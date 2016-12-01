The best of New Zealand

New Zealand music is awesome. Seriously, there are hundreds of killer Kiwi classics that our mates across the ditch are rightfully very, very proud of.

Their handle on pop, rock, indie, jazz, blues, country, folk, reggae and just about every other genre you can imagine is almost as astounding as their prowess on the rugby field.

Here, I’ve set out to prepare a bit of a New Zealand rock’n’roll mixtape. There are a variety of different takes on the genre covered here, but nothing that strays too far

Most of the tracks here are from the fringes of popular music. There’s nothing as big as Dave Dobbyn or even The Swingers, but also nothing so obscure that you’ll never be able to seek out more should you want to.

Think of them as mostly under-the-radar gems, but I promise it’s all killer, no filler (say that with a New Zealand accent if you wish).