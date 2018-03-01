The Living End

The Living EndSubmitted by luanneshneier on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 16:25
To this day, ‘Prisoner Of Society’ and ‘Second Solution’ stand as two of the most powerful early-career breakthrough singles for any Aussie band. But somehow the Melburnian trio have managed to keep the standard high for the ensuing 21 years, with seven well-loved records and an always fiery live show ensuring they remain one of the country’s most beloved rock bands.
The band are currently out on the road for a series of monstrous A Day On The Green shows, so we figured it’s high time we dedicated a solid two hours to their formidable career thus far.
