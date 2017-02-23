Teenage FanclubSubmitted by luanneshneier on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 12:35
Across ten stunning albums, the Scottish lads have given us all manner of takes on the jangle pop style, all the while retaining the keen sense of melody and welcome simplicity that makes them so easy to love.
From their dark beginnings on A Catholic Education, to their immensely influential power pop masterpiece Bandwagonesque. The genius jangle of Grand Prix to last year’s heartening return Here, the band has a practically bottomless pit of brilliant music.
They’re back in Australia next month, so we’re taking this opportunity to show them some love.
Join Sarah Howells for a two hour special on one of indie music’s most influential and highly regarded bands. Tune into the Teenage Fanclub J Files from 8pm AEDT, Thursday 23 February.