To the casual observer, The Living End’s breakthrough was swift. One minute they were nothing, the next, kids in schoolyards across the country were singing the chorus to ‘Prisoner Of Society’ at any given opportunity.

Of course, ‘overnight success’ is never really as swift as it sounds.

"A lot of years went into that overnight success," Owen tells Double J.

We just didn't ever think we would become one of those bands that would tour and have songs on the radio. Chris Cheney — triple j, 2013

One of the biggest breaks for The Living End came in 1996, when they were handpicked to support pop-punk chart toppers Green Day on their massive sold out, six date Australian tour.

"Green Day had this three-piece charm and this goofy cartoon character thing that we loved," Owen says.

"It was animated and it was pretty powerful, energetic, aggressive and pretty ballsy music.

"We found out they were coming to Australia, bought tickets to see them play, and then thought 'Wouldn't it be great if we could join them on that tour?'."

“We didn't have management, or an agent, or anything at that point,” Cheney told Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall on triple j in 2014.

“Wally from The Meanies was kinda helping us out a little bit. I'd ring him and he'd book us a gig with some nobody at the Gershwin Room or the Espy front bar.

“He sent this package off, he knew someone who could get it to them, thinking 'there's no chance in hell we're gonna get this tour' and sure enough, we did.

"When we spoke to Billie-Joe and Mike and Trey, they had actually received the package, listened to it themselves, and chose us as their support band for Australia on the merit that we didn't sound like all the other punk rock bands that had applied for the same job," Owen says.

"So that was quite flattering.

"It was amazing for us, we were able to hang out with guys we idolised, and were able to get a sneak peek at what it's like to tour at that level really early in the piece, and see guys having an absolute shitload of fun."

While it might not have been the silver bullet to shoot them to stardom, it certainly helped make the band visible to the greater Australian music industry.

“It really put The Living End on the map," Cheney said. "No one in Australia knew who we were and, all of a sudden, we were on this national tour. The whole music industry at that point was going 'who the hell is this support band?' it was a big factor in the beginnings of our career.”

Over 18 months later, the band officially hit a whole new level.

‘Prisoner Of Society’ was probably always going to be an anthem. It was catchy, it was defiant and it was performed with both outstanding proficiency and a taut, urgent energy.

“For us, this was the first song that was a great mix of our rockabilly roots yet with pop leanings and hooks,” Cheney told triple j. “That's what we always strived to be. One of those bands that wrote catchy pop songs but with the foundation of the rockabilly trio kinda thing that we had.”

‘Second Solution’ didn’t provoke quite the same widespread mania, but, in hindsight, that’s probably a good thing. ‘Prisoner…’ was a blazing, pre-packaged piece of light-anarchy and it struck a chord. ‘Second Solution’ was just as anthemic, and arguably as outspoken, just subtler. Cheney’s lyric was perhaps a little more thoughtful as he put himself in the shoes on someone staring down the barrel of possible about capital punishment.

Both songs took hold in a big way, with the ‘Second Solution / Prisoner Of Society’ single remaining in the Australian charts for an unprecedented 69 weeks, including 47 weeks in the top 40 and over a month in the top five.

The band had hundreds of live shows under their belt by this stage, and once people realised they were such a frenetic and exciting force on the live stage, they turned out in droves.

“It was just so full on,” Cheney remembered. “I remember that we just toured. One thought that just stands out for me is having a sore throat. Because we just played and played and played and played.

“It was so exciting, because we just didn't ever think we would become one of those bands that would tour and have songs on the radio and all that. It was kind of a dream come true, I suppose.

“We sorta went from playing The Punters Club to 20 or 30 people to all of a sudden selling out a couple of nights at The Corner. It happened very fast. We worked our arses off, for sure.”

The success of those two big tracks was parlayed into The Living End’s eponymous debut album, which had quickly become on the most anticipated debuts of the decade. It didn’t disappoint, as it further showed the breadth of Cheney’s songwriting skills and the dexterity of the band.

Looking back on the record today, it’s easy to see why it’s held up as a classic. A string of singles including the aforementioned ‘Prisoner Of Society and ‘Second Solution’, as well as continued live favourites like ‘West End Riot’, ‘All Torn Down’ and ‘Save The Day’.

The record sold a bucket load, debuting at number one on the charts and staying in the top 50 for a staggering 63 weeks.

“Not bad for a rockabilly band from Glen Waverley,” Cheney reflected.