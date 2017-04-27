The WhitlamsSubmitted by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/24/2017 - 15:18
The Whitlams were a piano-driven pop band. They were literate, tongue-in-cheek and unafraid to explore the complexity of the many facets of human emotion in their music. They were a counterpoint to much of what was happening in their scene, which some found refreshing.
It’s been 20 years since the band’s breakthrough album Eternal Nightcap and we are celebrating by taking a look back at one of Australia’s most cheriThe Whitlshed adult-pop acts.
Join Mike Williams for The Whitlams J Files, Thursday 27 April from 8pm on Double J.
Download The Whitlams podcast on iTunes