The self-titled debut Clash album was as British, as English, as London, as west London, as possible. Notting Hill and Brixton, riots and reggae, a song, ‘Career Opportunities’, written about Jones’ time working in the dole office.

Punk was barely on the consciousness of Americans, yet The Clash was reportedly the largest selling import album in the USA, according to Kosmo Vinyl, the band’s publicist/hype man/self-described “consigliere” to manager Bernie Rhodes’ conceptualising Don.

That was a sign for the future but also a reminder that The Clash didn’t even get released in the USA. And this was no small irritation.

Though they sang ‘I’m so bored with the USA’ and Strummer took to the stage at the Roxy Club on New Year’s Day 1977 with a shirt emblazoned with 1977 on it, referencing the Clash song which declared ‘no Elvis, Beatles and no Rolling Stones in 1977’, the truth was the opposite.

As with British bands – from the Beatles and Stones onwards – they cared a lot about the USA, the home of so much of the music they loved.

Not for nothing would they later mimic the iconography on the cover of Elvis Presley’s 1956 album for their third album London Calling, with Pennie Smith’s photo of Simonon about to smash his guitar into the stage framed by the album title in the same font and pink and green colours as Presley’s debut.

Not for nothing did they sign with a label which was the antithesis of punk’s home-made, anti-establishment, British-centred philosophy, CBS, home of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

And Billy Bragg, then a 19-year-old wanting out of the army and on the stage of Finsbury Park Rainbow, where he was watching them, wasn’t the only one to view The Clash as “a tighter, younger, sexier Rolling Stones: using the same amps, throwing the same shapes”.

“We realise that we were what they were, even though we weren’t officially punks yet,” Bragg later said in his 2013 biography Still Suitable For Miners.

If American label antipathy to the debut was down to the sound – after all, the band’s earliest American shows had pulled in intense crowds – the polish given to album number two, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, took away that excuse. And yet it still didn’t break through.

Something had to change because something had to happen.