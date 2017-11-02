The J Files

The Best of the West

Gemma Pike

The J Files: Thursday, 2 November - Original (pueJPexV27)

Original
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 2 November - Repeat (pukQyL9K47)

Repeat
Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 2 November - On-demand (puNJBbo46J)

On-demand
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 12:00
02:00:00
Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 12:00

Double J
Tame Impala
The Panics
The Scientists
The Triffids
Abbe May
The Sleepy Jackson
Felicity Groom
Little Birdy
Eskimo Joe
Western Australia has always been home to amazing musicians.
Body: 

From The Victims to Tame Impala, The Stems to The Waifs, The Triffids to Birds of Tokyo – the state is continually producing outstanding talent that belies both its isolation and relative low population.

With the WAMAwards and WAMFest taking over Perth this week, we’re turning our full attention to the music of Western Australia with this huge J Files special.

You’ll hear songs and interviews from all the biggest names in the state’s thriving music scene from all across the spectrum of genres and eras.

And, to give you an added visual experience, check out triple j presenter and illustrator Stacy Gougoulis's illustrated memoir below of his musical education growing up in WA.

Join Gemma Pike for The Best of the West J Files from 8pm, Thursday 2 November on Double J.

Chapters: 

Sister knows best

High school vibes

My John Butler moment

My Kevin Parker moment

Little cousin Josh

Young love

Homesickness

