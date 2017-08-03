The ClashSubmitted by nicklangley on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:15
One of the heaviest hitters in the original wave of British punk bands, The Clash were staunch in their beliefs and injected them into their music. They sang about the poverty, injustice and the mundanity of life their fans were experiencing in 1970s England.
They were more musically complex and openminded than many of their punk rock contemporaries. Dub, ska, funk and rockabilly crept into their songs, opening them up to a wider audience of disaffected people in their native London and beyond.
For ten years, the band burned bright. They released six records – many of them undisputed classics – and earned the kind of feverish following only reserved for bands of the utmost importance.
Join special guest host Tim Rogers for this two hour celebration of one of the most significant bands in the history of music. The Clash J Files happens from 8pm Thursday 3 August on Double J.