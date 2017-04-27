With his newfound fame, Freedman wanted to ensure he had the best band money could buy. Literally.

“I wanted to get the best band I could,” he says. "Terepai had just finished touring with D.I.G. and he was the best. So I bribed him to come join the band. ‘Come and play with me, I’ll pay you this much’.

“Same with Jak [Housden – guitar]. I’d always loved his work. He’d been in The Badloves and I’d seen him play solo and he just has a beautiful feel and a great stage presence.

“Warwick [Hornby – bass] was recommended to me, he’d been in a band called The Lab with Paul Mac and he was really solid. I got them all together in a rehearsal room in ’99. They’d never even met each other.”

It’s lovely to play to people when a room becomes this orgy of nostalgia, singing and memories. Tim Freedman

It was a supergroup, with Freedman as the puppet master.

“As Dave McCormack once said, ‘If Yr Famous and You Know It Sack Yr Band’,” Freedman laughs.

“So in ’99, when I was recording Love This City, I decided to get this great band together.

"At the start you’re saying ‘I’ve got some good work. Come along.’

“Then, over the years, you stop signing contracts, you just become friends.

"People turn up if they want, they do 90 percent of the time. Now it’s a thing I can’t replicate with other people, really. It’s in our bones.”

Freedman has no delusions about why people come to see The Whitlams these days. It’s a time to reminisce, a time to feel nostalgic, and he loves it.

“It takes [the audience] back to a time when they were young and feeling passionate about music. It’s lovely to play to people when a room becomes this orgy of nostalgia, singing and memories.

“If we do our job well, they feel unselfconscious and we’re smiling and they’re smiling – it’s a big feedback loop and it can be a very joyous affair.

“Lately we’ve been going around every September, we play one or two shows in our favourite rooms and I really look forward to those.”

One thing that’s different about The Whitlams now is that, every now and then, they’ll play with orchestras. It’s a long way from the beergardens the band played in the early-‘90s, and it’s not something Freedman ever strived to achieve. But the band are comfortable in this more refined setting.

“I never imagined we’d do it,” Freedman says. “Like most things it was a mistake and it evolved.

“I became friends with Peter Sculthorpe at an APRA Awards, then I ended up at a party at Richard Tognetti’s and made an arse of myself. Then he asked ‘who was that arse?’ and asked me to work with the ACO.

“Then the West Australian Symphony found out we were open to that kind of collaboration and they commissioned some songs, so we went over and played the Perth Botanical Gardens and it worked.

“I started commissioning arrangements of more recent songs and we got to do it in the Concert Hall at the Sydney Opera House probably ten times over the years with the Sydney Symphony.

“I’ve got wonderful composers to develop the arrangements, so it’s a really solid show now, we know it works with orchestras. It’s exciting to be at such a big event and be in the middle of an orchestra.

“It really works because I let the arrangers go to town, add melodies, add textures, use the whole orchestra. It’s not like a rock band with some padded strings in the background. It’s a really tempestuous, grandiose and sometimes poignant version of The Whitlams’ repertoire.

The Whitlams most recent album was Little Cloud, released in March of 2006. That’s 11 years ago now; will there be a new one soon?

“Not soon, no,” Freedman deadpans.

“I’m not entirely sure there’ll be a Whitlams album as such. Jak wants to get in the studio – he loves it – I’ve got to write a few songs for him.

“These days it’s a bit different. You can release three songs and go on tour, so I certainly wouldn’t count that out. But I don’t think there’ll be a whole album.”