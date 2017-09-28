The J Files

The Killers

Ollie Wards

The J Files: Thursday, 28 September - Original (puyzkOwd0z)

Original
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 10:00
02:00:00
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 28 September - Repeat (puY7l52DEQ)

Repeat
Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 11:00
02:00:00
Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 13:00

The J Files: Thursday, 28 September - On-demand (puGJNbpVGJ)

On-demand
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 13:00
02:00:00
Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 13:00
Twitter: @OllieWards

The Killers

The Killers
Anna Horan
The Killers
The Killers are titans of modern rock.
Body: 

They burst into our lives in 2003 with the unbelievable Mr Brightside, and didn’t let up from there with a string of monstrous singles like ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’.

Their style of anthemic alt-rock has made them favourites with millions of passionate fans the world over, thanks to five great studio records and some awe-inspiring stage shows.

With a new album released last week, a trip to Australia for the AFL Grand Final this weekend and a massive Australian tour locked in for next year, we’ve decided to dedicate two hours to this always thrilling band.

Ollie Wards hosts The Killers J Files from 8pm Thursday 28 September on Double J.

Still Killing It

Body: 

The Killers could have faded away after their initial success.

They didn’t grow out of an established music scene. They’re part of the era of bands who were some of the last to come up via the traditional route to success of club shows, hot debuts heralded by music critics and appearances on zeitgeisty TV shows.

 

But The Killers avoided that path.

Partly through their self-described “strong work ethic” and drive (“playing sports bars like they were Wembley Stadium” as drummer Ronnie Vannucci said of the beginning of their career).

Partly through their willingness to adapt to the changing ways of the music industry.

But, most of all, it was due to their faith in themselves to be a One Of The Greats.

 

 

‘Mr Brightside’, the first song they ever wrote (and kept) for The Killers, is still charting in parts of the world. In the UK, the single was streamed 26 million times in 2016 - more than any other song released before 2010 - and in January it charted at number 49 in the Top 100.

This nestles it into place among iconic pop rock songs like Oasis’s ‘Wonderwall’, Blur’s ‘Song 2’ and U2’s ‘One’.

Early in their career Brandon Flowers said he hoped "to be America's answer to U2." Sixteen years into their career that dream isn’t unreasonable, as they come of age as part of a new classic rock. 

Listening to songs like ‘Runaway’ from 2012’s Battle Born, you can hear the classic rock roots that have been their inspiration. It could easily be penned by Bryan Adams in 1984.

But, as much as their sound echoes the stadium-sized classic rock, the era they came up in is also beginning to be ‘canonised’ (as The Ringer editor Chris Ryan suggested in his recent interview with the band).

With books like Lizzy Goodman’s Meet Me In The Bathroom and ten year anniversaries of big albums, along with the dawn of streaming just about stamping out the traditional band route, the indie music of the early-2000s is emerging as the new kind of classic rock.

“The Killers sound like The Killers” is a phrase many critics have bandied about over the years as both a compliment and an insult. But it’s something Flowers and his bandmates aren’t ashamed of.

"We write a very particular type of song when we get together," Flowers told Rolling Stone in 2012. "So many people try to find something wrong with it, but I'm not embarrassed by it."

Their bare-faced sincerity and ambition was tough for many American music critics to stomach. It was considered deeply uncool, especially when compared to peers like The Strokes.

But go to a Killers show and you can’t escape their spine-tingling, made-for-stadium singalongs and their resonance with fans world-wide.

Las Vegas: The Fifth Member of The Killers

Body: 

With three out of five records referencing The Killers’ hometown and state, it’s not surprising Flowers says Las Vegas “owns [his] heart.

The title for their latest record Wonderful, Wonderful, was inspired by a desert storm Flowers watched come in. Battle Born is the catch-cry on the Nevada state flag. And Sam’s Town is named after the casino across from Flowers’ old home address.

 

That casino was started by Sam Boyd, a card dealer who had worked his way up the ranks. To many, it’s just another place to gamble. But to Flowers and his bandmates, it represented something more. A symbol of the hard work and the hustle needed to become the best.

I started listening to Elvis and Frank Sinatra and I had this fascination with the place. Once I got there, it’s never as good as you imagined it was gonna be.

Brandon Flowers — triple j, 2006

“There’s a certain amount of work, even if you’re a hustler,” Flowers told triple j’s Robbie Buck in 2006. “You’ve got to be good at it and we apply that to everything that we do.

“We’re a working man’s band. We’re not lazy. So when it comes to talking about the album or making the album or whatever it is, I’m excited about it.

"We feel like we’ve made the best songs that we could make. And we wouldn’t change anything.”

Born in Nevada, Flowers’ family moved to Utah when he was eight-years-old. But he was always drawn to Sin City.

“As soon as I was taken out, I had to go back, I wanted to go back,” he told Robbie Buck.

“As I got older, I started listening to Elvis and Frank Sinatra and I had this fascination with the place.

"And once I got there, it’s never as good as you imagined it was gonna be. All that stuff was long gone. The glitz and glamour and all of that doesn’t really exist anymore…

“At the same time, I really love it there. I love going to the strip. It’s really beautiful at night out in the middle of the desert, all these lights, it is really pretty.”

Flowers thinks their location is infused into the music.

“I think there’s a lot of push and pull going on. Every now and then we have a little darkness in there. On [Sam’s Town], we took it up to the mountains and out into the desert. There’s a lot of wild west mixed in with the English stuff that we like.”

The showmanship of the town is also clearly pervasive in The Killers music, too. A level of theatricality and sincerity not unlike headline acts who’d play Caesar’s Palace, which sets them apart from their peers.

“I think a big part of it has to do with where we are from, and not being in LA or in New York,” Flowers told Stereogum in 2012.

“We don’t have that pressure. If you are a band [in NYC], I would be scared to death to play a song like ‘Runaways’ in a bar. We didn’t have those kinds of cool audiences in Las Vegas.”

Looking Outside Of Vegas

Body: 

Despite the town being a huge influence on The Killers’ style, the band had to look outside of the city boundaries for their musical peers.

“In a way we felt we were in this weird island,” Ronny Vannucci said in a recent interview on The Watch podcast.

“We were in Vegas. We didn’t have a scene like a New York or LA or Seattle. We were largely by ourselves and had to go everywhere else to prove it.

We were these poor kids and the whole idea of being a band was to put ourselves out there as this glamorous thing. Almost the opposite of The Strokes...

Brandon Flowers — The Guardian, 2008

“I think we maybe had to even work harder because of that. We didn’t have any immediate peers to bounce things off of.”

It turned out to work in their favour. Rather than conquering their hometown first, they had bigger fish to fry.

In one of their first ever reviews for their self-released, three-song demo, local critic Mark Prevatt praised The Killers for “thankfully” not sounding like other bands in Las Vegas.

“The newbie act marries pop styles of British music with lo-fi fuzz of modern indie rock,” he wrote.

“Which is to say these guys don’t listen to radio or even very many local bands.”

Instead, The Killers were placing themselves along soon-to-be indie rock heavyweights The Strokes, Franz Ferdinand and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Seeing the success and hard work of these bands lit a fire under The Killers and sparked healthy competition on the airwaves.

Flowers told NME in 2012 that after hearing The Strokes’ debut album Is This It for the first time, he and Keuning were so depressed by how perfect it was, that they scrapped everything they’d written up to that point except ‘Mr Brightside’.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs building up a bedrock of fans in the UK inspired The Killers to tour there, too.

“I remember just reading about the Strokes or reading about Franz Ferdinand… I saw a picture of Franz Ferdinand and I was pissed,” Flowers said, reflecting on this period.

When writing Sam’s Town, Flowers says he was pitching himself against MGMT and the Arctic Monkeys, trying to write songs like them.

“Of course it’s nothing like them,” Flowers said of his attempts. “It turned out to be this big boisterous thing. But that’s cool. It’s actually a good tactic, I guess. 'All These Things That I’ve Done' was me trying to do Lou Reed!”

 

The Killers were fully aware that they didn’t have the coolness or dirty rocker cred of some of the counterparts, though.

Other bands from their generation had a reluctant hero vibe about being performers, but The Killers were Vegas showmen; decked out in glitzy jackets, following the footsteps of their heroes like Bowie and U2, and almost too ready to jump up on stage and sing arena-ready, anthemic tunes.

For some music critics, The Killers were like theatre kids and how much they wanted It was off-putting.

“We came out with Hot Fuss and were wearing suits and there's make-up and there's glitz,” Flowers mused to The Guardian in 2008.

“Definitely they saw [the Sam's Town look] as being contrived. I absolutely understand that now when I look at it. It's a never-ending battle for me.

"We were these poor kids and the whole idea of being a band was to put ourselves out there as this glamorous thing. Almost the opposite of The Strokes, these wealthy kids who are these dirty rock'n'rollers.

“Instead of dirtying it up, it was about excess and overindulgence.”

Four years on, Keuning unpacked this idea further in an interview with Stereogum:

Keuning: I think that right away that was something we weren’t afraid of trying to do. We were always kind of like, why wouldn’t we be ambitious and write the best and the biggest songs we could?

Flowers: We didn’t know there was anything wrong with it until we read the articles. Somewhere along the way things changed. I don’t think it’s always been not acceptable to try to write big, ambitious songs.

Keuning: I mean somebody had to try it, right? We can’t all just be super-cool bands that stare at their shoes.

Faith In Themselves

Body: 

Ahead of the release of Sam’s Town, Flowers did not hold back his enthusiasm for what they’d produced, proclaiming to Giant Magazine that it was “one of the best albums of the past 20 years” - an assessment not many let past the keeper.

At the time, he spoke to Robbie Buck about his comments:

“Some people get offended by that, but I just don’t understand it,” he said.

“We’re some of the few people that do a job that the sky’s the limit. We’re trying to do it. You grow up and your teachers tell you anything’s possible and maybe that’s not true, but somebody’s gotta believe them every now and then. And I think we do.

"I mean if no one’s making music that good, then the music’s not going to go anywhere.

We have a lot of faith in ourselves. We know we can do it. We didn’t want to get lazy.

Brandon Flowers — triple j, 2006

“I think people just do not want to believe that a young band is capable of having that quality or being that good.

"They’re so scared to label somebody The Doors, because they have this mythical thing about them… or the Stones or whoever it is.

"They’re so afraid that somebody could be that good, but it’s not impossible…

"I’m willing to say that after five or six albums that we’ll be standing right there… This is only our second album.”

Having this faith in themselves is an important part of who The Killers are.

As Buck pointed out at the time, it’s hard to imagine bands like The Doors and The Rolling Stones could have reached their legendary status without the same level of self-belief.

For The Killers, they were always aware of the power they could harness and held onto the hope that they could make it as a band.

“We felt strongly about cementing our position. It was really important to us. We don’t want people to think we’re a flash in the pan,” Flowers told Buck.

“We have a lot of faith in ourselves. We know we can do it. We didn’t want to get lazy. It’s easy to say ‘Oh, I did it. I sold five million records and I bought a house and a car and I’m done’

"We really wanted to push it and show people that we can back up how we talk sometimes. We’re really glad to be where we are.”

When asked in a recent interview what he thought The Killers stand for, Flowers said:

“I think that we’re about belief. Our songs may not always be exclusively about a person but it sure as hell is for the people and that’s what I think resonates with people about this band. That we are genuine and real, and we are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

From Hot Heads To Humbled

Body: 

The Killers are ready to admit they don’t have the bodies or the lives of young men anymore. They have bad backs and responsibilities.

Discussing their latest single ‘The Man’, from their new album Wonderful, Wonderful, Flowers admits he has humbled since those early years of bravado and grandstanding their abilities as a band.

“I felt special, invincible, and all that,” he said.

“I don't feel like that anymore, so it was something I was exploring on this record. I know what it's like to stand up onstage and lie to people. I prefer the songs where I'm just telling the truth. Those are the songs that will resonate more.”

 

It’s a theme he also explores in ‘Tyson vs. Douglas’, a song inspired by the fight between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas.

“It was significant to me as a child because I thought Mike Tyson was perfect, infallible,” he said. “I looked up to him. My perspective on the world changed when he was knocked out. It just kept creeping back into my consciousness...

“On the third verse, I basically turn it around on myself and now I have three sons and to them I'm as pristine as Mike Tyson was to me. I don't want to let them down, so it comes full circle.”

This time around it took The Killers around six months to hit upon what they were looking for as the keystone to their new record. They finally found it in ‘Rut’ - a song inspired by Flowers’ wife Tana’s experience of complex PTSD, a condition which has become more prominent for her in recent years.

 

As well as forming the basis of the record, the song has also helped Flowers connect with his wife: “It helped me to understand her better and be more compassionate,” he told NME this year.

Before the band could get back in the studio for album number five, The Killers even underwent counselling to clear the air and “cut through the bullshit”. Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME, “It was basically a communication session”.

“We’re four dudes that don’t want to communicate, don’t know how to communicate, how to lay it out. We needed some lessons. I think it’s healthy. If you don’t clear the air there’s a lot of separation. Cracks start to feel like wedges, then canyons, and then paranoia builds up and you misconstrue everything.”

Not only didn’t they want to open up, in another interview, Flowers also said they were also “four different people”.

I know what it's like to stand up onstage and lie to people.

Brandon Flowers — Rolling Stone, 2017

“We’ve grown over the years, but we didn’t all necessarily become the same man,” he said.

“We didn’t grow together, we all pursued different things, but that’s what being in a band is, the give and the take, the push and the pull. That’s what makes The Killers The Killers.”

It’s meant they’ve had to rethink how to remain a band as adults, without saying goodbye to members.

Bass player and guitarist Mark Stoermer called it quits after a long tour on the back of 2012’s Battle Born. Back problems were making it difficult for him to last long, drawn out live sets.

But his bandmates weren’t ready to see him go - if he couldn’t tour, that didn’t matter, they could work around it and Stoermer could remain a part of the Killers in the studio only. And this hasn’t just been a token arrangement; for Wonderful, Wonderful, Stoermer was a huge of the songwriting process with Flowers.

A similar arrangement was agreed to with Keuning, but for different reasons - namely, wanting to be around for his 11-year-old son rather than on tour for two years. Remaining members Flowers and Vannucci understand their bandmates decision to scale back involvement with The Killers.

“It’s the best fucking job in the world for me, but I get that it’s not like that for everybody,” said Vannucci. “It’s frustrating, if somebody doesn’t want to tour and you’re making them tour or they’re begrudgingly going on tour, I don’t want to be around that.”

It’s also better than having regrets. “I’d much rather deal with it like an adult now rather than in 10-20 years thinking, ‘We coulda still been a band’,” said Vannucci.

For Flowers it’s simply accepting the reality of being a band 15 years on.

“It gets harder as you get older," he said while promoting their last record. "You want to put in the same effort, and find the same focus you had when you knew you didn't want to work at the casino anymore. We're working it out."

Soaring Anthemic Heights

Body: 

The Killers are a band who don’t shy away from writing to the universal truths of human existence. Rather than the everyday observations some musicians favour, Flowers prefers to go straight for the feels we can all relate to.

 

“It’s a really personal thing, writing a song,” Flowers told triple j’s Robbie Buck in 2006. “I want to affect people in a positive way.

“Music affected me in an extreme way, the type of person that I am and the way that I am is reflected in what I listened to when I was 14 years old. If we don’t do that for some people out there, that would be a big letdown.”

For that reason, you want hear him singing lyrics about his morning routine or what he ate for lunch. He wants it to touch your heart (like he’s said Midnight Oil’s ‘Forgotten Years’ does).

“I find that if you write too much about what’s going on on your block, that doesn’t always resonate with everyone,” he told The Quietus.

“It’s almost as if there’s got to be some vagueness about it. Yet there’s always one sentiment that comes through with us: no matter what we set out to do, it ends up having an element of uplift, or transcendence.”

 

Even when The Killers are singing about dark topics like infidelity and death, they manage to wrangle it into a stirring, uplift.

‘Goodnight, Travel Well’, the closing track of Day & Age, was written as a tribute to Dave Keuning’s mother who died, and Flowers’ mother who was fighting cancer at the time, and is one such song which manages to find this upswell.

“It goes from being the darkest thing we've ever done before shooting up to the clouds at the end,” Flowers said in 2008. “Oh, it's a heartbreaker. It just rips your guts out.”

