I look back at it as us being on the fringe of mainstream,” Byrne told Throsby. “We worked within a pop song format. So occasionally, almost by accident, something we did might fit in to the mainstream and might be accepted as being acceptable and enjoyable by a mainstream audience or radio or whatever.

“Other things we did obviously were not gonna fit in. But it was almost not by design, it was almost by accident. Our sensibility encompassed some things that were mainstream and some things that were definitely not.

“We were caught up in the punk movement, which we kept denying at the time. Saying ‘we’re not! We’re not!’ but all the publicity we were getting along with all the other groups didn’t do us any harm.”

But of course there is more to them than that handful of crossover tracks. So much more.

There is the deep groove of ‘Life During Wartime’, the uneasy glissandos of ‘This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody)’ and the decidedly unsoulful retelling of Al Green’s ‘Take Me To The River’ – all of which have a differing degree of familiarity and popularity among certain audiences.

Then there is the gargantuan 1980 record Remain In Light. A piece of work so ambitious from a band so fractured that it was either going to make or break them. It strengthened them, but very nearly went the other way.

The band brought on six extra musicians to flesh out their ideas – including guitarist Adrian Belew (Frank Zappa, David Bowie) – and convinced producer Brian Eno to write, perform and produce the album. They even got rapidly rising star Robert Palmer to play percussion.

Its deeply rhythmic Afrofunk dance party meets crazed street evangelist vibe simply should not have worked.

Certainly not given it was cooked up and performed by a bunch of white American arty-types, with a producer famous for ambient music and a guitarist whose squealing, impressionistic prog-rock solos sounded completely alien.

“I like to throw myself into a difficult position and then work my way out of it,” Byrne told Molly Meldrum on Countdown in 1981.

“I got a lot of ideas from listening to evangelists on the radio here. They really use language in a very different way than the way that I was brought up to use it. That was inspiring to me, to hear language used in a different way.”

Musically, it remains a revelation. At once a perfect snapshot of a rapidly changing time in music and an enduring example of their pop genius.

But it was a hard sell.

“It sounded too black for white radio and too white for black radio,” David Byrne told Rolling Stone in 1989.

“Remain in Light was the worst-selling Talking Heads record ever," drummer Chris Frantz said in the same piece.

Despite its initial commercial struggle, Byrne has always considered it to be a significant record in the band’s development.

“Remain In Light was critically well received, but I think it was also kind of a creative breakthrough for the band and I,” he told triple j’s Zan Rowe in 2009.

That Rolling Stone article, which celebrates the record as the fourth best of the 1980s, is an essential read. Not just to understand Remain In Light, but the complexity of Talking Heads as a musical entity as a whole.

There was fighting, intellectualisation, misremembered (or perhaps misunderstood) emotions, and passion for an artistic goal that no one could clearly identify.

“We don't always know what we're doing,” Tina Weymouth said of the album’s striking cover. “We often just get excited, put something down and say, 'Oh, neat.'"

Perhaps we can’t accurately convey the significance of Talking Heads because sometimes it just gets so damn weird that we can’t even begin to imagine where these ideas came from and how the band plucked up the courage to execute them.

That weirdness is regularly credited to the art school credentials of the band’s members. Each of the members of the band found themselves in art school at one time or another, though Byrne dismissed its influence at the time.

“I think [art students] are the kind of people who couldn’t hack it in regular college,” Byrne told Meldrum. “Art school is just the easiest alternative.”

But on RN’s Into The Music in 2002, Byrne was more generous about the impact of their education.

“Three of the members of Talking Heads went to art school. We came out of that background which definitely did affect what we did I think.”

Byrne’s lyrics are the most immediate signifier of the band’s oddness. While he has conceded that they have meaning he (surprise!) finds it tough to talk about.

“I think they do mean things but I don’t stop to analyse it while I’m doing it,” Byrne told Bill Leak on Radio National in 2002.

“To the ear, they sound okay. People sing along to a lot of the tunes I’ve written in the past. But a lot of them really don’t mean a whole hell of a lot. They just feel right.”

If you could put what you do into words then you wouldn’t feel the need to make it as music. David Byrne — ABC Classic FM, 2002

“I often deal with commonplace things, or things that might be overlooked,” he told Into The Music.

"Then I reinterpret them or talk about something that’s very small as if it’s very big and important."

If he could clearly articulate what his work means, Byrne wouldn’t have a need to make it.

“If you could put what you do into words then you wouldn’t feel the need to make it as music, or an image, or something else, you’d just say it,” he told Throsby.

“Then you come to a place like this and you’re asked ‘Okay, instead of making music, put it into words’.”

This profound, indefinable strangeness extended well beyond the band’s music.

The band's live show was widely praised, though much was made of their rigid and emotionally distant, stage presence. But that part wasn't by design. They were nervous.

"That was part and parcel of our enigmatic charisma, was that we were terribly nervous," Weymouth told Richard Kingsmill in 2000. "In fact, it was our motto: get nervous. I don’t think we even perform well if we don’t. We have to get nervous."

Their video clips – a new artform in themselves – were always inventive, entertaining and completely beyond the creative capabilities of most.

There is ‘Road To Nowhere’s time-lapse of middle America, the home movie screening of ‘This Must Be The Place’ and the karaoke bar romp of ‘Wild Wild Life’, which stars John Goodman and Meat Loaf!

Then there’s the stilted and strange choreography of David Byrne’s preacher character in ‘Once In a Lifetime’. One of the defining music video moments of the 1980s and still completely incomprehensible to this day.

Byrne, who directed a number of these videos, brought his visual nous to the stage for the filming of the band’s celebrated 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

He performs dressed in a suit that gets progressively bigger as the show progresses. By the time the band are almost finished their set, the suit is absurdly large.

During one of the moments in the film when Byrne interviews himself, he justifies his clothing decision as so.

"I wanted my head to appear smaller and the easiest way to do that was to make my body bigger, because music is very physical and often the body understands it before the head."

Speaking to Time magazine in 2014, Byrne gave a clearer rationale.

“I was in Japan in between tours and I was checking out traditional Japanese theater — Kabuki, Noh, Bunraku — and I was wondering what to wear on our upcoming tour,” he said.

“A fashion designer friend (Jurgen Lehl) said in his typically droll manner, ‘Well David, everything is bigger on stage.’ He was referring to gestures and all that, but I applied the idea to a businessman's suit.”