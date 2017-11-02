The Best of the West

From The Victims to Tame Impala, The Stems to The Waifs, The Triffids to Birds of Tokyo – the state is continually producing outstanding talent that belies both its isolation and relative low population.

With the WAMAwards and WAMFest taking over Perth this week, we’re turning our full attention to the music of Western Australia with this huge J Files special.

You’ll hear songs and interviews from all the biggest names in the state’s thriving music scene from all across the spectrum of genres and eras.

And, to give you an added visual experience, check out triple j presenter and illustrator Stacy Gougoulis's illustrated memoir below of his musical education growing up in WA.

