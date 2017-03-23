Talking HeadsSubmitted by nicklangley on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 18:54
There were a lot of artists pushing a lot of boundaries in the late 1970s and through the ‘80s.
Then there was Talking Heads, a band so innovative, so boundary-pushing, so genre-defying that we still haven’t seen another band quite like them.
Across eight excellent albums, these New Yorkers embraced traditional and futuristic sounds. They played with rhythm and technology. They wrote memorable pop classics and mind-bending sonic explorations.
They might have been weird, but they were somehow able to sell that weirdness to a wide audience. They opened up the minds of those who were willing to listen and sneakily crawled into those of the people who weren’t.
