Mercer’s lyrics are one of the most immediately striking things about The Shins. While they don’t always make sense straight from the page, they are often lucid dreams dripping in metaphors.

Mercer has listed The Smiths, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Beatles as musical influences, but he also admires writers outside of the musical sphere.

Mercer has talked of his admiration of Truman Capote’s ability to be “poetic at times about really mundane things.”

There's always that risk of being a little too earnest or passionate and it being uncomfortable to listen to... James Mercer — Pitchfork

“It’s touching in a way that makes you appreciate life in general,” he told Alibi in 2007.

“If you can turn the way that somebody drinks a soda into something beautiful and poetic – and you can see the beauty in it and bring that out with language – it’s just so moving.

"What a wonderful, simple pleasure to have; to be able to see the artful side of reality.”

Speaking to Myf Warhurst earlier this year, Mercer namechecked George Orwell’s essay on ‘Politics and the English Language’:

“He wrote about cliché and how you need to steer away from cliché, which i try to do,” he said.

“You often find yourself trying to find something that’s been said. There’s songs about unrequited love, you know, and it’s just looking for your own take and trying to be honest and come up with a different phrasing.”

Often the lyrics are the last pieces of the puzzle in his songwriting process. Coming up with the melodies is “almost like doodling” for him – something he does while making breakfast for his three daughters or with the TV turned down low.

“I just sit playing guitar and something normally pops up,” he told iNews this month. “I’m most creative in the morning. Maybe my mind is still wandering in dream land.”

But the lyrics are the hard part.

“I have a really hard time figuring out where I get direction lyrically,” he told Verbicide Magazine back in 2004. “I think the only real clever thing I do is just coming up with some original metaphors.”

“Sometimes I’ll feel that whatever I’m writing to communicate is just too cliché, so then I will turn the characters or the relationship into a metaphor,” he told American Songwriter in 2007. “Sometimes words just rush out, too, as in the case of Chutes Too Narrow‘s ‘Kissing the Lipless.’”

The opening lyrics came really quickly, an entire verse, but “then it took [him] forever to get something logical to say after that.”

When speaking to Pitchfork in 2007, Mercer said he somewhat retrofits a theme or message to the initial structure of his lyrics.

“I try to figure out what emotional meaning there is to the music that I've put together,” he says. “And then hopefully there's something I've been thinking about or pondering, or something that happened to give me a subject to just start writing.”

Mercer described his songs early on as being “dark about things that are real and permanent and really suck and don’t change.”

Oh, Inverted World, with songs like ‘New Slang’, was a rebellion against the “macho, really heavy and aggressive” music scene in Albuquerque.

‘Kissing the Lipless’ on Chutes Too Narrow is “about losing friends ending relationships.”

While the theme of Wincing The Night Away was focused on the idea that “having convictions, having certitude, just leads to trouble.”

Port of Morrow showed a shift in perspective. A pivot to looking outward rather than inward. Their fourth album walks the dichotomy of everything in life having a positive and negative side to it - “that beauty and grotesqueness are intermingled”.

As well as exploring Mercer’s thoughts about how having kids changes your understanding of your own mortality: “having children heightens your awareness of how short life is.”

“I think you can listen to some of the lyrics in some of the older songs and hear a lot of complaining,” Mercer told the AV Club.

“I think now that I’m happier... there are some happier songs on [Port of Morrow] than the others… I have the ability to write about things outside of myself more. I’m not so hunkered-down and introspective.”

On Heartworms, their new record released this year, Mercer is again exploring parenthood, but this time speaking to his daughters on the song ‘Name For You’.

“I have three little girls,” he told Myf Warhurst. “And just kind of want to encourage them to ignore the rhetoric that is out there about women and maybe some of the attitudes that people have about independent thinking women and strong women.

"I want them to be strong, I want them to be confident and take the world by the reins, so it’s a bit of message to them. In praise of femininity is what I’ve been saying.”

He also looks back on his time in England as an army brat on ‘Mildenhall’ and touches on anxiety he has felt for most of his life on ‘The Fear’.

“When I was a kid, I would have waves of it that lasted months and I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” he said in a recent interview with NME.

“Back then you just got told to shut up. It faded into this depression that lasted a while, and I haven’t had that for a long while…

"‘The Fear’, the song, is about someone who realises that he missed an opportunity with a relationship and he’s sad about it. The door has closed and he’s sad about it.”

The music writing process is one way that allows him control over the unsolvable logic of life. Even if the world around him doesn’t make sense, a song is something you can craft into a complete and rounded off thing.

“I love that process,” Mercer told Pitchfork. “The process of puzzle solving that it takes to make all these patterns and things come together and flow into each other. I enjoy that in the way that somebody would enjoy knitting.

"It's the one thing I can control, where I can go ‘I can make this exactly how I want it.'”

The maturity of several albums under his belt has also built up his confidence.

“I'm willing to let my freak flag fly sometimes,” he said in that same Pitchfork feature.” Sometimes I feel like the songs just demanded it too, though.

“[For] Oh, Inverted World, I was in a little studio apartment so I always felt self-conscious about the singing because I knew my neighbours could hear.

"On Chutes Too Narrow, I was not quite as confident, and now I guess I'm getting a little bit better about it.

"But there's always that risk you take of being a little too earnest or passionate and it being uncomfortable to listen to. Somebody spilling their emotional guts out on the floor or something. So hopefully I landed just shy of being embarrassing to hear.”