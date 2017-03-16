The ShinsSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 14:10
James Mercer writes one hell of a pop song.
Catchy, complex, sometimes deeply emotional and sometimes just a hell of a lot of fun, his music has been a mainstay of many indie fans lives since the start of this century.
His band is something of a revolving door, but he’s always surrounding himself with musicians completely sympathetic to what The Shins is. This means the records don’t pack any nasty surprises, just pure pop gold.
Caz Tran takes you through some of the finest songs in modern indie rock with The Shins J Files, from 8pm AEDT Thursday 16 March.
the-shins-jfiles-3140x2000.jpg
