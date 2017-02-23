The J Files

Teenage Fanclub

Sarah Howells

Teenage Fanclub

Original
Thursday, February 23, 2017
02:00:00
Thursday, February 23, 2017

The J Files: Thursday, 23 February

On-demand
Thursday, February 23, 2017
02:00:00
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Twitter: @SarahHowells

Critically acclaimed cult-heroes Teenage Fanclub have written some of the most enduring indie-rock songs of all time.

Across ten stunning albums, the Scottish lads have given us all manner of takes on the jangle pop style, all the while retaining the keen sense of melody and welcome simplicity that makes them so easy to love.

From their dark beginnings on A Catholic Education, to their immensely influential power pop masterpiece Bandwagonesque. The genius jangle of Grand Prix to last year’s heartening return Here, the band has a practically bottomless pit of brilliant music.

They’re back in Australia next month, so we’re taking this opportunity to show them some love.

Join Sarah Howells for a two hour special on one of indie music’s most influential and highly regarded bands. Tune into the Teenage Fanclub J Files from 8pm AEDT, Thursday 23 February.

Download the Teenage Fanclub J Files podcast on iTunes

Teenage Fanclub
Double J
Teenage Fanclub
Songs From Northern Britain (And Beyond)

A look into Teenage Fanclub's creative process
teenage-fanclub-1600x917.jpg
Shortly following the release of Teenage Fanclub’s tenth studio album, Here, one of the band’s three core songwriters, guitarist and vocalist Raymond McGinley, spoke to Myf Warhurst about how the band is operating as they rapidly approach their 30th year together.  

When asked what advice he’d give to his younger self, McGinley got a little philosophical.

“Sometimes I think I should go back and ask that young man for some advice,” he said.

“Sometimes I wonder whether he was wiser than I am now. I think I’d be reluctant to give that young man advice because I think he probably had a better idea of what he was doing than I do now. So I’d be reluctant to patronise that young man, I think.”

While they’ve spent almost three decades together, Teenage Fanclub have never really looked at the long game. Rather, they’ve taken each record as it comes and only proceeded onto the next one should they feel it right to do so. Clearly it always has been.

“I think we always operate – I do anyway, and I have done since the band started – is thinking, ‘Well, we’ll make this record and then, you know, we’ll see what happens. If we want to make another one, we’ll make another one’,” McGinley said.

“I can always assume that this could be the last one we do, and at some point it will be.”

How do you get excited about going into the studio after ten records? In Teenage Fanclub’s case, you leave your home and

“We like to think about where we’re gonna go geographically,” McGinley revealed. “You know, maybe we’re just a bit jaded these days and we need some kind of novelty to feel like it’s an event, to actually go into the studio.

“Having said that, I think we’ve always thought that we want to go somewhere. I suppose the places we were going to used to be closer to home.”

Not only does the change of location help the band personally, creating in new spaces can have an incredible effect on their approach to make new and interesting music.

“The record is whatever we feel like doing at that point in time. There’s no kind of narrative comes before the record, the record kind of evolves.”

They’ve recorded in Chicago, Wales, Surrey, Oxfordshire, Liverpool and in their home base of Glasgow. For their most recent record, they looked to venture into Europe for the first time.

“Initially we thought let’s go on location to a house in Spain and just take our own gear and set up, or something,” McGinley remembers. “But we couldn’t find the right space.

“We found a studio in the south of France and we went there for three weeks. And those three weeks where we did most of, like, the drums and bass and all that kind of stuff. And the way we work we just kind of decide to do something and it’s not like we sat around talking about what we’re gonna do or conceptualising about what we’re gonna do, we’re just gonna do whatever we feel like we’re gonna do.

“So we did a load of stuff in the south of France in a studio, a nice place there called Vega, in a little town called Carpentras, but we didn’t get to go there very much.

"Then we came back to Glasgow and we kinda had a listen to what we’d done, then we went with quite a long period of just doing the stuff in Glasgow, mainly at my house – recording vocals and extra bits and pieces.

“Then we reached a point where we thought we were nearly finished and we thought ‘okay, we’re gonna have to find somewhere else to actually finish this thing, otherwise we’ll just stay here tweaking forever’.

“So, found a place in Hamburg, in Germany, and went there for a couple of weeks and mixed everything and finished everything off there. And that was that.”

Though it’s not as if Teenage Fanclub find the studio a chore generally.

“I think we like that place of being pushing sounds around and recording stuff. We quite like inhabiting that place which is just us doing stuff, then you kind of think ‘alright, we should maybe finish this’ and maybe re-join the outside world.

"Sometimes we kinda like it a bit too much. You’re just kind of pushing things around, sometimes you need to remember you have to finish instead of just doing the same thing forever.”

This love of tinkering in the studio requires something of a delicate balance. The song sound good technically, but also have enough emotional vulnerability to ensure it connects with their audience.

“I don’t wanna get inside the head of Norman and Jerry, but I think you have to kinda go inside yourself and do something that is personal and, you know, means something to us,” McGinley said.

“You have to have some kind of honesty about writing a song or doing something, not in a literal way, but just you feel you have to give something of yourself and show some kind of vulnerability.

“So I suppose there is a kind of introspection there and some kind of, you know, melancholy. But partly that’s due to the process of being in that introspective space.”

Once Teenage Fanclub emerge from that studio, the feedback starts to roll in and they get to understand what the record means from a different perspective.

“The interesting thing to me is to meet people and talk to people and they have an idea of what the record is and that’s always interesting because to me my head’s full of the process and it’s hard to see beyond a lot of the process of the record, you know. And while you’re making it you’re kind of struggling to try and keep perspective on it, musically or whatever, and not get too obsessed by details and stuff.

“I think we just try to do something where we’re – you know, you have to put your head above the pulpit and show a bit of yourself. Because that’s all you’ve got, really.”

A Musical Education

The music that influenced Teenage Fanclub
teenage-fanclub-3-1600x917.jpg
Teenage Fanclub are among the finest pop songwriters of our time. But no one would ever accuse them of being completely original. They keep plenty of key influences nice and close

Back in 1994, one of Teenage Fanclub’s primary songwriters Norman Blake dropped into triple j to chat to Richard Kingsmill about some of his favourite records.

I’ve never been bothered by accusations of plagiarism. I’ve never really been bothered by very much actually.

Norman Blake — triple j, 1994

There weren’t really any surprises, which is actually quite comforting.

The frontman’s love of classic, quality guitar pop is well and truly in line with the music he and his band were making at the time, and have continued to make ever since.

Kingsmill began the chat by asking how he felt about critics at the time consistently comparing Blake’s band to other classic guitar pop bands.

“I suppose everyone does,” Blake conceded. “I do it with all sorts of records. Everyone’s influenced by what they listen to and what they’ve grown up with – I certainly am.

“You only have to listen to something like ‘My My Hey Hey’ by Neil Young – if you listen to that song and think about ‘Runaway’ by Del Shannon, it’s exactly the same. If you listen to the chord progression, it is totally the same.

"Obviously Neil listened to that as a kid and he probably didn’t even know it and wouldn’t even think about it, but it sounds the same.”

But the comparisons never really bothered Blake, mainly because he never bothered to read them.

“I’ve never been bothered by accusations of plagiarism. I’ve never really been bothered by very much actually. I don’t read the British music papers. I don’t generally read music papers. I’m not really interested in them. I like to listen to records.”

Here are the five tracks Blake chose as some of the biggest influences on his life and his work over the years, and what he said about them.

The Beatles – ‘We Can Work It Out’

 

Everyone likes The Beatles and if they don’t then they’re wrong. I grew up with The Beatles. I was born in ‘65. In fact, the reason I picked this song is because it was recorded on the day I was born. It’s a marvellous record.

Funnily enough it had always been one of my favourite Beatles songs. I don’t know why, I really liked the song. It was a bizarre coincidence. It was fate. I just really like the arrangement of it. It’s really nice.

Jonathan Richman – ‘That Summer Feeling’

 

Jonathan Richman is one of the most underrated modern artists. I think he’s brilliant. A really talented guy.

It’s harking back to adolescence, his summer years when he was younger. It’s kind of about how he felt growing up, what it’s like being a teenager. When you get older I think you look back to a lost time that was better than now. It probably was, they’re probably the best years of your life. The only thing that matters is driving around in a car and listening to the radio.

The words in this song are really brilliant:

When the smell of the lawn makes you flop down on it
When the teenage car gets the cop down on it

It’s a pretty simple idea. Most of his songs are kinda simple and I like that.

The Beach Boys – ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

 

They were a group I discovered a few years ago. When I was in my teens, I was a punk rocker and I really hated this group -= stupidly. When I was younger I was very close-minded. Suddenly I discovered The Beach Boys, I discovered Pet Sounds.

The Beatles have respect, The Rolling Stones have respect for what they did in the ‘60s. A lot of people think The Beach Boys stuff is rubbish, but it wasn’t. The songs are really great and some of the arrangements are brilliant. Brian Wilson’s recording techniques, he was doing some really interesting things. Thing like having cellos on pop records, it was really innovative.

Brian Wilson was working on Pet Sounds and someone let him hear Sgt Peppers and he thought he’d lost the battle. But I prefer this album to Sgt. Peppers. Even though I love The Beatles.

Kim Fowley – ‘The Motorboat’

 

A legendary record producer from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Someone let me hear this track six months ago, I’d known about Kim Fowley because Sonic Youth had done a song called ‘Bubblegum’, which he’d written. He’d produced KISS and The Runaways, I’d heard his name being bandied about.

A friend of mine gave me this record and I thought it was really great. I thought it was a really funny record. I’m really into Kim Fowley, he’s made some mad records but he’s made some good ones too. This is mid-‘70s, the glam rock period.

About two weeks after I got this, I met him in Los Angeles. It was really bizarre. I was doing a radio show with Rodney Bingenheimer and I mentioned I’d been listening to Kim Fowley and [Rodney] said ‘Oh, I’ll get him on the phone’.

After the radio show I went over to his apartment. It was a pretty intense experience. He had some great stories. He has stories about everyone you could think about. He also told me that New Zealand was the greatest country he’d ever been to.

I think the words are brilliant. He was really into Britain at the time. He was into the British glam rock thing, so on some of the records he sings with a British accent, which is funny.

Orange Juice – ‘Blue Boy’

 

I’d been listening to punk rock up until this group came along. It was really uncool in 1980 in Britain to like Neil Young and The Byrds and Buffalo Springfield.

This group came along and said ‘The Buzzcocks are great, but so are Buffalo Springfield and Neil Young'. They came along and said ‘We don’t care what you think’.

They started this label called Postcard, they ran it from a small flat in Glasgow. The Go-Betweens had a record on it which I really liked called ‘I Need Two Heads’.

They used to write on the label ‘The Sound of Young Scotland’. It was pretty funny. 

What You Do To Me

The legacy of Teenage Fanclub
teenage-fanclub-2-1600x917.jpg
While much of their music can be traced back to some of the classic pop of yesteryear, there are tons of bands who consider Teenage Fanclub to be a vital influence unto themselves.

You have to meet people to remind you that you might have done something...

Raymond McGinley  — Double J, 2016

Even though they happily sat outside of the Britpop fad of the ‘90s, many of the bands who were part of that movement took cues from the Scottish group.

But, perhaps due to the absence of any major commercial success (even though their classic 1991 album Bandwagonesque is widely revered as a power pop classic), the band don’t consider their own legacy and influence all that often.

McGinley demonstrated this when speaking to Myf Warhurst last year when he relayed a story about something that had happened to him earlier that evening.

“Tonight I was at a concert by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra playing Mahler’s Fourth Symphony; that’s my kind of night out these days,” he said. “I met a guy in the audience, he came up to me and it’s like, ‘Are you Raymond from Teenage Fanclub?’

“I got chatting to him and he was talking about going to see shows and ‘I remember you played that thing at the Burrough Museum’, or whatever, and all these things from twenty-odd years ago.

 

“We kind of go about life and just kinda concentrate on us and what we’re doing, we don’t really think about the sense of, you know, having some kind of persona or something.

“You have to meet people to remind you that you might have done something… someone’s taken you into their life and be moved by it or have used it in their life, some part or some point in their life, or whatever.

“That always feels gratifying, cause, because that’s I suppose, that’s the whole point the thing.”

