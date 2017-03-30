The J Files

Tom Ballard

The J Files: Thursday, 30 March - Original (pu4J143KPz)

Original
Thursday, March 30, 2017 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, March 30, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 30 March - On-demand (purJXNVy4Q)

On-demand
Thursday, March 30, 2017 - 12:00
02:00:00
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 12:00
The Funniest Songs in the World Ever

The Funniest Songs in the World Ever
Double J
Weird Al Yankovic
Monty Python
Flight Of The Conchords
Introduction: 
Music serves so many purposes in our lives.
Body: 

While we’re naturally drawn to things that sound pleasing, we get the most out of music that makes us feel a certain way.

We love music that makes us sad, music that makes us nostalgic, music that makes us joyful and music that makes us laugh.

That last one is perhaps the hardest for an artist to successfully accomplish. There’s nothing worse than a song that tries to be funny and just isn’t.

There won’t be any of those on Double J this week though, as we look at only the absolute most hilarious songs in the history of music.

Join Tom Ballard for The Funniest Songs in the World Ever J Files, from 8pm AEDT Thursday 30 March on Double J. 

To coincide with this week's J Files, we asked five great Australian comedians what they thought was The Funniest Song in the World Ever.

Chapters: 

Frank Woodley

Groucho Marx – ‘Lydia The Tattooed Lady' / Corky and the Juice Pigs – ‘Suzanne’
Body: 
I don’t think ['Lydia the Tattooed Lady'] is particularly funny, but I love the feel of it. I think that Groucho just has the most pleasing comedy sounding voice that I know. The song is just so silly and uplifting.

 

I think it’s my favourite because it’s the first comedy song that I ever loved. It was a beautiful discovery for me. It also evokes associations with the Marx Brothers generally. For me, they are comedy gods.

The most that I’ve laughed at a comedy song is without a doubt Seán Cullen singing 'Suzanne' in Corky and the Juice Pigs.

I’ve seen heaps of great comedians, but Seán Cullen is one of the very few who I think is verging on actual genius. He’s the first person I ever saw do that surreal, non-sequitur, free associating sort of comedy.

I’m not sure if he directly influenced all the comedians who work like that now, but he was certainly the first person that I ever saw doing it, and he’s an absolute master.

 

‘Suzanne’ is supposedly a parody of the pretentious, poetic style of Suzanne Vega’s lyrics, but if you don’t know Suzanne Vega’s songs, you just need to know that her songs were full of tragic whimsy and poetry. But really it was just an excuse to let Sean off the leash and for him to do some of his inspired nonsense.

I saw him sing this song heaps of times, because we were sharing a venue with Corky and The Juice Pigs and it was never the same twice. But every time the audience were just screaming with laughter. 

Justin Hamilton

Doug Anthony All Stars – ‘I Wanna Spill The Blood Of A Hippy’
Body: 
When it comes to comedy in Australia I don’t think there’s been anyone as fantastic and influential as the Doug Anthony All Stars. They were really funny guys, they were erudite, they were childish, they were anarchic, they were naughty and they kind of set the template for me as to what comedy should be. Which is always a little bit dangerous. You never quite knew what they were going to do next.

 

When my career began – I got to perform with them in ’94 – all three of them gave me advice.

Richard Fidler said to me that ‘comedy is a great way to get your writing out there, work on your craft and travel the world’.

Paul McDermott said ‘comedy is horrific. It’s full of terrible people and will break your heart’.

Tim Ferguson told me ‘never let anyone let anyone tell you otherwise, but swearing is funny’.

And it turned out all three of them were correct.

Sarah Kendall

Subtitle: 
Body: 
My favourite comedy song is from The Simpsons. It’s the episode where actor Troy McClure was starring in Planet Of The Apes: The Musical. I think in the actual episode it was called Stop The Planet of the Apes, I Want To Get Off.

 

It’s hard to pick what my favourite part of the song is. It’d be a toss-up between the apes singing ‘Dr Zaius’ to the tune of [Falco’s 1985 hit] ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ and, towards the end of the song, when actor Troy McClure sings the lyric ‘I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z.

I think if I had come up with that rhyme scheme, I’d be pretty damn proud of it. 

Dilruk Jayasinha

Subtitle: 
Body: 
One of my favourite comedy songs is ‘Motherlover’ by The Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake.

 

The Lonely Island boys are probably more famous for their masterpieces like ‘Dick In A Box’ and Jizz In My Pants, but this one is my favourite. Mainly because it has such a catchy, cheesy, R&B, ‘90s ballad feel to it.

I also just love the idea of Justin Timberlake saying such vile, vile lyrics. 

Damien Power

Subtitle: 
Body: 
They performed the greatest song ever, but they forgot it. So the song is just a tribute to the greatest song ever, that they forgot. It’s hilarious!

 

Plus, I got to perform with them once and it stays close to my heart. 

