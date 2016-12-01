The best of New ZealandSubmitted by rockyrosebery on Fri, 11/25/2016 - 16:20
Index Title:
The best of New Zealand
Artist:
Split Enz
Lorde
Ladyhawke
Shihad
Flight Of The Conchords
Introduction:
For an isolated country with such a small population, New Zealand really punches above its weight when it comes to musical output.
Body:
New Zealand music is more than Split Enz, Dave Dobbyn, Shihad and Flight Of The Conchords. There are hundreds of great bands – both revered and unsung – who have used their unique geographical position in the world to their advantage.
From the hugely influential Flying Nun stable to the country’s thriving dub scene, to the burgeoning Americana influenced artists of today and the new rock revivalists of the 2000s, the spectrum of New Zealand music is immense and of supreme quality.
Join Berko for a skip across the ditch as we uncover heaps of the finest tunes our kiwi friends have offered over the years on The J Files, Thursday 1 December from 8pm AEDT.
Download the Best of NZ Music J Files podcast on iTunes
Hero Image:
best-of-nz-jfiles-image-katherine-brickman-3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Scribble Live Details:
Board id: 2412487 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: