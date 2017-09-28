The KillersSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 09/26/2017 - 15:28
The Killers
The Killers are titans of modern rock.
They burst into our lives in 2003 with the unbelievable Mr Brightside, and didn’t let up from there with a string of monstrous singles like ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’.
Their style of anthemic alt-rock has made them favourites with millions of passionate fans the world over, thanks to five great studio records and some awe-inspiring stage shows.
With a new album released last week, a trip to Australia for the AFL Grand Final this weekend and a massive Australian tour locked in for next year, we’ve decided to dedicate two hours to this always thrilling band.
Ollie Wards hosts The Killers J Files from 8pm Thursday 28 September on Double J.
