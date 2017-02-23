Shortly following the release of Teenage Fanclub’s tenth studio album, Here, one of the band’s three core songwriters, guitarist and vocalist Raymond McGinley, spoke to Myf Warhurst about how the band is operating as they rapidly approach their 30th year together.

When asked what advice he’d give to his younger self, McGinley got a little philosophical.

“Sometimes I think I should go back and ask that young man for some advice,” he said.

“Sometimes I wonder whether he was wiser than I am now. I think I’d be reluctant to give that young man advice because I think he probably had a better idea of what he was doing than I do now. So I’d be reluctant to patronise that young man, I think.”

While they’ve spent almost three decades together, Teenage Fanclub have never really looked at the long game. Rather, they’ve taken each record as it comes and only proceeded onto the next one should they feel it right to do so. Clearly it always has been.

“I think we always operate – I do anyway, and I have done since the band started – is thinking, ‘Well, we’ll make this record and then, you know, we’ll see what happens. If we want to make another one, we’ll make another one’,” McGinley said.

“I can always assume that this could be the last one we do, and at some point it will be.”

How do you get excited about going into the studio after ten records? In Teenage Fanclub’s case, you leave your home and

“We like to think about where we’re gonna go geographically,” McGinley revealed. “You know, maybe we’re just a bit jaded these days and we need some kind of novelty to feel like it’s an event, to actually go into the studio.

“Having said that, I think we’ve always thought that we want to go somewhere. I suppose the places we were going to used to be closer to home.”

Not only does the change of location help the band personally, creating in new spaces can have an incredible effect on their approach to make new and interesting music.

“The record is whatever we feel like doing at that point in time. There’s no kind of narrative comes before the record, the record kind of evolves.”

They’ve recorded in Chicago, Wales, Surrey, Oxfordshire, Liverpool and in their home base of Glasgow. For their most recent record, they looked to venture into Europe for the first time.

“Initially we thought let’s go on location to a house in Spain and just take our own gear and set up, or something,” McGinley remembers. “But we couldn’t find the right space.

“We found a studio in the south of France and we went there for three weeks. And those three weeks where we did most of, like, the drums and bass and all that kind of stuff. And the way we work we just kind of decide to do something and it’s not like we sat around talking about what we’re gonna do or conceptualising about what we’re gonna do, we’re just gonna do whatever we feel like we’re gonna do.

“So we did a load of stuff in the south of France in a studio, a nice place there called Vega, in a little town called Carpentras, but we didn’t get to go there very much.

"Then we came back to Glasgow and we kinda had a listen to what we’d done, then we went with quite a long period of just doing the stuff in Glasgow, mainly at my house – recording vocals and extra bits and pieces.

“Then we reached a point where we thought we were nearly finished and we thought ‘okay, we’re gonna have to find somewhere else to actually finish this thing, otherwise we’ll just stay here tweaking forever’.

“So, found a place in Hamburg, in Germany, and went there for a couple of weeks and mixed everything and finished everything off there. And that was that.”

Though it’s not as if Teenage Fanclub find the studio a chore generally.

“I think we like that place of being pushing sounds around and recording stuff. We quite like inhabiting that place which is just us doing stuff, then you kind of think ‘alright, we should maybe finish this’ and maybe re-join the outside world.

"Sometimes we kinda like it a bit too much. You’re just kind of pushing things around, sometimes you need to remember you have to finish instead of just doing the same thing forever.”

This love of tinkering in the studio requires something of a delicate balance. The song sound good technically, but also have enough emotional vulnerability to ensure it connects with their audience.

“I don’t wanna get inside the head of Norman and Jerry, but I think you have to kinda go inside yourself and do something that is personal and, you know, means something to us,” McGinley said.

“You have to have some kind of honesty about writing a song or doing something, not in a literal way, but just you feel you have to give something of yourself and show some kind of vulnerability.

“So I suppose there is a kind of introspection there and some kind of, you know, melancholy. But partly that’s due to the process of being in that introspective space.”

Once Teenage Fanclub emerge from that studio, the feedback starts to roll in and they get to understand what the record means from a different perspective.

“The interesting thing to me is to meet people and talk to people and they have an idea of what the record is and that’s always interesting because to me my head’s full of the process and it’s hard to see beyond a lot of the process of the record, you know. And while you’re making it you’re kind of struggling to try and keep perspective on it, musically or whatever, and not get too obsessed by details and stuff.

“I think we just try to do something where we’re – you know, you have to put your head above the pulpit and show a bit of yourself. Because that’s all you’ve got, really.”