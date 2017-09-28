Despite the town being a huge influence on The Killers’ style, the band had to look outside of the city boundaries for their musical peers.

“In a way we felt we were in this weird island,” Ronny Vannucci said in a recent interview on The Watch podcast.

“We were in Vegas. We didn’t have a scene like a New York or LA or Seattle. We were largely by ourselves and had to go everywhere else to prove it.

We were these poor kids and the whole idea of being a band was to put ourselves out there as this glamorous thing. Almost the opposite of The Strokes... Brandon Flowers — The Guardian, 2008

“I think we maybe had to even work harder because of that. We didn’t have any immediate peers to bounce things off of.”

It turned out to work in their favour. Rather than conquering their hometown first, they had bigger fish to fry.

In one of their first ever reviews for their self-released, three-song demo, local critic Mark Prevatt praised The Killers for “thankfully” not sounding like other bands in Las Vegas.

“The newbie act marries pop styles of British music with lo-fi fuzz of modern indie rock,” he wrote.

“Which is to say these guys don’t listen to radio or even very many local bands.”

Instead, The Killers were placing themselves along soon-to-be indie rock heavyweights The Strokes, Franz Ferdinand and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Seeing the success and hard work of these bands lit a fire under The Killers and sparked healthy competition on the airwaves.

Flowers told NME in 2012 that after hearing The Strokes’ debut album Is This It for the first time, he and Keuning were so depressed by how perfect it was, that they scrapped everything they’d written up to that point except ‘Mr Brightside’.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs building up a bedrock of fans in the UK inspired The Killers to tour there, too.

“I remember just reading about the Strokes or reading about Franz Ferdinand… I saw a picture of Franz Ferdinand and I was pissed,” Flowers said, reflecting on this period.

When writing Sam’s Town, Flowers says he was pitching himself against MGMT and the Arctic Monkeys, trying to write songs like them.

“Of course it’s nothing like them,” Flowers said of his attempts. “It turned out to be this big boisterous thing. But that’s cool. It’s actually a good tactic, I guess. 'All These Things That I’ve Done' was me trying to do Lou Reed!”

The Killers were fully aware that they didn’t have the coolness or dirty rocker cred of some of the counterparts, though.

Other bands from their generation had a reluctant hero vibe about being performers, but The Killers were Vegas showmen; decked out in glitzy jackets, following the footsteps of their heroes like Bowie and U2, and almost too ready to jump up on stage and sing arena-ready, anthemic tunes.

For some music critics, The Killers were like theatre kids and how much they wanted It was off-putting.

“We came out with Hot Fuss and were wearing suits and there's make-up and there's glitz,” Flowers mused to The Guardian in 2008.

“Definitely they saw [the Sam's Town look] as being contrived. I absolutely understand that now when I look at it. It's a never-ending battle for me.

"We were these poor kids and the whole idea of being a band was to put ourselves out there as this glamorous thing. Almost the opposite of The Strokes, these wealthy kids who are these dirty rock'n'rollers.

“Instead of dirtying it up, it was about excess and overindulgence.”

Four years on, Keuning unpacked this idea further in an interview with Stereogum:

Keuning: I think that right away that was something we weren’t afraid of trying to do. We were always kind of like, why wouldn’t we be ambitious and write the best and the biggest songs we could?

Flowers: We didn’t know there was anything wrong with it until we read the articles. Somewhere along the way things changed. I don’t think it’s always been not acceptable to try to write big, ambitious songs.

Keuning: I mean somebody had to try it, right? We can’t all just be super-cool bands that stare at their shoes.