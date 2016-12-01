The J Files

Chris Berkley (Berko)

The J Files: Thursday, 1 December

Original
Thursday, December 1, 2016 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, December 1, 2016 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 1 December - Repeat (puoJR9Bw5z)

Repeat
Wednesday, December 7, 2016 - 10:00
02:00:00
Wednesday, December 7, 2016 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 1 December - On-demand (pu4J14mdRz)

On-demand
Thursday, December 1, 2016 - 12:00
02:00:00
Wednesday, December 14, 2016 - 12:00
Submitted by rockyrosebery on Fri, 11/25/2016 - 16:20
The best of New Zealand
Dan Condon
Introduction: 
For an isolated country with such a small population, New Zealand really punches above its weight when it comes to musical output.
Body: 

New Zealand music is more than Split Enz, Dave Dobbyn, Shihad and Flight Of The Conchords. There are hundreds of great bands – both revered and unsung – who have used their unique geographical position in the world to their advantage.

From the hugely influential Flying Nun stable to the country’s thriving dub scene, to the burgeoning Americana influenced artists of today and the new rock revivalists of the 2000s, the spectrum of New Zealand music is immense and of supreme quality.

Join Berko for a skip across the ditch as we uncover heaps of the finest tunes our kiwi friends have offered over the years on The J Files, Thursday 1 December from 8pm AEDT.

Download the Best of NZ Music J Files podcast on iTunes

 

 
Chapters: 

A Choice Rock'N'Roll Mixtape

All killer, no filler.
Body: 

New Zealand music is awesome. Seriously, there are hundreds of killer Kiwi classics that our mates across the ditch are rightfully very, very proud of.

Their handle on pop, rock, indie, jazz, blues, country, folk, reggae and just about every other genre you can imagine is almost as astounding as their prowess on the rugby field.

Here, I’ve set out to prepare a bit of a New Zealand rock’n’roll mixtape. There are a variety of different takes on the genre covered here, but nothing that strays too far

Most of the tracks here are from the fringes of popular music. There’s nothing as big as Dave Dobbyn or even The Swingers, but also nothing so obscure that you’ll never be able to seek out more should you want to.

Think of them as mostly under-the-radar gems, but I promise it’s all killer, no filler (say that with a New Zealand accent if you wish).

Chants R&B – ‘I’m Your Witchdoctor’

Subtitle: 
Snarling '60s garage rock from Christchurch
Body: 
chants-900x506.jpg
 

This is nasty, noisy, impassioned rock’n’roll that echoed the rock’n’roll revolution that was happening all over the world.

Chants R&B were only together for a few years. They released just two singles, but built a formidable reputation on the back of their live performances.

While most of us probably never got a chance to see the band live, you can feel the energy coursing through their recordings. You can just imagine how wild those shows must have been.

 

‘I’m Your Witchdoctor’ was written by the great John Mayall and recorded with his legendary line up of The Bluesbreakers that featured Eric Clapton on lead guitar and Jimmy Page in the producer’s chair.

Their version is good, but put side-by-side with Chants R&B’s cover, it sounds completely limp. The Kiwis grab the song by the scruff of the neck and beat the hell out of it.

It even sounds more hardcore than Motörhead’s take on the song almost a decade later. 

The Mint Chicks – ‘F**k The Golden Youth’

Subtitle: 
Auckland power-pop experimenters
Body: 
mint-chicks-900x506.jpg
 

The Mint Chicks were one of the most revered New Zealand bands of last decade. Most of that comes from the crossover success of their (admitted really bloody good) 2006 album Crazy? Yes! Dumb? No! and the single of the same name, but they were already a really amazing band before that record.

Their debut album, F**k The Golden Youth, was a far grittier, more punkish effort, though it was just as catchy. Its songs recalled the likes of Buzzcocks, Devo, Wire and Descendents, with a little modern screamo thrown in.

 

It also showed the same kind of musically anarchic streak as local legends Regurgitator. The title track here is one of the more straightforward tracks on the record and it just makes you want to find the closest mosh pit and go bananas.

Sadly, The Mint Chicks aren’t with us anymore, but they doing just fine, thank you very much. Ruban Nielson has taken the world by storm with the brilliant Unknown Mortal Orchestra and his brother Kody is hot on his heels with the excellent (and very weird) Silicon. 

Transistors – ‘Method Actor’

Subtitle: 
Energetic, hook-laden rock'n'roll from Rangiora
Body: 
transistors-900x506.jpg
 

We daresay Transistors took more than a little influence from those early Mint Chicks records. While their approach to music isn’t quite as leftfield, they retain all of that great, punkish energy and are just as good at coming up with impossibly good rock’n’roll hooks.

‘Method Actor’ is the killer opening track from the band’s fiercely underrated 2013 album Is This Anything? Any fans of late-‘70s power-pop and the music that it influenced needs to at least have a listen to this record.

 

Unfortunately the band are now on an extended hiatus and don’t intend on returning from it anytime soon. Though when they announced that earlier this year, they did say there was a chance we could hear the new songs they had been working on sometime down the track.

In the meantime a couple of the guys have started a new band called Best Bits, which will be worth keeping an eye on. For now, listen to those Transistors records!

The D4 – ‘Get Loose’

Subtitle: 
Polished up garage rock from Auckland
Body: 
the-d4-6twenty-900x506.jpg
 

When rock’n’roll made its "big comeback" in the early 2000s, New Zealand’s The D4 were in just the right spot to capitalise.

Sure, they were too polished for most garage rock purists and maybe too ballsy for those who just latched on after falling in love with Get Born. But for many fans of no-nonsense rock’n’roll, their moderate success felt like a bit of a win for an unassuming rock band who had the right attitude.

 

They played, fast and they didn’t take themselves too seriously. That attitude didn’t exactly gel with music critics, but it was music that people loved to drink to, loved to dance to and loved that they didn’t have to think too much about.

Their sharp, catchy tunes and insanely energetic live shows drew plenty of comparisons to The Hives, who they wound up supporting on a run of shows through the UK.

They were a perfect band for their time and, without wanting to be backhanded, they probably split just at the right time too.  They broke up in 2006, with members heading off to play with A Place To Bury Strangers, Luger Boa and Shocking Pinks.

While we’re on the topic of Shocking Pinks… 

Shocking Pinks – ‘Second Hand Girl’

Subtitle: 
Wellington's one-man indie-rock machine
Body: 
shocking-pinks-900x506.jpg
 

Shocking Pinks are the only New Zealand act who ever signed to DFA Records, and they did so right in the midst of the indie/dance-punk explosion of the mid-2000s.

It’s the brainchild of Christchurch musician Nick Harte, who has kicked around the scene for a while and who has brought a number of New Zealand musicians in to play in the band since its incarnation back in the early 2000s.

The debut Shocking Pinks record, Dance The Dance Electric, scored huge acclaim from some pretty hefty tastemakers and probably went a long way to securing Harte the DFA deal. But some of the work he did after that record is just as good, if not better.

 

The eponymous Shocking Pinks record of 2007 was largely a remastered cut of the best bits from his previous two LPs and features some of Harte’s best work. ‘Second Hand Girl’ is a good example; it’s a straightforward, unassuming indie rock tune that plods along at an easy pace and is over before you know it.

It’s proof of the kinda genius Harte is capable of, particularly when he’s keeping things simple. 

The Chills – ‘Pink Frost’

Subtitle: 
A true Dunedin classic
Body: 
chills-pink-frost-900x506.jpg
 

Okay, we had to include one bona-fide classic in here, lest we miss the opportunity to expose a fresh set of ears to one of the great songs of the modern era.

 

‘Pink Frost’ is one of the most revered songs from New Zealand’s Flying Nun stable. Along with bands like The Clean, The Verlaines and The Bats, The Chills put a new slant on indie rock that somehow just sounded like it could only come from somewhere as remote as New Zealand.

‘Pink Frost’ is haunting, hypnotic and harrowing. It’s one of those songs you’ll never completely get your head around. It’s catchy, but not in a typical way. It doesn’t feel like your regularly structured song there you’ll rarely hear a song that’s any darker.

Bizarrely, The Chills re-recorded a new version of ‘Pink Frost’ just a couple of years ago, to reflect how the song sounds when they play it live nowadays.

Speaking to Karen Leng last year, songwriter Martin Phillipps explained the decision.

“It keeps evolving as a song, as a lot of them do. At that point we had quite a different approach to it. It seemed like a good idea to try and capture that while it was still fresh.

“Some people were quite offended, they thought we were trying to replace the other one. That was never the point. The point is; it’s my song, I can record 50 versions of it if I want. It was worthwhile capturing this new angle on it.

“It’s something I don’t want to do too often, go back to too many old songs. But that’s a special song for us.”

