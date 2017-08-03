The J Files

The Clash

Primary tabs

the_clash_900x506.jpg
Presenter: 
Tim Rogers

The J Files: Thursday, 3 August - Original (puEQaM3XxQ)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 10:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 3 August - Repeat (puyJ64dpNQ)

Broadcast type: 
Repeat
Start date: 
Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 11:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 3 August - On-demand (puAQGjyLN7)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @timrogersmusic

The Clash

Submitted by nicklangley on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:15
Index Title: 
The Clash
Author: 
Bernard Zuel
Artist: 
The Clash
Introduction: 
Punk rock would not have been the same without The Clash.
Body: 

One of the heaviest hitters in the original wave of British punk bands, The Clash were staunch in their beliefs and injected them into their music. They sang about the poverty, injustice and the mundanity of life their fans were experiencing in 1970s England.

They were more musically complex and openminded than many of their punk rock contemporaries. Dub, ska, funk and rockabilly crept into their songs, opening them up to a wider audience of disaffected people in their native London and beyond.

For ten years, the band burned bright. They released six records – many of them undisputed classics – and earned the kind of feverish following only reserved for bands of the utmost importance.

Join special guest host Tim Rogers for this two hour celebration of one of the most significant bands in the history of music. The Clash J Files happens from 8pm Thursday 3 August on Double J.

Hero Image: 
the_clash_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

The Beginnings

Subtitle: 
The Clash is born
Body: 

Legend has it that, having watched the Sex Pistols, Joe Strummer saw the future and immediately threw in his band The 101ers for a group being put together by Mick Jones.

As with much The Clash mythology – including Strummer’s own name, accent and stridently working class roots – this isn’t necessarily true, or not the whole truth.

Viv Albertine, who formed the pioneering and adventurous all-female act The Slits and had Jones as an on-again/off-again boyfriend remembers it differently to the legend.

Jones had recruited “a handsome guy” called Paul Simonon who “can’t play bass yet but Mick says it doesn’t matter, he looks good”, and had his sights on a frontman.

“He’s also found a singer who is not handsome but has a lot of charisma: Joe Strummer,” Albertine wrote in her brilliant memoir, Clothes Music Boys, recalling that the 101ers “a very relaxed bunch of guys” were upset that their singer was being worked on by “Mick’s dodgy friend, Bernie Rhodes”.

“Bernie puts a lot of pressure on Joe to join Mick’s band,” said Albertine. “He keeps meeting up with him and saying that the 101ers are out of date and this new band of the future.”

Strummer succumbs but the future isn’t called anything yet though. An early contender for a band name is Young Colts. It is eventually Simonon, using a newspaper headline for inspiration, who comes up with The Clash.

I'm So Bored With The USA

Subtitle: 
The Clash's complex relationship with America begins
Image: 
clash-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

The self-titled debut Clash album was as British, as English, as London, as west London, as possible. Notting Hill and Brixton, riots and reggae, a song, ‘Career Opportunities’, written about Jones’ time working in the dole office.

 

Punk was barely on the consciousness of Americans, yet The Clash was reportedly the largest selling import album in the USA, according to Kosmo Vinyl, the band’s publicist/hype man/self-described “consigliere” to manager Bernie Rhodes’ conceptualising Don.

That was a sign for the future but also a reminder that The Clash didn’t even get released in the USA. And this was no small irritation.

Though they sang ‘I’m so bored with the USA’ and Strummer took to the stage at the Roxy Club on New Year’s Day 1977 with a shirt emblazoned with 1977 on it, referencing the Clash song which declared ‘no Elvis, Beatles and no Rolling Stones in 1977’, the truth was the opposite.

 

As with British bands – from the Beatles and Stones onwards – they cared a lot about the USA, the home of so much of the music they loved.

Not for nothing would they later mimic the iconography on the cover of Elvis Presley’s 1956 album for their third album London Calling, with Pennie Smith’s photo of Simonon about to smash his guitar into the stage framed by the album title in the same font and pink and green colours as Presley’s debut.

Not for nothing did they sign with a label which was the antithesis of punk’s home-made, anti-establishment, British-centred philosophy, CBS, home of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

And Billy Bragg, then a 19-year-old wanting out of the army and on the stage of Finsbury Park Rainbow, where he was watching them, wasn’t the only one to view The Clash as “a tighter, younger, sexier Rolling Stones: using the same amps, throwing the same shapes”.

“We realise that we were what they were, even though we weren’t officially punks yet,” Bragg later said in his 2013 biography Still Suitable For Miners.

If American label antipathy to the debut was down to the sound – after all, the band’s earliest American shows had pulled in intense crowds – the polish given to album number two, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, took away that excuse. And yet it still didn’t break through.

Something had to change because something had to happen.

Death Or Glory

Subtitle: 
The Clash make London Calling, and play a lot of football.
Image: 
london-calling-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Rehearsals for London Calling began in the unlikely named Vanilla Studios, behind a mechanic’s shop in Pimlico.

 

Strummer recalled “a real intensity of effort” as the band, for the moment without management after falling out with Rhodes, pulled their focus inwards doing little more than writing and rehearsing.

They’d always seen themselves as the last gang in town – ‘Everybody’s looking for the last gang in town/You better watch out for they’re all coming around’ – and this cemented it.

“Our only recreation was playing five-a-side football,” Strummer said in The Last Testament: The Making of London Calling. “We played football until we dropped and then start playing music. It was good limbering up thing.”

Which sounds innocent enough except that these were “brutal, brutal football matches. I mean war,” remembered Vinyl. “What they got out of that was unity, a sense of togetherness.”

If it was hard-man stuff when they played each other – Jones and Topper Headon the swift and nimble ones, the less skilful Simonon chopping everyone down, and Strummer the workhorse. It went over the top when the CBS blokes dropped in to check up on progress.

“They were like kicked in the shins, they were pushed over, that was fun,” a wickedly laughing Simonon would say. But then if you weren’t part of the gang you were always fair game.

New York Calling

Subtitle: 
Rather than rest, The Clash make a triple album.
Image: 
sandinista-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

The Clash finished the ‘70s with a double album which remade punk into wide-ranging pop music that could touch Kingston, London, Memphis and Los Angeles, and began to make them the genuine breakout figures of punk.

Three years later they would have a run of seven shows at Bonds nightclub in New York, joined by support acts as varied as Grandmaster Flash and the Dead Kennedys, which, along with the single ‘Rock The Casbah’ (cowritten by drummer Topper Headon), cemented them as global stars.

 

In between was the commercial madness and musical adventurism of a triple album, Sandinista!, a record which going against all logic was birthed straight after a long, arduous tour of America. A tour which left a mark on them.

“We were changed by what we saw.” Mick Jones said in the 2013 documentary Audio Ammunition.

Rather than take a break, they went straight to Electric Ladyland studio in New York for the most eclectic, indulgent, driven, political album of their career. A record Jones fondly identifies as having more marimba than any punk record.

The marimba was just one factor alongside a raft of influences, including New York’s burgeoning hip hop scene. Strummer was “keen to hang with people [and soak up the city’s energies] because otherwise you’re in an isolated bubble,” he said in The Last Testament.

 

Sandinista! is the album which remains for Headon “the album that interests me most,” he said in Audio Ammunition.

It’s also, as it turned out, the last he would make with the band he had joined in time for their second record, Give ‘Em Enough Rope, forced out by Joe Strummer who had grown tired of Headon’s drug habit.

“We were so up for it that we went straight into a studio and Columbia didn’t even want to buy us any time,” Strummer said in The Last Testament. “All we wanted to do was record.

“As soon as they got a rough mix down [on one song] we’d be could be like ‘fresh tape on the reel, let’s get the mics out’.

“We’d keep doing it day and night. And that’s why it had to be a triple album.”

Related content: 
Punk Is Calling: Four decades of disruption on Double J
Scribble Live Details: 
Board id: 2633821 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: 
Open