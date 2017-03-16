The J Files

The Shins

Caz Tran

Original
Thursday, March 16, 2017 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, March 16, 2017 - 11:00

On-demand
Thursday, March 16, 2017 - 12:00
02:00:00
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 12:00
The Shins
Anna Horan
The Shins
James Mercer writes one hell of a pop song.
Body: 

Catchy, complex, sometimes deeply emotional and sometimes just a hell of a lot of fun, his music has been a mainstay of many indie fans lives since the start of this century.

His band is something of a revolving door, but he’s always surrounding himself with musicians completely sympathetic to what The Shins is. This means the records don’t pack any nasty surprises, just pure pop gold.

Caz Tran takes you through some of the finest songs in modern indie rock with The Shins J Files, from 8pm AEDT Thursday 16 March.

Download the Shins J Files podcast on iTunes

Chapters: 

Romance And Vitriol

Body: 

This year marks ten years since the release of The ShinsWincing the Night Away. It would be the last record made by the line up of the band people are probably most familiar with – vocalist and guitarist James Mercer, guitarist Dave Hernandez, keyboardist Marty Crandall and drummer Jesse Sandoval.

“It was a really interesting time in my life because I had just met my wife-to-be,” Mercer recently told Double J of that time.

There was apparently a special little part in the heart of this generation where The Shins reside.

James Mercer — J Mag, 2012

“We were in love and there was all that newness. But there was also some drama in the band and relationships, and changes that were on the horizon.

"Things that ended up causing trouble that led to me going it alone on Port of Morrow.

“There’s both some really romantic stuff, but also some vitriol on that record, so it’s kind of this tension of being happy and angry and sad about different things.”

The essence of those feelings could be bottled up and sold as The Shins, and not just on that record.

The songs across all five albums are packed with chirpy or amorous melodies, emulsified with vocals that suggest Mercer is teetering on anxiety. And just beneath the surface, threatening to bubble over if not kept in check, is the occasional lyric with a scorching bitterness.

Mercer’s immediately identifiable voice is both earnest and strained and is rooted in the band’s beginnings in Albuquerque where he had to “beat out the guitars, amps, and drums.”

“The fact that I’m often pushing my voice as hard as I can is from playing in nightclubs in Albuquerque where you don’t have a good sound system,” he told SPIN in 2012.

The song that made them famous, ‘New Slang’, embodies all of these elements. Mercer calls it a “total rebellion” against his surrounds of Alburquerque, “the most punk-rock fucking thing [he] could do in my life.”

The city’s music scene was heavy and aggressive, and the Shins music were designed to be the complete opposite of that. He admits they were not very popular in their hometown, even if they were opening for Cibo Matto and Modest Mouse.

“That was just, like, flipping off the whole city,” he said. “It’s definitely a moment in my life, that sort of angst and confusion about what my future was going to be.

“The Shins weren’t anything when I wrote that song. There wasn’t any hope for anything like a music career. It’s that end-of-your-20s thing. Before you knew it, my whole life was upside down: I got signed, I quit my job, I moved out of town, the big relationship I’d had for five years ended. All of a sudden my whole life was up in smoke.”

The effect ‘New Slang’ had on Mercer’s life make its inclusion in Zach Braff’s 2004 indie cult favourite film Garden State - where a guy in his late-20s takes stock of his life and relationships - fitting in many ways. It really did change James Mercer’s life.

 

Association with that Natalie Portman scene has rusted on to the band’s mythos and only become more entwined in their band bio. ‘New Slang’ also featured on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Sopranos and Scrubs in the same year, 2002, cementing its place in a specific time for a generation.

Speaking to J Mag in 2012, Mercer says he became aware of this for the first time in France.

“Everyone was making a really big deal about the fact that the Zach Braff movie [Garden State] had really gained a cult following amongst the young people of that era.

"Now they're grown up and they look back at that period in the same way that we do John Hughes movies here in the States. There was apparently a special little part in the heart of this generation where The Shins reside, you know?”

Everything took off from there. Licensing offers, record deals and college shows snowballed.

“It was big,” Mercer told Incendiary Magazaine. “We were exposed to a whole new audience. Before that it was really just word of mouth, and that was particularly why it took so long for the second record to come out. The exposure had doubled our audience and we toured the first album twice.”

Now The Shins muster up a nostalgia for very specific time in people’s musical lives. Whether it’s associated with the first time they watched Garden State or the string of bands that emerged from the Sub Pop label around the same time, like Modest Mouse and The Postal Service. 

An Inverted World

Writing for The Shins
Image: 
Body: 

Mercer’s lyrics are one of the most immediately striking things about The Shins. While they don’t always make sense straight from the page, they are often lucid dreams dripping in metaphors.

Mercer has listed The Smiths, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Beatles as musical influences, but he also admires writers outside of the musical sphere.

Mercer has talked of his admiration of Truman Capote’s ability to be “poetic at times about really mundane things.”

There's always that risk of being a little too earnest or passionate and it being uncomfortable to listen to...

James Mercer — Pitchfork

“It’s touching in a way that makes you appreciate life in general,” he told Alibi in 2007.

“If you can turn the way that somebody drinks a soda into something beautiful and poetic – and you can see the beauty in it and bring that out with language – it’s just so moving.

"What a wonderful, simple pleasure to have; to be able to see the artful side of reality.”

Speaking to Myf Warhurst earlier this year, Mercer namechecked George Orwell’s essay on ‘Politics and the English Language’:

“He wrote about cliché and how you need to steer away from cliché, which i try to do,” he said.

“You often find yourself trying to find something that’s been said. There’s songs about unrequited love, you know, and it’s just looking for your own take and trying to be honest and come up with a different phrasing.”

Often the lyrics are the last pieces of the puzzle in his songwriting process. Coming up with the melodies is “almost like doodling” for him – something he does while making breakfast for his three daughters or with the TV turned down low.

“I just sit playing guitar and something normally pops up,” he told iNews this month. “I’m most creative in the morning. Maybe my mind is still wandering in dream land.”

But the lyrics are the hard part.

“I have a really hard time figuring out where I get direction lyrically,” he told Verbicide Magazine back in 2004. “I think the only real clever thing I do is just coming up with some original metaphors.”

“Sometimes I’ll feel that whatever I’m writing to communicate is just too cliché, so then I will turn the characters or the relationship into a metaphor,” he told American Songwriter in 2007. “Sometimes words just rush out, too, as in the case of Chutes Too Narrow‘s ‘Kissing the Lipless.’”

The opening lyrics came really quickly, an entire verse, but “then it took [him] forever to get something logical to say after that.”

 

When speaking to Pitchfork in 2007, Mercer said he somewhat retrofits a theme or message to the initial structure of his lyrics.

“I try to figure out what emotional meaning there is to the music that I've put together,” he says. “And then hopefully there's something I've been thinking about or pondering, or something that happened to give me a subject to just start writing.”

Mercer described his songs early on as being “dark about things that are real and permanent and really suck and don’t change.”

Oh, Inverted World, with songs like ‘New Slang’, was a rebellion against the “macho, really heavy and aggressive” music scene in Albuquerque.

 

‘Kissing the Lipless’ on Chutes Too Narrow is “about losing friends ending relationships.”

While the theme of Wincing The Night Away was focused on the idea that “having convictions, having certitude, just leads to trouble.”

Port of Morrow showed a shift in perspective. A pivot to looking outward rather than inward. Their fourth album walks the dichotomy of everything in life having a positive and negative side to it - “that beauty and grotesqueness are intermingled”.

As well as exploring Mercer’s thoughts about how having kids changes your understanding of your own mortality: “having children heightens your awareness of how short life is.”

“I think you can listen to some of the lyrics in some of the older songs and hear a lot of complaining,” Mercer told the AV Club.

“I think now that I’m happier... there are some happier songs on [Port of Morrow] than the others… I have the ability to write about things outside of myself more. I’m not so hunkered-down and introspective.”

On Heartworms, their new record released this year, Mercer is again exploring parenthood, but this time speaking to his daughters on the song ‘Name For You’.

“I have three little girls,” he told Myf Warhurst. “And just kind of want to encourage them to ignore the rhetoric that is out there about women and maybe some of the attitudes that people have about independent thinking women and strong women.

"I want them to be strong, I want them to be confident and take the world by the reins, so it’s a bit of message to them. In praise of femininity is what I’ve been saying.”

 

He also looks back on his time in England as an army brat on ‘Mildenhall’ and touches on anxiety he has felt for most of his life on ‘The Fear’.

“When I was a kid, I would have waves of it that lasted months and I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” he said in a recent interview with NME.

“Back then you just got told to shut up. It faded into this depression that lasted a while, and I haven’t had that for a long while…

"‘The Fear’, the song, is about someone who realises that he missed an opportunity with a relationship and he’s sad about it. The door has closed and he’s sad about it.”

The music writing process is one way that allows him control over the unsolvable logic of life. Even if the world around him doesn’t make sense, a song is something you can craft into a complete and rounded off thing.

“I love that process,” Mercer told Pitchfork. “The process of puzzle solving that it takes to make all these patterns and things come together and flow into each other. I enjoy that in the way that somebody would enjoy knitting.

"It's the one thing I can control, where I can go ‘I can make this exactly how I want it.'”

The maturity of several albums under his belt has also built up his confidence.

“I'm willing to let my freak flag fly sometimes,” he said in that same Pitchfork feature.” Sometimes I feel like the songs just demanded it too, though.

“[For] Oh, Inverted World, I was in a little studio apartment so I always felt self-conscious about the singing because I knew my neighbours could hear.

"On Chutes Too Narrow, I was not quite as confident, and now I guess I'm getting a little bit better about it.

"But there's always that risk you take of being a little too earnest or passionate and it being uncomfortable to listen to. Somebody spilling their emotional guts out on the floor or something. So hopefully I landed just shy of being embarrassing to hear.”

Torn Shin From Shin

James Mercer parts way with his bandmates
Image: 
Body: 

For Mercer, a turning point came from an unexpected place in 2008.

Heath Ledger had been a long-time fan of The Shins and when he died, Mercer was asked to perform a song at his memorial service. While he had only met Ledger a couple of times, the service affected him deeply.

[Heath Ledger] influenced the people around him and was so engaged with them and had such deep relationships. He was the opposite of me.

James Mercer — SPIN

“Heath was a really nice guy and a charismatic person,” he told Spin in 2012.

“He influenced the people around him and was so engaged with them and had such deep relationships. He was the opposite of me.

"I felt like I was a ghost when I left. The outpouring of emotion for him was so moving.

"It scared me and it changed me. I felt like Scrooge after he’s exposed to what his life could be if he continued on his way.”

Elaborating on this time in an interview with Time Out, Mercer says at the time he was “closed off from people.”

“Frankly, my relationships with people were either co-dependent or barely existed at all. I know it must sound namedrop-y to talk about this ‘celebrity funeral’, but I really was affected by it.

"I know that people lay it on thick once you’ve passed, but nevertheless, I felt like I didn’t want to go without experiencing more of life.”

The experience prompted Mercer to make a change and to start saying ‘yes’ to opportunities he would have normally have turned down.

“The first thing I did afterwards was this trip I had been offered to travel down to Chile and play music with this documentary crew,” he says.

“I said ‘yes’, which I would’ve never done. And then it was yes to Brian [Burton aka Danger Mouse]. I started saying ‘yes’ when people offered new experiences. I was just like, ‘I’ve gotta fucking change.’”

 

It turned out one of those changes would be to The Shins line up.

"One of the reasons I worked for so long with the first three dudes who were then in the band that I'd been in all through the '90s, you know, the reason I was with them is 'cause I was scared," Mercer told The Music this year. "I was afraid to work with other musicians…”

Coming off the Wincing the Night Away tour, things began to feel “stagnant” and the exhaustion of and stresses of a pressure-cooker band life set in.

“Mainly I was tired of being right in the middle and everything sort of revolving around me, including the friendship dynamics-slash-bandmate dynamics and the creative aspect,” he told Mother Jones in 2012.

I try not to think about it as a firing as much as a new phase in the process.

James Mercer — SPIN

“It was a bit much. It had never been so big, and I had never been someone who was ever in the centre of any kind of social circle.”

It was by no means an easy thing for Mercer to confront. But something he felt he had to do after feeling “like a ghost” at Heath Ledger’s memorial.

“It was tremendously difficult. I don’t like disappointing people, so it was just excruciating,” he says. “But I felt I needed to do it.

“I don’t want people to think of me as a jerk or inconsiderate of those good people’s feelings or their future.

"Both Dave and Marty play on Port of Morrow. And I will probably work with Jesse and Neal again, recording and touring live.

"I try not to think about it as a firing as much as a new phase in the process. I’m telling you, there are things those guys can do that no one else can do. If a song needs them, that’s what it’s gotta have, if they’re willing.”

Talking to The AV Club, he says Dave Hernandez “has a certain sound, tone, and style” - and ideas - “that you really don’t get anywhere else.” The same goes for Marty, who he describes as having “a melodic sense, very unique.”

Thankfully, it seems they are on relatively good terms.

“I think they’re pretty understanding about it,” he said in the same interview. “I’m still friends with them, and we still talk, and I hope to work with them again. I mean, I love those guys not only as still friends, but they’re really good musicians, too...

“Marty and Jesse and Neal and I, we learned how to play our instruments together. We went through that process together, and you can’t really replace that. It’s a bond for us.”

A Phantom Limb

Why remain The Shins?
Image: 
Body: 

After separating from the other members of The Shins after Wincing the Night Away, many fans were left asking the if Port of Morrow was really a Shins record with only Mercer carrying the torch. Mercer has sympathy for fans who feel it’s not quite right, but he says they were “misled, in a way”.

If I could do it alone, it would be a totally different thing. But I can't. It is therefore a band.

James Mercer — Mother Jones

The truth is James Mercer has always been the Shins, and the Shins have always been James Mercer. Working with other musicians to form a band was how he could bring his musical vision to life.

“When I started The Shins, it really was just me, alone, but it was still The Shins,” he told The AV Club in 2012. “I was totally recording stuff and writing songs as The Shins and all of that.

“So the beginning inception of the whole thing was some sort of a lie, I guess. [Laughs.]

“There were bands like the Lilys that was one dude who wrote everything and would record with a number of people.

There was Neutral Milk Hotel. It’s a guy writing songs and recording stuff in his bedroom, and then they’d go out on tour, and he’d get his friends to support him.

So I guess I wanted it to be that sort of thing.”

Mercer sees himself as the centre of The Shins, but also believes working with others, both musicians and producers, is essential to breathing life into The Shins' music. Without them, The Shins’ songs wouldn’t be possible.

 

“What I've kinda realised recently is that I come up with the big ideas, you know, on the records,” he says. “Like the songs, and maybe the overall aesthetic of a song, and the context behind the lyrics and stuff. Then I rely on my friends to make it cool. I do my best, and if I could do it alone, it would be a totally different thing. But I can't. It is therefore a band – still.”

In fact, we can thank an original Shins bandmate for getting Mercer’s talents out of the bedroom and onto a stage.

“I was really shy as a kid. My good friend Neal Langford had to pull me out of my room to get me to play in a band at all,” he says.

“I was probably 21. We were [in a band] called Subculture and I just played my guitar very quietly in the background. But it got me out of my shell and gave me a social life.”

And it’s collaborating with Brian Burton for Broken Bells music that has pushed him out of his comfort zone more recently.

 

“Working with Brian got me over a lot of fears of collaborating with people and revealing just how flawed I am as a player and a writer,” he says. “I realised I can do that stuff. I’m good enough. I don’t need to be so nervous. I don’t know why I was so shy.”

Ultimately, The Shins is Mercer’s creative outlet – where his scribbled chords and notes always go – and what keeps him ticking musically. The band, as it was up to Wincing the Night Away, was beginning to stifle rather than fuel Mercer and The Shins’ music.

Mercer described the choice to part ways with the other members of the band as “an aesthetic decision” - a response which can come off cold without the context of The Shins history and Mercer’s musical process. For him The Shins “is a vehicle for my writing.”

Now that I've sort of broken everything apart, I'm not really excited about the idea of committing to anything permanently.

James Mercer — Mother Jones

“I know I want to keep writing songs...” he said in 2012. “And I need to stay happy doing it. I’ve done what I need to do to stay engaged. That’s all I can say... I don’t expect everybody to just be understanding.

"It’s music, it’s not oxygen. It is to me, maybe. [Laughs.] But not to everybody.”

Looking at The Shins from this perspective, it’s clear now that The Shins is Mercer’s car and he’s not only driving, but navigating as well.

With his new “cast of characters”, as he calls them, there’s an understanding that it’s an open and polyamorous relationship, with no view to settling down in a permanent line up.

“These new guys I have in the band are so cool, and they're so good, that it's possible I'll be working with them until I die,” he said after Port of Morrow.

“I just want to keep it open. Now that I've sort of broken everything apart, I'm not really excited about the idea of committing to anything permanently.”

To be clear, Mercer says he doesn’t want “to diminish in any way” what the original members “did on the records and what they added to the band.”

“I guess where I’m at on that is just that it was always very much my project. It revolved around me. It was me writing the songs, and very much in control of the aesthetic of the records.

 

"That aspect, I think, wasn’t fully understood at the time, because for me to go about the process of trying—why would I say that?”

It’s the same reason we probably won’t see a James Mercer solo record in the future.

“I don’t like the idea of a singer-songwriter record. I don’t picture myself that way,” he says. “It’s really just an aesthetic thing.... it always ends up being a band, regardless of who the members are.”

Working with Brian Burton on the Broken Bells’ record was energising experience for Mercer, too. Apparently solidifying collaboration as a core part of his music making.

“While working with Broken Bells, I really enjoyed working with new people and just sort of the freshness of it, and I wanted to continue that feeling,” he says. “I wanted to have those new conversations, musically and otherwise.”

Like their fans, Mercer says he loves ”the concept of The Shins” as well. “I felt [the name] could come along with me. [Port of Morrow] was made with a cast of characters revolving around me, which I think is something I would have been afraid to do in the past.”

Heartworms

Where to from here?
Image: 
Body: 

Reviews are starting to come in for The Shins’ fifth record Heartworms, which came out last week, five years after Port of Morrow.

 

Mercer told Myf that the title was trying to describe someone “infected with love” - in other words, in love with someone they don’t want to be in love with.

In another interview, he said he thinks the album has “got something that Shins fans will really love” as well as “some other things on there that are different enough.”

“I made a concerted effort on certain songs to fit the palette, to use the palette that I’ve used historically for the band… it’s really strong. I think lyrically, I’m better than I ever was. And I think my songwriting is stronger than it ever was.”

It wasn’t an easy time for Mercer, though. “I was driving my wife crazy, struggling with songs and being upset about it,” he told iNews, reflecting on the process. 

“I didn’t really realise, but she was like: ‘It was a hard year for us.’ I was obsessed with this record. Not that I wouldn’t make another Shins record, but there’s something that feels sort of final about it.”

 

But don’t freak out just yet, Mercer isn’t necessarily throwing in the towel.

Further reflecting on the recording period, he said he’s “considering working with the band more, having more fun and keeping it more light-hearted, not a life or death feeling.

“I don’t want to go through what I went through these two years. But I think I’ll always have that thing where I’m sitting there, playing guitar.”

Every Shins fan out there hopes that’s the case. 

